ບັນດາຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າລັດຖະບານຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ເວເນຊູເອລາ ທ່ານນິໂກລັສ ມາດູໂຣ
ແລະຝ່າຍຄ້ານທີ່ນຳພາໂດຍ ຜູ້ນຳສະພາແຫ່ງຊາດ ທ່ານຮວນ ກົວອີໂດ ກຳລັງຢູ່ເກາະ
ບາບາໂດສ ເພື່ອເປີດການເຈລະຈາ ໃນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມທີ່ ຈະຊອກຫາການແກ້ໄຂວິ
ກິດການ ທາງດ້ານການເມືອງຢູ່ໃນເວເນຊູເອລາ.
ການເຈລະຈາລະຫວ່າງສອງກຸ່ມການເມືອງ ທີ່ໄກ່ເກ່ຍໂດຍປະເທດນໍເວ ໄດ້ເລີ້ມໃນຕົ້ນ
ປີນີ້ ທີ່ນະຄອນອັອສໂລ.
ກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດນໍເວ ກ່າວຢູ່ໃນຖະແຫຼງການວ່າ ທັງສອງຝ່າຍ “ໄດ້ ກ່າວຢ້ຳ
ເຖິງຄວາມເຕັມໃຈເພື່ອຫາທາງສ້າງຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າໃນການຕົກລົງກັນ ແລະແກ້ໄຂລັດ
ຖະທຳມະນູນ ໂດຍຈະເພັ່ງເລັງໃສ່ຄວາມຢູ່ດີເປັນສຸກຂອງປະຊາຊົນເວເນຊູເອລາ.”
ໂຄສົກຄົນນຶ່ງຂອງເລຂາທິການໃຫຍ່ສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ທ່ານແອນໂຕນິໂອ ກູເຕເຣັສ
ກ່າວວ່າ “ການເຈລະຈາຂໍ້ຕົກລົງ ແມ່ນມີຄວາມຈຳເປັນຢ່າງຮີບດ່ວນເພື່ອຈະກ້າວໄປ
ສູ່ການແກ້ໄຂດ້ວຍສັນຕິວິທີຕໍ່ວິກິດການ” ແລະໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ທັງສອງຝ່າຍ “ສືບຕໍ່
ໃຫ້ຄວາມໝັ້ນໝາຍຢ່າງເຕັມທີ່ໃນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມເຫຼົ່ານີ້ເພື່ອຜົນປະໂຫຍດຂອງ
ປະຊາຊົນເວເນຊູເອລາ.”
ເວເນຊູເອລາຕົກຢູ່ວິກິດການທາງດ້ານເສດຖະກິດ ແລະການປະເຊີນໜ້າທາງດ້ານ
ການເມືອງ ລະຫວ່າງລັດຖະບານທ່ານມາດູໂຣ ແລະຜູ້ນຳຝ່າຍຄ້ານທ່ານກົວອີໂດ ຜູ້
ທີ່ໄດ້ປະກາດຕົນເອງເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ. ທ່ານກົວອີໂດໄດ້ຮັບການໜູນຫຼັງໂດຍ
ສະຫະລັດ ແລະປະເທດອື່ນໆອີກຫຼາຍສິບປະເທດ.
ຊາວເວເນຊູເອລາຫຼາຍລ້ານຄົນ ໄດ້ພາກັນຫລົບໜີຈາກປະເທດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ເພາະ
ຄວາມວຸ້ນວາຍທີ່ຍັງດຳເນີນຢູ່ຕໍ່ມາ.
Representatives of the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and the opposition led by National Assembly leader Juan Guaido are in Barbados holding talks in an attempt to find a solution to the political crisis in Venezuela.
The talks between the two factions, which are being mediated by Norway, started earlier this year in Oslo.
Norway's Foreign Affairs ministry said in a statement the two sides have "reiterated their willingness to advance in the search for an agreed-upon and constitutional solution, focused on the well-being of the Venezuelan people."
A spokesman for U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said a "negotiated agreement is urgently needed to reach a peaceful resolution to the crisis" and urged the two sides "to remain fully committed to these efforts for the benefit of the Venezuelan people."
Venezuela is caught in an economic catastrophe and a political standoff between the Maduro government and opposition leader Guaido who has declared himself president. Guaido is backed by the U.S. and dozens of other countries.
Millions of Venezuelans have fled their country because of the ongoing upheaval.
