ວັນວາເລັນໄທນ໌ ເປັນວັນສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງຄວາມຮັກ ສຳລັບທຸກຄົນ

ວັນວາເລັນໄທນ໌ ປົກກະຕິແລ້ວຈະກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບຄວາມຮັກ ແຕ່ຖ້າເຈົ້າບໍ່ມີຄົນທີ່ສຳຄັນມັນກໍຍັງມີເຫດຜົນອື່ນທີ່ຈະສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງວັນດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ມາຣຽມມາ ດີອາລໂລ (Mariama Diallo) ມີລາຍງານເພີ່ມເຕີມ ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ມັນແມ່ນວັນວາເລັນໄທນ໌ ແລະ ບໍ່ວ່າຄົນຈະມ່ວນຊື່ນກັບມັນ ຫຼື ຢ້ານມັນ, ບັນດາຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານເວົ້າວ່າ ນີ້ອາດຈະເປັນຊ່ວງເວລາທີ່ດີທີ່ຈະຄິດຄືນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງແຫ່ງຄວາມຮັກນີ້.

ທ່ານນາງ ຊອນຈາ ລິວໂບເມີສກີ, ອາຈານສອນຈິດຕະວິທະຍາທີ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ຄາລິຟໍເນຍ-ຣີເວີຊາຍ (California-Riverside) ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າຄວາມຄາດຫວັງໃນຊ່ວງວັນວາເລັນໄທນ໌ ດ້ວຍການຮັບປະທານອາຫານຄໍ່າສອງຄົນ ແລະ ດອກໄມ້ ສາມາດເປັນເລື່ອງບີບບັງ ຄັບ ແລະ ຈຳກັດສຳລັບຄົນໄດ້ຫຼາຍ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າມັນອາດຈະເປັນປະໂຫຍດຫຼາຍກວ່າ, ມັນຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ຄົນມີຄວາມສຸກກວ່າເກົ່າ ຖ້າພວກເຮົາຕີຄວາມໝາຍວັນພັກນີ້ກວ້າງອອກໄປ.”

ທ່ານນາງ ຊອນຈາ ລິວໂບເມີສກີ, ອາຈານສອນຈິດຕະວິທະຍາທີ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ຄາລິຟໍເນຍ-ຣີເວີຊາຍ ເວົ້າວ່າມັນຍັງເປັນການສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງສຳລັບຜູ້ທີ່ເລືອກຈະເປັນຄົນໂສດ.

ທ່ານ ຊອນຈາ ກ່າວວ່າ “ໃນອີກທາງນຶ່ງ ວັນວາເລັນໄທນ໌ ແມ່ນຂ້ອນຂ້າງຈະຈຳກັດມັນມີຄວາມຄາດຫວັງຂອງມັນ, ການຄາດຫວັງທີ່ວ່າເຈົ້າສາມາດມີຄວາມສຸກໄດ້ເວລາທີ່ເຈົ້າມີຄູ່ຮັກ.”

ທ່ານນາງ ແຄເຣັນ ດໍໂນລສັນ, ຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການສຶກສານ, ພາສາທ່າທາງ ແລະ ຄວາມໝັ້ນໃຈຂອງຄົນມີຊື່ສຽງກ່າວວ່າ ມັນເປັນເວລາທີ່ດີທີ່ຈະໃຊ້ເວລາກັບຄົນຮັກຜູ້ໃດກໍໄດ້.

ທ່ານນາງ ແຄເຣັນ ດໍໂນລສັນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ສະນັ້ນເຈົ້າເລືອກທີ່ຈະໃຊ້ເວລາກັບຄົນຮັກ ແລະ ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າເຫັນວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າພິເສດຊໍ່າໃດໃນຊີວິດຂອງເຈົ້າ. ສະນັ້ນ ແມ່, ພໍ່, ອ້າຍເອື້ອຍນ້ອງ, ເພື່ອນຮັກ, ຄົນຂ້າງບ້ານ, ພໍ່ເຖົ້າແມ່ເຖົ້າ. ແລະ ນີ້ແມ່ນສິ່ງທີ່ສຳຄັນ, ຕອນນີ້ແມ່ນໂອກາດທີ່ຫຼາຍກວ່າເກົ່າທີ່ເຈົ້າສາມາດສົ່ງສິ່ງຂອງຕ່າງໆໃຫ້. ສະນັ້ນຖ້າເຈົ້າບໍ່ສາມາດໄປພົບເຂົາເຈົ້າ, ມັນບໍ່ຈຳ ເປັນຕ້ອງແມ່ນດອກໄມ້. ມັນສາມາດເປັນຂອງຫວານ. ມັນສາມາດເປັນກັບອາຫານຄາວ. ມັນສາ ມາດເປັນກ່ອງຂອງຂວັນສະປາຢູ່ບ້ານ, ແມ່ນຫຍັງກໍຕາມທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າມັກ.”

ມັນຍັງສາມາດເປັນກາດທີ່ເຮັດເອົາຢູ່ບ້ານ ຫຼື ຊື້ຢູ່ຮ້ານ. ມັນມີຜົນປະໂຫຍດທີ່ດີທີ່ຈະສະແດງຄວາມຮັກກ່າວໂດຍທ່ານນາງ ດໍໂນລສັນ, ໂດຍສະເພາະໃນປີທີ່ໂລກເຫັນການສູນເສຍຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍຍ້ອນໂຣກລະບາດໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ.

ທ່ານນາງ ແຄເຣັນ ດໍໂນລສັນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ເວລາທີ່ພວກເຮົາເຮັດບາງຢ່າງສຳລັບຄົນອື່ນ, ມັນແທ້ຈິງແລ້ວຈະປ່ອຍຮໍໂມນຄວາມສຸກອອກມາ. ໂດຍສະເພາະ, ມັນຈະກະຕຸ້ນການປ່ອຍຮໍໂມນຄວາມຮັກໃນຮ່າງກາຍຂອງພວກເຮົາ. ແລະ ການປ່ອຍຮໍໂມນຄວາມຮັກນັ້ນ, ມັນໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າມີຜົນກະທົບທີ່ເປັນແງ່ບວກໃນອາລົມຂອງພວກເຮົາ ແລະ ຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກຂອງພວກເຮົາ. ມັນເປັນຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກທີ່ອົບອຸ່ນຄຸມເຄືອ ແລະ ມັນຍັງຫຼຸດຜ່ອນຄວາມກົດດັນ ແລະ ຄວາມບໍ່ສະບາຍໃຈສຳລັບເຈົ້າສອງຄົນດ້ວຍ.”

ແຕ່ຖ້າເຈົ້າຕັດສິນໃຈທີ່ຈະມີຄວາມສຸກຄົນດຽວໃນວັນວາເລັນໄທນ໌, ນັ້ນກໍເປັນທາງເລືອກທີ່ດີຕໍ່ສຸຂະພາບເຊັ່ນກັນ, ກ່າວໂດຍທ່ານນາງ ດໍໂນລສັນ.

ທ່ານນາງ ແຄເຣັນ ດໍໂນລສັນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຫຼາຍຄົນມີລາຍຊື່ຂອງສິ່ງຕ່າງໆທີ່ພວກເຮົາຢາກຈະເຮັດ ສະນັ້ນຕອນນີ້ກໍແມ່ນເວລາສຳລັບຄົນໂສດທັງ ຫຼາຍທີ່ຈະດຶງລາຍຊື່ນັ້ນອອກມາ ແລະ ສະ ແດງຄວາມຮັກຕໍ່ຕົນເອງສຳລັບວັນ ວາເລັນໄທນ໌. ຕາມໃຈຕົນເອງ ແລະ ໄປນວດຈັກສອງຊົ່ວໂມງ. ແລ້ວແຕ່ຄຳສັ່ງກັນກັກບໍລິເວນກວດໂຣກ, ເຈົ້າສາມາດສັ່ງມາ ຫຼື ອອກໄປນອກ ຫຼືແມ່ນ ກະທັ້ງຫາເວລາສຳລັບການນອນແຊ່ຟອງນໍ້າ ທ່າມກາງແສງທຽນສາມຊົ່ວໂມງທີ່ເຈົ້າມີເຈຕະນາທີ່ຈະເຮັດໃນປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ຫຼືສອງສາມເດືອນທີ່ຜ່ານມາ. ໃຫ້ເຈົ້າໃຊ້ຈ່າຍຊື້ຂອງເພື່ອຕົນເອງ, ຮັກຕົນເອງ ແລະ ອະທິບາຍຄວາມຮັກຕໍ່ເຈົ້າເອງ.”

Valentine’s Day is usually associated with romance but if you don’t have a significant other there are still plenty of reasons to celebrate. More with VOA Correspondent Mariama Diallo.

It’s Valentine’s Day and whether people enjoy it or dread it, experts say this may be a good time to rethink this celebration of love.

“I think the expectations surrounding Valentine's Day with like the dinner for two and the flowers can be very constraining and restricting for people. I really think it would be more beneficial, would make people happier if we interpret this holiday much more broadly.”

Sonja Lyubomirsky, psychology professor at the University of California Riverside, says it’s also a celebration for those who chose to be single.

“It’s another way that Valentine's Day is kind of restricting is that it has its expectations, assumption that you can only be happy when you have a romantic partner.”

Karen Donaldson - Celebrity Communication, Body Language and Confidence Expert - says it’s a good time to spend time with any loved one.

“So choose to spend time with a loved one and show them how special they are in your life. So your mother, your father, a sibling, a good friend, a neighbor, a grandparent. And here's the key thing, now more than ever, you can send more things. So if you cannot see them, it doesn't have to be flowers. It can be a dessert. It can be a charcuterie board. It can be a home spa gift box, whatever they like.”

It could also be as simple as a homemade or store-bought card. There are health benefits to showing love Donaldson says, especially in a year where the world has seen so much loss due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“When we do something nice for someone else, it actually releases our happy hormones. More specifically, it stimulates the release of oxytocin in our body. And the release of oxytocin, it's been shown to have a positive impact on our mood and our emotions. It's that warm fuzzy feeling and it also lowers stress and anxiety for both of you.”

But if you decide you are happy alone on Valentine’s Day, that can also be a healthy choice, says Donaldson.

((Karen Donaldson, Celebrity Communication, Body Language and Confidence Expert)) “A lot of us have a list of things that we want to do so now is the time for singles to pull up that list and love on yourself for Valentine's Day. P amper yourself, go get that 2-hour massage. Depending on quarantine orders, you can order in or go out or even just make time for that three-hour candlelit bubble bath you've been meaning to do for the past year, a couple of months. Just splurge on yourself, love on yourself and define love for you.”