ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ຕາງ​ໜ້າ​ທາງ​ດ້ານການ​ຄ້າຂອງສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໄດ້​ລາຍ​ງານ​ເຖິງ​ຄວາມຄືບ​ໜ້າ​ໃນ

​ວັນ​ສຸກວານ​ນີ້ ​ຢູ່ໃນການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ຮອບຫລ້າ​ສຸດ​ກັບ​ຈີນ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ການ

​ຄ້າ ​ໃນ​ຂອບ​ເຂດກວ້າງ​ຂວາງ.

ຫ້ອງ​ການ​ຜູ້​ຕາງ​ໜ້າ​ທາງ​ດ້ານການ​ຄ້າ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ກ່າວ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຖະ​ແຫຼງ​ກາ​ນ​ວ່າ

“ທັງ​ສອງ​ຝ່າຍ​ແມ່ນ​ໃກ້ແລ້ວ ທີ່​ຈະ​ເສັດ​ສິ້ນ ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງບາງ​ສ່ວນ.”

ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຫຼັງ​ຈາກຮອງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ທ່ານ​ໄມຄ໌ ແພັນ​ສ໌ ໄດ້​ຕຳ​ນິ​ຈີນ ​

ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ປະ​ຫວັດ​ການ​ເຄົາ​ລົບ​ນັບ​ຖື​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ ແລະ​ບໍ່​ສົນ​ກັບ​ກົດ​ລະ​ບຽບ​ການ​ຄ້າ​

ສາ​ກົນ ແຕ່​ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ສະ​ເໜີ​ວ່າ ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ທ​ຣຳ ມີ​ຄວາມ​ເຕັມ​ໃຈ ​ທີ່​ຈະ

​ເຮັດ​ການ​ປະ​ນີ​ປະ​ນອມ​ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ທີ່ອາດເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້ ເພື່ອ​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ສົງ

​ຄາມ​ການ​ຄ້າ ​ທີ່​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຢູ່​ ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ສອງ​ປະ​ເທດ ທີ່​ມີ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ທີ່​ໃຫຍ່​ສຸດ​ໃນ​ໂລກ.

ດ້ວຍ​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ການ​ຄ້າ​ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ​ ຊຶ່ງ​ກ້າວ​ເຂົ້າ​ສູ່​ປີ​ທີ​ສອງ​ແລ້ວນັ້ນ ຄວາມ​ເຄັ່ງ​ຕຶງ​ລ​ະ

​ຫວ່າງ​ສອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຍັງ​ຢູ່​ສູງ. ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຄຳ​ຖະ​ແຫຼງ​ໃນວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ຮ​ອງ​ປະ​ທາ

​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ເຖິງ​ບັນ​ຊີ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ປະ​ພຶດ​ຂອງ​

ຈີນ ນັບ​ແຕ່​ການກົດ​ຂີ່​ແກ່​ຊົນກຸ່ມ​ນ້ອຍ​ຊາວ​ວີ​ເກີ​ (Uighur) ຢູ່​ແຂວງຊິນ​ຈຽງ ​ທາງ​

ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ​ຂອງ​ຈີນ

ການ​ໂຈ​ມ​ຕີ​ໃສ່ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ ໜູນ​ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ​ໃນ​ຮົງ​ກົງ ຕະ​ຫຼອດ​ເຖິງ

​ການ​ລະ​ເມີດຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ກົດ​ລະ​ບ​ຽບ​ການ​ຄ້າ​ສາ​ກົນ ແລະ​ຫຼາຍໆຢ່າງ. ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ເນັ້ນ​ໜັກ​

ວ່າ ປະ​ເທດ​ທັງ​ສອງ​ຕ້ອງ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ຮ່ວມ​ກັນ ​ໄປ​ສູ່​ອະ​ນາ​ຄົດ​ອັນ​ດຽວ​ກັນ.



U.S. trade representatives reported progress Friday in the latest discussions with China on a comprehensive trade agreement.



"The two sides are close to finalizing some sections of the agreement," the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative said in a statement.



The talks came a day after Vice President Mike Pence criticized China for its human rights record and flouting of international trade rules, but also suggested the Trump administration is willing to make some compromises of its own as it negotiates a possible end to the ongoing trade war between the world's two largest economies.



With the trade war now in its second year, tensions between the two countries remain high. In remarks Thursday, the vice president ticked off a laundry list of U.S. concerns about Chinese behavior, from its suppression of the Uighur minority in its western Xinjiang Province, to attacks on pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong, to violation of international trade rules and more. He insisted that the two countries must work together toward a common future.