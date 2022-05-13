ອົງການ USAID ປະກາດການຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອມູນຄ່າ 5.6 ລ້ານໂດລາ ຮັບມືກັບຜົນກະທົບ ຂອງໂຄວິດ-19 ຕໍ່ການຂະຫຍາຍຕົວ ດ້ານການສຶກສາແລະເສດຖະກິດໃນລາວ

ທ່ານນາງ ດຣ. ອິສໂຊເບ​ລ ໂຄແມນ, ຮອງຜູ້ບໍລິຫານດ້ານນະໂຍບາຍ ແລະ ໂຄງການ ອົງການພັດທະນາສາກົນປະເທດສະຫະລັດອາເມ​ຣິກາ ຫຼື USAID ປະກາດທຶນຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອມູນຄ່າ 5.6 ລ້ານໂດລາ ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍຫຼຸດຜ່ອນຜົນກະທົບຂອງພະຍາດໂຄວິດ-19 ທີ່ມີຕໍ່ລະບົບການສຶກສາແລະເສດຖະກິດ ໃນວັນທີ 13 ພຶດສະພາ 2022.

ທ່ານນາງ ອິໂຊເບລ ໂຄນແມນ ໄດ້ເນັ້ນໃຫ້ເຫັນການສະໜັບສະໜູນ ບັນດາທຸລະກິດຂະໜາດນ້ອຍ ແລະ ກາງ ໂດຍເນັ້ນໃຊ່ທຸລະກິດຂອງແມ່ຍິງ ໂດຍການປະກາດທຶນຟື້ນຟູເສດຖະກິດມູນຄ່າ 3 ລ້ານໂດລາ ໃຫ້ແກ່ໂຄງການສົ່ງ ເສີມຄວາມອາດສາມາດ ໃນການແຂ່ງຂັນ ແລະ ການຄ້າຂອງ ສປປ ລາວ. ໂຄງການນີ້ແມ່ນຈັດຕັ້ງປະຕິບັດໂດຍທະນາຄານໂລກ ໂດຍສະໜັບສະໜູນທຶນຈາກ ທະນາຄານໂລກ ອົງການ USAID, ປະເທດອອ​ສ​ເຕຣ​ເລຍ ແລະໄອ​ຣ໌ ແຣນ. ທຶນດັ່ງກ່າວຈະສະໜັບສະໜູນ ສປປ ລາວ ໃນການພັດທະນາສິ່ງແວດ ລ້ອມເພື່ອເອື້ອອຳນວຍໃຫ້ແກ່ທຸລະກິດ ແລະຊ່ວຍບັນດາຫົວໜ່ວຍທຸລະກິດໃນການຟື້ນຟູຈາກພະຍາດໂຄວິດ-19. ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອນີ້ ແມ່ນຄາດວ່າຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ເກີດມີການລົງທຶນ ເພີ່ມການແຂ່ງຂັນຂອງ ສປປ ລາວ ແລະ ບັນດາທຸລະກິດຂະໜາດນ້ອຍ ແລະ ກາງ ແລະຈົນໄປເຖິງການສ້າງວຽກເຮັດງານທຳທີ່ມີລາຍໄດ້ສູງສຳລັບຮຸ່ນຕໍ່ໄປ.

ທ່ານນາງ ອິໂຊເບວ ໂຄນແມ່ນໄດ້ປະກາດທຶນຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອໃໝ່ມູນຄ່າ 2.6 ລ້ານ ໂດລາ ໃຫ້ແກ່ອົງການ UNICEF ເພື່ອສະໜັບສະໜູນວຽກງານການສຶກສາສຳ ລັບເດັກນ້ອຍ ເດັກກ່ອນໄວຮຽນ ແລະ ຊັ້ນປະຖົມສຶກສາ. ທຶນດັ່ງກ່າວ ຈະຖືກນຳໃຊ້ເຂົ້າໃນການການຈັດການກັບບັນຫາທາງດ້ານການສຶກສາທີ່ເກີດຈາກພະຍາດໂຄວິດ-19 ແລະສະໜັບສະໜູນລັດຖະບານລາວໃນການມອບໂອນການການສຶກສາ ທີ່ມີຄຸນນະພາບໃຫ້ແກ່ເດັກນ້ອຍທົ່ວ ສປປ ລາວ ໂດຍສະເພາະແມ່ນເນັ້ນໃສ່ເດັກນ້ອຍຊົນເຜົ່າ ແລະ ເດັກນ້ອຍທີ່ພິການ.

ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອລ້າຂອງ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ອາເມຣິກາໃນ ສປປ ລາວ ແມ່ນມີໄລຍະຫຼາຍກ່ວາ 10 ປີ. ໃນຂົງເຂດການສຶກສາ ອົງການ USAID ໄດ້ໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜູນ ສປປ ລາວ ໃນການພັດທະນາທັກສະການອ່ານ ໃຫ້ແກ່ເດັກນ້ອຍຊັ້ນປະຖົມ ໂດຍເນັ້ນໃສ່ເດັກນ້ອຍທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ໃຊ້ພາສາລາວ ເປັນພາສາກາງ ແລະເດັກນ້ອຍທີ່ພິການ. ໃນຂົງເຂດ ເສດຖະກິດ ອົງການ USAID ກໍາລັງຮ່ວມມືກັບ ສປປ ລາວ ແລະ ຄູ່ຮ່ວມພັດ ທະນາໃນການເອື້ອອຳນວຍການຄ້າ ພັດທະນາການແຂ່ງຂັນ ແລະ ເຮັດໃຫ້ການດຳເນີນທຸລະກິດງ່າຍຂຶ້ນ.

VIENTIANE, LAO PDR - Isobel Coleman, Deputy Administrator (DA) for Policy and Programming for the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), announced US $5.6 million in additional assistance to address the impacts of COVID-19 on economic growth and primary education in Lao PDR on May 13, 2022.

DA Coleman highlighted USAID’s support to women-owned Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) with her announcement of an additional $3 million COVID-19 economic recovery grant to the Lao PDR Competitiveness and Trade project. The project is implemented by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce and the World Bank, with financial support from the World Bank, USAID, Australia and Ireland. The grant will support the Lao PDR’s efforts to improve the business environment and assist Lao businesses to recover from COVID-19. This investment is expected to foster investment, increase competitiveness of Laos and its MSMEs and ultimately create better paying jobs for the next generation of Laos people.

DA Coleman also announced a new US $2.6 million USAID grant to UNICEF to support early childhood and primary education in Laos. The grant will also address issues in the education sector posed by COVID-19 in Laos and expand the Government of Laos’ approach in delivering quality learning opportunities for children nationwide, particularly children from ethnic groups, and children with disabilities. The support aligns with USAID's initiative to help children gain literacy, numeracy, and social-emotional skills that are the foundation to future learning and success; promote and prioritize country-focus and ownership; strengthen systems and develop capacity of local institutions; and promote equity and inclusion.

The United States’ development assistance to Lao PDR spans more than a decade. In education, USAID has supported Lao PDR in improving reading skills for primary age children with a particular emphasis on non-Lao speaking children and children with disabilities. In economic growth, USAID is working with Lao PDR and development partners to facilitate trade, improve competitiveness and simplify business regulations.