ການປັນສ່ວນອາຫານ ໃຫ້ແກ່ປະຊາຊົນຊາວເຢເມນທີ່ກຳລັງອຶດຢາກ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຖືກລັກ
ຂະໂມຍໄປ ໃນເຂດທີ່ຄວບຄຸມ ໂດຍພວກກະບົດຮູຕີ ອີງຕາມຖະແຫຼງຂ່າວ ຂອງໂຄງ
ການອາຫານໂລກ ສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ທີ່ອອກໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້.
ໃນຖະແຫຼງຂ່າວ ທີ່ພິມເຜີຍແຜ່ ທາງເວັບໄຊຂອງຕົນນັ້ນໂຄງການອາຫານໂລກ ຫຼື
WFP ກ່າວວ່າ ຫຼາຍໆຄົນ ຄວນໄດ້ຮັບການປັນສ່ວນອາຫານ ຢູ່ທີ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງ ແຕ່
ກັບບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບ ແລະມີຫຼາຍໆຄົນ ໄດ້ຖືກປະຕິເສດ ຕໍ່ການປັນສ່ວນໂດຍເຕັມ.
ໃນໄລຍະສອງສາມເດືອນຜ່ານມານີ້ ໂຄງການອາຫານໂລກ ກ່າວວ່າ ຕົນໄດ້ທຳການ
ສືບສວນ ກ່ຽວກັບລາຍງານ ການຫາຍສາບສູນຂອງອາຫານ ແລະພົບວ່າ ຄູ່ຮ່ວມງານ
ໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ກັບອົງການຈັດຕັ້ງສາກົນດັ່ງກ່າວ ຊຶ່ງທີ່ຈິງແລ້ວ ເປັນເຄືອຂ່າຍກັບກະຊວງ
ສຶກສາ ໃນເຂດຄວບຄຸມຂອງພວກກະບົດຮູຕີ ທີ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງຊານາອານັ້ນ ແມ່ນເປັນ
ຜູ້ທີ່ທຳການສໍ້ໂກງ.
ທ່ານເດວິດ ບີສລີ (David Beasley) ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການໂຄງການອາຫານໂລກ ກ່າວ ວ່າ
“ການກະທຳດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ ແມ່ນເທົ່າກັບເປັນການລັກຂະໂມຍອາຫານໄປຈາກປາກຂອງ
ພວກທີ່ຫິວໂຫຍ ໃນເວລາທີ່ພວກເດັກນ້ອຍ ພວມມີການເສຍຊີວິດ ຢູ່ໃນເຢເມນ ຍ້ອນ
ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ບໍ່ມີອາຫານທີ່ຈະກິນ ນັ້ນແມ່ນເລື້ອງທີ່ໜ້າໂກດແຄ້ນ. ການກະທຳແບບ
ໂຈນດັ່ງກ່າວ ຈະຕ້ອງຍຸຕິໃນທັນທີ.”
ປະຊາຊົນຈຳນວນຫຼາຍລ້ານຄົນ ແມ່ນກາງຕໍ່ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອທາງດ້ານອາຫານ ຢູ່ໃນ
ເຢເມນ ທີ່ປະສົບກັບໄພສົງຄາມ ຊຶ່ງມີການສູ້ລົບກັນຢ່າງດຸເດືອດ ນັບແຕ່ສົງຄາມກາງ
ເມືອງ ເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນແຕ່ປີ 2015 ເປັນຕົ້ນມາ. ສົງຄາມທີ່ດຳເນີນມາເປັນເວລາ 4 ປີ ໄດ້ພາໃຫ້
ເກີດຄວາມທຸກທໍລະມານ ຢູ່ໃນເຢເມນ ຊຶ່ງເປັນປະເທດທີ່ທຸກຍາກທີ່ສຸດ ປະເທດນຶ່ງ
ໃນໂລກນັ້ນ.
ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ກ່າວວ່າ ຊາວປະມານ 16 ລ້ານຄົນແມ່ນຂາດແຄນອາຫານ
ນ້ຳສະອາດ ແລະຢາປົວພະຍາດ.
Food rations for starving Yemenis are being stolen in areas controlled by Houthi rebels, the U.N World Food Program said Monday.
In a press release published on its website, the World Food Program (WFP) said that many entitled to food rations in the capital have not been receiving them, and that others have been denied full rations.
[[link to release: http://www1.wfp.org/news/wfp-demands-action-after-uncovering-misuse-food-relief-intended-hungry-people-yemen ]]
Over the past few months, the WFP says that it has investigated reports of missing food and found that a local partner of the international organization, which is affiliated with the de facto Ministry of Education in Houthi-controlled Sana'a, was perpetrating fraud.
"This conduct amounts to the stealing of food from the mouths of hungry people," says WFP Executive Director David Beasley. "At a time when children are dying in Yemen because they haven't enough food to eat, that is an outrage. This criminal behaviour must stop immediately."
Millions of people depend on food assistance in war-torn Yemen, which has been fighting a bitter civil war since 2015. Four years of war have compounded the misery in one of the world's poorest nations.
The U.N. says about 16 million Yemenis lack food, fresh water, and medicine.
ຄວາມເຫັນຂອງທ່ານ
ສະແດງຄວາມເຫັນໃຫ້ເບິ່ງ