ກາ​ນ​ຮຸກ​ຮານ​ໃດໆ​ຂອງ​ຈີນ ຕໍ່​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ທ່າ​ທາງວ່າ​ຈະ​ຕິດ​ຕາມ​ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ທາງ​ໄ​ຊ​ເບີຂະ​ໜາດ​ໃຫຍ່ ​ຕໍ່ຕ້ານ​ປະ​ເທດຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ ແລະ​ຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ອີງ​ຕາມຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ທາງ​ໄຊ​ເບີ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ.

ຜູ້​ອຳ​ນວຍ​ການ ອົງ​ການຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພທາງໄຊ​ເບີ ແລະ​ພື້ນ​ຖານໂຄງ​ລ່າງຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ ທ່ານນາງເຈັນ ອິ​ສ​ເຕີ​ລີ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ວານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ ແລະ​ບັນ​ດາ​ພັນ​ທະ​ມິດ ຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້​ກະ​ກຽມ​ຮັບ​ມື​ກັບ​ຈີນ ທີ່​ຈະ​ສ້າງ “ຄວາມ​ຕື່ນ​ຕົກ​ໃຈ ແລະ​ວຸ້ນ​ວາຍ” ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ໄຊ​ເບີ​.

“​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ນຶ່ງ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຕິດ​ຕາ​ມ​ມາ ຕໍ່​ຕ້ານໂຄງ​ລ່າງທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຫດ​ການ​ຂອງ​ການ​ຮຸກ​ຮານ​ຈີນ​ຕໍ່​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ ທີ່​ໂຊກ​ບໍ່​ດີຢູ່​ບໍ່​ຫ່າງ​ໄກ” ​ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ອິ​ສ​ເຕີ​ລີ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ແຂກ​ຢູ່ ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ Carnegie Millon University ໃນນະ​ຄອນ​ພິ​ສ​ເບີກ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ກາ​ນ​ຮຸກ​ຮານ “ອາດ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນພ້ອ​ມກັບ​ເຫດລະ​ເບີດ​ຕໍ່ຫລາຍ​ທໍ່ ​ມີມົນ​ລະ​ພິດ​ຢ່າງ​ຫລວງ​ຫລາຍ​ຕໍ່​ລະ​ບົບ​ນ້ຳ​ ການ​ປຸ້ນ​ຈີ້​ເອົາ​ລະ​ບົບ​ສື່​ສານ ຈຸດ​ການ​ຄົມ​ມະ​ນາ​ຄົມ​ຢຸດ​ສະ​ງັກ. ການ​ອອກ​ແບບ​ທັງ​ໝົດ​ທີ່​ກໍ່​ໃຫ້ເກີດການ​ອົນ​ລະ​ວົນ ແລະ​ຢ້ານ​ກົວ​ຢູ່​ທົ່ວ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຂອ​ງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ ແລະ​ຂັດ​ຂວງ​ຄວາມ​ສາ​ມາດ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຕໍ່ ກຳ​ລັງ​ທະ​ຫານ ແລະ​ຄວາມ​ເຊື່ອ​ໝັ້ນ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ.”

ບັນ​ດາ​ອົງ​ການ​ສືບ​ລັບ​ສ​ະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ກອງ​ທັບ ໄດ້​ເຕືອນວ່າ ຈີນກຳ​ລັງ​ກະ​ກຽມ​ວາງ​ແຜນ ທີ່​ຈະ​ເຂົ້າ​ຢຶດເອົາ​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ​ດ້ວຍ​ກໍ​າ​ລັງ​ໃນ​ປີ 2027.

Any Chinese invasion of Taiwan will likely be accompanied by massive cyberattacks against the West and against the United States, according to a top U.S. cybersecurity official.

Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Jen Easterly said Monday that Washington and its allies must be prepared for China to create "panic and chaos" in cyberspace.

"A scenario of attacks against our critical infrastructure in the event of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan is unfortunately not far-fetched," Easterly told an audience at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh.

An invasion "might very well be coupled with the explosion of multiple gas pipelines, the mass pollution of our water systems, the hijacking of our telecommunication systems, the crippling of our transportation nodes," she added. "All designed to incite chaos and panic across our country and deter our ability to marshal military might and citizen will."

U.S. intelligence agencies and military officials have warned China is actively preparing plans to be able to take Taiwan by force by 2027.