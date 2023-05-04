ຫົວໜ້າອົງການ USAGM ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາ ກ່ຽວກັບສົງຄາມຂໍ້ມູນຂ່າວສານ ໃນໂລກ ແມ່ນຢູ່ໃນ 'ຈຸດຫັນປ່ຽນ'

ຫົວໜ້າບໍລິຫານຂອງອົງການສື່ມວນຊົນໂລກສະຫະລັດ ຫຼື USAGM ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ ວ່າ ອົງການທີ່ທ່ານນາງນຳພາ ມີບົດບາດທີ່ສຳຄັນນິ່ງໃນທົ່ວໂລກ ໃນການໃຫ້ບັນດາຜູ້ຊົມເຂົ້າເຖິງຂ່າວສານທີ່ເຊື່ອຖືໄດ້ ແລະເປັນກາງໂດຍບໍ່ເຂົ້າຂ້າງຝ່າຍໃດ ໃນການຕ້ານຢັນສື່ມວນຊົນທີ່ດຳເນີນການໂດຍລະບອບຜະ ເດັດການທັງຫຼາຍ.

“ພວກເຮົາແມ່ນຢູ່ໃນຈຸດຫັນປ່ຽນທີ່ສຳຄັນ” ທ່ານນາງອາແມນດາ ເບັນເນັຕ ໄດ້ກ່າວ ໃນການກຽມໄປໃຫ້ການຕໍ່ຄະນະອະນຸກຳມະການກ່ຽວກັບສາຍສຳພັນຕ່າງ ປະເທດຂອງສະພາສູງ ທີ່ກຳກັບນຳກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດ ແລະກິດຈະກຳຕ່າງໆລະຫວ່າງປະເທດ.

ທ່ານນາງກ່າວຕໍ່ໄປວ່າ “ລະບອບຜະເດັດການທັງຫຼາຍນັ້ນ ແມ່ນນຳໃຊ້ອິດທິພົນໃນທາງບໍ່ດີ, ບິດເບືອນຂໍ້ມູນ, ໂຄສະນາຊວນເຊື່ອ ແລະການດັດແປງຂໍ້ມູນເພື່ອປິດການລັ່ງໄຫລຂອງຂ່າວສານ ແລະບ່ອນທຳລາຍພວກທີ່ສະແຫວງຫາຂໍ້ມູນບົນພື້ນຖານຄວາມແທ້ຈິງ ກ່ຽວກັບໂລກທີ່ອ້ອມຂ້າງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ລັດຖະບານຂອງສາທາລະນະລັດປະຊາຊົນຈີນ, ອີຣ່ານ ແລະຣັດເຊຍ ໂດຍສ່ວນຫຼາຍເຮັດວຽກຮ່ວມກັນເພື່ອຂະຫຍາຍອິດທິພົນໃນທາງບໍ່ດີຂອງພວກເຂົາ.”

ອົງການ USAGM ກະປະມານວ່າ 394 ລ້ານຄົນເຂົ້າເຖິງລາຍການຂອງຕົນໄດ້ໃນແຕ່ລະອາທິດ. ອົງການທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບທຶນຈາກລັດຖະບານກາງກຳກັບໂດຍລັດຖະສະພາສະຫະລັດ ປະກອບດ້ວຍ ສອງໜ່ວຍງານຂອງລັດຖະບານກາງ ຄື ສຽງອາເມຣິກາ ຫຼື Voice of America ແລະ ກົມກະຈາຍສຽງຄິວບາ - ແລະ ສີ່ອົງການທີ່ບໍ່ຫວັງຜົນກຳໄລ: ວິທະຍຸຢູໂຣບເສລີ/ວິທະຍຸເສລີພາບ, ວິທະຍຸເອເຊຍເສລີ, ເຄືອຂ່າຍກະຈາຍສຽງຕາເວັນອອກກາງ ແລະ ກອງທຶນໂອເປັນເທັກໂນໂລຈີ. (Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Radio Free Asia, the Middle East Broadcasting Networks and the Open Technology Fund, OTF)

The chief executive officer of the United States Agency for Global Media said Wednesday the agency she leads is playing a critical role globally in giving audiences access to credible and unbiased news countering media run by authoritarian regimes.

"We are at an inflection point," Amanda Bennett said in prepared testimony for the Senate foreign relations subcommittee overseeing the State Department and other international activities.

"Authoritarian regimes are using malign influence, disinformation, propaganda and information manipulation to close the flow of information and undermine those seeking fact-based information about the world around them. The governments of the [People's Republic of China], Iran and Russia often work together to amplify their malign influence," she continued.

USAGM estimates that 394 million people access its programming each week. The federally funded agency overseen by the U.S. Congress comprises two federal entities — Voice of America and the Office of Cuba Broadcasting — and four nonprofits: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Radio Free Asia, the Middle East Broadcasting Networks and the Open Technology Fund (OTF).