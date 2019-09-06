ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຢູ່ໃນຟິລິບປິນກ່າວວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ກັກຂັງແມ່ຍິງອາເມຣິກັນຄົນນຶ່ງທີ່
ພະຍາຍາມຈະລັກລອບເອົາແອນ້ອຍອາຍຸ 6 ມື້ ອອກຈາກປະເທດ ໂດຍເອົາໃສ່ໃນ
ຖົງພາຍ.
ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກ່າວວ່າ ນາງເຈັນນີເຟີ ທາລບົດຈາກລັດໂອຮາຍໂອ ໄດ້ຖືກຈັບ ທີ່
ສະໜາມບິນໃຫຍ່ຂອງນະຄອນຫຼວງມະນີລາ ກ່ອນນາງຈະຂຶ້ນເຮືອບິນ.
ອົງການຂ່າວຝຣັ່ງ AFP ໄດ້ລາຍງານວ່າ ນາງທາລບົດ ໄດ້ໄປຜ່ານບ່ອນກວດຮັກ
ສາຄວາມປອດໄພ ແລະຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງ ກ່ອນນາງຈະຖືກຢຸດຢູ່ປະຕູອອກຂາອອກ
ພາຍຫຼັງທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ເອົາເອກກະສານທີ່ເໝາະສົມຂອງເດັກນ້ອຍມາໃຫ້ເບິ່ງ.
ນາງປະເຊີນກັບການກ່າວຫາວ່າຄ້າມະນຸດ ແລະລັກພາຕົວ ຊຶ່ງຈະຖືກລົງໂທດຕິດ
ຄຸກເຖິງ 20 ປີ.
ອົງການຂ່າວຣອຍເຕີລາຍງານວ່າ ຫ້ອງການສືບສວນແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງຟິລິບປີນ ກ່າວ
ວ່າໄດ້ພົບເຫັນແມ່ຂອງເດັກນ້ອຍອາຍຸ 19 ປີ ທີ່ຕ້ອງການຢາກໃຫ້ເດັກນ້ອຍຖືກຮັບ
ເອົາໄປລ້ຽງ ແລະນຳໄປຍັງສະຫະລັດ.
ເຖິງຢ່າງໃດກໍດີ ນາງທາລບົດ ບໍ່ມີໜັງສືທີ່ສະແດງຄວາມເຫັນພ້ອມຈາກຜູ້ເປັນແມ່
ຜູ້ທີ່ນາງໄດ້ພົບຢູ່ທາງອິນເຕີແນັດ, ອີງຕາມອົງການຂ່າວຣອຍເຕີ. ຍິ່ງໄປກວ່ານັ້ນ
ນາງໄດ້ບໍ່ໄດ້ເອົາແອນ້ອຍຄົນນັ້ນແຈ້ງໃຫ້ແກ່ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຕຳຫຼວດກວດຄົນເຂົ້າ
ເມືອງຊາບ.
ແມ່ຍິງອາເມຣິກັນ ບໍ່ໄດ້ມີຄຳເຫັນໃດໆໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ໃນເວລາທີ່ໄປປາກົດ
ໂຕຕໍ່ກອງປະຊຸມນັກຂ່າວ ຢູ່ໃນຊຸດນັກໂທດສີນ້ຳໝາກກ້ຽງ ຢູ່ນັ້ນ.
Authorities in the Philippines say they have detained an American woman who was attempting to smuggle a 6-day-old baby out of the country in a shoulder bag.
Officials say Jennifer Talbot of Ohio was apprehended at Manila's main airport, before she boarded a flight.
The French news agency AFP reported that Talbot passed through security and immigration posts before she was stopped at the departure gate, after failing to present appropriate documents for the child.
She is facing human trafficking and kidnapping charges, which carry a penalty of as much as 20 years in prison.
Reuters reported that the Philippines National Bureau of Investigation said it had located the child's 19-year-old mother, who wanted the baby adopted and taken to the U.S.
Talbot, however, did not have written consent from the mother, whom she met online, according to Reuters. In addition, she failed to declare the baby to immigration authorities.
The American woman had no comment Thursday when she appeared at a press conference in orange prison garb.