ການຮຸກຮານໃດໆຂອງຈີນ ຕໍ່ໄຕ້ຫວັນ ແມ່ນມີທ່າທາງວ່າຈະຕິດຕາມດ້ວຍການໂຈມຕີທາງໄຊເບີຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ ຕໍ່ຕ້ານປະເທດຕາເວັນຕົກ ແລະຕໍ່ຕ້ານສະຫະລັດ ອີງຕາມຫົວໜ້າຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພທາງໄຊເບີຂອງສະຫະລັດ.
ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການ ອົງການຄວາມປອດໄພທາງໄຊເບີ ແລະພື້ນຖານໂຄງລ່າງຄວາມປອດໄພ ທ່ານນາງເຈັນ ອິສເຕີລີ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ວ່າ ວໍຊິງຕັນ ແລະບັນດາພັນທະມິດ ຕ້ອງໄດ້ກະກຽມຮັບມືກັບຈີນ ທີ່ຈະສ້າງ “ຄວາມຕື່ນຕົກໃຈ ແລະວຸ້ນວາຍ” ຢູ່ໃນໄຊເບີ.
“ການໂຈມຕີນຶ່ງທີ່ຈະຕິດຕາມມາ ຕໍ່ຕ້ານໂຄງລ່າງທີ່ສຳຄັນຂອງພວກເຮົາຢູ່ໃນເຫດການຂອງການຮຸກຮານຈີນຕໍ່ໄຕ້ຫວັນ ທີ່ໂຊກບໍ່ດີຢູ່ບໍ່ຫ່າງໄກ” ທ່ານນາງອິສເຕີລີ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດາແຂກຢູ່ ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ Carnegie Millon University ໃນນະຄອນພິສເບີກ.
ທ່ານນາງ ກ່າວວ່າ ການຮຸກຮານ “ອາດເກີດຂຶ້ນພ້ອມກັບເຫດລະເບີດຕໍ່ຫລາຍທໍ່ ມີມົນລະພິດຢ່າງຫລວງຫລາຍຕໍ່ລະບົບນ້ຳ ການປຸ້ນຈີ້ເອົາລະບົບສື່ສານ ຈຸດການຄົມມະນາຄົມຢຸດສະງັກ. ການອອກແບບທັງໝົດທີ່ກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດການອົນລະວົນ ແລະຢ້ານກົວຢູ່ທົ່ວປະເທດຂອງພວກເຮົາ ແລະຂັດຂວງຄວາມສາມາດຂອງພວກເຮົາຕໍ່ ກຳລັງທະຫານ ແລະຄວາມເຊື່ອໝັ້ນຂອງປະຊາຊົນ.”
ບັນດາອົງການສືບລັບສະຫະລັດ ແລະພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກອງທັບ ໄດ້ເຕືອນວ່າ ຈີນກຳລັງກະກຽມວາງແຜນ ທີ່ຈະເຂົ້າຢຶດເອົາໄຕ້ຫວັນດ້ວຍກໍາລັງໃນປີ 2027.
Any Chinese invasion of Taiwan will likely be accompanied by massive cyberattacks against the West and against the United States, according to a top U.S. cybersecurity official.
Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Jen Easterly said Monday that Washington and its allies must be prepared for China to create "panic and chaos" in cyberspace.
"A scenario of attacks against our critical infrastructure in the event of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan is unfortunately not far-fetched," Easterly told an audience at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh.
An invasion "might very well be coupled with the explosion of multiple gas pipelines, the mass pollution of our water systems, the hijacking of our telecommunication systems, the crippling of our transportation nodes," she added. "All designed to incite chaos and panic across our country and deter our ability to marshal military might and citizen will."
U.S. intelligence agencies and military officials have warned China is actively preparing plans to be able to take Taiwan by force by 2027.