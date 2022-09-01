ການ​ເສຍ​ຊີວິດຂອງ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ສະ​ຫະ​ພາບ​ໂຊ​ຫວຽດ​ຄົນ​ສຸດ​ທ້າຍ ທ່ານ​ມີ​ແຄ​ລ ກໍ​ບາ​ຊັອບ (Mikhai Gorbachev) ຊຶ່ງ ​ການປະ​ຕິ​ຮູບ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ນຳ​ພາ​ການ​ແຕກ​ສະ​ຫລາຍ​ຂອງ​ອະ​ດີດ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຍັກ​ໃຫຍ່​ຄອມ​ມິວ​ນິ​ສ​ ​ໃນ​ປີ 1991 ທີ່​ຫລາຍ​ຄົນຢູ່ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຈີນມອງ​ເບິ່ງ​ວ່າ ເປັນ​ການ​ເຕືອນໃຫ້​ຫລີກ​ລ່ຽງຊະ​ຕາ​ກຳຄື​ກັນ​ກັບປະ​ເທດ​ເພື່ອນ​ບ້ານ.

​ທ່ານກໍ​ບາ​ຊັອບ ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ທີ່ຜ່ານ​ມາ ​ຮວມ​ອາ​ຍຸໄດ້ 91 ປີ ໄດ້ຖືກ​ສັ​ນ​ລະ​ເສີນໃນຈີນ ຕໍ່​ການ​ສ້າງ​ ສາຍ​ພົວ​ພັນແບບ​ປົກ​ກະ​ຕິ ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ຈີນ​ກັບ​ໂຊ​ຫວດ ​ຊຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ແຜ້ວ​ທາງໄປ​ສູ່​ການ​ມີຄວາມ​ສຳ​ພັນ​ທີ່​ໝັ້ນ​ຄົງ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ສອງ ​ປະ​ເທ​ດ ​ທີ່​ຕິດ​ຕາມ​ມາ​ຫລາຍ​ປີ. ​ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ປັກ​ກິ່ງ​ຍັງຖີ້ມ​ໂທດໃສ່​ທ່ານ ​ທີ່ພາ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ແຍກ​ໂຕ​ອອກ ​ຂອງ​ພັນ​ທະ​ມິດອະ​ດີດສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ລັດ​ສັງ​ຄົມ​ນິ​ຍົມ​ໂຊ​ຫວຽດ.

​ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ປະ​ເທດຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ​ມອງ​ເບິ່ງທ່ານ​ກໍ​ບາ​ຊັອບວ່າ ເປັນ​ວິ​ລະ​ບູ​ລຸດ​ກ້າ​ຫານ ທີ່ໄດ້ນຳເອົາປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ​ ທີ່ຕ້ອງ​ກາ​ນປະ​ຕິ​ຮູບທັງ​ຫລາຍ ​ໄປ​ສູ່​ປະ​ເ​ທດ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ປ່ອຍ​ໃຫ້​ບັນ​ດາ​ຫົວ​ປະ​ເທດ​ບໍ​ລິ​ວານຂອງ​ໂຊ​ຫວຽດ​ເປັນ​ເອກ​ກະ​ລາດ ​ແຕ່ຈີນ​ກັບ​ມອງ​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ​ ທ່າ​ນ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ທີ່ອ່ອນ​ແອ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ປະ​ເທດ​ຂ​ອງ​ທ່ານ​ປະ​ສົບ​ກັບ​ຄວາມ​ລົ້ມ​ແຫຼວ.

​ປະ​ເທດທັງ​ສອງ​ໄດ້​ຢູ່​ບາດ​ລ້ຽວ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ ໃນຊຸມປີ 1980. ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ພາບ​ໂຊ​ຫວຽດ​ເກືອບ​ລົ້ມ​ລະ​ລາຍ ແລະ​ການ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງແມ່ນ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຕ້ອງການ​ຢ່າງກະ​ທັນ​ຫັນ ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຈີນໄດ້​ຊອ​ກ​ຫາ​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ຮູບທາງ​ດ້ານການ​ເມືອງ ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ໄດ້​ຕົກຄວາມ​ທຸກ​ຈົນ​ມາຫລ​າຍ​ປີ​ ແລະ​ຄວາມ​ວຸ້ນ​ວາຍ​ທາງ​ການ​ເມືອງ.

ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່ ທ່ານ​ກໍ​ບາ​ຊັອບ ໄດ້​ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ຮູບ​ທາງ​ການ​ເມືອງ ​ແຕ່​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຈີນ​ໃນ​ເວ​ລານັ້ນ ທ່ານ​ເຕິ້ງ ຊ້ຽວ​ຜິ​ງ (Deng Xiaoping) ໄດ້​ທັບ​ມ້າງ​ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ຈັບນັກ​ປະ​ຕິ​ຮູບ​ເລ​ຂາ​ທິ​ການ​ໃຫຍ່ຂອງ​ພັກ​ຄອມ​ມິວ​ນິ​ສ​ຈີນ ທ່ານຈາວ ຊິຢ​າງ (Zhao Ziyang) ​ໃຫ້ຢູ່​ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ກ​ານ​ກັກບໍ​ລິ​ເວນ​.

ໃນ​ເວ​ລາ​ນັ້ນ ​ແລະແມ່ນ​ແຕ່​ໃນ​ທຸກມື້​ນີ້ ຈີນ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ​ຕົນ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ການ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຈ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ຕ້ອງ​ແລ້ວ.

“​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ໄປ​ໃນຊຸມ​ປີ 1980 ທ່ານ​ເ​ຕິ້​ງ ຊ້ຽວ​ຜິງ ໄດ້ເຊື່ອ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ກໍ​ບາ​ຊັອບ ໄດ້ເຮັດ​ການ​ຊັບ​ຊ້ອນ​ຄືນ​ໃໝ່ ຫຼື​ເພ​ເຣັ​ສ​ຕອຍ​ກາ ​ຜິດ” ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ວິກ​ເຕີ ກາວ (Victor Gao) ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງອະ​ດີດ​ນາຍ​ພາ​ສາ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່ທ່ານ​ເຕິ້ງ. ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ​ນີ້ທ່ານ​ເປັນ​ອາ​ຈານ​ສອນຢູ່​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລຊູ​ໂຈ (Soochow University) ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຈີນ ແລະ​ຮອງ​ປະ​ທານສູ​ນ​ກາງ​ເພື່ອ​ຈີນ ແລະ​ໂລ​ກາ​ພິ​ວັດ. “​ທ່ານ​ກໍ​ບາ​ຊັອບ​ໄດ້​ຊຸກ​ຍູ້​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ຮູບການ​ເມືອງ ກ່ອນ​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ຮູບ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ ປະ​ເທດ​ຈີນ​ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ທ່ານ​ເຕິ້ງ ໄດ້​ຊຸກ​ຍູ້​ການປະ​ຕິ​ຮູບ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ ​ໄປກ່ອນ​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ຮູບດ້ານການເມືອງ.

The death of the Soviet Union’s last leader, Mikhail Gorbachev, whose reforms led to the disintegration of the former communist giant in 1991, is seen by many in China as a reminder to avoid the same fate as its neighbor.

Gorbachev, who died Tuesday at 91, is lauded in China for normalizing Sino-Soviet relations, paving the way for solid ties between the two countries in subsequent years. But Beijing also blames him for bringing about the dissolution of its ally, the former Union of Soviet Socialist Republics.

While the West saw Gorbachev as a brave hero who brought much needed democratic reforms to his country and freed the Soviet satellite states to be independent, China sees him as a weak leader who failed his country.

Both countries were at a crossroad in the late 1980s. The Soviet Union’s economy was near collapse and changes were urgently needed; China’s people were yearning for political reforms after decades of poverty and political turmoil.

Whereas Gorbachev allowed political reforms, China’s then-paramount leader Deng Xiaoping crushed protesters and put reformist General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party Zhao Ziyang under house arrest.

At that time and even now, China thinks it made the right decision.

“Back in the 1980s, Deng Xiaoping believed Mr. Gorbachev got the perestroika (restructuring) wrong,” said Victor Gao, a former interpreter for Deng. He is currently a professor at China’s Soochow University and vice president of the Center for China and Globalization. “Gorbachev was pushing political reform ahead of economic reform; China under Deng was promoting economic reform ahead of political reform.”