ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ສອງວັນ​ຂອງ​ການ​ຕໍ່​ສູ້​ກັນ​ຢ່າງ​ໜັກ, ການ​ຢຸດ​ຍິງ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ ອິ​ສ​ຣາ​ແອ​ລ ກັບ

ພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງ ປາແລັສໄຕນ໌ ໃນເຂດ ກາຊາ ແມ່ນໄດ້ມີຜົນບັງຄັບໃຊ້ໃນວັນຈັນວານ

ນີ້. ຊາວ ປາແລັສໄຕນ໌ ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 24 ຄົນ ແລະ ອິສຣາແອລ 4 ຄົນໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດໃນ

ການຕໍ່ສູ້ຮອບຫຼ້າສຸດນີ້. ກ່ອນການຢຸດຍິງໄດ້ເລີ່ມຂຶ້ນນັ້ນ, ອິສຣາແອລ ໄດ້ເຕືອນກ່ຽວ

ກັບ “ການໂຈມຕີຄັ້ງໃຫຍ່” ຕໍ່ໄປ ໃນເຂດຊາຍຝັ່ງປ​າ​ແລັ​ສ​ໄຕ​ນ໌. ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ

ສລາຕິກາ ໂຮກ ມີລາຍງານ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນ

ອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ຈຳ​ນວນ​ຜູ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ສູງ​ສຸດ​ໄດ້​ເພີ່ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຢູ່​ທັງສອງ​ຟາກ​ ຂອງ​ເຂດ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ

ອິສຣາແອລ ກັບ ກາຊາ ໃນວັນອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ. ໃນຈຳນວນຜູ້ທີ່ຖືກລາຍງານວ່າເສຍ

ຊີວິດນັ້ນ ແມ່ນຜູ້ບັນຊາການຂອງກຸ່ມ ຮາມາສ, ທ້າວ ອາເມັດ ອາລ-ໂຄດາຣີ, ຜູ້ທີ່

ອິສຣາແອລ ກ່າວຫາ ສຳລັບການຂົນສົ່ງເງິນທຶນຕ່າງໆຈາກປະເທດ ອີຣ່ານ ໄປໃຫ້

ພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງໃນເຂດ ກາຊາ. ທ້າວ ໂຄດາຣີ ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດໃນລົດຂອງລາວ ຈາກ

“ການໂຈມຕີໃສ່ເປົ້າໝາຍ,” ການໂຈມຕີດັ່ງກ່າວເປັນຄັ້ງທຳອິດທີ່ດຳເນີນໂດຍ ອິສຣາ

ແອລ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ປີ 2014 ເປັນຕົ້ນມາ.

ກອງ​ທັບ ອິ​ສ​ຣາ​ແອ​ລ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຈະຫຼວດຫຼາຍກວ່າ 600 ລູກ ໄດ້ຕົກ​ໃສ່​ພາກ​ໃຕ້​ຂອງ

ອິສຣາແອລ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ວັນສຸກເປັນຕົ້ນມາ ແລະ ອິສຣາແອລ ໄດ້ໂຈມຕີເປົ້າໝາຍ 260

ແຫ່ງ ທີ່ເຊື່ອມໂຍງໃສ່ກຸ່ມຫົວຮຸນແຮງ ຮາມາສ ແລະ ຈີຮາດ ອິສລາມ.

ທ່ານ ໂຈ​ນາ​ທັນ ຄອນ​ຣິ​ຄັ​ສ, ໂຄ​ສົກ​ກອງ​ທັບ​ ອິ​ສ​ຣາ​ແອ​ລ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ກອງ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ປ້ອງ​

ກັນປະເທດ ອິສຣາແອລ ພ້ອມແລ້ວ, ໄດ້ກຽມພ້ອມ ແລະ ມີອຸປະກອນຄົບຊຸດ ເພື່ອສືບ

ຕໍ່ສູ້ລົບກັບພວກ ຮາມາສ, ເພື່ອປ້ອງກັນພົນລະເຮືອນ ອິສຣາແອລ ຈາກຈະຫຼວດທີ່ຖືກ

ຍິງຈາກເຂດ ກາຊາ ຫາ ອິສຣາແອລ.”

ການ​ປະ​ທະ​ກັນ​ຂ້າມ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ ແມ່ນ​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ ນັບ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່ກ​ານ​ຕໍ່​ສູ້​ຄັ້ງ​ໃຫຍ່​ໃນ​

ເດືອນພະຈິກປີກາຍນີ້ເປັນຕົ້ນມາ. ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ອິສຣາແອລ ກ່າວວ່າຄວາມຮຸນ

ແຮງຮອບຫຼ້າສຸດນີ້ ໄດ້ເລີ່ມຂຶ້ນ ເມື່ອມືປືນໄລຍະໄກຂອງພວກ ຈີຮາດ ອິສລາມ ໄດ້

ຍິງປືນໃສ່ກອງທະຫານ ອິສຣາແອລ. ພວກ ຈີຮາດ ອິສລາມ ໄດ້ກ່າວຫາ ອິສຣາແອລ

ວ່າເລື່ອນການປະຕິບັດຂໍ້ຕົກລົງຮ່ວມກັນ ທີ່ເພັ່ງເລັງໃສ່ການສິ້ນສຸດຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ

ແລະ ຫຼຸດຜ່ອນຄວາມຫຍຸ້ງຍາກທາງເສດຖະກິດທີ່ຖືກປິດລ້ອມຂອງ ກາຊາ ນັ້ນ.

ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ ອິ​ສ​ຣາ​ແອ​ລ ທ່ານ ເບັນ​ຈາ​ມິນ ເນ​ທັນ​ຢາ​ຮູ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດ​

ທີ່ຜ່ານມາວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ສັ່ງໃຫ້ກອງທັບສືບຕໍ່ “ການໂຈມຕີຄັ້ງໃຫຍ່” ຕໍ່ກຸ່ມຫົວຮຸນແຮງ

ຂອງ ກາຊາ.

ທ່ານ ເບັ​ນ​ຈາ​ມິນ ເນ​ທັນ​ຢາ​ຮູ ກ່າ​ວ​ວ່າ “ຕອນ​ເຊົ້າ​ມື້ນີ້ ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ສັ່ງ​ໃຫ້​ກອງ​ກຳ​ລັງ

ປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ອິສຣາແອລ ສືບຕໍ່ການໂຈມຕີຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ຕໍ່ພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງ

ກາຊາ ແລະ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຍັງໄດ້ຊີ້ນຳໃຫ້ກອງກຳລັງທີ່ຢູ່ໃກ້ເຂດ ກາຊາ ໄດ້ຮັບການໜູນ

ຫຼັງໂດຍລົດຖັງ, ປືນໃຫຍ່ ແລະ ກອງກຳລັງເທິງພື້ນດິນ. ພວກ ຮາມາສ ບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ເປັນ

ຜູ້ຮັບຜິດຊອບສຳລັບການໂຈມຕີ ແລະ ການກະທຳຕ່າງໆຂອງພວກເຂົາເອງເທົ່ານັ້ນ

ແຕ່ຍັງຮັບຜິດຊອບສຳລັບພວກ ຈີຮາດ ອິສລາມ, ເຊິ່ງພວກເຂົາສົມຄວນໄດ້ຮັບໂທດ

ຫຼາຍກວ່າທີ່ຄວນໄດ້ຮັບ.”

ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ອິ​ສ​ຣາ​ແອ​ລ ມີ​ສິດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ປົກ​ປ້ອງ​ເຂດ​ແດນ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ.

ທ່ານ ໄມ​ຄ໌ ພອມ​ພຽວ ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຂ້າ​ພະ

ເຈົ້າໄດ້ເຫັນວິດີໂອ ທີ່ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ສາມາດຢືນຢັນໄດ້ເທື່ອ, ແຕ່ວ່າມັນໄດ້ມີການໂຈມຕີ

ໃສ່ບ້ານເຮືອນ, ປະຊາກອນພົນລະເຮືອນ ຫຼືບໍ່ນັ້ນ ຈະຫຼວດພວກນີ້ໄດ້ຖືກຍິງໂດຍມີພົນລະເຮືອນຢູ່ອ້ອມແອ້ມມັນ ເພື່ອທີ່ຈະປົກປ້ອງຈາກການຖືກຍິງກັບຄືນ. ນີ້ແມ່ນຊົ່ວ

ຮ້າຍຫຼາຍ. ອິສຣາແອລ ມີສິດທຸກຢ່າງ ທີ່ຈະປົກປ້ອງອຳນາດອະທິປະໄຕຂອງປະເທດ

ຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແລະ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຫວັງວ່າ ພວກເຮົາຈະສາມາດກັບໄປປະຕິບັດຂໍ້ຕົກລົງ

ຢຸດຍິງ ທີ່ໄດ້ມີຂຶ້ນຫຼາຍທິດມາແລ້ວ ແລະ ໄດ້ຮັບການສະໜັບສະນູນຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ

ກ່ອນໜ້ານີ້.”

ການ​ປະ​ທະ​ກັນ​ຄັ້​ງຫຼ້າ​ສຸດ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ ອິ​ສ​ຣາ​ແອ​ລ ກັບ ປາ​ແລັ​ສ​ໄຕ​ນ໌ ໄດ້​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ຂະ​

ນະທີ່ຊາວ ມຸສລິມ ໄດ້ເລີ່ມເດືອນສັກສິດ ຣາມາດານ ແລະ ອິສຣາແອລ ໄດ້ກະກຽມສຳ

ລັບການສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງວັນປະກາດເອກະລາດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

After two days of heaving fighting, a ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza was in effect Monday..At least 24 Palestinians and 4 Israelis were killed in the latest round of fighting.Before the ceasefire took hold, Israel had warned of further "massive" strikes on the Palestinian coastal strip. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.



The death toll rose on both sides of the Israel-Gaza border conflict on Sunday. Among those reported dead is Hamas commander Hamed Ahmed Al-Khodary,whom Israel blames for transferring funds from Iran to militants in Gaza. Khodary was killed in his car in a "targeted strike," the first such attack by Israel since 2014.



Israel's military says more than 600 rockets have been fired at southern Israel since Friday and that Israel has attacked 260 targets linked to militant groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad.



"The IDF is ready, prepared and equipped to continue to fight against Hamas, ultimately to defend Israeli civilians against rockets fired from Gaza at Israel."



The border clashes are the most serious since a spate of fighting in November. Israeli officials say the latest round of violence began when an Islamic Jihad sniper fired at Israeli troops.Islamic Jihad accuses Israel of delaying the implementation of understandings aimed at ending violence and easing blockaded Gaza's economic hardship.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday he ordered the military to continue "massive strikes" against Gaza's militant groups.



"This morning I instructed the Israeli Defense Forces to continue with massive strikes against terrorists Gaza and I also instructed that forces around Gaza be backed up with tank, artillery and infantry forces. Hamas bears responsibility not only for its own attacks and actions but also for those of the Islamic Jihad, for which it pays a very high price."



The United States says Israel has the right to defend its territory.



"I've seen video that we can't validate just yet, but where there have been strikes on homes, civilian populations, these rockets were fired with civilians around them in order to protect from return fire. This is terrible. The Israelis have every right to protect the sovereignty of their nation and I hope that we can return to the cease-fire that had been in place for weeks and had been holding significantly before this."



The latest Israeli-Palestinian border clashes came as Muslims began the holy month of Ramadan and Israel prepares for the celebrations of its Independence Day.