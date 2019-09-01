ວັນ​ຈັນ​ທີ 2 ກັນ​ຍາແມ່ນ​ວັນ​ແຮງ​ງານ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ, ເປັນ​ວັນ​ພັກ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ, ສ້າງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ເພື່ອ​

ເປັນກຽດໃຫ້ແກ່ກຳມະກອນ ສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ການປະກອບສ່ວນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າຕໍ່ເສດ

ຖະກິດ. ປະຊາຊົນ ອາເມຣິກັນ ຫຼາຍຊົນໃຊ້ວັນດັ່ງກ່າວເພື່ອສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງການສິ້ນ

ສຸດຂອງລະດູຮ້ອນ ແລະ ຈະຕົກໃຈທີ່ຈະຮູ້ວ່າວັນດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນມີກົກເຄົ້າມາກຈາກການ

ເຄື່ອນໄຫວແຮງງານໃນທ້າຍຊຸມປີ 1800.

ໃນ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ຊຸມ​ປີ 1800, ການ​ປະ​ຕິວັດ​ອຸດ​ສາ​ຫະ​ກຳ​ແມ່ນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຈຸດ​ສູງ​ສຸດ​ຂອງ​ມັນ,

ຊາວ ອາເມຣິກັນ ຫຼາຍຄົນໄດ້ເຮັດວຽກ 12 ຊົ່ວໂມງຕໍ່ມື້, ເຈັດວັນຕໍ່ອາທິດ ໃນສະພາບ

ການລຳບາກສຳລັບຄ່າຈ້າງທີ່ຕ່ຳ. ແມ່ນກະທັ້ງເດັກນ້ອຍກໍໄດ້ເຮັດວຽກຢູ່ໃນໂຮງຈັກ

ໂຮງງານຕ່າງໆ. ໂດຍທົ່ວໄປແລ້ວ ບໍ່ມີຜູ້ຈ້າງງານຄົນໃດສະໜອງມື້ພັກສຳລັບເຈັບໄຂ້,

ມື້ພັກທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຄ່າຈ້າງ ຫຼື ຜົນປະໂຫຍດດ້ານສຸຂະພາບໃຫ້ກຳມະກອນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ກຳ​ມະ​ກອນ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ລະບຽບ​ຂຶ້ນກວ່າ​ເກົ່າ ໃນ​ສະຫະ​ພາບ​ແຮງ​ງານ​

ນັ້ນ ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ເລີ່ມໄດ້ປະທ້ວງຕໍ່ສະພາບການເຮັດວຽກທີ່ບໍ່ດີ ແລະ ບໍ່ປອດໄພ ແລະ

ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງຜົນປະໂຫຍດເພີ່ມເຕີມຈາກບັນດາຜູ້ຈາກງານ. ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວເພື່ອຮັບ

ຮູ້ບັນດາກຳມະກອນດ້ວຍວັນພັກ ໄດ້ເລີ່ມຂຶ້ນໃນລັດຖະບານ, ເຊິ່ງ ເທື່ອລະຄັ້ງ, ໄດ້ຮັບ

ຜ່ານຮ່າງກົດໝາຍເພື່ອເປັນກຽດໃຫ້ແກ່ກຳມະກອນທົ່ວໄປ. ລັດຖະສະພາ ສະຫະລັດ

ໄດ້ສ້າງວັນພັກລັດຖະການດັ່ງກ່າວໃນວັນທີ 28 ມິຖຸນາ 1894, ແຕ່ງຕັ້ງວັນຈັນທຳອິດ

ຂອງເດືອນກັນຍາ ເປັນວັນແຮງງານ.

ວັນ​ພັກວັນ​ແຮງ​ງານ ຈະ​ຊີ້ບອກ​ເຖິງ​ການ​ສິ້ນ​ສຸດ​ຂອງ​ລະ​ດູ​ຮ້ອນ ແລະ ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ອາ​ເມ​

ຣິກັນ ຫຼາຍຄົນຈະໃຊ້ທ້າຍສັບປະດາສາມວັນ ເພື່ອພະຍາຍາມພັກຜ່ອນໃນລະດູຮ້ອນ

ຄັ້ງສຸດທ້າຍ ດ້ວຍການເດີນທາງໄປສວນອຸດທະຍານ ແລະ ຫາດຊາຍຕ່າງໆ ຫຼືໃຊ້ເວ

ລາເຮັດກິນຢູ່ຫຼັງບ້ານກັບຄອບຄົວ ແລະ ໝູ່ເພື່ອນ. ທ້າຍສັບປະດາດັ່ງກ່າວຍັງເປັນ

ທ້າຍອາທິດຂອງການໄປຊື້ເຄື່ອງຄັ້ງໃຫຍ່ ດ້ວຍການຂາຍເລເຄື່ອງຂອງໃຊ້ໃນເຮືອນ,

ເສື່ອນອນ, ເຄື່ອງນຸ່ງ ແລະ ອຸປະກອນເຂົ້າໂຮງຮຽນ.

Labor Day is a national holiday, created to honor U.S. workers and their contribution to the economy. Many Americans use the day to celebrate the end of summer and would be surprised to know the day has its roots in the labor movement of the late 1800s.



During the 1800s, the Industrial Revolution was at its peak, and many Americans worked 12-hour days, seven days a week in harsh conditions for low pay. Even young children worked in factories. Virtually no employers provided their workers with sick days, paid vacation days or health benefits.



As workers became more organized into labor unions they began protesting poor and unsafe working conditions and lobbying for more benefits from employers. The move to recognize workers with a holiday began in state governments, which, one by one, passed legislation to honor the common worker. The U.S. Congress created the federal holiday on June 28,1894, designating the first Monday in September as Labor Day.



The Labor Day holiday signifies the end of the summer and many Americans use the three-day weekend to try to get in one last summer vacation with trips to parks and beaches, or to spend time at backyard cookouts with family and friends. The weekend also is a big shoppers' weekend with sales on home items, mattresses, clothes and school supplies.