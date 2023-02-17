ຫົວໜ້າທະຫານຮັບຈ້າງ ກຸ່ມແວັກເນີ ຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ກ່າວໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ວ່າ ອາດຈະໃຊ້ເວລາຫລາຍເດືອນ ກ່ອນຈະຢຶດເອົາເມືອງບາກມຸດ ທີ່ພວມມີການສູ້ລົບກັນ ຂອງຢູເຄຣນ ໄດ້ ແລະ “ກ່າວໂຈມຕີລະບົບການປົກຄອງທີ່ມີການຊັກຊ້າ” ຂອງມົສກູ ທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ການປະຕິບັດງານທາງທະຫານຊ້າລົງ ອີງຕາມລາຍງານອົງການຂ່າວຝຣັ່ງ AFP.
ຣັດເຊຍໄດ້ພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະປິດລ້ອມ ແລະຍຶດເອົາເມືອງອຸດສາຫະກຳ ທີ່ເພພັງ ດັ່ງກ່າວ ກ່ອນວັນທີ 24 ກຸມພາ ທີ່ເປັນວັນຄົບຮອບປີທຳອິດ ຂອງອັນທີ່ຮ້ອງວ່າ “ການປະຕິບັດງານທາງທະຫານພິເສດ” ຢູ່ໃນຢູເຄຣນ.
“ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າຈະແມ່ນເດືອນມີນາ ຫລືເມສາ” ທີ່ທ່ານເຢັບເກນີ ປຣີໂກຊິນ ໄດ້ກ່າວຢູ່ໃນການສົ່ງຂໍ້ຄວາມຫລາຍເທື່ອ ທີ່ເຜີຍແຜ່ທາງອອນລາຍ.
“ເພື່ອຈະເອົາເມືອງບາກມຸດ ເຈົ້າຕ້ອງຕັດເສັ້ນທາງ ຂົນສົ່ງສະບຽງຕ່າງໆ. ມັນເປັນວຽກທີ່ສຳຄັນ” ແລະທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວເພີ້ມວ່າ “ຄວາມຄືບໜ້າຈະບໍ່ໄວ ດັ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາຢາກໄດ້.”
“ເມືອງບາກມຸດຄວນຈະໄດ້ມາກ່ອນປີໃໝ່ ຖ້າຫາກບໍ່ແມ່ນຍ້ອນກອງທັບທີ່ມີລະບຽບການຫຼາຍເກີນໄປຂອງພວກເຮົາ” ນັ້ນຄືຄຳເວົ້າທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວເພີ້ມ.
ທ່ານປຣິໂກຊິນ ແຕ່ກ່ອນໄດ້ກ່າວຫາກອງທັບຣັດເຊຍ ໃນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມ ທີ່ຈະລັກເອົາໄຊຊະນະຈາກກຸ່ມແວັກເນີ ທີ່ເປັນຮ່ອງຮອຍບໍ່ພໍໃຈເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຂອງທ່ານ ແລະໂອກາດທີ່ຂັດແຍ້ງຮ້າຍແຮງໃນມົສກູ.
ກຸ່ມແວັກເນີ ໄດ້ອ້າງເອົາການຍຶດພື້ນທີ່ຕ່າງໆໂດຍປາດສະຈາກການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອຈາກກອງທັບທຳມະດາ ຊຶ່ງທ່ານປຣີໂສຊິນ ມັກຕຳນິຢູ່ເປັນປະຈຳ ໄດ້ກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດການແຕກແຍກກັບບັນດາຜູ້ນຳທະຫານອະວຸໂສ.
ຢູ່ເມືອງບາກມຸດ ທ່ານອາເຕີມ ຮອງຜູ້ບັນຊາການຄົນນຶ່ງຈາກໜ່ວຍປືນຄົກຂອງ ກຳລັງຮັກສາຊາຍແດນຢູເຄຣນໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ການສູ້ລົບຍັງດຳເນີນຢູ່ຕໍ່ມາຢ່າງຂຸ້ນຂ້ຽວ.
ທ່ານໄດ້ໃຫ້ຂໍ້ສັງເກດວ່າ ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງຮັບຮູ້ຜົນສຳເລັດຂອງສັດຕູ. ມີທະຫານຣັດເຊຍທຳມະດາຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ ແລະເຂົາເຈົ້າຍັງມີບັນດາກຸ່ມປືນໃຫຍ່ທຳມະດາ ແລະເຂົາເຈົ້າຍິງຖືກຈຸດດີຄືກັນ.
ປະທານາທິບໍດີຣັດເຊຍ ທ່ານວລາດີເມຍ ປູຕິນ ໄດ້ອ້າງການພະໜວກເອົາຂົງເຂດໂດແນດ ບ່ອນທີ່ເມືອງບາກມຸດຕັ້ງຢູ່ ໃນປີກາຍນີ້ ແຕ່ກຳລັງຂອງທ່ານຍັງ
ສູ້ລົບກັບກຳລັງຢູເຄຣນ ຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ.
The head of Russia's mercenary Wagner Group said Thursday that it could take months to capture the Ukraine city of Bakhmut and slammed Moscow's "monstrous military bureaucracy" for slowing gains.
Russia has been trying to encircle and take over the battered industrial city before February 24, the first anniversary of what it terms its "special military operation" in Ukraine.
"I think it's [going to be in] March or in April," Yevgeny Prigozhin said in one of several messages posted online.
"To take Bakhmut you have to cut all supply routes. It's a significant task," he said. "Progress is not going as fast as we would like."
"Bakhmut would have been taken before the new year," he added, "if not for our monstrous military bureaucracy."
Prigozhin has previously accused the Russian military of attempting to steal victories from Wagner, a sign of his rising clout and the potential for dangerous rifts in Moscow.
Wagner's claims to have captured ground without help from the regular army, which Prigozhin regularly criticizes, have spurred friction with senior military leadership.
In Bakhmut, a deputy commander with a mortar unit of the State Border Guard of Ukraine said fighting remained intense.
"We have to acknowledge the enemy's successes," he said. "There's a regular Russian army here and they also have regular artillery groups, and they shoot accurately as well."
Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed to have annexed the Donetsk region where Bakhmut lies last year, but his forces are still fighting Ukrainian troops there.