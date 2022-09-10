ຊຸມຊົນຊາວໄຕ້ຫວັນ ທີ່ອາໄສຢູ່ໃນເວນຄູເວີ ຍັງຄົງຮັກສາຄວາມສໍາພັນອັນໃກ້ຊິດ ກັບເກາະໄຕ້ຫວັນ ທີ່ຖືກຂົ່ມຂູ່ໂດຍຈີນ

ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງຊາວໄຕ້ຫວັນເກືອບ 40,000 ຄົນພາກັນອາໄສຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຂດນະຄອນເວນຄູເວີ ປະເທດການາດາ. ​ດັ່ງ​ທີ່ລາຍງານຂອງ ເຄຣດຈ໌ ແມັກຄູລລອຈ (Craig McCulloch), ທ່າມກາງຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງລະຫວ່າງ ໄຕ້ຫວັນ ແລະຈີນ, ຊຸມຊົນຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ຢູ່ນະທີ່ນີ້ ກໍາລັງຕິດຕາມການເຄື່ອນໄຫວແລະ ໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜຸນ ແກ່ຄອບຄົວຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ທີ່ອາໄສຢູ່ໃນໄຕ້ຫວັນ. ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ໃນຊ່ວງຫົວຄໍ່າຂອງລະດູຮ້ອນ ຢູ່ໃນເຂດ​ໃຈ​ກາງເມືອງຂອງນະຄອນເວນຄູເວີ, ສຽງເພງວົງດົນຕຣີພື້ນເມືອງການາດາລ (ganaDAL) ຂອງຊາວໄຕ້ຫວັນ ດັງກ້ອງໄປທົ່ວຕຶກອາຄານຕ່າງໆ. ນີ້ແມ່ນພິທີເປີດງານບຸນປະເພນີ ຂອງຊາວໄຕ້ ຫວັນ, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນງານປະຈໍາປີຢູ່ໃນເມືອງນີ້ ໂດຍມີນັກການເມືອງປະຈໍາທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ແລະຕ່າງແຂວງເຂົ້າມາຮ່ວມ ທ່າມກາງຝູງຊົນທີ່ເຂົ້າມາໃນງານເປັນຈໍານວນຫຼວງຫຼາຍ.

​ເນື້ອ​ໄນຂອງງານໃນປີນີ້ຄື “ເອກ​ກະ​ລາດ,” ເຊິ່ງມີ​ການ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ໃນ​ລັກ​ສະ​ນະ​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດເປັນເວລາສາມມື້ ລວມມີ ການກ່າວຄໍາປາໄສ, ສາຍ​ຮູບ​ເງົາ ແລະການ ສະແດງກ່ຽວກັບການດໍາລົງຊີວິດຂອງປະຊາຊົນຊາວໄຕ້ຫວັນຢູ່ໃນປະເທດການາດາ, ແລະແມ່ນຫຍັງຄື​ຄວາມ​ໝາຍໃນ​ການເປັນ​ເອກ​ກະ​ລາດຂອງປະຊາຊົນຊາວໄຕ້ຫວັນ ໃນຊ່ວງເວລາທີ່ຈີນພວມ​ທຳ​ການ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່ຢ່າງ​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ ແລະ​ເອົາ​ມາດ​ຕະ​ການ​ແບບ​ຮຸກ​ຮານ​ຂ້າມຊ່ອງແຄບໄຕ້ຫວັນ.

ທ່ານຊາລີ ຫວູ (Charlie Wu), ຜູ້ຈັດງານບຸນດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ຄາດການວ່າ ໃນປີນີ້ຈະມີຜູ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມງານໂຕຈິງຢູ່ປະມານ 160,000 ຄົນ, ໂດຍໃຫ້ຄວາມສົນໃຈເປັນພິເສດໃນຮູບແບບຂອງງານ, ເຊິ່ງທ່ານຊາລີ ຫວູ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ພວກເຮົາກໍາລັງພະຍາຍາມຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ທຸກໆຄົນ ເຂົ້າໃຈຄໍາວ່າເອກ​ກະ​ລາດທີ່ ແທ້ຈິງ ແລະຄວາມໝາຍຂອງມັນວ່າແນວໃດ. ພວກເຈົ້າຮູ້ບໍ, ນັກສິນລະປິນທຸກຄົນທີ່ພວກເຮົາເຊີນມາ ລວມມີເລື້ອງລາວຢູ່ນັ້ນທັງໝົດ. ພວກເຈົ້າຮູ້, ເຂົາເປັນໃຜ, ແມ່ນຫຍັງຄືສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຂົາຕ້ອງການ, ເຈົ້າຮູ້ວ່າແມ່ນຫຍັງທີ່ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງ ການທີ່ຈະເປັນ ແລະ, ແລະພວກເຂົາຕ້ອງການທີ່ຈະບອກເລື້ອງລາວຂອງພວກເຂົາແນວໃດ.”

ເຊັ່ນດຽວກັບສະຫະລັດແລະບັນດາປະເທດອື່ນໆ, ການາດາບໍ່ເຄີຍຮັບຮູ້ໄຕ້ຫວັນ ຢ່າງເປັນທາງການ. ແມ່ນລະ, ປະຊາຊົນຊາວໄຕ້ຫວັນໄດ້ດໍາລົງຊີວິດຢູ່ໃນນະ ຄອນແວນຄູເວີມາເປັນເວລາດົນທີ່ສຸດ, ແລະເມືອງນີ້ກໍເໝາະສໍາລັບເປັນສໍານັກງານທາງດ້ານເສດຖະກິດ ແລະວັດທະນະທໍາຂອງໄທເປ ທີ່ກໍາລັງດໍາເນີນການຄ້າຍຄືກັບສະຖານກົງສຸນຕ່າງປະເທດ.

ທ່ານນາງໂຈເຊຟິນ ຊີລ-ດຸກ (Josephine Chiu-Duke), ສາດສະດາຈານກ່ຽວກັບປະຫວັດສາດທາງດ້ານປັນຍາຈີນ ຂອງມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ບຣິດທິສ ໂຄລໍາເບຍ, ອົບພະຍົບຈາກໄຕ້ຫວັນມາປະເທດການາດາເມື່ອປີ 1982. ທ່ານນາງກ່າວວ່າ ຊຸມຊົນຊາວໄຕ້ຫວັນຢູ່ໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນແຫ່ງນີ້ຍັງຄົງຕິດຕໍ່ພົວພັນກັນແບບເລິກເຊິ່ງກັບຄອບຄົວ ແລະໝູ່ເພື່ອນຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຢູ່ບ້ານເກີດເມືອງນອນຂອງພວກເຂົາ.

ມຸມມອງຂອງພວກເຂົາກ່ຽວກັບຈີນແຜ່ນດິນໃຫຍ່ອາດແຕກຕ່າງກັນ, ແຕ່ທ່ານນາງກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຂົາທັງໝົດມີຄວາມບໍ່ພໍໃຈທີ່ປັກກິ່ງຍັງຄົງອ້າງວ່າ ໄຕ້ຫວັນ ແມ່ນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງດິນແດນຕົນ, ເຊິ່ງທ່ານນາງໂຈເຊຟິນ ຊີລ-ດຸກ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ແນ່ນອນ, ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ພໍໃຈກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມຈິງທີ່ ຈີນ ພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະສ້າງ​ຄວາມ​ຕື່ນ​ຕົກ​ໃຈ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່ໄຕ້ຫວັນ ເປັນໄລຍະໄລຍະ ດ້ວຍການຊ້ອມລົບທາງທະຫານ ຫຼື ການຝຶກຊ້ອມໂຕຈິງທາງອາວຸດຕ່າງໆຢູ່ອ້ອມບໍລິເວນຊ່ອງແຄບໄຕ້ຫວັນ, ແລະເຊັ່ນວ່າ ເຫດການຫຼ້າສຸດທີ່ພວກເຂົາປະຕິບັດການກໍຄື ເມື່ອຕອນທີ່ປະທານສະພາຕໍ່າສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານນາງແນນຊີ ເພໂລຊີ ເດີນທາງໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມເກາະດັ່ງກ່າວ.”

ທ່ານນາງແຄັດທຣິນາ ເຊິນ (Katrina Chen), ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ອົບພະຍົບເຂົ້າມາຢູ່ປະເທດການາດາຈາກເມືອງໄທຈົງ (Taichung), ເກາະໄຕ້ຫວັນ ເມື່ອສອງ ທົດສະວັດຜ່ານມາແລ້ວ, ໄດ້ຮັບເລືອກ ໃຫ້ເປັນສະມາຊິກສະພາ ຂອງແຂວງ ບຣິດທິສໂຄລໍາເບຍຮອດສອງຄັ້ງ, ເຊິ່ງເປັນຜູ້ແທນຂອງຂົງເຂດນະຄອນແວນ ຄູເວີ. ໃນຂະນະທີ່ທ່ານນາງ ສຸມໃສ່ວຽກງານຕ່າງໆ ແລະເຂດເລືອກຕັ້ງຂອງທ່ານນາງ, ທ່ານນາງຍັງຄົງກວດເບິ່ງຄອບຄົວ ເຊິ່ງຍັງມີພໍ່ ແລະແມ່ຂອງທ່ານນາງຢູ່ໃນໄຕ້ຫວັນເປັນປະຈໍາ, ໂດຍສະເພາະໃນຊ່ວງເວລາທີ່ ຈີນ ເອົາມາດ​ຕະການ​ແບບຮຸກຮານຢູ່ເກາະແຫ່ງນີ້, ເຊິ່ງທ່ານນາງ ແຄັດທຣິນາ ເຊິນ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ລົມກັບຄອບຄົວເປັນປະ​ຈຳ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າມັກຈະຕິດຕໍ່ພົວພັນກັບສະມາຊິກຄອບຄົວ ແລະຍາດຕິພີ່ນ້ອງ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍໝູ່ເພື່ອນຢູ່ໃນ ໄຕ້ຫວັນ. ແລະໂດຍສະເພາະ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າມາທີ່ນີ້ ຕອນທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ມີອາຍຸໄດ້ 17 ປີ, ດັ່ງນັ້ນ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຍັງຄົງມີໝູ່ຫຼາຍຄົນທີ່ພວກເຮົາໃຫຍ່ມານໍາກັນຢູ່ໃນໄຕ້ຫວັນ ຢູ່.”

ທ່ານນາງ ເຊິນ ກ່າວອີກວ່າ ທ່ານນາງ ແລະສະມາຊິກຄົນອື່ນໆຢູ່ໃນຊຸມຊົນຊາວໄຕ້ຫວັນ ຍັງຄົງຕິດຕໍ່ກັບຄອບຄົວ ແລະໝູ່ເພື່ອນ ໂດຍໃຊ້ຮູບແບບການສົ່ງຂໍ້ຄວາມ ທີ່ຊ່ວຍເປັນຂົວເຊື່ອມຕໍ່ ລະຫວ່າງແວນຄູເວີ ແລະເກາະໄຕ້ຫວັນ ທີ່ຢູ່ຄົນລະຟາກຂອງມະຫາສະໝຸດປາຊີຟິກ ແລະມີໄລຍະທາງຫ່າງກັນ ເກືອບ 1 ໝື່ນກິໂລແມັດ.

Roughly 40,000 Taiwanese immigrants live in and around Vancouver, Canada. As Craig McCulloch reports, amid heightened tensions between Taiwan and China, the large community is keeping track of developments and offering support to family back in Taiwan.

On a late summer evening in downtown Vancouver, the music of the Indigenous Taiwanese band Kanatal (ga-na-DAL) echoes among the buildings. It is the opening of Taiwanfest, an annual event in the city, drawing local and provincial politicians among throngs of attendees

This year’s theme is “Independence,” with three days of workshops, speeches, films and performances exploring life in Taiwan, making the island relevant in Canada, and what Taiwanese independence means at a time of heightened Chinese threats and aggressive actions across the Taiwan Strait.

Charlie Wu, organizer of the festival, estimated in person and virtual festival attendance at 160,000 this year, with particular attention paid to the event’s theme.

Charlie Wu Actuality

“We're trying to call upon everyone to really think about the word independence, and what does that really mean. You know, every artist that we invited, there's a story about, you know, who they are, what, who they want, you know, who we're trying to be, and, and how they want to tell their own stories.”

Like the United States and scores of other countries, Canada does not officially recognize Taiwan. Yet Taiwanese are deeply rooted in Vancouver, and the city sports a Taipei Economic and Cultural Office that performs duties similar to a foreign consulate.

Josephine Chiu-Duke, a professor of Chinese intellectual history at the University of British Columbia, immigrated to Canada from Taiwan in 1982. She says the local Taiwanese community stays very much in contact with family and friends back home.

How they view mainland China may vary, but she says they all resent Beijing continuously claiming Taiwan as China’s territory.

Josephine Chiu-Duke Actuality

“And they, of course, resented (the) fact that China tried periodically to frighten Taiwan with this kind of a military maneuver or live ammunition practice surrounding the Taiwan Strait, and such as the recent episode they did when [U.S.] House Speaker Miss Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan.”

Katrina Chen, who immigrated to Canada from Taichung, Taiwan, two decades ago, has twice been elected to British Columbia’s provincial legislature, representing a Vancouver area district. While focused on her duties and her constituency, she still checks in regularly with her parents in Taiwan, especially when China takes aggressive steps toward the island.

Katrina Chen Actuality

“I do talk to my family regularly. I am quite in touch with family members and relatives and friends in Taiwan. And especially -- I came here when I was 17 -- so I still have a lot of friends in Taiwan that I grew up with.”

Chen says she and other members of the Taiwanese community keep in touch using messaging applications that help bridge the nearly 10,000-kilometer span between Vancouver and the island on opposite sides of the Pacific Ocean.