ວີໂອເອ ລາຍງານພິເສດ ຈາກຖານທັບ ສະຫະລັດ ໃນປະເທດ ຊີເຣຍ

ຖານທັບ ສະຫະລັດ ໃນພາກຕາເວັນອອກສຽງເໜືອຂອງປະເທດ ຊີເຣຍ ໄດ້ອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ເຂົ້າໄປໃນອານາເຂດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ເພື່ອເບິ່ງວິທີທີ່ກອງກຳລັງ ອາເມຣິກັນ ແລະ ຊາວເຄີດໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນເຮັດວຽກແນວໃດ ເພື່ອປ້ອງກັນການກັບຄືນມາຂອງກຸ່ມກໍ່ການຮ້າຍລັດອິສລາມ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ເຊີວານ ຄາດໂຈ ມີລາຍງານພິເສດນີ້ຈາກເມືອງ ຣູເມລານ, ທາງພາກຕາເວັນອອກສຽງເໜືອຂອງ ຊີເຣຍ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.



ຖານທັບ ສະຫະລັດ ແຫ່ງນີ້ແມ່ນນຶ່ງໃນຖານທັບ ສະຫະລັດ ຫຼາຍແຫ່ງໃນພາກຕາເວັນອອກສຽງເໜືອຂອງ ຊີເຣຍ, ເຊິ່ງເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງໃນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ເພື່ອຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບກຸ່ມກໍ່ການຮ້າຍລັດອິສລາມ ຫຼື IS.

ວີໂອເອໄດ້ຮັບອະນຸຍາດທີ່ຫາໄດ້ຍາກເພື່ອໃຫ້ເຂົ້າໄປໃນສະຖານທີ່ແຫ່ງນີ້ ບ່ອນທີ່ທະຫານ ອາເມຣິກັນ ຍັງເຮັດວຽກເພື່ອຮັບປະກັນວ່າພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງລັດອິສລາມ ຈະບໍ່ເປັນໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ຄັ້ງໃໝ່ໃນພາກພື້ນ, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນດົນກວ່າສອງປີຫຼັງຈາກກອງກຳລັງ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ຊ່ວຍເອົາຊະນະສິ່ງທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ ເຂດປົກຄອງ IS ຫຼື Caliphate ໃນພາກເໜືອຂອງ ຊີເຣຍ.

ຖານທັບດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນຖືກປ້ອງກັນໂດຍນັກລົບຊາວ ເຄີດ ທີ່ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມກັບກອງ ກຳລັງທະຫານໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ, ຮູ້ຈັກກັນໃນຊື່ກອງກຳລັງປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ຊີເຣຍ ຫຼື SDF, ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ເປັນຄູ່ຮ່ວມທີ່ສຳຄັນຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ໃນການຕໍ່ສູ້ຕ້ານພວກ IS ຫຼືມີອີກຊື່ນຶ່ວ່າ ແດັສ (Daesh).

ພັນເອກ ຣິເຈີດ ລັອກກີ ຜູ້ບັນຊາການກອງພັນທະຫານບົກ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາສະ ໜັບສະໜູນກອງກຳລັງປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ຊີເຣຍ ໃນການ ປະຕິບັດການຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າເພື່ອປາບປາມພວກ ແດັສ ເພື່ອປາບປາມພວກ ISIS ແລະ ມັນກໍບໍ່ໄດ້ມີຫຍັງປ່ຽນແປງໃນພາລະກິດຂອງ ພວກເຮົາໃນຈຸດນີ້. ການຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບພວກ ແດັສ ແມ່ນຈະສືບຕໍ່ໄປ. ພວກເຮົາຈະສືບຕໍ່ພະຍາຍາມຫຼຸດຜ່ອນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຂອງພວກເຂົາຈາກທັງການບັນຊາ ການ ແລະ ຄວບຄຸມ ແລະ ຄວາມສາມາດສຳລັບພວກເຂົາທີ່ຈະເຂົ້າຍຶດ ຫຼື ຄວາມຄຸມດິນແດນໃດໆ.”

ສະນັ້ນ, ກຳລັງທະຫານ ສະຫະລັດ ຈະດຳເນີນພາລະກິດລາດຕະເວນໃນບໍລິເວນດັ່ງກ່າວ, ໃນການປະສານງານກັບນັກລົບ SDF ໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ.

ທ່ານ ທິໂມຕີ ພາວແວລ, ທະຫານບົກ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ການລາດຕະເວນມີຄວາມໄດ້ປຽບທາງດ້ານກົນລະຍຸດ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການຮູ້ເຖິງສິ່ງທີ່ກຳລັງເກີດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ພາຍໃນເຂດຂອງເຈົ້າ. ເຫັນໄດ້ຊັດວ່າຖ້າພວກເຮົາລີ້ຢູ່ທາງຫຼັງກຳແພງນີ້, ພວກເຮົາຈະບໍ່ເຂົ້າໃຈຢ່າງແທ້ຈິງ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄວາມຮ້າຍແຮງ ຂອງສິ່ງທີ່ກຳລັງເກີດຂຶ້ນ. ແຕ່ພ້ອມກັນນັ້ນມັນຍັງເປັນປະສົບການທີ່ມ່ວນຊື່ນ, ເພາະວ່າເຮົາໄດ້ ເຫັນວ່າຄົນໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນຕ້ອນຮັບພວກເຮົາຫຼາຍຊໍ່າໃດ, ແລະ ເຂົາເຈົ້າສາມາດທີ່ຂໍສະແດງຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງຕໍ່ພວກເຮົາທຸກສິ່ງທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າຢາກໃຫ້ພວກເຮົາຮູ້ ກ່ຽວກັບ ສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາສາມາດທີ່ຈະຊ່ວຍເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້.”

ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ສະຫະລັດ ເວົ້າວ່າ ມັນມີກອງກຳລັງທະຫານ ອາເມຣິກັນ ປະມານ 900 ຄົນຖືກສົ່ງໄປປະຈຳການໃນ ຊີເຣຍ ໃນປັດຈຸບັນນີ້. ນອກຈາກການໃຫ້ຄຳແນະນຳ ແລະ ການສະໜັບສະ ໜູນທາງທະຫານສຳລັບກອງກຳລັງໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນແລ້ວ, ທະຫານ ອາເມຣິກັນ ຍັງສະໜອງການຮັກ ສາພະຍາບານໃນລະດັບທ້ອງຖິ່ນດ້ວຍ.

ທ່ານ ຈໍແດນ ແຊນເດີສ໌, ແພດທະຫານບົກ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ເວລາທີ່ພວກເຮົາອອກໄປປະ ຕິບັດພາລະກິດການແພດຂອງພວກເຮົາ, ພວກເຮົາຮັບປະກັນວ່າຈະສະໜອງຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ພຽງພໍໃຫ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າເພື່ອຊ່ວຍຊຸມຊົນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າພ້ອມກັບພວກເຮົາຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ສະນັ້ນ, ສິ່ງຕ່າງໆເຊັ່ນການປະຖົມພະຍາບານ, ເມື່ອມັນເກີດຂຶ້ນກັບເຂົາເຈົ້າ, ບາງເທື່ອໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບທີ່ມີເລືອດ ອອກ, ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງສອນເຂົາເຈົ້າວິທີຢຸດມັນ, ວິທີປິ່ນປົວມັນ, ແລ້ວເຂົາເຈົ້າຈຶ່ງສາມາດສະໜອງການເບິ່ງແຍງຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າຈົນກວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າສາມາດທີ່ຈະເຂົ້າໄປໃນໂຮງໝໍໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນຂອງເຂົາ ເຈົ້າເຊັ່ນກັນ.”

ບໍ່ໄກຫຼາຍຈາກຖານທັບແຫ່ງນີ້, ຣັດເຊຍ, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນຜູ້ໜູນຫຼັງທີ່ແຂງຂັນຂອງລັດຖະບານ ຊີເຣຍ , ແລະ ເທີກີ, ເຊິ່ງຕໍ່ຕ້ານນັກລົບຊາວເຄີດ ຊີເຣຍ ນັ້ນ, ມີກຳລັງທະຫານຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າເອງ. ທະ ຫານ ສະຫະລັດ ເວົ້າວ່າການມີກອງ ກຳລັງປົນກັນຈະໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຕ້ອງລະວັງ ກ່ຽວ ກັບ ການກະທຳຂອງປະເທດອື່ນໃນພາກເໜືອຂອງ ຊີເຣຍ,​ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ເພັ່ງເລັງໃສ່ການຕໍ່ສູ້ຕ້ານພວກ IS.



A U.S. military base in northeastern Syria has allowed VOA inside the perimeter for a look at how American and local Kurdish forces are working to prevent a resurgence of the Islamic State terror group. Sirwan Kajjo filed this exclusive report from Rumeilan, a town in northeast Syria.

This U.S. base is one of several U.S. military installations in northeast Syria -- part of U.S. efforts to combat the Islamic State terror group.

VOA gained rare access to this facility where American soldiers are still working to ensure that IS militants do not pose a renewed threat in the region, more than two years after the U.S. forces helped defeat the so-called IS caliphate in eastern Syria.

The base is guarded by Kurdish fighters affiliated with a local military force known as the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which has been a major U.S. partner in the fight against IS, also known as Daesh.

“We support the SDF in their security operations to counter Daesh … to counter ISIS, and there really hasn’t been a change to our mission at this point. The fight continues against Daesh. We continuously look at degrading their capabilities both from command and control and the ability for them to take and/or hold any land.”

To that end, U.S. troops conduct regular patrol missions in the area, in coordination with local SDF fighters.

“The patrols have a tactical advantage of knowing what is going on within your area. Obviously if we stay behind these walls, we won't truly understand the severity of what's going on. But also it is an enjoyable experience, because we get to see how welcoming the locals are to us, and they're able to grieve their concerns to us … anything that they want us to be aware of that we can potentially help with.”

U.S. officials say there are about 900 American troops currently deployed in Syria. In addition to advice and military support for local forces, American soldiers also provide medical attention at the local level.

“When we go out on our medical missions, we make sure to provide them with enough information to help their community as well as us helping them. So, things such as first aid, when it comes to them, maybe sustaining injuries that have to do with bleeding, we teach them how to stop it, how to treat it, and then so that they can provide their care until they can get to their local hospital as well.”

Not too far from this base, Russia, a staunch backer of the Syrian government, and Turkey, which opposes Syrian Kurdish fighters, have their own military presence. U.S. soldiers say the mix of forces means they must stay mindful of other countries’ actions in northeast Syria, while remaining focused on the anti-IS campaign.