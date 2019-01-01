ການ​ປັນ​ສ່ວນ​ອາ​ຫານ ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ຊາວ​ເຢ​ເມນ​ທີ່​ກຳ​ລັງ​ອຶດ​ຢາກ ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ລັກ

​ຂະ​ໂມຍ​ໄປ ໃນ​ເຂດ​ທີ່​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ ​ໂດຍ​ພວກ​ກະ​ບົດ​ຮູ​ຕີ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ຖະ​ແຫຼງຂ່າວ​ ຂອງ​ໂຄງ

​ການ​ອາ​ຫານ​ໂລກ​ ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ ທີ່​ອອກ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນວານນີ້.

ໃນ​ຖະ​ແຫຼງ​ຂ່າວ​ ທີ່​ພິມ​ເຜີຍ​ແຜ່​ ທາງ​ເວັບ​ໄຊ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ​ນັ້ນໂຄງ​ການ​ອາ​ຫານ​ໂລກ ຫຼື

WFP ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຫຼາຍໆ​ຄົນ​ ຄວນ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ປັນ​ສ່ວນ​ອາ​ຫານ ຢູ່ທີ່​ນະ​ຄອ​ນ​ຫຼວງ ແຕ່

​ກັບ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ ແລະ​ມີ​ຫຼາຍໆ​ຄົນ​ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ປັນ​ສ່ວນ​ໂດຍເຕັມ.

ໃນ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ສອງ​ສາມ​ເດືອນ​ຜ່ານ​ມານີ້ ໂຄງ​ການ​ອາ​ຫານ​ໂລກ​ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຕົນ​ໄດ້​ທຳ​ການ

​ສືບ​ສວນ​ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ລາຍ​ງານ ​ການ​ຫາຍ​ສາບ​ສູນ​ຂອງ​ອາ​ຫານ ແລະ​ພົບ​ວ່າ ຄູ່​ຮ່ວມ​ງານ

​ໃນ​ທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນ ກັບອົງ​ການ​ຈັດ​ຕັ້ງ​ສາ​ກົນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ຊຶ່ງທີ່​ຈິງ​ແລ້ວ ເປັນ​ເຄືອ​ຂ່າຍກັບ​ກະ​ຊວງ

​ສຶກ​ສາ ໃນ​ເຂດ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ກະ​ບົດ​ຮູ​ຕີ ທີ່​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງຊາ​ນາ​ອານັ້ນ ແມ່ນ​ເປັນ

​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ທຳ​ການ​ສໍ້​ໂກງ.

ທ່ານ​ເດ​ວິດ ບີ​ສ​ລີ (David Beasley) ຜູ້​ອຳ​ນວຍ​ການ​ໂຄງ​ການ​ອາ​ຫານ​ໂລກ ກ່າວ ວ່າ

“ການ​ກະ​ທຳ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວນີ້ ແມ່ນ​ເທົ່າ​ກັບ​ເປັນ​ການ​ລັກ​ຂະ​ໂມຍ​ອາ​ຫານ​ໄປຈາກປາກ​ຂອງ

​ພວກ​ທີ່​ຫິວ​ໂຫຍ ໃນ​ເວ​ລາ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເດັກ​ນ້ອຍ ພວມ​ມີ​ການ​ເສຍ​ຊີວິດ​ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຢ​ເມນ ຍ້ອນ​

ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ ບໍ່​ມີ​ອາ​ຫານ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ກິນ ນັ້ນ​ແມ່ນ​ເລື້ອງ​ທີ່​ໜ້າໂກດ​ແຄ້ນ. ການ​ກະ​ທຳ​ແບບ

ໂຈນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ຈະ​ຕ້ອງ​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ໃນ​ທັນ​ທີ.”

ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ຫຼາຍ​ລ້ານ​ຄົນ ​ແມ່ນ​ກາງ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ອາ​ຫານ​ ຢູ່​ໃນ

​ເຢ​ເມນ ທີ່​ປະ​ສົບ​ກັບ​ໄພ​ສົງ​ຄາມ ຊຶ່ງ​ມີ​ການ​ສູ້​ລົບ​ກັນ​ຢ່າງ​ດຸ​ເດືອດ​ ນັບແຕ່ສົງຄາມ​ກາງ​

ເມືອງ ເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນແຕ່​ປີ 2015 ເປັນ​ຕົ້ນ​ມາ. ສົງ​ຄາມ​ທີ່​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ມາ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ 4 ປີ ​ໄດ້​ພາ​ໃຫ້

​ເກີດ​ຄວາມ​ທຸກ​ທໍ​ລະ​ມານ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຢ​ເມນ​ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່​ທຸກ​ຍາກ​ທີ່ສຸດ​ ປະ​ເທດ​ນຶ່ງ​

ໃນ​ໂລກນັ້ນ.

ອົງ​ການ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ຊາວປະ​ມານ 16 ລ້ານ​ຄົນ​ແມ່ນ​ຂາດ​ແຄນ​ອາ​ຫານ

ນ້ຳ​ສະ​ອາດ ແລະ​ຢາ​ປົວ​ພະ​ຍາດ.



Food rations for starving Yemenis are being stolen in areas controlled by Houthi rebels, the U.N World Food Program said Monday.



In a press release published on its website, the World Food Program (WFP) said that many entitled to food rations in the capital have not been receiving them, and that others have been denied full rations.



[[link to release: http://www1.wfp.org/news/wfp-demands-action-after-uncovering-misuse-food-relief-intended-hungry-people-yemen ]]



Over the past few months, the WFP says that it has investigated reports of missing food and found that a local partner of the international organization, which is affiliated with the de facto Ministry of Education in Houthi-controlled Sana'a, was perpetrating fraud.



"This conduct amounts to the stealing of food from the mouths of hungry people," says WFP Executive Director David Beasley. "At a time when children are dying in Yemen because they haven't enough food to eat, that is an outrage. This criminal behaviour must stop immediately."



Millions of people depend on food assistance in war-torn Yemen, which has been fighting a bitter civil war since 2015. Four years of war have compounded the misery in one of the world's poorest nations.



The U.N. says about 16 million Yemenis lack food, fresh water, and medicine.