ພວກ​ເຈົ້​າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຟິ​ລິບ​ປິນ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ກັກ​ຂັງ​ແມ່​ຍິງ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ທີ່​

ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມຈະ​ລັກ​ລອບ​ເອົາແອ​ນ້ອຍ​ອາ​ຍຸ 6 ມື້ ອອກ​ຈາກ​ປະ​ເທດ ໂດຍ​ເອົາ​ໃສ່​ໃນ​

ຖົງ​ພາຍ.

ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ນາງ​ເຈັນ​ນີ​ເຟີ ທາ​ລ​ບົດຈາກ​ລັດ​ໂອ​ຮາຍ​ໂອ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຈັບ​ ທີ່

​ສະ​ໜາມ​ບິນ​ໃຫຍ່​ຂອງ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງ​ມະ​ນີ​ລາ ກ່ອນ​ນາງ​ຈະຂຶ້ນ​ເຮືອ​ບິນ.

ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ຝ​ຣັ່ງ AFP ໄດ້​ລາຍ​ງານ​ວ່າ ນາງ​ທາ​ລ​ບົດ ໄດ້ໄປ​ຜ່ານ​ບ່ອນກວດ​ຮັກ

​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ ແລະ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ ກ່ອນ​ນາງຈະ​ຖືກ​ຢຸດ​ຢູ່​ປະ​ຕູ​ອອກ​ຂາ​ອອກ

ພາຍຫຼັງ​ທີ່ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ເອົາ​ເອກ​ກະ​ສານ​ທີ່​ເໝາະ​ສົມ​ຂອງ​ເດັກ​ນ້ອຍມາ​ໃຫ້​ເບິ່ງ.

ນາງ​ປະ​ເຊີນກັບ​ການກ່າວ​ຫາ​ວ່າ​ຄ້າ​ມະ​ນຸດ ແລະ​ລັກພາ​ຕົວ ຊຶ່ງ​ຈະ​ຖືກ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ຕິດ

​ຄຸກເຖິງ 20 ປີ.

ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ຣອຍ​ເຕີ​ລາຍ​ງານວ່າ ຫ້ອງ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ​ຂອງ​ຟິ​ລິບ​ປີນ​ ກ່າວ

​ວ່າໄດ້​ພົບ​ເຫັນ​ແມ່​ຂອງ​ເດັກ​ນ້ອຍ​ອາ​ຍຸ 19 ປີ ​ທີ່​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ຢາກ​ໃຫ້​ເດັກ​ນ້ອຍຖືກ​ຮັບ

​ເອົາ​ໄປ​ລ້ຽງ ແລະ​ນຳ​ໄປຍັງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ.

ເຖິງ​ຢ່າງ​ໃດ​ກໍ​ດີ ນາງ​ທາ​ລ​ບົດ ບໍ່​ມີ​ໜັງ​ສື​ທີ່​ສະ​ແດງ​ຄວາມ​ເຫັນ​ພ້​ອມ​ຈາກຜູ້​ເປັນ​ແມ່

ຜູ້​ທີ່​ນາງ​ໄດ້​ພົບ​ຢູ່​ທ​າງ​ອິນ​ເຕີ​ແນັດ, ອີງ​ຕາມ​ອົງ​ການຂ່າວ​ຣອຍ​ເຕີ. ຍິ່ງໄປ​ກວ່າ​ນັ້ນ

ນາງ​ໄດ້ບໍ່​ໄດ້ເອົາ​ແອ​ນ້ອຍຄົນ​ນັ້ນ​ແຈ້ງ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຕຳ​ຫຼວດກວດ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​

ເມືອງຊາບ.

ແມ່​ຍິງ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ມີຄຳເຫັນ​ໃດໆ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວ​ານ​ນີ້ ໃນເວ​ລາທີ່​ໄປ​ປາ​ກົດ

​ໂຕ​ຕໍ່​ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຊຸດນັກ​ໂທດ​ສີ​ນ້ຳ​ໝາກ​ກ້ຽງ ຢູ່ນັ້ນ.​



Authorities in the Philippines say they have detained an American woman who was attempting to smuggle a 6-day-old baby out of the country in a shoulder bag.



Officials say Jennifer Talbot of Ohio was apprehended at Manila's main airport, before she boarded a flight.



The French news agency AFP reported that Talbot passed through security and immigration posts before she was stopped at the departure gate, after failing to present appropriate documents for the child.



She is facing human trafficking and kidnapping charges, which carry a penalty of as much as 20 years in prison.



Reuters reported that the Philippines National Bureau of Investigation said it had located the child's 19-year-old mother, who wanted the baby adopted and taken to the U.S.



Talbot, however, did not have written consent from the mother, whom she met online, according to Reuters. In addition, she failed to declare the baby to immigration authorities.



The American woman had no comment Thursday when she appeared at a press conference in orange prison garb.

