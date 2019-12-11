ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ເພື່ອ​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງ​ດົນ​ສອງ​ເດືອນ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ກະ​ທຳ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ, ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ໄດ້​ພິ​ຈາ​ລະ​ນາ​ຂໍ້​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ຕ່າງໆ ​ຢ່າງກວ້າງ​ຂວາງ​ຕໍ່​ທ່ານ, ລວ​ມ​ທັງ ​ຂໍ້​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຜົນ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ສອບ​ສວນ​ຂອງ​ໄອ​ຍະ​ການ​ພິ​ເສດ​ທ່ານ ໂຣ​ເບີດ ມັ​ລ​ເລີ ແລະ ການ​ລະ​ເມີດ​ຂໍ້​ຫ້າມ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບການ​ຮັບ​ຂອງ​ຂວັນ ໃນ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ທຳ​ມະ​ນູນ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ.

ແນວ​ໃດ​ກໍ​ຕາມ, ໃນ​ທີ່​ສຸດປະ​ທານ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ ທ່ານ​ນາງ ແນ​ນ​ຊີ ເພ​ໂລ​ຊີ ແລະ ຜູ້​ນຳ​ລະ​ດັບ​ສູງ​ຄົນ​ອື່ນໆ​ໃນ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ກໍ​ໄດ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ກັນ​ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ ການຕັ້ງ​ຂໍ້​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ສອງ​ຂໍ້​ຄື ການ​ລະ​ເມີດ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ ແລະ ການ​ຂັດ​ຂວາງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ສະ​ພາ.

ໃນ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ຂໍ້​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ຕ່າງໆ​ແຄບ​ເຂົ້າແທນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ກວ້າງອ​ອກ​ນັ້ນ, ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ໄດ້​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ທີ່​ຈະສະ​ກັດ​ການ​ວິ​ພາ​ວິ​ຈານ​ຂອງ​ພັກ​ຣີ​ພັບ​ບ​ລີ​ກັນວ່າ ຂະ​ບ​ວນ​ການ​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງ​ຕໍ່​ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ ແມ່ນ​ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ ​ທີ່ບໍ່​ຖືກ​ຕ້ອງ​ຕາມ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ ເພື່ອ​ປົດ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ເລືອກ​ຢ່າງ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ, ອີງ​ຕາມ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຂອງ​ຜູ້​ຊ່ຽວ​ຊານ​ບາງ​ຄົນ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ ຄິມ​ເບີ​ລີ ເວ​ລີ, ອະ​ດີດ​ຜູ້​ຮ່ວມ​ງານ​ການ ​ໃຫ້​ຄຳ​ປຶກ​ສາ​ອິດ​ສະຫຼະ ໃນ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ສອບ​ສວນ ໄວ້​ວໍ​ເທີ​ (Whitewater) ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ອະ​ດີດ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ບິ​ລ ຄ​ລິນ​ຕັນ, ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຈ​ຂອງ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ​ແມ່ນ ການ​ກະ​ທຳ​ທີ່​ສະຫຼາດ, ມັນຈະ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ພັກ​ຣີ​ພັບ​ບ​ລີ​ກັນ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຫຍຸ້ງ​ຍາກກວ່າ​ເກົ່າ ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ​ການ​ກະ​ທຳ​ໃນ​ປະ​ວັດ​ສາດ​ທັງ​ໝົດ.

ທ່ານນາງ ເວ​ລີ ເຊິ່ງ​ແມ່ນ​ອາ​ຈານ​ສອນ​ກົດ​ໝາຍຢູ່​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ ບາ​ລ​ຕິ​ມໍ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຖ້າ​ມັນ​ແມ່ນ​ລາຍ​ຊື່​ຊັກ​ເຄື່ອງ​ ຂອງ​ມາດ​ຕາ​ການ​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງ​ຕ່າງໆ​ນັ້ນ, ພັກ​ຣີ​ພັບ​ບ​ລີ​ກັນ​ສາ​ມາດ​ເວົ້າໄດ້​ວ່າ, ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ແມ່ນບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ໄດ້​ແລ້ວ. ນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ການ​ຊອກ​ຫາ​ຈັບ​ຜິດ ຫຼື ນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ການ​ເຮັດ​ເກີນ​ຂອບ​ເຂດ. ແລະ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ສາ​ມາດ​ເຊື່ອ​ງ​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ນັ້ນ ​ເພື່ອ​ຍ່າງ​ໜີ​ຈາກ​ການ​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີນີ້.”

ມາດ​ຕາ​ການ​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງ​ແມ່ນ​ຄ້າຍ​ຄືກັນ​ກັບ​ຂໍ້​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ທາງ​ອາ​ຍາ. ມາດ​ຕາ​ສອງ​ຂໍ້​ຂອງ​ກາ​ນ​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງທີ່​ຖືກ​ເປີດ​ເຜີຍ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານວານນີ້​ໄດ້​ເພັ່ງ​ເລັງ​ໃສ່ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ແລະ ກ່ຽວ​ຂ້ອງ​ກັບ​ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ ເພື່ອ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ສືບ​ສວນ​ອະ​ດີດ​ຮອງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ໂຈ ໄບ​ເດັນ, ເຊິ່ງ​ແມ່ນ​ຄູ່​ແຂ່ງ​ທາງ​ການ​ເມືອງ, ແລະ ທິດ​ສະ​ດີ​ທີ່ບໍ່​ໜ້າ​ເຊື່ອ​ຖື ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ແຊກ​ແຊງ​ການ​ໂຄ​ສະ​ນາ​ຫາ​ສຽງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ໃນ​ປີ 2016 ແລະ ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ ໃນ​ເວ​ລາ​ຕໍ່​ມາ ​ເພື່ອ​ຂັດ​ຂວາງ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ.

ເຖິງວ່າ​ມັນ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ການ​ກະ​ທຳ​ຜິດ​ທາງ​ອາ​ຍາ​ກໍ​ຕາມ, ​ແຕ່ການ​ລະ​ເມີດ​ອຳ​ນາດ​ແມ່ນ​ຫົວ​ຂໍ້​ໄລ​ຍະ​ຍາວ​ ໃນ​ການ​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ, ອີງ​ຕາມ​ທ່ານ ລູ​ອິ​ສ ໄມ​ເກິ​ລ ໄຊ​ດ໌​ແມັນ (Louis Michael Seidman), ອາ​ຈານ​ສອນ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ທຳ​ມະ​ນູນ​ທີ່​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ ຈອຣ໌ຈທາວ. ການ​ຂັດ​ຂວາງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ສະ​ພາບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ເລື່ອງ​ທີ່​ມີ​ທົ່ວ​ໄປ. ທ່ານ ຣິ​ເຈີດ ນິກ​ສັນ ໄດ້​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ກັບ​ຂໍ້​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ທີ່​ຄ້າຍ​ຄື​ກັນ ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ດູ​ໝິ່ນ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ສ​ະ​ພາ.

ຂໍ້​ທີ​ນຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ໃຊ້​ອຳ​ນາດ​ໃນ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ເພື່ອ​ຂໍ​ໃຫ້ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ແຊກ​ແຊງ​ໃນ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ປີ 2020. ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ວ່າ ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ໄດ້​ຂໍ​ໃຫ້ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ດຳ​ເນີນ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ຜົນ​ປະ​ໂຫຍດ ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ຖືກ​ເລືອກ​ດຳ​ລົງ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ຄືນ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ, ທຳ​ລາຍ​ຄວາມຫວັງ​ໃນ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ຂອງ​ຄູ່​ແຂ່ງ​ທາງ​ການ​ເມືອງ ແລະ ແຊ​ກ​ແຊງ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ປີ 2020 ເພື່ອ​ຄວາມ​ໄດ້​ປຽບ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ.”

ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ “ໄດ້​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ກົດ​ດັນ” ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ເພື່ອ​ເອົາ​ບາດ​ກ້າວ​ຕ່າງໆ​ພວກນີ້ ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ຕັ້ງ​ເງື່ອນ​ໄຂ​ເງິນ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອ​ທາງ​ທະ​ຫານ ​ເກືອບ 400 ລ້ານ​ໂດ​ລາ ແລະ ການ​ພົບ​ໃນ​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ ກັບ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ສອບ​ສວນ.

ໃນ​ຕະຫຼອດ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ເພື່ອ​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງ​ນັ້ນ, ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຮັດ ໄດ້​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ພິ​ສູດ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ທຳ​ການ​ຜັກ​ດັນ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ສອບ​ສວນ ໃນ​ການ​ແລກ​ປ່ຽນ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອ​ທາງ​ທະ​ຫານ ແລະ ການ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ໃນ​ຫ້ອງ​ການ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ​ກັບ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ. ແຕ່​ການ​ກຳ​ນົດ​ວ່າ​ເປັນ​ການ​ຊື້​ຈ້າງ​ຢ່າງ​ແນ່ນອນ​ນັ້ນ ໄດ້​ພິ​ສູດ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ​ເປັນ​ສິ່ງ​ທ້າ​ທາຍຫຼາຍກວ່າ​ທີ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ຄາດ​ໝາຍ​ເອົາ​ໄວ້. ນັ້ນ​ອາດ​ອະ​ທິ​ບາຍ​ວ່າ ​ເປັນ​ຫຍັງການ​ລົງ​ມະ​ຕິ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ຈຶ່ງຫຼຸດ​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ຂອງການ​ຊື້​ຈ້າງ ສຳ​ລັບ​ເຫດ​ຜົນ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ.

ມາດ​ຕາ​ຂໍ້​ທີ​ສອງ ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ເພັ່ງ​ເລັງ​ໃສ່​ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ ທ​ຣຳ ເພື່ອ​ຂັດ​ຂວາງ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ເພື່ອ​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ. ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ທ້າຍ​ເດືອນ​ກັນ​ຍາ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ, ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ສັ່ງ​ໃຫ້​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ ແລະ ຝ່າຍ​ບໍ​ລິ​ຫານ​ຕ່າງໆ​ບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ຮ່ວມ​ມື​ກັບ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ນັ້ນ.

ມະ​ຕິດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໄດ້​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ “ໃນ​ປະ​ຫວັດ​ສາດ​ຂອງ​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ລັດ, ບໍ່​ມີ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຄົນ​ໃດ​ເຄີຍ​ອອກ​ຄຳ​ສັ່ງ​ຂັດ​ຂືນ​ຢ່າງ​ສິ້ນ​ເຊີງ ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ເພື່ອ​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງ ຫຼື ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຂັດ​ຂືນ​ຢ່າງ​ຮອບ​ຄອບ ໃນ​ຄວາມ​ສາ​ມາດ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ ທີ່​ຈະ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ຄະ​ດີ​ໃຫຍ່ ແລະ ຄວາມ​ຜິດ​ທາງ​ອາ​ຍາ.”

As they conducted a two-month-long impeachment inquiry into the conduct of President Donald Trump, Democrats considered a range of charges against him, including articles stemming from special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation, and violations of the emoluments clause to the U.S. Constitution.



In the end, however, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other top Democratic leaders settled on just two charges: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.



In opting for a narrow rather than a broad set of charges, Democrats sought to blunt Republican criticism that the impeachment proceeding against Trump is an illegitimate attempt to undo a democratically elected president, according to some experts.



Kimberly Wehle, a former associate independent counsel in the Whitewater investigation of former President Bill Clinton, said the Democrats' decision is a smart play, if only to make it more difficult for Republicans to be totally dismissive of the historic action.



"If it had been a laundry list of articles of impeachment, the Republicans could say, The Democrats are out of control. This is a witch hunt, or this is overreaching.' And they can hide behind that rhetoric to basically walk away from impeaching this president," said Wehle, a law professor at the University of Baltimore.



Articles of impeachment



Articles of impeachment are similar to criminal charges. The two articles of impeachment revealed on Tuesday are focused on Ukraine and are related to Trump's efforts to get Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, a political rival, and a discredited theory about Ukrainian meddling in the 2016 presidential campaign and Trump's subsequent attempt to impede a congressional inquiry.



Though not a criminal offense, abuse of power is a long-running theme in U.S. presidential impeachments, according to Louis Michael Seidman, a professor of constitutional law at Georgetown University. Obstruction of Congress is less common; Richard Nixon faced a similar charge of contempt of Congress.



Article 1



The first article accuses Trump of using the power of his office to solicit Ukrainian interference in the 2020 U.S. presidential election.It alleges that the president asked Ukraine to conduct investigations that would "benefit his reelection, harm the election prospects of a political opponent, and influence the 2020 United States presidential election to his advantage."



It says that Trump "sought to pressure" Ukraine to take these steps by conditioning nearly $400 million in military aid and a White House meeting between Trump and the president of Ukraine on the investigations.



Throughout the impeachment inquiry, Democrats sought to prove that Trump pushed for the investigations in exchange for military aid and an Oval Office meeting with Ukraine's president.But establishing an explicit quid pro quo proved more challenging than they'd anticipated. That may explain why the resolution plays down a quid pro quo in making its case.



Article 2



The second article is centered on Trump's effort to impede the congressional impeachment inquiry. After Democrats announced the investigation in late September, Trump ordered the White House and executive branch agencies not to cooperate with the inquiry.



"In the history of the Republic, no president has ever ordered the complete defiance of an impeachment inquiry or sought to obstruct and impede socomprehensively the ability of the House of Representatives to investigate high crimes and misdemeanors," the resolution states.