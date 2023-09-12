ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ກ່າວວ່າ ຄວາມສໍາພັນທາງຍຸດສະສາດລະຫວ່າງ ສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ຫວຽດນາມ ເປັນພາຄີແບບກວມລວມ ບໍ່ແມ່ນການຄວບຄຸມ ຈີນ

ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ​ໂຈ ໄບ​ເດັນ ໄດ້ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ຫາ​ລືໂດຍກົງ​ໃນລະດັບສູງກັບຈີນ ໃນຮ​ອບ​ຫຼາຍເດືອນ. ການສົນທະນາ ມີຂຶ້ນໃນລະຫວ່າງກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດຂອງ​ກຸ່ມ 20 ປະເທດ ທີ່ມີລະບົບເສດຖະກິດທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດ ໃນໂລກ ເຊິ່ງຈັດຂຶ້ນໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງນິວເດລີ, ປະເທດອິນເດຍ. ໃນລະຫວ່າງການຢ້ຽມຢາມຫວຽດນາມຄັ້ງປະຫວັດສາດຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນ, ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ຍັງໄດ້ກ່າວເຖິງ​ການ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ຄີຍຸດທະສາດ​ແບບກວມລວມ ລະຫວ່າງສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ຫວຽດນາມ ທີ່​ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ການ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ຈີນ. ຫົວໜ້ານັກຂ່າວ VOA ປະຈໍາກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດ ໄນກີ້ ຊິງ ມີລາຍງານເ​ລື້ອງນີ້, ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ​ຈະ​ນຳ​ເອົາລາຍລະອຽດ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ໃນການຕອບຄໍາຖາມຈາກ VOA, ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ພົບປະກັບນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີຂອງຈີນ ທ່ານລີ ຈຽງ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ທ່ານທັງສອງເຂົ້າຮ່ວມກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດກຸ່ມ G20 ເຊິ່ງເປັນເຈົ້າພາບໂດຍ ອິນເດຍ. ໃນລະຫວ່າງການຖະແຫຼງຂ່າວຢູ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງຮາໂນ່ຍ, ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ກ່າວວ່າ ການບໍ່ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມຫາລື ໃນກອງປະຊຸມກຸ່ມ G20 ຂອງປະທານປະເທດຈີນ ທ່ານສີ ຈິ້ນຜິງ ອາດຈະເປັນຜົນມາຈາກ ວິກິດການທາງດ້ານເສດຖະກິດພາຍໃນຂອງຈີນ.

ທ່ານໄບເດັນ:

“ປັດຈຸບັນ ທ່ານມີວຽກເຕັມມື. ທ່ານມີຊາວໜຸ່ມທີ່ຫວ່າງງານຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ. ໃນຂະນະນີ້ ນຶ່ງໃນຫຼັກການທາງດ້ານເສດຖະກິດ ທີ່ສໍາຄັນໃນແຜນການຂອງທ່ານ ບໍ່ດໍາເນີນໄປຕາມແຜນການເລີຍ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ມີຄວາມສຸກສໍາລັບສິ່ງນັ້ນເລີຍ. ແຕ່ມັນກໍບໍ່ໄດ້ເຮັດຫຍັງ. ດັ່ງນັ້ນ, ທ່ານກໍາລັງພະຍາຍາມຫາທາງອອກ, ຂ້າພະ ເຈົ້າສົງໄສວ່າແນວນັ້ນ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າກໍບໍ່ຮູ້.”

ຜູ້ນໍາຂອງສະຫະລັດກ່າວວ່າ ວໍຊິງຕັນ ບໍ່ຕ້ອງການຄວ​ບ​ຄຸມ ຈີນ. ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ຍັງໄດ້ກ່າວອີກວ່າ ​ທ່ານ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສົງ​ໄສ ​ທີ່ວິກິດການ​ທາງ​ດ້ານເສດຖະກິດຂອງຈີນອາດນໍາໄປສູ່ການຮຸກຮານໄຕ້ຫວັນ. ຈີນພິຈາລະນາວ່າ ໄຕ້ຫວັນເປັນແຂວງທີ່ເອົາແຕ່ໃຈຕົນເອງ ແລະບໍ່ເຄີຍປະຕິເສດເຖິງ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້ ທີ່ຈະໃຊ້ກອງກໍາລັງທະຫານ ເພື່ອຄວບຄຸມດິນແດນທີ່ປົກຄອງຕົນເອງແຫ່ງນີ້.

ທ່ານໂຈໄບເດັນ:

“ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ມັນຈະບໍ່ສົ່ງຜົນກະທົບເຮັດໃຫ້ ຈີນ ເຂົ້າຮຸກຮານ ໄຕ້ຫວັນ. ແລະຄວາມຈິງ ຄືສິ່ງທີ່ກົງກັນຂ້າມກັນ. ຈີນ ອາດຈະບໍ່ມີຄວາມສາມາດພໍ ຄືດັ່ງທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າເຄີຍມີມາກ່ອນນັ້ນ. ແຕ່ ດັ່ງທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າກ່າວ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່, ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ມີຈຸດປະສົງທີ່ຈະສົ່ງຜົນເສຍຫາຍຕໍ່ຈີນ, ມັນເປັນເລື້ອງຕະຫຼົກຫຼາຍ.”

ສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ຫວຽດນາມ ເພີ້ມຄວາມສໍາພັນຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ຂຶ້ນສູ່​ການ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ຄີຍຸດທະສາດ​ແບບກວມລວມ, ສະຖານະພາບທາງການທູດທີ່ສູງທີ່ສຸດຂອງຮາໂນ່ຍ, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຜູ້ນໍາຈາກອະດີດຄູ່ແຂ່ງທັງສອງ ຢືນຄຽງຂ້າງກັນແລະກັນ.

ວໍຊິງຕັນ ແລະ ຮາໂນ່ຍ ຍັງຕົກລົງ​ກັນ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້ກ່ຽວກັບບັນຫາຕ່າງໆໃນດ້ານສິດທິມະນຸດ, ແຕ່ການອ້າງສິດເໜືອດິນແດນທີ່ກວ້າງຂວາງໃນທະເລຈີນໃຕ້ຂອງຈີນນັ້ນ ໄດ້ເປັນແຮງຜັກດັນ ເຮັດໃຫ້ສະຫະລັດ ແລະຫວຽດນາມ ໃກ້ຊິດກັນຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ, ອີງຕາມນັກວິເຄາະ.

ທ່ານເກຣກ ໂພລລິງ (Greg Poling) ຈາກສູນກາງດ້ານຍຸດທະສາດ ແລະການສຶກສາລະຫວ່າງປະເທດ ກ່າວກັບ VOA ຜ່ານຊູມວ່າ:

“ນີ້ ບໍ່ກ່ຽວກັບການເລືອກຄ້າຍຂອງສະຫະລັດ, ມັນກ່ຽວກັບການຮັກສາຄວາມສົມດຸນທີ່ໃກ້ຊິດຂອງສະຫະລັດ ກັບຈີນ. ໃນມຸມມອງຂອງຫວຽດນາມ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຈີນ, ໃນບັນຫານີ້ ກໍຄືກັນກັບສະຫະລັດເຫັນ, ນັ້ນແມ່ນ ຫວຽດນາມມອງ ຈີນວ່າ ເປັນຜູ້ຮຸກຮານ, ໃນລັກສະນະບີບບັງຄັບ, ຜູ້ປ່ຽນແປງຫຼັກການຈາກຄວາມເປັນຈິງ, ເປັນມະຫາອໍານາດທີ່ບໍ່ປະຕິບັດຕາມກົດລະບຽບ, ແລະ ດັ່ງນັ້ນ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ສະຫະລັດ ກ່າວກ່ຽວກັບເສລີພາບໃນການເດີນເຮືອແລະການ​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ດ້ວຍ​ຕົວ​ບົດກົດໝາຍ, ຫວຽດນາມ ເຫັນດີກັບ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ດັ່ງກ່າວທັງໝົດນີ້.”

ສະຫະລັດ ເປັນນຶ່ງໃນຕະຫຼາດສົ່ງອອກ ຂອງຫວຽດນາມ. ການຢ້ຽມຢາມຂອງ ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ຍັງຈະເປັນແຮງຜັກດັນທາງດ້ານການຄ້າ ແລະການລົງທຶນ ລະ ຫວ່າງສອງປະເທດ, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ສະຫະລັດ ພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະສ້າງຕ່ອງໂສ້ອຸບ​ປະ​ທານ ທີ່ເພິ່ງພາຈີນ​ໜ້ອຍລົງ.

U.S. President Joe Biden has held his highest-level direct talks in months with the Chinese. The talks came during the recent summit of 20 of the world’s largest economies in New Delhi, India. During a historic visit to Vietnam after that, Biden also said a comprehensive strategic partnership between the U.S. and Vietnam is not about containing China. VOA's State Department bureau chief Nike Ching has more.

In response to a question from VOA, U.S. President Joe Biden said he met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang while both attended the recent G20 summit hosted by India. At a news conference in Hanoi, Biden said Chinese President Xi Jinping’s absence from the G20 talks may be a result of China’s domestic economic crisis.

Joe Biden, President of the United States

“He has his hands full right now. He has overwhelming unemployment with his youths. One of the major economic tenets in his plan isn't working at all right now. I'm not happy for that. But it's not working. So, he's trying to figure out, I suspect, I don’t know.”

The U.S. leader said Washington does not want to contain China. Biden also said he doubts China’s economic crisis would lead to an invasion of Taiwan. China considers Taiwan a wayward province and has never ruled out the use of military force to take full control of the self-governing territory.

Joe Biden, President of the United States

“I don't think it's going to cause China to invade Taiwan. And (as a) matter of fact is the opposite. (China) probably didn't have the same capacity that it had before. But as I said, I'm not, we're not looking to hurt China. It’s silly.”

The United States and Vietnam are elevating their relationship to that of a comprehensive strategic partnership - Hanoi's highest diplomatic status - as leaders from the two former rivals stand side by side.

Washington and Hanoi still have disagreements over human rights issues, but China’s sweeping territorial claims in the disputed South China Sea have been driving the U.S. and Vietnam closer, according to analysts.

Greg Poling from Center for Strategic and International Studies, Zoo

“This isn't about picking the U.S. camp. It is about keeping the U.S. close to maintain balance with China… Vietnam views China, on this issue, the same way the U.S. does; that is, Vietnam views China as an aggressor, as a coercive, revisionist, rule-breaking power, and so as the U.S. talks about freedom of navigation and the rule of law, Vietnam fully agrees on this issue.”

The U.S. is Vietnam’s number one export market. Biden's visit will also boost trade and investment between the two countries, as the U.S. tries to build a supply chain that is less reliant on China.