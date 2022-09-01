ການເສຍຊີວິດຂອງຜູ້ນຳສະຫະພາບໂຊຫວຽດຄົນສຸດທ້າຍ ທ່ານມີແຄລ ກໍບາຊັອບ (Mikhai Gorbachev) ຊຶ່ງ ການປະຕິຮູບຂອງທ່ານທີ່ໄດ້ນຳພາການແຕກສະຫລາຍຂອງອະດີດປະເທດຍັກໃຫຍ່ຄອມມິວນິສ ໃນປີ 1991 ທີ່ຫລາຍຄົນຢູ່ໃນປະເທດຈີນມອງເບິ່ງວ່າ ເປັນການເຕືອນໃຫ້ຫລີກລ່ຽງຊະຕາກຳຄືກັນກັບປະເທດເພື່ອນບ້ານ.
ທ່ານກໍບາຊັອບ ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດໃນວັນອັງຄານທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ຮວມອາຍຸໄດ້ 91 ປີ ໄດ້ຖືກສັນລະເສີນໃນຈີນ ຕໍ່ການສ້າງ ສາຍພົວພັນແບບປົກກະຕິ ລະຫວ່າງຈີນກັບໂຊຫວດ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ແຜ້ວທາງໄປສູ່ການມີຄວາມສຳພັນທີ່ໝັ້ນຄົງລະຫວ່າງສອງ ປະເທດ ທີ່ຕິດຕາມມາຫລາຍປີ. ແຕ່ວ່າປັກກິ່ງຍັງຖີ້ມໂທດໃສ່ທ່ານ ທີ່ພາໃຫ້ມີການແຍກໂຕອອກ ຂອງພັນທະມິດອະດີດສາທາລະນະລັດສັງຄົມນິຍົມໂຊຫວຽດ.
ໃນຂະນະທີ່ປະເທດຕາເວັນຕົກມອງເບິ່ງທ່ານກໍບາຊັອບວ່າ ເປັນວິລະບູລຸດກ້າຫານ ທີ່ໄດ້ນຳເອົາປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ທີ່ຕ້ອງການປະຕິຮູບທັງຫລາຍ ໄປສູ່ປະເທດຂອງທ່ານ ແລະໄດ້ປ່ອຍໃຫ້ບັນດາຫົວປະເທດບໍລິວານຂອງໂຊຫວຽດເປັນເອກກະລາດ ແຕ່ຈີນກັບມອງເຫັນວ່າ ທ່ານເປັນຜູ້ນຳທີ່ອ່ອນແອເຮັດໃຫ້ປະເທດຂອງທ່ານປະສົບກັບຄວາມລົ້ມແຫຼວ.
ປະເທດທັງສອງໄດ້ຢູ່ບາດລ້ຽວທີ່ສຳຄັນ ໃນຊຸມປີ 1980. ເສດຖະກິດຂອງສະຫະພາບໂຊຫວຽດເກືອບລົ້ມລະລາຍ ແລະການປ່ຽນແປງແມ່ນມີຄວາມຕ້ອງການຢ່າງກະທັນຫັນ ປະຊາຊົນຂອງປະເທດຈີນໄດ້ຊອກຫາການປະຕິຮູບທາງດ້ານການເມືອງ ຫລັງຈາກໄດ້ຕົກຄວາມທຸກຈົນມາຫລາຍປີ ແລະຄວາມວຸ້ນວາຍທາງການເມືອງ.
ໃນຂະນະທີ່ ທ່ານກໍບາຊັອບ ໄດ້ອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ມີການປະຕິຮູບທາງການເມືອງ ແຕ່ຜູ້ນຳຂອງປະເທດຈີນໃນເວລານັ້ນ ທ່ານເຕິ້ງ ຊ້ຽວຜິງ (Deng Xiaoping) ໄດ້ທັບມ້າງພວກປະທ້ວງ ແລະໄດ້ຈັບນັກປະຕິຮູບເລຂາທິການໃຫຍ່ຂອງພັກຄອມມິວນິສຈີນ ທ່ານຈາວ ຊິຢາງ (Zhao Ziyang) ໃຫ້ຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ການກັກບໍລິເວນ.
ໃນເວລານັ້ນ ແລະແມ່ນແຕ່ໃນທຸກມື້ນີ້ ຈີນຄິດວ່າຕົນໄດ້ເຮັດການຕັດສິນໃຈທີ່ຖືກຕ້ອງແລ້ວ.
“ກັບຄືນໄປໃນຊຸມປີ 1980 ທ່ານເຕິ້ງ ຊ້ຽວຜິງ ໄດ້ເຊື່ອວ່າ ທ່ານກໍບາຊັອບ ໄດ້ເຮັດການຊັບຊ້ອນຄືນໃໝ່ ຫຼືເພເຣັສຕອຍກາ ຜິດ” ທີ່ທ່ານວິກເຕີ ກາວ (Victor Gao) ນັ້ນຄືຄຳເວົ້າຂອງອະດີດນາຍພາສາໃຫ້ແກ່ທ່ານເຕິ້ງ. ປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ທ່ານເປັນອາຈານສອນຢູ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລຊູໂຈ (Soochow University) ຂອງປະເທດຈີນ ແລະຮອງປະທານສູນກາງເພື່ອຈີນ ແລະໂລກາພິວັດ. “ທ່ານກໍບາຊັອບໄດ້ຊຸກຍູ້ການປະຕິຮູບການເມືອງ ກ່ອນການປະຕິຮູບເສດຖະກິດ ປະເທດຈີນພາຍໃຕ້ທ່ານເຕິ້ງ ໄດ້ຊຸກຍູ້ການປະຕິຮູບເສດຖະກິດ ໄປກ່ອນການປະຕິຮູບດ້ານການເມືອງ.
The death of the Soviet Union’s last leader, Mikhail Gorbachev, whose reforms led to the disintegration of the former communist giant in 1991, is seen by many in China as a reminder to avoid the same fate as its neighbor.
Gorbachev, who died Tuesday at 91, is lauded in China for normalizing Sino-Soviet relations, paving the way for solid ties between the two countries in subsequent years. But Beijing also blames him for bringing about the dissolution of its ally, the former Union of Soviet Socialist Republics.
While the West saw Gorbachev as a brave hero who brought much needed democratic reforms to his country and freed the Soviet satellite states to be independent, China sees him as a weak leader who failed his country.
Both countries were at a crossroad in the late 1980s. The Soviet Union’s economy was near collapse and changes were urgently needed; China’s people were yearning for political reforms after decades of poverty and political turmoil.
Whereas Gorbachev allowed political reforms, China’s then-paramount leader Deng Xiaoping crushed protesters and put reformist General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party Zhao Ziyang under house arrest.
At that time and even now, China thinks it made the right decision.
“Back in the 1980s, Deng Xiaoping believed Mr. Gorbachev got the perestroika (restructuring) wrong,” said Victor Gao, a former interpreter for Deng. He is currently a professor at China’s Soochow University and vice president of the Center for China and Globalization. “Gorbachev was pushing political reform ahead of economic reform; China under Deng was promoting economic reform ahead of political reform.”