ກຸ່ມທະຫານບ້ານຮູຕີ ຂອງເຢເມນ ອ້າງວ່າ ກໍາປັ່ນບັນທຸກຕູ້ຄອນເທັນເນີ້ ຖືກໂຈມຕີໃນທະເລແດງ

ກຸ່ມທະຫານບ້ານ ຮູຕີ ຂອງເຢເມນ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການໜຸນຫຼັງໂດຍອີຣ່ານ, ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ໄດ້ອ້າງເອົາຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບໃນການໂຈມຕີດ້ວຍລູກສອນໄຟໃສ່ກຳປັ່ນບັນທຸກຕູ້ຄອນເທັນເນີ້ ຢູ່ໃນທະເລແດງ, ແລະໃນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມໂຈມຕີ ອິສຣາແອລ ດ້ວຍເຮືອບິນບໍ່ມີຄົນຂັບ ຫຼື ໂດຣນ, ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການ Reuters.

ບໍລິສັດຂົນສົ່ງ MSC Mediterranean ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ບໍ່​ມີ​ລູກເຮືອຄົນໃດ ໄດ້ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ​ຈາກ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ກໍາປັ່ນ United ທີ VIII ຂອງຕົນ ທີ່​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ຈາກ ຊາອູດີ ອາຣາເບຍ ໄປຍັງ ​ປາ​ກິ​ສ​ຖານ. ພວກເຂົາກ່າວ​ວ່າ ກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ລຳ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ​ໄດ້​ແຈ້ງ​ໃຫ້​ກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ລົບ​ກອງທັບ​ເຮືອແນວ​ໂຮມທີ່ຢູ່​ໃກ້​ຄຽງ​ວ່າ ​ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ​ຖືກ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ ​ແລະ​ໄດ້ເອົາ​ມາດ​ຕະ​ການ​ເພື່ອ​ທຳ​ການຫຼົບ​ຫຼີກ​.

ອິສຣາ​ແອ​ລ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ເຮືອບິນ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ​ໄດ້​ສະກັດ​ກັ້ນ​ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍທີ່​ເປັນ​ສັດຕູທາງອາກາດ ຢູ່​ໃນຂົງ​ເຂດ​ທະ​ເລ​ແດງ.

ໂຄສົກກອງທັບຮູຕີ ທ່ານຢ​າຮະຢາ ຊາຣີ (Yahya Sarea) ກ່າວໃນຄຳປາໄສທາງໂທລະພາບວ່າ ກຸ່ມດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ແນເປົ້າໝາຍໃສ່ກໍາປັ່ນຂົນສົ່ງ ເຊິ່ງລາວໄດ້ລະບຸວ່າ ເປັນກໍາປັ່ນ MSC United ລຸນຫຼັງລູກເຮືອບໍ່​ໄດ້​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ຕາມຕໍ່ການເຕືອນ​ຕ່າງໆ.

DUBAI, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi militia claimed responsibility for a missile attack on Tuesday on a container ship in the Red Sea, and for an attempt to attack Israel with drones.

MSC Mediterranean Shipping said there were no injuries to its crew from the attack on its ship, the United VIII, en route from Saudi Arabia to Pakistan. It said the ship had informed a nearby coalition naval warship that it had come under attack and had taken evasive maneuvers.

Israel said separately that its aircraft had intercepted a hostile aerial target in the Red Sea area.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said in a televised address the group had targeted the vessel, which he identified as the MSC United, after the crew failed to respond to warnings.