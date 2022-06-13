ການຕິດເຊື້ອໂຄວິດຈຳນວນຫຼາຍຢູ່ ໄນທຄລັບ ເຮັດໃຫ້ປັກກິ່ງ ທຳການປາບປາມອີກຄັ້ງ

ນະຄອນຫຼວງຂອງ ຈີນ ໄດ້ສັ່ງໃຫ້ໂຮງຮຽນທຳການສອນທາງອອນໄລນ໌ໃນນຶ່ງຂອງບັນດາເມືອງທີ່ສຳຄັນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ທ່າມກາງການລະບາດຄັ້ງໃໝ່ຂອງໂຄວິດ-19 ທີ່ເຊື່ອມໂຍງກັບໄນທ໌ຄລັບແຫ່ງນຶ່ງ, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຊີວິດການເປັນຢູ່ແມ່ນຍັງບໍ່ໄດ້ກັບຄືນສູ່ສະພາບປົກກະຕິໃນນະຄອນ ຊຽງໄຮ້ ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າໄດ້ມີການຍົກເລີກການກັກບໍລິເວນດົນກວ່າສອງເດືອນກໍ່ຕາມ.

ຈີນ ໄດ້ປະກາດໃຊ້ນະໂຍບາຍ “ໂຄວິດສູນກໍລະນີ ຫຼື Zero COVID” ຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໂດຍຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ມີການກວດໂຣກຈຳນວນຫຼາຍ, ການກັກບໍລິເວນ ແລະ ແຍກປ່ຽວທຸກຄົນທີ່ໄດ້ສຳພັດກັບຜູ້ທີ່ຕິດເຊື້ອໃນສະຖານທີ່ຕ່າງຫາກ ບ່ອນທີ່ສະພາບສຸຂະອະນາໄມແມ່ນບໍ່ດີໂດຍທົ່ວໄປ.

ລວມທັງໝົດ 166 ກໍລະນີໄດ້ເຊື່ອມໂຍງກັບໄນທ໌ ຄລັບ Heaven Supermarket ໃນເຂດສະຖານທີ່ບັນເທີງຍາມກາງຄືນຂອງຕົວເມືອງ ກົງຕິ ຫຼັງຈາກຜູ້ຕິດເຊື້ອຄົນນຶ່ງໄດ້ເຂົ້າໄປທີ່ນັ້ນເມື່ອວັນພະຫັດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ. ຈາກທັງໝົດນັ້ນ, 145 ຄົນແມ່ນລູກຄ້າ, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ເຫຼືອແມ່ນພະນັກງານ ຫຼືຄົນທີ່ຢູ່ກັບຜູ້ທີ່ລູກຄ້າໄດ້ຕິດຕໍ່ໃນເວລາຕໍ່ມາ. ທົ່ວເຂດທີ່ວ່ານັ້ນ, ພ້ອມກັບສະຖານທີ່ຊັອບປິ້ງ ແລະ ຮ້ານອາຫານ ຊານລິຕຸນ ແມ່ນຖືກປິດຈົນກວ່າຈະມີແຈ້ງການຕໍ່ໄປ.

ການລະບາດດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ກໍ່ໃຫ້ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໃນເມືອງ ຈາວຢາງ ທີ່ຍາວຢຽດນຳເອົາໂຮງຮຽນມາສອນທາງອອນໄລນ໌ຄືນ, ດ້ວຍການຍົກເວັ້ນຕໍ່ນັກຮຽນທີ່ກຳລັງສອບເສັງຢູ່ຊັ້ນມັດທະຍົມຕົ້ນ ແລະ ມັດທະຍົມປາຍ. ການເຕົ້າໂຮມຫຼິ້ນກິລາໃນເມືອງດັ່ງກ່າວກໍຖືກສັ່ງຢຸດເຊັ່ນກັນ.

ເມືອງ ຈາວຢາງ ໄດ້ສັ່ງໃຫ້ທຳການກວດໂຣກຄົນຈຳນວນຫຼາຍໃນແຕ່ລະວັນ, ໂດຍມີແຖວທີ່ຍາວ ແລະ ເວລາລໍຖ້າສອງຊົ່ວໂມງ ຫຼື ດົນກວ່ານັ້ນ.

ໃນນະຄອນ ຊຽງໄຮ້, ປະຊາຊົນ 502 ຄົນແມ່ນໄດ້ເຊື່ອມໂຍງກັບການກວດເປັນຜົນບວກສາມກໍລະນີທີ່ຖືກກວດພົບໃນວັນທີ 8 ມິຖຸນາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ໃນບັນດາຜູ້ທີ່ໃຊ້ບໍລິການຮ້ານເສີມສວຍ Red Rose Beauty. ບຸກຄົນທີ່ມີສ່ວນຮ່ວມດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ມາຈາກ 15 ເມືອງທົ່ວນະຄອນທີ່ມີປະຊາກອນ 25 ລ້ານຄົນນັ້ນ, ກໍ່ໃຫ້ມີການໃຊ້ມາດຕະການຫ້າມຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ຄັ້ງທຳອິດ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ການກັກບໍລິເວນໄດ້ສິ້ນສຸດລົງຢ່າງເປັນທາງການໃນວັນທີ 1 ມິຖຸນາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.

ດ້ວຍການກວດໂຣກຄົນຈຳນວນຫຼາຍ ແລະ ມາດຕະການຫ້າມຕໍ່ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວໄດ້ກັບມາຖືກບັງຄັບໃຊ້ນັ້ນ, ຖະໜົນ ແລະ ຮ້ານຊັບພະສິນຄ້າທັງຫຼາຍແມ່ນໄດ້ເປົ່າຫວ່າງອີກຄັ້ງໃນທ້າຍອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.

ການບໍ່ສາມາດທີ່ຈະທຳການກວດໂຣກຈະນຳໄປສູ່ການໄດ້ຮັບຄຳເຕືອນສີເຫຼືອງໃນແອັບພລີເຄຊັ້ນສຸຂະພາບຂອງຄົນຜູ້ນັ້ນ, ຫ້າມເຂົາເຈົ້າຈາກການເຂົ້າຫາສະຖານທີ່ສາທາລະນະທຸກໆແຫ່ງ.

China’s capital has put school online in one of its major districts amid a new COVID-19 outbreak linked to a nightclub, while life has yet to return to normal in Shanghai despite the lifting of a more than two-month-long lockdown.

China has stuck to its “zero-COVID” policy requiring mass testing, quarantines and the sequestering of anyone who has come into contact with an infected person in concentrated locations where hygiene is generally poor.

A total of 166 cases have been linked to the Heaven Supermarket club in the downtown Gongti nightlife area after an infected person visited there Thursday. Of those, 145 were customers, while the rest were staff or people with whom customers had later contact.

The entire area, along with the adjacent Sanlitun shopping and dining complex, was shut down until further notice.

The outbreak prompted authorities in the sprawling Chaoyang district to put school back online, with the exception of students taking middle and high school placement exams. Sports gatherings in the city have also been put on hold.

Chaoyang has ordered daily mass testing, with long lines forming and wait times of two hours or more.

In Shanghai, 502 people have been linked to three positive tests detected June 9 among patrons of the Red Rose Beauty Salon. The individuals involved come from 15 districts across the city of 25 million people, prompting the first large-scale restrictions since the lockdown was formally ended June 1.

With mass testing and restrictions on movement back in force, streets and supermarkets emptied again over the weekend.

Failure to undergo testing will lead to a yellow code on a person’s health status app, forbidding them access to all public places.