ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ຕາງ​ໜ້າ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຂອງປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ​ເວ​ເນ​ຊູ​ເອ​ລາ ທ່ານ​ນິ​ໂກ​ລັ​ສ ມາ​ດູ​ໂຣ

ແລະ​ຝ່າຍ​ຄ້ານ​ທີ່​ນຳ​ພາ​ໂດຍ ຜູ້​ນຳ​ສະ​ພາ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ ທ່ານ​ຮວນ ກົວ​ອີ​ໂດ ກຳ​ລັງ​ຢູ່​ເກາະ

​ບາບາ​ໂດ​ສ ເພື່ອ​ເປີດ​ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ ​ໃນ​ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ທີ່​ ຈະ​ຊອກ​ຫາ​ການ​ແກ້​ໄຂ​ວິ​

ກິດການ ທາງ​ດ້ານການ​ເມືອງຢູ່​ໃນ​ເວ​ເນ​ຊູ​ເອ​ລາ.

​ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ສອງ​ກຸ່ມ​ການ​ເມືອງ ທີ່ໄກ່​ເກ່ຍ​ໂດຍ​ປະ​ເທດນໍ​ເວ ໄດ້​ເລີ້ມ​ໃນຕົ້​ນ

ປີ​ນີ້​ ທີ່​ນະ​ຄອນອັອ​ສ​ໂລ.

ກະ​ຊວງ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ນໍ​ເວ ກ່າວ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຖະ​ແຫຼງ​ການ​ວ່າ ​ທັງ​ສອງ​ຝ່າຍ​ “ໄດ້ ກ່າວຢ້ຳ

ເຖິງ​ຄວາມ​ເຕັມ​ໃຈເພື່ອ​ຫາ​ທາງ​ສ້າງ​ຄວາມກ້າວ​ໜ້າ​ໃນ​ການຕົກ​ລົງກັນ ແລະ​ແກ້​ໄຂ​ລັດ

​ຖະ​ທຳ​ມະນູນ ​ໂດຍ​ຈະ​ເພັ່ງ​ເລັງໃສ່​ຄວາມ​ຢູ່​ດີ​ເປັນ​ສຸກ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນເວ​ເນ​ຊູ​ເອ​ລາ.”

ໂຄ​ສົກ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ເລ​ຂາ​ທິ​ການ​ໃຫຍ່​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ ທ່ານ​ແອນ​ໂຕ​ນິ​ໂອ ກູ​ເຕ​ເ​ຣັ​ສ

ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຈຳ​ເປັນ​ຢ່າງ​ຮີບ​ດ່ວນ​ເພື່ອ​ຈະ​ກ້າວ​ໄປ​

ສູ່​ການ​ແກ້​ໄຂ​ດ້ວຍສັນ​ຕິ​ວິ​ທີ​ຕໍ່ວິ​ກິດ​ການ” ແລະ​ໄດ້​ຮຽ​ກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ທັງ​ສອງ​ຝ່າຍ “ສືບ​ຕໍ່​

ໃຫ້ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນ​ໝາຍ​ຢ່າງ​ເຕັມ​ທີ່​ໃນຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ເຫຼົ່າ​ນີ້​ເພື່ອຜົນ​ປະ​ໂຫຍດ​ຂອງ

ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ເວ​ເນ​ຊູ​ເອ​ລາ.”

ເວ​ເນ​ຊູ​ເອ​ລາ​ຕົກ​ຢູ່​ວິ​ກິດ​ການ​ທາງ​ດ້ານເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ ແລະ​ການ​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ໜ້າ​ທາງດ້ານ​

ການ​ເມືອງ ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງລັດ​ຖະ​ບານທ່ານ​ມາ​ດູ​ໂຣ ແລະ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ຝ່າຍ​ຄ້ານທ່ານ​ກົວ​ອີ​ໂດ ຜູ້​

ທີ່​ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດ​ຕົນ​ເອງ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ. ທ່ານ​ກົວ​ອີ​ໂດໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ໜູນ​ຫຼັງ​ໂດຍ​

ສະຫ​ະ​ລັດ ແລະປະ​ເທດ​ອື່ນໆ​ອີກຫຼາຍ​ສິບ​ປະ​ເທດ​.

ຊາວ​ເວ​ເນ​ຊູ​ເອ​ລາ​ຫຼາຍ​ລ້ານ​ຄົນ ໄດ້ພາ​ກັນຫລົບ​ໜີຈາກ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ເພາະ

​ຄວາມ​ວຸ້ນ​ວາຍ​ທີ່​ຍັງ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຢູ່​ຕໍ່​ມາ.



