ບັນດາຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າທາງດ້ານການຄ້າຂອງສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ລາຍງານເຖິງຄວາມຄືບໜ້າໃນ
ວັນສຸກວານນີ້ ຢູ່ໃນການເຈລະຈາຮອບຫລ້າສຸດກັບຈີນ ກ່ຽວກັບຂໍ້ຕົກລົງທາງດ້ານການ
ຄ້າ ໃນຂອບເຂດກວ້າງຂວາງ.
ຫ້ອງການຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າທາງດ້ານການຄ້າຂອງສະຫະລັດ ກ່າວຢູ່ໃນຖະແຫຼງການວ່າ
“ທັງສອງຝ່າຍແມ່ນໃກ້ແລ້ວ ທີ່ຈະເສັດສິ້ນ ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງບາງສ່ວນ.”
ການເຈລະຈາໄດ້ມີຂຶ້ນຫຼັງຈາກຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທ່ານໄມຄ໌ ແພັນສ໌ ໄດ້ຕຳນິຈີນ
ກ່ຽວກັບປະຫວັດການເຄົາລົບນັບຖືສິດທິມະນຸດ ແລະບໍ່ສົນກັບກົດລະບຽບການຄ້າ
ສາກົນ ແຕ່ຍັງໄດ້ສະເໜີວ່າ ລັດຖະບານປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ມີຄວາມເຕັມໃຈ ທີ່ຈະ
ເຮັດການປະນີປະນອມ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ການເຈລະຈາທີ່ອາດເປັນໄປໄດ້ ເພື່ອຍຸຕິສົງ
ຄາມການຄ້າ ທີ່ດຳເນີນຢູ່ ລະຫວ່າງສອງປະເທດ ທີ່ມີເສດຖະກິດທີ່ໃຫຍ່ສຸດໃນໂລກ.
ດ້ວຍສົງຄາມການຄ້າປັດຈຸບັນ ຊຶ່ງກ້າວເຂົ້າສູ່ປີທີສອງແລ້ວນັ້ນ ຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງລະ
ຫວ່າງສອງປະເທດຍັງຢູ່ສູງ. ຢູ່ໃນຄຳຖະແຫຼງໃນວັນພະຫັດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ຮອງປະທາ
ນາທິບໍດີໄດ້ກ່າວເຖິງບັນຊີຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງຂອງສະຫະລັດ ກ່ຽວກັບການປະພຶດຂອງ
ຈີນ ນັບແຕ່ການກົດຂີ່ແກ່ຊົນກຸ່ມນ້ອຍຊາວວີເກີ (Uighur) ຢູ່ແຂວງຊິນຈຽງ ທາງ
ພາກຕາເວັນຕົກຂອງຈີນ
ການໂຈມຕີໃສ່ພວກປະທ້ວງສະໜັບສະ ໜູນປະຊາທິປະໄຕໃນຮົງກົງ ຕະຫຼອດເຖິງ
ການລະເມີດຕໍ່ບັນດາກົດລະບຽບການຄ້າສາກົນ ແລະຫຼາຍໆຢ່າງ. ທ່ານໄດ້ເນັ້ນໜັກ
ວ່າ ປະເທດທັງສອງຕ້ອງເຮັດວຽກຮ່ວມກັນ ໄປສູ່ອະນາຄົດອັນດຽວກັນ.
U.S. trade representatives reported progress Friday in the latest discussions with China on a comprehensive trade agreement.
"The two sides are close to finalizing some sections of the agreement," the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative said in a statement.
The talks came a day after Vice President Mike Pence criticized China for its human rights record and flouting of international trade rules, but also suggested the Trump administration is willing to make some compromises of its own as it negotiates a possible end to the ongoing trade war between the world's two largest economies.
With the trade war now in its second year, tensions between the two countries remain high. In remarks Thursday, the vice president ticked off a laundry list of U.S. concerns about Chinese behavior, from its suppression of the Uighur minority in its western Xinjiang Province, to attacks on pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong, to violation of international trade rules and more. He insisted that the two countries must work together toward a common future.