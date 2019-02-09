ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ການ​ຊົ່ວ​ຄາວ​ຂອງ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳ ທ່ານ ແມັ​ຕ​ຕິວ ວີ​ທາ​ເກີ​ຣ໌

ໄດ້​ບອກ​ກັບ​ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກລັດຖະ​ສະ​ພາ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ “​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ແຊກແຊງແຕ່ຢ່າງໃດເລີຍ” ​ໃນການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍຂອງ​ໄອ​ຍະ​ການ​ພິ​ເສດ ໃນ​ຂະນະ​ທີ່​ ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ​ຂອງສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ ຫາກໍໄດ້ຮັບອຳນາດມາໃໝ່ໆ ຊຶ່ງຈະນຳເອົາຄະນະລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຂອງທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ ເຂົ້າມາກວດສອບຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນອີກ.

ພວກສະມາຊິກພັກ​ເດ​ໂທ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ຜູ້ທີ່ເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນມານີ້ ໄດ້​ເຂົ້າ​ກຳກັບ ​ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການ​ຕຸ​ລາ​ການ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ, ໂດຍມີການປະ​ທະ​ກັນ ຢູ່ເລື້ອຍໆ ​ໃນ​ລະຫວ່າງ ການ​ຮັບ​ຟັງ​ຄຳ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ວີ​ທາ​ເກີ​ຣ໌ ໃນວັນສຸກວານນີ້ ຜູ້​ຊຶ່ງ​ດຳ​ລົງ​ຢູ່ໃນຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ເປັນ​ມື້​ສຸດ​ທ້າຍນັ້ນ.

ການ​ຮັບ​ຟັງ​ການ​ໃຫ້​ການ ແມ່ນ​ເປັນ​ພຽງ​ໂອ​ກາດ​ດຽວ ທີ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກລັດຖະ​ສະ​ພາທີ່ຈະ​ສອບຖາມ ທ່ານວີ​ທາ​ເກີ​ຣ໌ ໄດ້, ຜູ້​ຊຶ່ງ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເພິ່ນ ຮັບຮູ້ວ່າ​ ເປັນຜູ້ທີ່ຈົງ​ຮັກ​ພັກ​ດີ​ ຕໍ່​ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ, ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່ ​ດຳ​ລົງ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ເປັນ ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ການ​ຊົ່ວ​ຄາວ​ຂອງ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳ. ການ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ຊື່ທ່ານ ວຽ​ລ​ລິມ ບາຣ໌ ໃຫ້ເປັນ ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີກະ​ຊວງ​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳ ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ ນັ້ນ ແມ່ນ​ຄາດກັນ ​ວ່າ ​ຈະ​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ ​ກັບ​ການ​ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ຮັບ​ຮອງ​ເອົາ​ ຢູ່ໃນ​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງ ໃນ​ສັບ​ປະ​ດາ​ໜ້າ​.

ທ່ານວີ​ທາ​ເກີ​ຣ໌ ໄດ້​ບອກ​ກັບບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກລັດຖະ​ສະ​ພາ ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ໂອ​ລົມ​ກັບ​ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ ແລະ​ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ອີກວ່າ ທ່ານ​ບໍ່​ເຄີຍໂອ້​ລົມ​ກັບ​ພວກເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ທັດສະນະຂອງທ່ານ ​ຕໍ່ ການສືບສວນດັ່ງກ່າວ ກ່ອນ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ ​ທ່ານຈະ​ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມ​ໃນ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳ.

ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ​ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ ທີ່​ແຕ່ງຕັ້ງ ທ່ານວີ​ທາ​ເກີ​ຣ໌ ໃນການ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ທີ່​ຈະ ຢັບຢັ້ງ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ. ທ່ານວີ​ທາ​ເກີ​ຣ໌ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕຳ​ໜິ​ຕິ​ຕຽນ​ຢ່າງເປີດເຜີຍ ຕໍ່ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ ກ່ອນໜ້າ ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມ​ໃນ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳ ໃນ​ປີ 2017 ໃນຖານະເປັນ​ຫົວໜ້າ​ທີ່​ປຶກ​ສາ​ ຂອງ​ ​ທ່ານ ແຈັຟ ແຊັ​ສ​ຊັນ ຊຶ່ງໃນ​ຕອນ​ນັ້ນ ​ເປັນລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີກະ​ຊວງ​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳ.

ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກວານ​ນີ້ ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ​ ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ ທ່ານວີ​ທາ​ເກີ​ຣ໌ ຊ້ຳ​ແລ້ວ​ຊ້ຳ​ອີກ ທີ່​ວ່າ ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ທີ່ຫລົບຫລີກ ໃນການໃຫ້ຄຳຕອບ ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ຕໍ່​ຄຳ​ຖາມຕ່າງໆ ​ແລະ​ການຮັບຟັງການໃຫ້ການນັ້ນ ໃນ​ຫຼາຍໆ​ຄັ້ງ ໄດ້ເປັນການ​ໂຕ້​ຖຽງ​ກັນ.

ໃນ​ຕອນ​ນຶ່ງ, ປະ​ທານ​ຄະນະກຳມະການ ສັງກັດພັກເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ທ່ານ ຮາ​ຄິມ ແຈັ​ຟ​ຟ​ຣີສ໌

ໄດ້​ຖາມ​ ທ່ານວີ​ທາ​ເກີ​ຣ໌ ວ່າ “ເຈົ້າ​ເຂົ້າ​ມາ​ກຳ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ເປັນ​ຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ຂອງ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳ

ໄດ້​ຢ່າງ​ໃດ?”



Acting U.S. Attorney General Matthew Whitaker told lawmakers that he has "not interfered in any way" in the special counsel's Russia investigation as newly empowered House Democrats put the Trump administration under more scrutiny.



Democrats, who recently took over the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee, frequently clashed during Friday's hearing with Whitaker who is on his last days in his post.



The hearing is likely the only chance for lawmakers to question Whitaker, who they perceive as a Trump loyalist, while he is still acting attorney general. Trump's nominee for attorney general, William Barr, is expected to face a Senate confirmation vote next week.



Whitaker told lawmakers he had not talked to Trump about the Russia investigation and also said he never spoke with White House officials about his views on the probe before he joined the Justice Department.



Democrats have accused Trump of appointing Whitaker to try to suppress the Russia investigation. Whitaker had publicly criticized the investigation before joining the Justice Department in 2017 as chief of staff to then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions.



Democrats Friday repeatedly accused Whitaker of being evasive in his answers to questions and the hearing was at many times combative.



At one point, Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries asked Whitaker, "How the heck did you become the head of the Department of Justice?"



At another point, Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, a Democrat, asked about whether Whitaker had ever been asked to approve any action requested by special counsel Robert Mueller.



"Mr. Chairman, I see that your 5 minutes is up," Whitaker responded, eliciting gasps from the room.



When it was Republicans turn to ask questions, they made clear they viewed the Democrats line of questioning as merely political.



The top Republican on the committee, Doug Collins, described the hearing as a "show" and said, "bring your popcorn."



Mueller and his team of prosecutors have been investigating alleged ties between the Trump campaign and Russia as well as looking into whether Trump, as president, obstructed justice by trying to thwart the probe.



Trump has repeatedly denied collusion with Russia and has called Mueller's investigation a "witch hunt." Russia also has rejected U.S. intelligence findings that Moscow interfered in the 2016 presidential election in an effort to boost Trump's chances.