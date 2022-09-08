ວີໂອເອ ສຳພາດ ຫົວໜ້າດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງແຫ່ງຊາດ ຂອງຢູເຄຣນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ແມ່ນຫຍັງ ຄືການເດີມພັນ ຢູ່ໂຮງໄຟຟ້ານິວເຄລຍ

ທ່ານໂອເລັກຊີ ດານີລອບ ເລຂາທິການສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງແຫ່ງຊາດ ແລະ​ສະ​ພາປ້ອງກັນປະເທດຢູເຄຣນ ໄດ້ກ່າວດ້ວຍຄວາມທໍ້ແທ້ໃຈທີ່ວ່າ ຣັດເຊຍຍັງຄົງຄວບຄຸມໂຮງໄຟຟ້າພະລັງ​ງານນິວເຄລຍ ຊາໂປຣີສເຊຍ ຂອງປະເທດທ່ານຢູ່ ໃນການໃຫ້ສຳພາດກັບວີໂອເອ ພະແນກພາສາຢູເຄຣນ. ທ່ານຍັງກ່າວເຕືອນເຖິງຄວາມສ່ຽງຂອງໄພຫາຍະນະດ້ານນິວເຄລຍ ທີ່ຄ້າຍຄືກັນກັບອຸບັດເຫດດ້ານ ນິວເຄລຍຢູ່ທີ່ ເຊີຣໂນໂບລ (Chernobyl) ໃນເດືອນເມສາ ປີ 1986 ທີ່ໄດ້ສັງຫານປະຊາຊົນຫຼາຍສິບຄົນ ແລະບັງ​ຄັບໃຫ້ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 100,000 ຄົນຕ້ອງໄດ້ຍົກຍ້າຍອອກຈາກເຮືອນຊານຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

ວີໂອເອ ຖາມທ່ານດານີລອບ ວ່າ ທ່ານປະເມີນພາລະກິດຂອງຄະນະກວດກາຂອງອົງການພະລັງງານປະລະມະນູສາກົນ ແບບໃດ? ແລະຜົນທີ່ອອກມາຂອງການປະເມີນນັ້ນ ແກ້ໄຂສະຖານະການຂອງໂຮງໄຟຟ້າພະລັງນິວເຄລຍບໍ່? ຈະແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາເລື້ອງນີ້ ແນວໃດ?

ທ່ານດານີລອບ ຕອບວ່າ “ເບິ່ງດຸ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຢາກໃຫ້ພວກເຮົາໝົດທຸກຄົນ ເນັ້ນໜັກໃສ່ບ່ອນທີ່ຈຳເປັນຕ້ອງເນັ້ນໜັກ. ກ່ອນອື່ນໝົດ ພວກກໍ່ການຮ້າຍທີ່ໄດ້ຢຶດໂຮງໄຟຟ້ານິວເຄລຍ ໃນສັດຕະວັດທີ 21 ຊຶ່ງເປັນໄພອັນຕະລາຍທີ່ສຸດ. ພວກຄົນເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ຜູ້ທີ່ບໍ່ຮູ້ຈັກວ່າ ລະບົບການຄຸ້ມຄ້ອງຄືແນວໃດ ຫຼືມັນທຳງານແນວໃດ.

ພວກກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ ກຳລັງສະເໜີໃຫ້ຈັດກອງປະຊຸມ ຂອງສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ. ເຈົ້າເຂົ້າໃຈບໍ່ວ່າ ແມ່ນຫຍັງກຳລັງເກີດຂຶ້ນ? ອັນນີ້ ເປັນເລື້ອງໄຮ້ສາລະທີ່ສຸດເລີຍ. ສິ່ງທັງຫຼາຍເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ກໍຄືວ່າ ບໍ່ສາມາດເກີດຂຶ້ນໄດ້ໃນຍຸກສະໄໝໃໝ່ຂອງໂລກ. ການກວດກາຂອງອົງການ IAEA ກໍໄດ້ມາຮອດແລ້ວ ຊຶ່ງໃນຄວາມເຫັນຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ຄວນໄປຢູ່ທີ່ໂຮງໄຟຟ້າໃນມື້ດຽວກັນ ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກຢຶດເອົາໂດຍພວກກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ. ພວກເຂົາບໍ່ໃຫ້ ອົງການຂ່າວເຂົ້າໄປ ແລະພວກອົງການຂ່າວກໍກັບໄປ. ພວກຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ກໍຍັງຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ເຂົ້າໃຈເລີຍວ່າ ແມ່ນຫຍັງກຳລັງເກີດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ. ອັນນີ້ເປັນຈຸດປະ ສົງທີ່ອັນຕະລາຍຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ຊຶ່ງພວກກໍ່ການຮ້າຍໄດ້ເກັບຮັກສາໄວ້ຢູ່ໃນມືຂອງພວກເຂົາ ໃນມື້ນີ້. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ຍັງບໍ່ຮູ້ຈັກເລີຍວ່າ ຈະເວົ້າຈັ່ງໃດ.

ໂຊກບໍ່ດີເລີຍ ປະເທດຂອງພວກເຮົາ ໄດ້ປະສົບກັບໂສກນາຕະກຳໃນເດືອນເມ ສາ ປີ 1986. ພວກສະຫະພາບໂຊຫວຽດ ທີ່ຢູ່ໃຈກາງຂອງກຸ່ມກໍ່ການຮ້າຍເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ທີ່ໄດ້ບຸກລຸກເຂດແດນຂອງພວກເຮົາ ຢາກຈະໃຫ້ມັນຊ້ຳຮອຍອີກໃນມື້ນີ້ບໍ່?

ວີໂອເອ ຖາມອີກວ່າ ການເຂົ້າໄປຄຸ້ມຄອງໂຮງໄຟຟ້າຊາໂປຣີສເຊຍ ຍັງມີຢູ່ຕໍ່ເນື່ອງເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍອາທິດຜ່ານມາແລ້ວ. ແມ່ນຫຍັງທີ່ຕ້ອງການ ເພື່ອທີ່ຈະຕັດສິນໃຈ ເຮັດໃຫ້ມັນເປັນເຂດປອດທະຫານ? ແມ່ນຫຍັງທີ່ຢູເຄຣນກຳລັງເຮັດ ເພື່ອບັນລຸມັນ ແລະແມ່ນຫຍັງແມ່ນຄວາມຄາດໝາຍ?

ທ່ານດານີລອບ ໄດ້ຕອບວ່າ ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີ, ລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະ ເທດ ຂອງປະເທດພວກເຮົາ ໝົດທຸກຄົນ ຜູ້ທີ່ມີສ່ວນກ່ຽວຂອງໃນອັນນີ້ ແມ່ນເຮັດທຸກສິ່ງທຸກຢ່າງທີ່ເປັນໄປໄດ້ ແລະທີ່ເປັນໄປບໍ່ໄດ້ ເພື່ອທີ່ສະຖານະການອັນນີ້ ຍຸຕິລົງ. ແຕ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ຢາກເນັ້ນຢ້ຳອີກເທື່ອນຶ່ງ ໂລກຕ້ອງໃຫ້ຍຸຕິການຊັກຊ້າໃນເລື້ອງນີ້ ອັນນັ້ນ ເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາກຳລັງເວົ້າເຖິງ.

Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, voiced frustration that Russia remains in control of his nation’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station in an interview with VOA’s Ukrainian service. He also warned of the risk of a nuclear catastrophe similar to the Chernobyl nuclear accident in April 1986 that killed dozens of people and forced more than 100,000 to evacuate their homes.

VOA: What is your assessment of the IAEA's mission and how did its outcomes affect the solution to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power situation? How can this issue be resolved?

DANILOV: Look, I want us all to place the accents that need to be placed. First of all, terrorists seized a nuclear facility in the 21st century, which is extremely dangerous. [These are] people who do not know how this system is managed or how it works.

Terrorists are offering a meeting of the U.N. Security Council. Do you even understand what is happening? This is complete nonsense. These are the things that cannot happen in the modern world. The IAEA inspection arrived, which, in my opinion, should have been there the same day [the plant] was seized by terrorists. They did not let the press in, and [they] left. Their representatives stayed there; we do not understand what is happening there. This is the object of increased danger, which is being kept in terrorists’ hands today. I don't even know how to say it.

Unfortunately, our country had a very tragic experience in April 1986. Does the Russian Federation at the heart of these terrorist groups that invaded our territory want to repeat it today?

VOA: The occupation of the Zaporizhzhia plant has been going on for the past several weeks. What is needed to make a decision to demilitarize it? What is Ukraine doing to achieve it and what are the prospects?

DANILOV: The president of our country, the minister of foreign affairs of our country, everybody who is involved in this, is doing everything possible and impossible in order for this situation to stop. But I emphasize once again, the world must stop being sluggish in this matter, that is what we are talking about.