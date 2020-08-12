ທ.ໄມຄ໌ ເພັນສ໌ ທີ່ຢູ່ຍົງຄົງຕົວໄດ້ ໃນທໍານຽບຂາວ ຍັງເປັນຜູ້ທີ່ ປ. ທຣໍາ ມັກໃຫ້ເປັນຄູ່ລົງແຂ່ງຂັນ ປະທານາທິບໍດີຢູ່

ທ່ານໄມຄ໌ ເພັນສ໌, ຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດໄດ້ທົນທານຕໍ່ພາຍຸທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ທໍານຽບຂາວຂອງທ່ານທຣໍາ ສັ່ນສະເທືອນ ໂດຍໄດ້ຢືນຢູ່ຄຽງຂ້າງ ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີຢູ່ຕະຫຼອດ ໃນໄລຍະທີ່ມີການດໍາເນີນຄະດີຟ້ອງຮ້ອງ ເພື່ອປົດປະທານາທິບໍດີລົງຈາກຕໍາແໜ່ງແລະການສັບປ່ຽນຄະນະລັດຖະບານຫລາຍຄັ້ງນັ້ນ. ທ່ານໄດ້ຮັບໃຊ້ເປັນທູດພິເສດສາກົນແລະມີບົດບາດນໍາພາໃນການຮັບ ມືກັບພະຍາດໂຄວິດ-19. Mike O’Sullivan ນັກຂ່າວຂອງພວກເຮົາ ໄດ້ລົມກັບນັກວິເຄາະເຫດການສອງທ່ານ ກ່ຽວກັບການປະຕິບັດງານ ຂອງທ່ານໄມຄ໌ ເພັນສ໌ ເທົ່າທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ຊຶ່ງບົວສະຫວັນ ຈະນໍາລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນ ອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ອີງຕາມການປະກາດທີ່ເວົ້າວ່າ ທ່ານໄມຄ໌ ເພັນສ໌ ຈະເປັນຜູ້ທີ່ລົງສະໝັກແຂ່ງ ຂັນເປັນຄູ່ກັນກັບທ່ານທຣໍານັ້ນ, ອະດີດຜູ້ປົກຄອງລັດອິນເດຍນາທ່ານນີ້ ໄດ້ ເປັນຫົວໜ້າໃນການໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜຸນຕໍ່ທ່ານທຣໍາ.



ທ່ານໄມຄ໌ ເພັນສ໌, ຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດກ່າວວ່າ:

“ທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາ ຮູ້, ແລະທ່ານເຂົ້າໃຈປະຊາຊົນອາເມຣິກັນດີ.”

ທ່ານໄມຄ໌ ເພັນສ໌ ເປັນຜູ້ມີບົດບາດເປັນຜູ້ຢູ່ເບື້ອງຫລັງຂອງທ່ານທຣໍາ, ອີງຕາມ ນັກປະຫວັດສາດ ດ້ານວຽກງານ ຂອງຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ.

ທ່ານ ໂຈແອລ ໂກລດສຕາຍນ໌ (Joel Goldstein) ທີ່ໂຮງຮຽນກົດໝາຍຂອງ ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ເຊັນທ໌ ລູອິສ (Saint Louis) ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ທ່ານໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄໍາປຶກສາແກ່ເພິ່ນ. ທ່ານໄດ້ເຮັດວຽກກັບລັດຖະສະພາ, ຈະວ່າ ເປັນຜູ້ປະສານງານດ້ານນິຕິບັນຍັດກໍວ່າໄດ້. ທ່ານໄດ້ທໍາການເດີນທາງໄປປະ ຕິບັດວຽກງານການທູດ.”

ພາຍຫລັງທີ່ໄວຣັສໄດ້ເລີ້ມລະບາດ ໄປທົ່ວປະເທດ ໃນທ້າຍເດືອນມັງກອນນັ້ນ ທ່ານເພັນສ໌ ໄດ້ເລີ້ມຮັບໃຊ້ເປັນປະທານໜ່ວຍສະເພາະກິດດ້ານໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣ ນາຂອງທໍານຽບຂາວ, ຊຶ່ງບາງຄັ້ງກໍໄດ້ຮັບມືກັບຄໍາສະເໜີດ້ານນະໂຍບາຍ ທີ່ ເປັນຂໍ້ຖົກຖຽງກັນ.

ທ່ານໄມຄ໌ ເພັນສ໌, ຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດກ່າວອີກວ່າ:

“ພວກເຮົາຄິດວ່າ ພວກເຮົາສາມາດເປີດໂຮງຮຽນຄືນຢ່າງປອດໄພໄດ້. ຄວາມສ່ຽງສໍາລັບເດັກນ້ອຍແມ່ນຕໍ່າຫລາຍ.”

ຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ບໍ່ໄດ້ມີບົດບາດອັນຫ້າວຫັນຕະຫລອດໄປ. ດັ່ງທີ່ຮອງປະ ທານາທິບໍດີລິນດອນ ຈອນສັນ ແມ່ນຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ເງົາບົດບັງຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຈອນ ເຄນເນດີ. ແຕ່ວ່າ ພວກນັກວິເຄາະເວົ້າວ່າ ສິ່ງນັ້ນໄດ້ປ່ຽນໄປໃນຄະນະ ລັດຖະບານສອງສາມສະໄໝຜ່ານມານີ້.

ທ່ານ ໂກລດສຕາຍນ໌ (Goldstein) ໃຫ້ຂໍ້ສັງເກດວ່າ:

“ການເປັນຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ, ໄດ້ປ່ຽນແປງໄປແທ້ໆ, ຊຶ່ງ ໄດ້ເລີ້ມຕົ້ນຂຶ້ນ ໂດຍຄະນະລັດຖະບານຂອງທ່ານຄາເທີ-ມອນເດລ ຢູ່ຈຸດທີ່ຮອງ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໄດ້ກາຍເປັນທີ່ປຶກສາໃນທຸກດ້ານ ແລະເປັນຜູ້ແກ້ບັນຫາໃຫ້ແກ່ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ. ແລະນັ້ນໄດ້ກາຍເປັນຮູບແບບພື້ນຖານທີ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີທຸກຄົນ ໄດ້ປະຕິບັດຕາມຕໍ່ຈາກນັ້ນມາ ໂດຍມີບາງຢ່າງແມ່ນຢູ່ໃນລະດັບທີ່ແຕກຕ່າງກັນໄປ.”

ຫລາຍຄົນໄດ້ເຫັນວ່າ ຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດິກ ເຊນນີ ເປັນກໍາລັງໜຸນຢູ່ເບື້ອງ ຫລັງ ດ້ານນະໂຍບາຍການຕ່າງປະເທດ ແລະດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງແຫ່ງຊາດໃຫ້ ແກ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີຈອຣຈ໌ ດັບເບິນຢູ ບູສ ( George W. Bush).

ທ່ານ ເຣບ ບຣາວແນລ, ທະນາຍຄວາມ ແລະເປັນຜູ້ຂຽນບົດລາຍງານເວົ້າວ່າ:

“ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ເປັນທີ່ຈະແຈ້ງເລີຍວ່າ ທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາ ບໍ່ຢາກໃຫ້ທ່ານ ດິກ ເຊນນີ ມາເປັນຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີດອກ. ທ່ານເອົາຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີທີ່ ທ່ານຢາກໄດ້ ແລະມອບໝາຍໜ້າທີ່ ທີ່ທ່ານຢາກມອບໃຫ້ນັ້ນ ໃຫ້ແກ່ລາວ ແລະ ມັນເປັນທີ່ຈະແຈ້ງເລີຍວ່າ ທ່ານທຣໍາ ບໍ່ຢາກໃຫ້ໃຜຜູ້ນຶ່ງໄດ້ຮັບອໍານາດ ເຊັ່ນນັ້ນ ແລະ ທ່ານຈະຕ້ອງໄດ້ແບ່ງປັນໜ້າທີ່ນໍາ.”

ໂດຍທີ່ ເປັນຊາວຄຣິສຕຽນນິກາຍອີແວນແຈລິຄອລຜູ້ນຶ່ງ, ທ່ານເພັນສ໌ ໄດ້ຊ່ວຍ ເຮັດໃຫ້ຄວາມນິຍົມຂອງທ່ານທຣໍາ ກວ້າງອອກໄປໃນພວກມີຫົວອະນຸລັກນິຍົມ ທາງສາສະໜາ.

ທ່ານໄດ້ໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜຸນແກ່ການເຮັດໃຫ້ນະໂຍບາຍດ້ານຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງ ຂອງທ່ານທຣໍາເຂັ້ມງວດ ແລະການແຕ່ງຕັ້ງພວກມີຫົວອະນຸລັກນິຍົມໃຫ້ກໍາຕໍາ ແໜ່ງຢູ່ໃນສານ. ທ່ານເອົາທ່າທີ ທີ່ແຂງຂັນຂຶ້ນຕໍ່ຣັດເຊຍ ແຕ່ທ່ານກໍບໍ່ໄດ້ເອົາ ຕົນເອງຫ່າງເຫີນໄປຈາກທ່ານທຣໍາໃນຂະນະທີ່ໄດ້ຄັດຄ້ານຕໍ່ຜູ້ສະໝັກເປັນສະ ມາຊິກສະພາສູງ ຂອງລັດອາລາບາມາ ຣອຍ ມົວ (Roy Moore) ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກ ກ່າວຫາວ່າປະພຶດຜິດທາງດ້ານເພດສໍາພັນນັ້ນ.

ເທົ່າທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ທ່ານເພັນສ໌ ບໍ່ໄດ້ມີຜົນງານໂດດເດັ່ນທີ່ໝາຍກາໄວ້ວ່າເປັນຂອງ ທ່ານຢູ່ໃນການດໍາລົງຕໍາແໜ່ງນີ້, ອີງຕາມບັນດານັກຊ່ຽວຊານທັງຫລາຍ.

ທ່ານ ໂກນສະຕາຍນ໌ ກ່າວອີກວ່າ:

“ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ໄດ້ເຫັນວ່າ ທ່ານເປັນຜູ້ທີ່ໂດດເດັ່ນ ຫລືສ້າງຄວາມປະທັບໃຈໃຫ້ ຄົນຄືກັນກັບບັນດາຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີເກືອບໝົດທຸກຄົນຈາກທັງສອງພັກເລີຍ.”

ພວກນັກວິເຄາະ ໃຫ້ຂໍ້ສັງເກດວ່າ ທ່ານເພັນສ໌ ໄດ້ມີບົດບາດໃນການຖອນທະ ຫານລັດຖະບານກາງອອກ ທ້າມກາງການຂາດຄວາມສະຫງົບ ຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນ ປອດແລນ ພາຍຫລັງທີ່ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ທ້ອງຖິ່ນເວົ້າວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າເຮັດໃຫ້ ບັນຫາຮ້າຍແຮງຂຶ້ນກວ່າເກົ່າ.



ຢູ່ຕໍ່ໜ້າສາທາລະນະຊົນນັ້ນ, ທ່ານເພັນສ໌ ມີແຕ່ຄວາມຈົງຮັກພັກດີຕໍ່ຫົວໜ້າ ຂອງຕົນ, ມັກຈະຢືນຢູ່ໃຕ້ເງົາ ຂອງເພິ່ນ, ບໍ່ເປັນທີ່ຈະແຈ້ງວ່າ ທ່ານເພັນສ໌ ໄດ້ສ້າງໃຫ້ມີ ຜົນກະທົບອັນໃດຢູ່ເບື້ອງຫລັງ. ຫລື ທ່ານຈະສ້າງໃຫ້ມີຄວາມ ແຕກຕ່າງອັນໃດ ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງເດືອນພະຈິກຈະມາເຖິງນີ້, ຊຶ່ງບັນດານັກ ວິເຄາເຫດການສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ເຫັນວ່າຈະເປັນການລົງປະຊາມະຕິດຕໍ່ທ່ານທຣໍານັ້ນ.

ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ເພີ້ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດຢູ່ລຸ່ມນີ້:

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence has weathered storms that have shaken the Trump White House, standing by the president through an impeachment trial and many Cabinet reshuffles. He has served as an international envoy and taken a leading role in the COVID-19 response. Mike O’Sullivan spoke with two analysts about Pence’s performance so far.



From the announcement that Mike Pence would be Trump’s running mate, the former Indiana governor has been a cheerleader.

Mike Pence, U.S. Vice President:

“Donald Trump gets it, and he understands the American people.”

Pence has played a backup role to Trump, says a historian of the vice presidency.

Joel Goldstein, Saint Louis University School of Law:

“He’s advised him. He’s worked with Congress, been sort of a legislative liaison. He’s taken diplomatic trips.”

After the virus began sweeping through the nation in late January, Pence began serving as chair of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, sometimes fielding controversial policy proposals.

Mike Pence, U.S. Vice President:

“We think we can safely reopen schools. The risk to children is very low.”

Vice presidents have not always had active roles. As vice president, Lyndon Johnson was overshadowed by President John Kennedy. But analysts say that has changed over the last few administrations.

Joel Goldstein, Saint Louis University School of Law:

“The vice presidency, I think, really changed, beginning with the Carter-Mondale administration where the vice president became an across-the-board advisor and trouble-shooter for the president. And that basic a pattern has been followed by all the presidents since then with some variation”

Many saw Vice President Dick Cheney as the driving force behind President George W. Bush's foreign policy and national security.

Reb Brownell, Attorney, Author:

“I think it was pretty clear that Donald Trump didn’t want a Dick Cheney as vice president. You get the vice president that you want and assign him the tasks that you want, and Trump clearly didn’t want someone who wielded that kind of authority and he had to share some billing with.”

An Evangelical Christian, Pence has helped to broaden Trump’s appeal among religious conservatives.

He has supported Trump’s tightening of immigration policy and appointment of conservatives to the courts. He has taken a harder line on Russia, but rarely has he distanced himself from Trump, as when he opposed Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, who had been accused of sexual misconduct.

So far Pence hasn’t left a notable stamp on the office, say experts.

Joel Goldstein, Saint Louis University School of Law:

“I don’t see him as being as distinguished or as impressive as most of the other vice presidents from either party.”

Analysts note Pence did play a role in the withdrawal of federal troops amid disturbances in Portland after local officials said they were making matters worse.

In public, always loyal to his boss, often standing in his shadow, it’s not clear what impact Pence has had behind the scenes. Or what difference he will make in the November election, which most analysts see as a referendum on Trump.

ເບິ່ງວີດິໂອກ່ຽວກັບຂ່າວນີ້ເພີ້ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ