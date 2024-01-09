ທຳນຽບຂາວ, ທຳນຽບຫ້າແຈ ທົບທວນຄືນ ຂັ້ນຕອນຕ່າງໆ ຫຼັງຈາກຫົວໜ້າດ້ານການປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ເຂົ້າໂຮງໝໍ

ທຳນຽບຂາວ ແລະທຳນຽບຫ້າແຈ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ກຳລັງທົບທວນຄືນເລື້ອງສະຖານະການທີ່ພົວພັນກັບການເຂົ້າໂຮງໝໍ ຂອງລັດຖະມົນຕີປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ລອຍ ອອສຕິນ ເມື່ອອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້ແລະບໍ່​ໄດ້​ແຈ້ງ​ໃຫ້ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂອງທຳນຽບຂາວ​ຊາບ ກ່ຽວກັບວ່າ ທ່ານອອສຕິນ ໄດ້ໂອນອຳນາດໄປໃຫ້ຮອງລັດຖະມົນຕີຂອງທ່ານ.

ໂຄສົກສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງແຫ່ງຊາດ ທ່ານຈອນ ເຄີບີ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວວ່າ ການທົບທວນຄືນ ຈະໄຈ້ແຍກເບິ່ງກົດລະບຽບອັນໃດ ຫຼື ຂັ້ນຕອນໃດ ທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ປະຕິບັດຕາມ ເພື່ອທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ສາມາດ “ພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະຮຽນຮູ້ຈາກເຫດການນີ້.”

ບົດບັນທຶກຂອງທຳນຽບຫ້າແຈ ເມື່ອຕອນແລງວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ກະ ຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ຈະດຳເນີນການທົບທວນຄືນໄລຍະ 30 ວັນ ທີ່ລວມມີ ໄລຍະເວລາຂອງເຫດການທັງຫຼາຍ ແລະການແຈ້ງການຕ່າງໆ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ ການເຂົ້າໂຮງໝໍຂອງທ່ານອອສຕິນ ອັນເປັນຂັ້ນຕອນສຳລັບການພິຈາລະນາວ່າ ເມື່ອໃດທີ່ທ່ານລັດຖະມົນຕີ ແມ່ນບໍ່ສາມາດປະຕິບັດໜ້າທີ່ຂອງທ່ານ ແລະການແນະນຳຕ່າງໆເພື່ອປັບປຸງຂັ້ນຕອນຂອງການແຈ້ງການຕໍ່ບັນດາຜູ້ນຳອະວຸໂສທັງຫຼາຍ.

ບົດບັນທຶກຂອງທ່ານນາງ ແຄລລີ ແມັກຊາເມັນ ຫົວໜ້າເສນາທິການ ຂອງທ່ານອອສຕິ ໄດ້ກ່າວອີກວ່າ “ການທົບທວນຄືນຄັ້ງນີ້ ຈະຊ່ອຍຮັບປະກັນເຖິງຄວາມກະຈາງແຈ້ງ ແລະຄວາມໂປ່ງໃສ ເມື່ອການພິຈາລະນາໄດ້ສຳເລັດລົງທີ່ວ່າ ອຳນາດອັນໃດທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກໂອນໄປ ແລະວ່າ ໄດ້ແຈ້ງຕໍ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ແລະທຳນຽບຂາວ ຢ່າງຖືກຕ້ອງ ແລະໃນເວລາອັນຄວນ ແລະເປັນທີ່ເໝາະສົມຫຼືບໍ່, ຕໍ່ລັດຖະສະພາສະຫະລັດ ແລະບັນດາມະຫາຊົນຂອງອາເມຣິກາ.”

The White House and Pentagon said Monday they are reviewing the circumstances surrounding Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s hospitalization last week and the lack of notification to White House officials that Austin had transferred authority to his deputy.

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters that the review would examine what rules or procedures were not followed so they can "try to learn from this experience."

A Pentagon memo released late Monday said the Defense Department would carry out a 30-day review including the timeline of events and notifications since Austin’s hospitalization, the process for determining when the secretary is unable to perform his duties and recommendations for improving the process of notifying senior leaders.

“This review will help to ensure clarity and transparency when a determination has been made that certain authorities have been transferred, and that proper and timely notification has been made to the President and White House and, as appropriate, the United States Congress and the American public,” Austin’s Chief of Staff Kelly Magsamen said in the memo.