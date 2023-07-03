ວັນທີ 4 ກໍລະກົດ ເປັນຈຸດໃຈກາງ ຂອງໜັງສື ກ່ຽວກັບຊົນຊາດ ອາເມຣິກັນ: ການສວນສະໜາມແລະເຮັດອາຫານຢູ່ນອກເຮືອນ ແນ່ນອນ ການຈູດບັ້ງໄຟດອກນຳດ້ວຍ ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວເອພີ. ດອກໄມ້ໄຟເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ ຍັງເຮັດໃຫ້ມື້ວັນພັກ ຕົກຢູ່ໃນອັນຕະລາຍ ໂດຍມີຜູ້ຄົນເຂົ້າຮັບການປິ່ນປົວຢູ່ຫ້ອງສຸກເສີນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 10,000 ຄົນ. ແຕ່ແນວໃດກໍຕາມ ບັ້ງໄຟດອກຍັງເປັນຈຸດສູນກາງຂອງວັນເອກກະລາດ ຊຶ່ງເປັນວັນພັກສະຫຼອງຄົບຮອບ 247 ປີ. ໃນການສະຫຼອງວັນພັກດັ່ງກ່າວ ສະພາຄອງແກຣັສສະໄໝທີສອງຂອງທະວີບ ຊຶ່ງໝາຍເຖິງກອງປະຊຸມຂອງຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າ 13 ອານານິຄົມ ໄດ້ຮັບຮອງເອົາຄຳປະກາດເອກກະລາດ ໃນວັນທີ 4 ກໍລະກົດ ປີ 1776 ຊຶ່ງເປັນເອກກະສານ ທີ່ປະກາດວ່າ ອານານິຄົມໃນທະວີບອາເມຣິກາໄດ້ແຍກໂຕອອກຈາກບຣິເຕນໃຫຍ່ຫຼືອັງກິດ. ນຶ່ງປີຕໍ່ມາ ອີງຕາມຫ້ອງສະໝຸດ ຂອງສະພາຄອງແກຣັສແລ້ວ ການສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງວັນຄົບຮອບເອກກະລາດ ກໍໄດ້ມີຂຶ້ນ ທີ່ນະຄອນຟີລາແດລເຟຍ ແຕ່ໃນທົ່ວປະເທດຊາດທີ່ເກີດໃໝ່ນັ້ນ ການສະຫຼອງວັນພັກດັ່ງກ່າວ ຍັງບໍ່ທັນໄດ້ເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນເທື່ອ ຈົນເທົ່າຫຼັງຈາກສົງຄາມປີ 1812.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Fourth of July is Americana at its core: parades and cookouts and cold beer and, of course, fireworks. Those pyrotechnics also make it an especially dangerous holiday, typically resulting in more than 10,000 trips to the emergency room. Yet fireworks remain at the center of Independence Day, a holiday 247 years in the making. The holiday celebrates the Second Continental Congress’ unanimous adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776, a document announcing the colonies’ separation from Great Britain. One year later, according to the Library of Congress, a spontaneous celebration in Philadelphia marked the anniversary of American independence. But across the burgeoning nation, observations of the holiday didn’t become commonplace until after the War of 1812.