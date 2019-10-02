ຫຼາຍ​ຮ້ອຍ​ຄົນພາ​ກັນຈັດ​ການໄວ້​ອາ​ໄລ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ມື້​ນີ້ ຢູ່ນອກ​ໂຮງ​ຮຽນ​ຮົງ​ກົງ​ແຫ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ

ສຳ​ລັບ​ນັກ​ຮຽນໄວ​ລຸ້ນ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຍິງ​ຕາຍ​ໂດຍ ຕຳ​ຫຼວດ​ຈາ​ລາ​ຈົນ ລະ​ຫ່ວາງ​ຄວາ​ມ​

ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ຂອງ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງຕໍ່ຕ້ານ​ ປັກ​ກິ່ງ ໃນວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານ​ນີ້.

ຮູບ​ພາບ​ວີ​ດີ​ໂອ​ໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນຕຳ​ຫຼວດ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ດືງ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ຂອງ​ລາວ​ອອກ​ມາ ແລະ

​ຍິງ​ໃສ່​ໜ້າ​ເອິກຂອງຜູ້​ປະ​ທ້ວງອາ​ຍຸ 18 ປີ ​ໃນ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ໃກ້ໆ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ຜູ້​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຄົນ​ດັ່ງ

​ກ່າວ ກຳ​ລັງ​ຈະ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຕຳຫຼວດ​ດ້ວຍ​ທ່ອນ​ເຫຼັກ. ກ​ານ​ຍິງ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ໄດ້​ເປັນ​ຂີດ​ໝາຍ​ຄັ້ງ​

ທຳ​ອິດ ທີ່​ຕຳຫຼວດ ຮົງ​ກົງ ໄດ້​ໃຊ້​ລູກ​ປືນ​ແທ້ ນັບ​ຕ້ອງ​ແຕ່ ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ໄດ້​ເລີ້​ມເກີດຂຶ້ນ​ໃນເດືອນມິ​ຖຸ​ນາ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ.

ຜູ້​ບັນ​ຊາ​ການ​ຕຳ​ຫຼວດ​ ຮົງ​ກົງ ທ່ານ​ ສ​ແຕັບ​ເຟັນ ໂລ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຕຳ​ຫຼວດ​ມີ​ຄວາມ

ຖືກ​ຕ້ອງ​ໃນ​ການ​ໃຊ້​ອາ​ວຸດ​ປືນຂອງ​ລ​າວ ເພາະ​ວ່າ​ລ​າວ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ​ຕໍ່​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຂອງ​ລາວ. ຕຳ

​ຫຼວດ​ຈະລາ​ຈົນ​ໄດ້​ຍິງ​ແກັ​ສ​ສ້ຳ​ຕາ ແລະ​ປືນ​ນ້ຳ​ໃສ່​ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ທີ່​ຖື​ຄັນ​ຮົ່ມ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້

​ແກ່ວງລະ​ເບີດ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນ​ທີ່​ເຮັດ​ເອົາ​ເອ​ງ​ໃສ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ຈູດ​ໄຟ​ຢູ່​ທົ່ວ​ທາງ​ຜ່ານ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​

ຂອງ​ເມືອງ.

ນັກ​ຮຽນ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ​ລ​າຍ​ງາ​ນ​ວ່າ​ມີອາ​ການ​ຄົງ​ທີ່ ​ຢູ່ໃນ​ໂຮງ​ໝໍ ​ຮົງ​ກົງ. ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​

ຜູ້​ທີ່ໄດ້​ພາ​ກັນ​ເຕົ້າ​ໂຮມ​ກັນ​ຢູ່ນອກ​ໂຮງ​ຮຽນ​ໃນ​ວັ​ນ​ພຸດ​ມື້​ນີ້ ​ໄດ້ຖື​ປ້າຍ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ ແລະ​ຮູບ

​ພາບ​ຕ່າງໆທີ່ບອກ​ເຖິງ​ການ​ຍິງ​ນັ້ນ.

ການ​ປະ​ທະ​ກັນ​ຢ່າງ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ຂອງວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານ​ນີ້ ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​

ໜູນ​ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ ແລະ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ ຮົງ​ກົງ ໄດ້​ກໍ່​ກວນ​ການ​ສະ​ເຫຼີມ​ສະຫຼອງ

ຄົບ​ຮອບ 70 ປີ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ ຈີນ ທີ່​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ໂດຍ​ພັກ​ຄອມ​ມູ​ນິ​ສ ​ເຊິ່ງ​ຖືກອອກ​ແບບ​ຢ່າງ​

ຮອບ​ຄອບ. ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງດົນ​ສີ່​ເດືອນ​ໃນ​ຮົງ​ກົງ ໄດ້​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຈາກກາ​ນ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຮ່າງ​ກົດ​

ໝາຍ ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ​ໃຫ້ອາ​ຊະ​ຍາ​ກອນທີ່​ຕ້ອງ​ສົງ​ໄສ ຖືກ​ສົ່ງ​ໄປ​ຈີນ​ແຜ່ນ​ດິນ​ໃຫຍ່ ​ຊຶ່ງ

ເປັນ​ຂີດ​ໝາຍການ​ຄັດ​ຄ້ານ​ໂດຍ​ກົງໃນ​ການ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ຮັດ​ກຸມ​ການ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ ​ເມືອງ​ທີ່

​ປົກ​ຕອງ​ຕົນ​ເອງນັ້ນ​ຂອງ ​ປັກ​ກິ່ງ.



Hundreds of people held a vigil Wednesday outside the Hong Kong school of a young demonstrator shot by riot police during violent anti-Beijing protests Tuesday.



Video footage showed a police office brandishing his weapon and shooting the 18-year-old at close range in the chest as the protester was about to strike the officer with a metal rod. The shooting marked the first time Hong Kong police have used live rounds since the demonstrations began in June.



Hong Kong police chief Stephen Lo said the officer was justified in using his gun because he feared for his life. Riot police fired tear gas and water cannon at umbrella-carrying protesters, who hurled homemade gasoline bombs at them and set several fires throughout the main section of the city



The wounded student is reportedly in stable condition at a Hong Kong hospital. Protesters who gathered outside his school Wednesday held up posters and photos depicting the shooting.



Tuesday's violent clashes between pro-democracy demonstrators and Hong Kong security forces marred the carefully choreographed celebration in Beijing marking the 70th anniversary of Communist Party rule in China. The four-month-old protests in Hong Kong, which were sparked by a proposed bill that would have allowed criminal suspects to be extradited to mainland China, mark a direct challenge to Beijing's tightening grip on the autonomous city.

