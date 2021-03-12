ອົງການຢູເສດ ຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ເປີດໂຄງການ ຕ້ານເຊື້ອເຮສໄອວີ ແລະໂຣກເອດສ໌ ຢູ່ ລາວ

ໂດຍການປະສານງານ ແລະ ການຮ່ວມມື ອັນຍາວນານຂອງສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາແລະລັດຖະບານແຫ່ງ ສປປ ລາວ ໃນວຽກງານຮັບມືກັບເຊື້ອເຮສໄອວີ ແລະໂຣກເອດສ໌ ອົງ

ການພັດທະນາສາກົນຂອງສະຫະລັດເອເມຣິກາຫຼື USAID ໄດ້ເປີດຕົວໂຄງການໃໝ່

ລວມໄລຍະເວລາ 3 ປີ ໃນໂຄງການ “ຄວບຄຸມການລະບາດຂອງພະຍາດ ແລະເຊື່ອມ

ສານວຽກງານ ຕ້ານເອດສ໌ໃນກຸ່ມປະຊາກອນທີ່ ມີຄວາມສ່ຽງ (EpiC) ໃນຄັ້ງວັນທີ 12

ມີນາ 2021 ທິີ່ນະຄອນຫລວງວຽງຈັນ. ໂດຍ ທ່ານ ດຣ. ພູທອນ ເມືອງປາກ ຮອງລັດຖະ

ມົນຕີ ກະຊວງສາທາລະນະ ສຸກ ແລະ ທ່ານ ປອ. ປີເຕີ ເອັມ ເຮ່ມອນ ເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະ

ທູດ ສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ປະຈຳລາວ ເປັນກຽດເຂົ້າາຮ່ວມໃນ ພິທີລົງນາມບົດບັນທຶກ

ຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈ (MoU) ສໍາລັບໂຄງການໃນຄັ້ງນີ້ ເຊິ່ງລົງນາມບົດບັນທຶກຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈ (MoU) ໂດຍ ທ່ານ ດຣ. ພູທອນ ສຸດທະລັກ ຫົວໜ້າສູນຕ້ານເອດສ໌ ແລະ ແລະ ທ່ານ ນ.

ໄພວຽງ ພິລາກອນ, ຫົວໜ້າອົງການ FHI360 ເຊິ່ງມີຜູ້ແທນເຂົ້າຮ່ວມພິທີຈາກລັດຖະບານ

ຂອງປະເທດລາວ ແລະ ຄູ່ຮ່ວມງານຫລາຍກ່ວາ 50 ທ່ານ. ທ່ານ ເຮມັອນ ເອກອັກຄະລັດ

ຖະທູດ ສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາປະຈໍາລາວ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ໃນປີນີ້ , ພວກເຮົາກໍາລັງສະຫຼອງຄົບຮອບ 5 ປີ ຂອງສະ ຫະລັດເອເມຣິກາ-ລາວ ສຳລັບການຮ່ວມມືຮອບດ້ານ ແລະໂດຍ

ສະເພາະວຽກງານສາທາລະນະສຸກກໍເປັນສ່ວນໜຶ່ງໃນວຽກງາງການຮ່ວມມື ໃນປະເທດລາວ. ສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາມີຄວາມພາກພູມໃຈ ທີ່ໄດ້ເປັນຄູ່ຮ່ວມງານກັບ ສປປ ລາວ

ໃນການເພີ້ມທະວີວຽກງານສາທາລະນະສຸກ ແລະຄວາມສະຫວັດດີພາບຂອງປະຊາຊົນ

ຊາຊົນລາວ ແລະ ສະໜັບສະໜູນເພື່ອບັນລຸເປົ້າໝາຍທົ່ວໂລກໃນການຍຸຕິ ການແຜ່ລະ

ບາດຂອງເຊື້ອເຮສໄອວີ-ເອດສ໌. ສະຫະລັດເອເມຣິກາໃຫ້ຄຳໝັ້ນສັນຍາວ່າຈະໃຫ້ການ

ຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ສປປ ລາວ ໃຫ້ມີ ຄວາມເຂັ້ແຂງ ແລະ ມີສຸຂະພາບທີ່ດີ ໃນຊຸມປີຕໍ່ໜ້ານີ້

USAID Launches New Program to Combat HIV/AIDS in Laos VIENTIANE PROVINCE, LAO PDR — Continuing the United States’ longstanding partnership with the Government of Lao PDR to eliminate HIV/AIDS, the

United States Agency for International Development (USAID) launched a

new three-year HIV/AIDS program, “Meeting Targets and Maintaining

Epidemic Control” or EpiC on March 12, 2021 in Vientiane Capital. Vice-

Minister ofHealth Dr. Phouthone Muengpak and U.S. Ambassador to

Laos Dr. Peter M. Haymond witnessed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony for the EpiC project.



The MoU was signed by Dr. PhouthoneSouthalack, Director of the Centre

for HIV/AIDS andSexuallyTransmitted Infections (CHAS), Ministry of

Health (MOH) and Ms.Phayvieng Philakone, Associate Director of Family

Health International 360(FHI 360). More than 50 representatives from the

Government of Laos and development partners attended. “This year, we

are celebrating the fifth anniversary of the U.S.-Lao Comprehensive Partnership, and health cooperation is a centralpart of our work in Laos.

The United States is proud to partner with Lao PDRto improve the health

andwellbeing of the peopleof Laos and support theglobal goal of

HIV/AIDSelimination,” saidAmbassador Haymond. “The United States

is committed to helping Lao PDR become stronger and healthier in the

years ahead.” Funding for this program is part of the United States

President'sEmergency Plan for AIDSRelief (PEPFAR) program. In Laos,

the USAID EpiC project will supportCHAS and the MOH to reduce HIV prevalence among vulnerablepopulations in Vientiane, Savannakhet

and Champasak. The project will focus on scaling up HIV prevention,

testing and casefinding, identifying linkages to treatment, and building

long-term sustainability toattain andmaintain control over the epidemic.

Since the creation ofthe PEPFAR program in 2003, the United States

has invested morethan $85 billionon the global HIV/AIDS response

through PEPFAR andtheGlobal Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis

and Malaria. Embassy of the United States Vientiane, Laos Tel:

(856-21) 487000 Website: https://la.usembassy.govThe United States

and Lao PDR are celebrating the 5th year of the Comprehensive

Partnership in 2021. The United States partners closelywith Lao

PDR on a wide range of issues, including health,nutrition,education,

economic development, rule of law, and fighting transnational crime.