ເປັນເລື່ອງທີ່ຂ້ອນຂ້າງທຳມະດາທີ່ ຄົນຜູ້ຖືກກ່າວຫາ ກ່ຽວກັບ ອາດຊະຍາກຳ ຈະມີສິດ
ຕໍ່ການມີທະນາຍຄວາມ, ແຕ່ວ່າຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍຂອງອາດຊະຍາກຳທີ່ວ່ານັ້ນເດ? ຄຳຖາມ
ນີ້ໄດ້ຖືກຍົກຂຶ້ນມາຢູ່ໃນ ຫວຽດນາມ ເຊິ່ງຕອນນີ້ໄດ້ຕອບມັນດ້ວຍກົດລະບຽບຂໍ້ນຶ່ງທີ່
ຮັບປະກັນວ່າບັນດາຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍ ທີ່ມີສິດທີ່ຈະໄດ້ຮັບຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າດ້ານກົດໝາຍ. ນີ້ອາດ
ຍັງມີຜົນກະທົບໂດຍກົງຕໍ່ບັນຫາການຄ້າມະນຸດຢູ່ໃນ ຫວຽດນາມ ດ້ວຍ.
ກົດລະບຽບ ຂໍ້ທີ 46 ສົມຄວນທີ່ເປັນປະໂຫຍດໂດຍສະເພາະ ສຳລັບບັນດາຜູ້ເຄາະ
ຮ້າຍ ຂອງການຄ້າມະນຸດ ແລະ ການລ່ວງລະເມີດ ອີງຕາມມູນນິທິບລູ ດຣາກອນ
(Blue Dragon Foundation) ຂອງພວກເດັກນ້ອຍ ຊຶ່ງເຮັດວຽກກ່ຽວກັບ ບັນຫາ
ເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ແລະເຮັດວຽກກັບລັດຖະບານກ່ຽວກັບຂໍ້ດັ່ງກ່າວ. ການສົນທະນາ ກ່ຽວກັບ ກົດ
ລະບຽບໄດ້ດຳເນີນຕໍ່ໄປ ແຕ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ມີຄວາມເຄັ່ງຄັດຂຶ້ນກວ່າເກົ່າໃນຕອນນີ້ ທີ່
ການຕາຍຂອງຊາວຫວຽດນາມ 39 ຄົນ ຢູ່ໃນລົດຕູ້ເຢັນບັນທຸກໃນອັງກິດນັ້ນ ໄດ້ໃຫ້
ຄວາມສຳຄັນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການຄ້າມະນຸດ.
ຄວາມສຳຄັນຂອງການປ່ຽນແປງກົດໝາຍ ກໍຄືຫຼຸດຜ່ອນຄວາມສັບສົນໃດໆກ່ຽວກັບ
ວ່າ ບັນດາຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍຈະສາມາດມີທະນາຍຄວາມ ທີ່ປາກົດໂຕກັບເຂົາເຈົ້າ ຫຼືບໍ່.
ທ່ານໄມເກີລ ໂບຣໂຊສກີ ຜູ້ກໍ່ຕັ້ງ ແລະເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຫົວໜ້າບໍລິຫານ ບລູແດຣກອນ ໄດ້
ກ່າວຢູ່ຂໍ້ຄວາມທາງອີແມລວ່າ “ໃນຂະນະທີ່ກົດໝາຍເອງຍັງຕ້ອງການປັບປຸງເຮັດ
ວຽກອີກຈຳນວນນຶ່ງ ຂໍ້ລະບຽບດັ່ງກ່າວຈະຄ້ຳປະກັນວ່າ ບັນດາຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍຂອງ
ການຄ້າມະນຸດ, ການລ່ວງລະເມີດ ແລະອາຊະຍາກຳອື່ນໆນັ້ນຕ້ອງມີພື້ນຖານປ້ອງ
ກັນດ້ານກົດໝາຍ. ຍິ່ງໄປກວ່ານັ້ນ ການແນະນຳ ຂອງຂໍ້ຄວາມຄ້ຳປະກັນວ່າ ການ
ເຮັດວຽກທາງການໃດໆຢູ່ໃນຂະແໜ່ງການດັ່ງກ່າວ ຕ້ອງຮູ້ເຖິງບົດບາດຂອງການ
ປືກສາດ້ານກົດໝາຍ ແກ່ບັນດາຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍອາດຊະຍາກຳ.”
ກໍ່ຕັ້ງໃນປີ 2003 ບລູ ດຣາກອນ ມີຫ້ອງການຢູ່ນະຄອນຮາໂນ່ຍ ແລະໂດຍສະເພາະ
ເຈາະຈົງໃສ່ພວກເດັກນ້ອຍທີ່ຢູ່ຕາມຖະໜົນ ແລະຊາວໜຸ່ມອື່ນໆ ຜູ້ທີ່ອາດເປັນອັນ
ຕະລາຍຕໍ່ການທຳຮ້າຍ ຮວມທັງການຄ້າທາງເພດ.
ການເຮັດວຽກຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ໄດ້ພົວພັນໂດຍກົງກັບຂ່າວໃນເດືອນຕຸລາ ທີ່ຕຳຫຼວດ
ອັງກິດໄດ້ພົບເຫັນ 39 ຄົນ ຢູ່ໃນຕູ້ລົດບັນທຸກ ຜູ້ທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າເຊື່ອວ່າຫາຍໃຈບໍ່ໄດ້ຈົນ
ຕາຍ ຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ຖືກລັກລອບມາຈາກຫວຽດນາມ. ເຖິງຢ່າງໃດກໍດີ ການຕາຍເຫຼົ່າ
ນັ້ນໄດເພີ້ມລະດັບຄວາມລະມັດລະວັງແກ່ສາທາລະນະ ກ່ຽວກັບການຄ້າມະນຸດ
ໂດຍທຫົ່ວໄປ.
It is fairly common that a person accused of a crime has the right to an attorney, but what about the victim of the alleged crime? This question was raised in Vietnam, which has now answered it with a regulation that guarantees victims the right to legal representation. This could also have a direct effect on the problem of human trafficking in Vietnam.
The regulation, Circular 46, should be particularly beneficial for victims of trafficking and abuse, according to the Blue Dragon Children's Foundation, which works on those issues and worked with the government on the circular. Discussions around the regulation have been ongoing, but they take on heightened significance now that the deaths of 39 Vietnamese in a refrigerated truck in Britain have put a spotlight on human trafficking.
The significance of the legal change is to decrease any confusion over whether victims can have their attorneys present with them.
“While the law itself still needs some work, this circular ensures that victims of trafficking, abuse, and every other crime have this basic legal protection,” Michael Brosowski, the founder and chief executive officer of Blue Dragon, said in an emailed note. “Even more, the introduction of the circular ensures that every official working in the sector knows the role of legal counsel for victims of crimes.”
Before the circular took effect in October, the issue was that police could be in the middle of investigating an alleged crime, but they would not be sure of what legal status or legal role a victim might have in the process. The circular makes clear that victims and their attorneys can be involved, so that police do not have to worry about whether they are following proper procedure by involving them. The circular gives them a clear document they can point to throughout the investigation.
Issued by the Ministry of Public Security, the regulation lays out the official procedures victims and their attorneys should take, including registering with authorities, filling out required documentation, and presenting identification. This should give them a clear legal status in the investigation.
Founded in 2003, Blue Dragon is based in Hanoi and focuses particularly on street children and other young people who may be vulnerable to abuse, including sex trafficking.
Their work is not directly related to the news in October that British police found 39 people in a container truck, who they believe suffocated to death after being trafficked from Vietnam. However those deaths have increased the level of public awareness about human trafficking in general.