ຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍຄົນພາກັນຈັດການໄວ້ອາໄລໃນວັນພຸດມື້ນີ້ ຢູ່ນອກໂຮງຮຽນຮົງກົງແຫ່ງນຶ່ງ
ສຳລັບນັກຮຽນໄວລຸ້ນຄົນນຶ່ງທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກຍິງຕາຍໂດຍ ຕຳຫຼວດຈາລາຈົນ ລະຫ່ວາງຄວາມ
ຮຸນແຮງຂອງການປະທ້ວງຕໍ່ຕ້ານ ປັກກິ່ງ ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້.
ຮູບພາບວີດີໂອໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນຕຳຫຼວດຄົນນຶ່ງດືງອາວຸດຂອງລາວອອກມາ ແລະ
ຍິງໃສ່ໜ້າເອິກຂອງຜູ້ປະທ້ວງອາຍຸ 18 ປີ ໃນໄລຍະໃກ້ໆ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຜູ້ປະທ້ວງຄົນດັ່ງ
ກ່າວ ກຳລັງຈະໂຈມຕີຕຳຫຼວດດ້ວຍທ່ອນເຫຼັກ. ການຍິງດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ເປັນຂີດໝາຍຄັ້ງ
ທຳອິດ ທີ່ຕຳຫຼວດ ຮົງກົງ ໄດ້ໃຊ້ລູກປືນແທ້ ນັບຕ້ອງແຕ່ ການປະທ້ວງໄດ້ເລີ້ມເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນເດືອນມິຖຸນາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.
ຜູ້ບັນຊາການຕຳຫຼວດ ຮົງກົງ ທ່ານ ສແຕັບເຟັນ ໂລ ກ່າວວ່າ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຕຳຫຼວດມີຄວາມ
ຖືກຕ້ອງໃນການໃຊ້ອາວຸດປືນຂອງລາວ ເພາະວ່າລາວເປັນຫ່ວງຕໍ່ຊີວິດຂອງລາວ. ຕຳ
ຫຼວດຈະລາຈົນໄດ້ຍິງແກັສສ້ຳຕາ ແລະປືນນ້ຳໃສ່ພວກປະທ້ວງທີ່ຖືຄັນຮົ່ມ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້
ແກ່ວງລະເບີດນ້ຳມັນທີ່ເຮັດເອົາເອງໃສ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແລະໄດ້ຈູດໄຟຢູ່ທົ່ວທາງຜ່ານທີ່ສຳຄັນ
ຂອງເມືອງ.
ນັກຮຽນທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບລາຍງານວ່າມີອາການຄົງທີ່ ຢູ່ໃນໂຮງໝໍ ຮົງກົງ. ພວກປະທ້ວງ
ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ພາກັນເຕົ້າໂຮມກັນຢູ່ນອກໂຮງຮຽນໃນວັນພຸດມື້ນີ້ ໄດ້ຖືປ້າຍປະທ້ວງ ແລະຮູບ
ພາບຕ່າງໆທີ່ບອກເຖິງການຍິງນັ້ນ.
ການປະທະກັນຢ່າງຮຸນແຮງຂອງວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ລະຫວ່າງພວກປະທ້ວງສະໜັບສະ
ໜູນປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ແລະກຳລັງຄວາມປອດໄພ ຮົງກົງ ໄດ້ກໍ່ກວນການສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງ
ຄົບຮອບ 70 ປີຂອງປະເທດ ຈີນ ທີ່ປົກຄອງໂດຍພັກຄອມມູນິສ ເຊິ່ງຖືກອອກແບບຢ່າງ
ຮອບຄອບ. ການປະທ້ວງດົນສີ່ເດືອນໃນຮົງກົງ ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນຈາກການປະທ້ວງຮ່າງກົດ
ໝາຍ ທີ່ຈະອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ອາຊະຍາກອນທີ່ຕ້ອງສົງໄສ ຖືກສົ່ງໄປຈີນແຜ່ນດິນໃຫຍ່ ຊຶ່ງ
ເປັນຂີດໝາຍການຄັດຄ້ານໂດຍກົງໃນການພະຍາຍາມຮັດກຸມການຄວບຄຸມ ເມືອງທີ່
ປົກຕອງຕົນເອງນັ້ນຂອງ ປັກກິ່ງ.
Hundreds of people held a vigil Wednesday outside the Hong Kong school of a young demonstrator shot by riot police during violent anti-Beijing protests Tuesday.
Video footage showed a police office brandishing his weapon and shooting the 18-year-old at close range in the chest as the protester was about to strike the officer with a metal rod. The shooting marked the first time Hong Kong police have used live rounds since the demonstrations began in June.
Hong Kong police chief Stephen Lo said the officer was justified in using his gun because he feared for his life. Riot police fired tear gas and water cannon at umbrella-carrying protesters, who hurled homemade gasoline bombs at them and set several fires throughout the main section of the city
The wounded student is reportedly in stable condition at a Hong Kong hospital. Protesters who gathered outside his school Wednesday held up posters and photos depicting the shooting.
Tuesday's violent clashes between pro-democracy demonstrators and Hong Kong security forces marred the carefully choreographed celebration in Beijing marking the 70th anniversary of Communist Party rule in China. The four-month-old protests in Hong Kong, which were sparked by a proposed bill that would have allowed criminal suspects to be extradited to mainland China, mark a direct challenge to Beijing's tightening grip on the autonomous city.