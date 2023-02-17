​ຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ທະ​ຫານ​ຮັບ​ຈ້າງ ກຸ່ມແ​ວັກ​ເນີ ຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ ອາດ​ຈະ​ໃຊ້​ເວ​ລາ​ຫລາຍ​ເດືອນ ​ກ່ອນ​ຈະ​ຢຶດ​ເອົາເມືອງບາກ​ມຸດ​ ທີ່​ພວ​ມມີ​ການ​ສູ້​ລົບ​ກັນ ຂອງ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ໄດ້ ແລະ “​ກ່າວ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ລະ​ບົບ​ການ​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ທີ່​ມີການ​ຊັກ​ຊ້າ” ຂອງ​ມົ​ສ​ກູ ທີ່​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ກ​ານ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານ​ທາ​ງ​ທະ​ຫານຊ້າ​ລົງ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ຝຣັ່ງ AFP.

ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ໄດ້ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມທີ່​ຈະ​ປິດ​ລ້ອມ ແລະ​ຍຶດ​ເອົາ​ເມືອງ​ອຸດ​ສາ​ຫະ​ກຳ ​ທີ່​ເພ​ພັງ ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ກ່ອນ​ວັນ​ທີ 24 ກຸມ​ພາ ທີ່​ເປັນ​ວັນ​ຄົບ​ຮອບ​ປີທຳ​ອິດ ​ຂ​ອງ​ອັນ​ທີ່​ຮ້ອງວ່າ “ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານ​ທາງ​ທະ​ຫານພິ​ເສດ” ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ.

“ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ແມ່ນ​ເດືອນ​ມີ​ນາ ຫລື​ເມ​ສາ” ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ເຢັບ​ເກນີ ປ​ຣີ​ໂກ​ຊິນ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ການ​ສົ່ງ​ຂໍ້​ຄວາມ​ຫລາຍ​ເທື່ອ ​ທີ່​ເຜີຍ​ແຜ່​ທາງ​ອອນ​ລາຍ.

“​ເພື່ອຈະ​ເອົາ​ເມືອງ​ບາກ​ມຸດ ເຈົ້າ​ຕ້ອງ​ຕັດ​ເສັ້ນ​ທາງ ​ຂົນສົ່ງ​ສະ​ບຽງຕ່າງໆ. ​ມັນ​ເປັນ​ວຽກ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ” ແລະທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ເພີ້ມ​ວ່າ “​ຄວາມ​ຄືບ​ໜ້າ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ໄວ ດັ່ງ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົ​າຢາກ​ໄດ້.”

“ເມືອງບາກ​ມຸດ​ຄວນ​ຈະ​ໄດ້​ມາ​ກ່ອນ​ປີ​ໃໝ່ ຖ້າ​ຫາ​ກ​ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ຍ້ອນກອງ​ທັບທີ່​ມີ​ລະ​ບຽບ​ການ​ຫຼາຍ​ເກີນ​ໄປ​ຂອງ​ພ​ວກ​ເຮົາ” ​ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າທີ່​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ເພີ້ມ.

ທ່ານປ​ຣິ​ໂກ​ຊິນ ແຕ່​ກ່ອນ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ກອງ​ທັບ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ໃນ​ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ ທີ່​ຈະ​ລັກ​ເອົາ​ໄຊ​ຊະ​ນະ​ຈາກກຸ່ມ​ແວັກ​ເນີ ທີ່​ເປັນ​ຮ່ອງຮອຍ​ບໍ່​ພໍ​ໃຈ​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ແລະ​ໂອ​ກາດທີ່ຂັດ​ແຍ້ງ​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ໃນມົ​ສ​ກູ.

​ກຸ່ມແວັກ​ເນີ ​ໄດ້​ອ້າງ​ເອົາ​ການ​ຍຶດ​ພື້ນ​ທີ່​ຕ່າງໆ​ໂດຍປາດ​ສະ​ຈາກ​ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫລືອ​ຈາກ​ກອງ​ທັບ​ທຳ​ມະ​ດາ ຊຶ່ງ​ທ່ານ​ປ​ຣີ​ໂສ​ຊິນ ມັກ​ຕຳ​ນິ​ຢູ່​ເປັນ​ປະ​ຈຳ ໄດ້​ກໍ່​ໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ການ​ແຕກແຍກ​ກັບ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ທະ​ຫານ​ອະ​ວຸ​ໂສ.

​ຢູ່​ເມືອງ​ບາກ​ມຸດ ​ທ່ານອາ​ເຕີມ ຮອງ​ຜູ້​ບັນ​ຊາ​ການ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງຈາກໜ່ວຍ​ປືນ​ຄົກຂອງ ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຊາຍ​ແດນຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ ການ​ສູ້​ລົບ​ຍັງ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຢູ່​ຕໍ່​ມາ​ຢ່າງ​ຂຸ້ນ​ຂ້ຽວ.

ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ຂໍ້​ສັງ​ເກດ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຕ້ອງ​ຮັບ​ຮູ້​ຜົນ​ສຳ​ເລັດ​ຂອງ​ສັດ​ຕູ. ​ມີ​ທະ​ຫານ​ຣັດເຊຍ​ທຳ​ມະ​ດາ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ນີ້ ແລະ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຍັງ​ມີ​ບັນ​ດາ​ກຸ່ມ​ປືນ​ໃຫຍ່​ທຳ​ມະ​ດາ ແລະ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຍິງ​ຖືກ​ຈຸດດີຄື​ກັນ.

​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ທ່ານວ​ລາ​ດີ​ເມຍ ປູ​ຕິນ ໄດ້​ອ້າງ​ການ​ພະ​ໜວກ​ເອົາ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ​ໂດ​ແນດ ບ່ອນ​ທີ່ເມືອງ​ບາກ​ມຸດ​ຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່ ໃນ​ປີ​ກາຍ​ນີ້ ແຕ່​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ຍັງ​

ສູ້​ລົບ​ກັບ​ກຳລັງ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ນັ້ນ.

The head of Russia's mercenary Wagner Group said Thursday that it could take months to capture the Ukraine city of Bakhmut and slammed Moscow's "monstrous military bureaucracy" for slowing gains.

Russia has been trying to encircle and take over the battered industrial city before February 24, the first anniversary of what it terms its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

"I think it's [going to be in] March or in April," Yevgeny Prigozhin said in one of several messages posted online.

"To take Bakhmut you have to cut all supply routes. It's a significant task," he said. "Progress is not going as fast as we would like."

"Bakhmut would have been taken before the new year," he added, "if not for our monstrous military bureaucracy."

Prigozhin has previously accused the Russian military of attempting to steal victories from Wagner, a sign of his rising clout and the potential for dangerous rifts in Moscow.

Wagner's claims to have captured ground without help from the regular army, which Prigozhin regularly criticizes, have spurred friction with senior military leadership.

In Bakhmut, a deputy commander with a mortar unit of the State Border Guard of Ukraine said fighting remained intense.

"We have to acknowledge the enemy's successes," he said. "There's a regular Russian army here and they also have regular artillery groups, and they shoot accurately as well."

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed to have annexed the Donetsk region where Bakhmut lies last year, but his forces are still fighting Ukrainian troops there.