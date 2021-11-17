ວໍຊິງຕັນ ແລະ ປັກກິ່ງ ຊົມເຊີຍຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າ ໃນກອງປະຊຸມ ລະດັບປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຄັ້ງປະຖົມມະເລີກ

ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໃນ ວໍຊິງຕັນ ແລະ ປັກກິ່ງ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ວ່າ ກອງປະຊຸມຄັ້ງປະຖົມມະເລີກ ລະຫວ່າງ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ແລະ ປະທານປະເທດ ສີ ຈິ່ນຜິງ “ແມ່ນກົງໄປກົງ ມາ” ແລະ ໄດ້ສ້າງເສັ້ນທາງສຳລັບຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າໃນສາຍພົວພັນທີ່ເຄັ່ງຕຶງຂອງພວກເພິ່ນ ກ່ຽວ ກັບ ຫຼາກຫຼາຍບັນຫາທີ່ສຳຄັນໃນໂລກ.

ຜູ້ນຳທັງສອງທ່ານ, ຜູ້ທີ່ກ່ອນໜ້ານີ້ເຄີຍພົບປະກັນ ໃນເວລາທີ່ພວກເພິ່ນເປັນຮອງປະທານາທິບໍ ດີ ແລະ ຮອງປະທານປະເທດນັ້ນ, ໄດ້ຈັດກອງປະຊຸມລະດັບຜູ້ນຳຄັ້ງທຳອິດຂອງເພິ່ນ, ທາງອອນໄລນ໌ ໃນຕອນແລງວັນຈັນທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ມີຫຼາຍກວ່າຕາຕະລາງແຜນການຂອງພວກເພິ່ນ ໂດຍໃຊ້ເວລາດົນກວ່າ 3 ຊົ່ວໂລກເຄິ່ງປຶກສາຫາລືບັນຫາຕ່າງໆລວມມີ ສິດທິມະນຸດ, ການແຂ່ງ ຂັນທາງດ້ານເສດຖະກິດ ແລະ ສະຖານະພາບຂອງ ໄຕ້ຫວັນ.

ທຳນຽບຂາວໄດ້ກ່າວໃນຖະແຫຼງການທີ່ໄດ້ປະກາດບໍ່ດົນຫຼັງຈາກທ່ຽງຄືນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້, ລຸນຫຼັງກອງປະຊຸມໄດ້ສິ້ນສຸດລົງວ່າ “ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວຢໍ້າວ່າ ສະຫະລັດ ຈະສືບຕໍ່ເພື່ອປົກປ້ອງຜົນປະໂຫຍດ ແລະ ມູນເຊື້ອຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ, ແລະ ພ້ອມກັບພັນທະມິດ ແລະ ຄູ່ຮ່ວມຂອງພວກເຮົາ, ຮັບປະກັນວ່າກົດລະບຽບຂອງເສັ້ນທາງສຳລັບຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າຂອງລະບົບສາກົນໃນສັດຕະວັດທີ 21 ແມ່ນເສລີ, ເປີດກວ້າງ ແລະ ຍຸຕິທຳ. ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວຢໍ້າບູລິມະສິດທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ກຳນົດຕໍ່ການລົງທຶນທີ່ສຳຄັນຢູ່ໃນປະເທດ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ພວກເຮົາໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜູນພັນທະມິດ ແລະ ຄູ່ຮ່ວມຢູ່ຕ່າງປະເທດ ເພື່ອຮັບມືກັບສິ່ງທ້າທາຍໃນປັດຈຸບັນ.”

ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້, ອົງການຂ່າວ ຊິນຫົວ ຂອງທາງການ ຈີນ ໄດ້ເອີ້ນກອງປະຊຸມດັ່ງກ່າວວ່າ “ກົງໄປກົງມາ, ສ້າງສັນ, ມີສາລະສຳຄັນ ແລະ ມີໝາກຜົນໃນຮູບແບບທີ່ແຕກຕ່າງກັນ ແລະ ໄດ້ຫັນຊາຍພົວພັນລະຫວ່າງ ຈີນ ແລະ ສະຫະລັດ ກັບມາສູ່ເສັ້ນທາງທີ່ຖືກຕ້ອງ.” ແລະ ໜັງສືພິມ Global Times ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການໜູນຫຼັງໂດຍລັດຖະບານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ການປະຊຸມດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນບໍ່ໄດ້ປົກປິດ “ຄວາມກະຕືລືລົ້ນຂອງທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ທີ່ຈະຂະຫຍາຍສາຍພົວພັນກັບ ປັກກິ່ງ.”

ບາງເທື່ອ, ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ເບິ່ງຄືຈະອ່ອນນໍ້າສຽງລົງໃນຖະແຫຼງການທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວກ່ອນໜ້ານີ້ ໃນການສະໜັບສະໜູນ ໄຕ້ຫວັນ.

ໃນຖະແຫຼງການສະບັນນຶ່ງທີ່ຖືກເປີດເຜີຍຫຼັງຈາກກອງປະຊຸມ, ທຳນຽບຂາວໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ສະຫະ ລັດ ສະໜັບສະໜູນນະໂຍບາຍຈີນດຽວ, ແລະ “ຄັດຄ້ານຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຝ່າຍດຽວຢ່າງແຮງເພື່ອປ່ຽນສະຖານະພາບໃນປັດຈຸບັນ ຫຼື ທຳລາຍ ສັນຕິພາບ ແລະ ຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງທົ່ວແຫຼມ ໄຕ້ຫວັນ.” ການຮັບປະກັນດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນເປັນໄປໄດ້ວ່າຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ ປັກກິ່ງ ພໍໃຈ, ດ້ວຍລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະ ເທດ ຈີນ ໄດ້ກ່າວກ່ອນການເຈລະຈາວ່າ ສະຫະລັດ ຕ້ອງ “ຢຸດການໃຫ້ສັນຍານທີ່ຜິດຕໍ່ກອງກຳລັງເອກະລາດ ໄຕ້ຫວັນ.”

ແຕ່ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຮອດຕອນຄໍ່າໃນ ປັກກິ່ງ ແລະ ຕອນເຊົ້າໃນ ວໍຊິງຕັນ ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້, ມັນຍັງບໍ່ແນ່ນອນຄືເກົ່າວ່າ ມັນໄດ້ມີຫຍັງສຳເລັດຜົນແດ່.

Officials in Washington and Beijing said Tuesday that the inaugural meeting between President Joe Biden and President Xi Jinping was “candid” and could pave the path for progress in their tense relationship on a range of issues of global importance.

The two leaders, who have previously met in person when they were vice presidents, held their first, virtual, leader-level meeting late Monday, going beyond their planned schedule to spend more than three and a half hours discussing issues including human rights, economic competition and the status of Taiwan.

“President Biden underscored that the United States will continue to stand up for its interests and values and, together with our allies and partners, ensure the rules of the road for the 21st century advance an international system that is free, open, and fair,” the White House said in a statement issued just after midnight Tuesday, following the end of meeting. “He emphasized the priority he places on far-reaching investments at home while we align with allies and partners abroad to take on the challenges of our time.”

On Tuesday, the official state-run Xinhua News agency called the meeting “candid, constructive, substantive and productive.” It said the two sides have agreed to maintain close communication “in different forms” and “steer China-U.S. relations back on the right track.” [[ http://www.news.cn/english/2021-11/16/c_1310314661.htm ]] And the state-backed Global Times said the meeting underscored “the eagerness of Biden to seek expanding ties with Beijing.” [[ https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202111/1239058.shtml ]]

Perhaps critically, Biden seemed to temper statements he’d previously made in support of Taiwan.

In a statement released after the meeting, the White House said the United States

supports the One China policy, and “strongly opposes unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.” Those assurances are likely to placate Beijing, with China’s foreign minister saying in the runup to talks that the United States needed to “stop sending wrong signals to the ‘Taiwan independence’ forces.” [[ https://www.fmprc.gov.cn/mfa_eng/wjb_663304/zzjg_663340/bmdyzs_664814/xwlb_664816/t1919132.shtml ]]

But as night fell in Beijing and morning dawned in Washington on Tuesday, it remained unclear what, if anything, was achieved.

“You know, we were not expecting a breakthrough,” the Biden administration official told reporters. “There were none, none to report.”