ຫ້ອງ​ປິ່​ນ​ປົວ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ແຍກ​ຕ່າງ​ຫາກ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ຄົນ​ໄຂ້ ອີ​ໂຣ​ລາ ແມ່ນ​ຕູ​ບ​ຜ້າ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ຕັ້ງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ

ສວນຂອງໂຮງໝໍທ້ອງຖິ່ນ. ຖົງມືໄດ້ມອບໃຫ້ພະນັກງານສາທາລະນະສຸກຢ່າງຫຼວງ

ຫຼາຍ. ແລະ ເມື່ອຄົນທີສອງໃນເມືອງທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ເຂດຊາຍແດນຂອງປະທດ ອຸການດາ ໄດ້

ເສຍຊີວິດ ຫຼັງຈາກໄວຣັສດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ແຜ່ລາມຈາກປະເທດ ຄອງໂກ ທີ່ຢູ່ໃກ້ຄຽງນັ້ນ,

ໂຮງມໍ່ດັ່ງກ່າວບໍ່ສາມາດຊອກລົດເພື່ອຍ້າຍສົບຂອງຜູ້ທີ່ເສຍຊີວິດນັ້ນອອກໄປບ່ອນ

ອື່ນເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍຊົ່ວໂມງ.

ຜູ້​ບໍ​ລິ​ຫານໂຮງ​ໝໍ Bwera ທ່ານ ເພັດ​ສັນ ບູ​ທາ​ລ​ລາ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ອົງ​ການຂ່າວ AP ວ່າ

“ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ຄ່ອຍມີຫ້ອງປິ່ນປົວທີ່ແຍກຕ່າງຫາກປານໃດ. ມັນເປັນພຽງຕູບຜ້າ. ເວົ້າ

ຈາກໃຈຈິງແລ້ວ, ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ສາມາດຮັບເອົາຫຼາຍກວ່າຫ້າຄົນ.”

ພະ​ນັກ​ງານ​ແພດ​ທີ່​ນຳ​ໜ້າ​ໃນ​ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ຕໍ່​ສູ້​ກັບ​ໄວ​ຣັ​ສ ອີ​ໂບ​ລາ ຂອງ ອູ​ການ​

ດາ ຮູ້ສຶກນ້ອຍໃຈກັບສິ່ງທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າເອີ້ນວ່າ ການສະໜັບສະໜູນທີ່ຈຳກັດເປັນເວລາ

ຫຼາຍວັນ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ສະມາຊິກຄອບຄົວຊາວ ຄອງໂກ ເຊື້ອສາຍ ອູການດາ ທີ່ຕິດໄວ

ຣັສ ຄົນນຶ່ງ ໄດ້ປະກົດຕົວ, ເຊິ່ງຜູ້ນຶ່ງໄດ້ອາຈຽນເປັນເລືອດ. ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ນັ້ນມາສາມຄົນ

ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດ.

ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຍົກ​ຍ້ອງ​ບັນ​ດາ​ພະ​ນັກ​ງານ​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ສຸກ​ດັ່ງ​ກັບ

“ເທັບພະບຸດ” ແລະ ເວົ້າວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ມີຄວາມພ້ອມທີ່ຈະຄວບຄຸມໄວຣັສດັ່ງກ່າວ

ນັ້ນ, ພະນັກງານບາງຄົນແມ່ນບໍ່ເຫັນດີ, ໂດຍສົງໄສວ່າ ເງິນຫຼາຍລ້ານໂດລາທີ່ໃຊ້

ໃນການກຽມພ້ອມສຳລັບ ໄວຣັສ ອີໂບລາ ນັ້ນໄດ້ຫາຍໄປໃສ ຖ້າໂຮງໝໍທີ່ຢູ່ແນວ

ໜ້ານັ້ນຂາດສິ່ງຂອງພື້ນຖານ.

ຜູ້​ບໍ​ລິ​ຫານ​ໂຮງ​ໝໍ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ​ວ່າ “ແມ່ນ​ກະ​ທັ້ງ​ຖົງ​ມື​ຍັງ​ມີບໍ່​ພໍ​ໃຊ້​,

ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ເອົາໃຫ້ເທື່ອລະໜ້ອຍ.” ນາງພະຍາບານຄົນນຶ່ງໄດ້ງຶກຫົວເຫັນພ້ອມ.

ອົງ​ການ​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ສຸກ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ​ໄດ້​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ການ​ລະ​ບາດ​ຂອງ​ໄວ​ຣັ​ສ

ອີໂບລາ ຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງ “ທີ່ເກີນປົກກະຕິຢ່າງຍິ່ງ” ແຕ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ເຫັນຄວາມເໝາະສົມ

ໃນການປະກາດເປັນພາວະສຸກເສີນທົ່ວໂລກ. ການປະກາດດັ່ງກ່າວປົກກະຕິແລ້ວ

ຈະກະຕຸ້ນໃຫ້ມີເງິນທຶນ, ແຫຼ່ງຊັບພະຍາກອນ ແລະ ຄວາມສົນໃຈທາງການເມືອງ

ຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ. ອົງການອະນາໄມໂລກໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ເງິນ 54 ລ້ານໂດລາ ແມ່ນຕ້ອງການ

ເພື່ອນຳໃຊ້ໃນການຢຸດການແຜ່ລະບາດ.

The isolation ward for Ebola patients is a tent erected in the garden of the local hospital. Gloves are given out sparingly to health workers. And when the second person in this Uganda border town died after the virus outbreak spread from neighboring Congo , the hospital for several hours couldn't find a vehicle to take away the body.



``We don't really have an isolation ward,'' the Bwera Hospital's administrator, Pedson Buthalha, told The Associated Press. ``It's just a tent. To be honest, we can't accommodate more than five people.''



Medical workers leading Uganda's effort against Ebola lament what they call limited support in the days since infected members of a Congolese-Ugandan family showed up, one vomiting blood. Three have since died.



While Ugandan authorities praise the health workers as ``heroes'' and say they are prepared to contain the virus, some workers disagree, wondering where the millions of dollars spent on preparing for Ebola have gone if a hospital on the front line lacks basic supplies.



``Even the gloves are not enough,'' the hospital administrator said Thursday. ``I give them out small small.'' A nurse nodded in agreement.

The World Health Organization on Friday said the Ebola outbreak is an ``extraordinary event'' of deep concern but does not yet merit being declared a global emergency . Such a declaration typically triggers more funding, resources and political attention. WHO said $54 million is needed to stop the outbreak.