ລາຍງານພິເສດຂອງວີໂອເອ: ສະຫະລັດ, ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້, ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ຈະລົງນາມໃນສົນທິສັນຍາ ເພື່ອຕໍ່ຕ້ານການບິດເບືອນຂໍ້ມູນ 

ສະຫະລັດວາງແຜນ ທີ່ຈະເຊັນລົງນາມໃນບົດບັນທຶກຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບການຮ່ວມມືກັບ ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ແລະ ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ໃນການຕໍ່ສູ້ຕ້ານການໂຄສະນາຊວນເຊື່ອທີ່ຜິດໆ ແລະ​ມີການບິດເບືອນຂໍ້​ມູນ.

ມັນຈະເປັນຂໍ້ຕົກລົງອັນທຳອິດໃນ​ທຳ​ນອງນີ້ ທີ່ວໍຊິງຕັນ ເຊັນລົງນາມກັບບັນດາປະເທດພັນທະມິດໃນເຂດເອເຊຍ ແລະມັນມີຂຶ້ນ ຂະນະທີ່ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສະ ຫະລັດ ແລະສະມາຊິກສະພາ ກ່າວຫາ ສາທາລະນະລັດ ປະຊາຊົນ ຈີນ ທີ່ກຳລັງດຳເນີນການ “ໂຄສະນາທາງອອນໄລນ໌ທີ່ຫຼອກລວງ” ແນໃສ່ສະຫະລັດ ແລະປະເທດອື່ນ. ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຈີນ ໄດ້ໂຕ້ແຍ້ງຕໍ່ຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ທ່ານນາງລີສ ອາລເລັນ ຮອງລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດສະຫະລັດເພື່ອການທູດ ແລະຮັບຜິດຊອບສາທາລະນະ, ກຳລັງເດີນທາງໄປຍັງເອເຊຍ ໃນອາທິດນີ້. ທ່ານນາງອາລເລັນ ຈະສະຫລຸບຂໍ້ຕົກລົງກັບເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ແລະຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ກ່ຽວກັບການຕໍ່ຕ້ານການບິດເບືອນຂໍ້ມູນ ອີງຕາມສະຫະລັດ ແລະແຫລ່ງຂ່າວດ້ານການທູດທັງຫຼາຍ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ, ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ຢຸນ ຊຸກ ໂຢລ ແລະ ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ຟູມິໂອະ ກິຊິດະ ໄດ້ຕົກລົງທີ່ຈະຫາທາງເພື່ອປະສານງານຮ່ວມກັນໃນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຕໍ່ຕ້ານການເຜີຍແຜ່ການບິດເບືອນຂໍ້ມູນ ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ບັນດາຜູ້ນຳທັງສາມ ໄດ້ຈັດການເຈລະຈາໃນລະຫວ່າງ ກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດສາມຝ່າຍ ຢູ່ທີ່ຄ້າຍ Camp David ໃນເດືອນສິງຫາ.

“ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຢຸນ ໄດ້ກ່າວເຖິງໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ຈາກການໂຄສະນາຊວນເຊື່ອທີ່ຜິດໆ ແລະການບິດເບືອນຂໍ້ມູນ ໃນການກ່າວຄຳປາໄສຂອງທ່ານຕໍ່ກອງປະຊຸມຄົບຄະນະຂອງລັດຖະສະພາສະຫະລັດ ໃນເດືອນເມສາ. ກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ ພວກເຮົາ ດຽວນີ້ກຳລັງປຶກສາຫາລືກັນຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ ໃນການເອົາມາດຕະການຂັ້ນຕໍ່ໄປກັບສະຫະລັດ” ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ທ່ານນຶ່ງຈາກສະຖານທູດເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ວີໂອເອ ໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້.

ໃນຖະແຫລງການເມື່ອວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ປະທານຄະນະກຳມະການຮັບຜິດຊອບດ້ານການຕ່າງປະເທດຂອງສະພາຕ່ຳ ທ່ານໄມໂກລ ແມັກຄອລ ໄດ້ກ່າວປະນາມ “ປະຕິບັດການຫຼອງລວງທາງອອນໄລນ໌ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນນັບມື້ທີ່ແນໃສ່ສະຫະລັດ ແລະບັນດາປະເທດອື່ນໆ” ໂດຍພັກຄອມມິວນິສຂອງຈີນ.

The United States plans to sign a memorandum of understanding to cooperate with South Korea and Japan in the fight against false propaganda and disinformation.

It will be the first such agreement that Washington signs with its Asian allies, and it comes as U.S. officials and lawmakers accuse the People's Republic of China of conducting "deceptive online campaigns" targeting the United States and other countries. Chinese officials have rejected the accusation.

Liz Allen, the U.S. undersecretary of state for public diplomacy and public affairs, is traveling to Asia this week. Allen will be sealing the agreement with South Korea and Japan on countering disinformation, according to U.S. and diplomatic sources.

U.S. President Joe Biden, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida have agreed to find ways to coordinate efforts to counter disinformation, after the three leaders held talks during their first trilateral summit at Camp David in August.

"President Yoon mentioned the threat from false propaganda and disinformation in his address to the joint session of U.S. Congress in April. In this regard, we are now discussing the possible follow-up measures with the U.S.," an official from the South Korean Embassy told Voice of America on Thursday.

In a statement on Thursday, House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul condemned the "increasingly deceptive online campaigns targeting the U.S. and other countries" by the Chinese Communist Party.