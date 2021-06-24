ຫວຽດນາມເບິ່ງຄືວ່າ ກໍາລັງເຄື່ອນໄຫວ ຕໍ່ຕ້ານ ອິດທິພົນ ແລະກິດຈະກໍາຂອງຈີນ ໃນປະເທດກໍາປູເຈຍ

ຫວຽດນາມ ເບິ່ງຄືວ່າ ກໍາລັງຢືນຢັນເຖິງສິດຜົນປະໂຫຍດຂອງຕົນຢູ່ໃນອ່າວໄທ ແລະພະຍາຍາມຕໍ່ຕ້ານອິດທິພົນ ແລະກິດຈະກໍາຕາມເຂດຊາຍຝັ່ງຂອງຈີນທີ່ກໍາລັງເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນໃນປະເທດກໍາປູເຈຍ ທີ່ເປັນເພື່ອນບ້ານໃກ້ຄຽງ ດ້ວຍການຂະຫຍາຍກອງກໍາລັງທະຫານບ້ານຕິດອາວຸດທາງທະເລ ຢູ່ໃນແຂວງທາງພາກຕາເວັນຕົກສ່ຽງໃຕ້ສຸດຂອງປະເທດ ອີງຕາມຄຳເວົ້າຂອງພວກນັກວິເຄາະ.

ໜັງສືພິມກອງທັບຂອງຫວຽດນາມ ກອນ ດອຍ ເຢິນ ເຢັນ (Quan Doi Nhan Dan) ລາຍງານວ່າ, ພົນຕີເຈື່ອງ ມິນ ຄ່າຍ ປະທານເສນາທິການທະຫານເຂດ 9 ຂອງຫວຽດນາມ ກ່າວວ່າ “ກອງທະຫານບ້ານຕິດອາວຸດທາງທະເລ” ໄດ້ສ້າງຕັ້ງຂຶ້ນໃນວັນທີ 9 ມິຖຸນາຜ່ານມານີ້ ທີ່ເມືອງກຽນ ຈຽງ (Kien Giang) ທີຕິດກັບແຂວງກຳປົດ ຂອງກຳປູເຈຍ.

[[ www.qdnd.vn/quoc-phong-an-ninh/tin-tuc/tinh-kien-giang-thanh-lap-hai-doi-dan-quan-thuong-truc-661974 ]]

ໜັງສືພິມສະບັບນີ້ຍັງລາຍງານໃຫ້ຊາບວ່າ ອີງຕາມແຜນການຂອງກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດຫວຽດນາມແລ້ວ ກອງກໍາລັງກຸ່ມໃໝ່ນີ້ “ຈະປະສານງານກັບກອງກໍາລັງທະຫານປະຈຳການ ໃນການຕໍ່ສູ້ເພື່ອປົກປ້ອງອະທິປະໄຕ ທາງທະເລ ແລະເກາະດອນຕ່າງໆ, ລາດຕະເວນ, ເກັບກຳ ແລະປະມວນຜົນຂໍ້ມູນ ທັງທາງອາ ກາດ ແລະທາງທະເລ; ກະຈາຍຂໍ້ມູນຂ່າວສານແລະລະດົມຄົນໃຫ້ປະຕິບັດຕາມແນວທາງນະໂຍບາຍຂອງພັກແລະກົດໝາຍຂອງປະເທດໃນການປົກປັກຮັກສາ ຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງຂອງຊາດ, ຊ່ວຍຊີວິດ, ຂົນສົ່ງ ແລະສະໜອງບໍລິການ ທາງທະ ເລ.”

ກວນ ດອຍ ເຢິນ ເຢັນ (Quan Doi Nhan Dan) ບໍ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ລາຍລະອຽດກ່ຽວກັບຂະໜາດ ແລະອຸປະກອນກ່ຽວກັບກອງທະຫານພົນລະເຮືອນໃໝ່ຕິດອາວຸດທີ່ມາໃນຊຸດເຄື່ອງແບບສີຟ້າແກ່ ຫຼື Bermuda Blue.

ແຕ່ ນິກກີ້ ເອເຊຍ (Nikkie Asia) ລາຍງານວ່າ ກອງກຳລັງດັ່ງກ່າວປະກອບດ້ວຍ “ກໍາປັ່ນລົບ 9 ລໍາ ແລະມີຫຼາຍໆໝວດຕິດອາວຸດເບົາເຊິ່ງໄດ້ຮັບການຝຶກແອບໃຫ້ເປັນກຳລັງສູ້ລົບໂດຍໄດ້ຮັບການສະໜັບສະໜຸນຈາກໂຮງຮຽນ ແລະວິທະຍາໄລເຕັກນິກ ກອງທັບເຮືອຂອງປະເທດ.”

[[ asia.nikkei.com/Politics/International-relations/South-China-Sea/Vietnam-expands-maritime-militia-off-southern-coast ]]

ການເຂົ້າປະຈຳການຂອງກຳລັງໃໝ່ນີ້ ມີຂຶ້ນທ່າມກາງການຍົກລະດັບຂອງກອງ ທັບເຮືອຫວຽດນາມທີ່ເພີ້ມທະວີຂຶ້ນ ໃນຊ່ວງເວລາທີ່ມີການໂຕ້ແຍ້ງທີ່ເຄັ່ງຕຶງກັບຈີນໃນທະເລຈີນໃຕ້, ເຊິ່ງເປັນພື້ນທີ່ຍຸດທະສາດທາງທະເລ ແລະຍັງມີການອ້າງກຳມະສິດຈາກອີກສາມປະເທດລວມມີ ມາເລເຊຍ, ຟີລິບປິນ ແລະບຣູນາຍ.

ພວກນັກສັງເກດການກ່າວວ່າ ແຕ່ການສ້າງກອງກໍາລັງທະຫານບ້ານໃໝ່ໃນເຂດ ກຽນ ຈຽງ (Kien Giang) ເຊິ່ງປິ່ນໜ້າໄປທາງອ່າວໄທນັ້ນ, ແມ່ນມີຫຼາຍຢ່າງທີ່ຈະປະຕິບັດ ໃນບໍລິເວນນ່ານນໍ້າຍຸດທະສາດ ທີ່ມີເປົ້າໝາຍສະເພາະຂອງຮາໂນ່ຍ.

Vietnam is seen asserting its interests in the Gulf of Thailand and attempting to counter increasing Chinese influence and coastal activities in the neighboring Cambodia with a new expansion of maritime militia squad in its southwesternmost province, analysts said.

The “Standing Maritime Militia Unit” was inaugurated on June 09 in Kien Giang, bordering Cambodia’s Kampot Province, by Major General Truong Minh Khai, Chief of Staff of Vietnam’s Ninth Military Region, the military-run Quan Doi Nhan Dan newspaper reported.

The paper said, according to Vietnamese defense ministry’s plan, this new unit shall “coordinate with functional forces in the struggle to protect sovereignty over sea and islands; patrolling, collecting and processing information in the air and at sea; propagating and mobilizing people to implement the Party's guidelines and viewpoints, and the State's policies and laws on national defense and security; rescue, transport and supply at sea.”

The Quan Doi Nhan Dan did not provide details on the size and equipment of this new unit of armed civilian in Bermuda Blue uniforms.

But Nikkei Asia reported that it is made of “nine ships and platoons equipped with light weapons trained to carry out paramilitary work with support from the country's Naval Academy and Naval Technical College.”

The new deployment took place amid Vietnam’s increasing naval upgrade in the time of tense dispute with China in the South China Sea, a strategic maritime area also claimed by three other Southeast Asian states – Malaysia, the Philippines, and Brunei.

But creating new militia unit in Kien Giang, facing the Gulf of Thailand, has more to do with Hanoi’s strategy for the particular maritime area, observers said.

(AUN CHHENGPOR, VOA Khmer reporter/ Phnom Penh/ Khmer-Audio, Khmer-Text)