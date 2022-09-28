ຮອງປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ຄາ​ມາ​ຣາ ແຮ​ຣິ​ສ ຈະ​ໄປ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ​ເຂດ​ປອ​ດ​ທະ​ຫານ ທີ່ແບ່ງ​ແຍກ​ເກົາ​ຫລີ​ໃຕ້ແລະ​ເກົາ​ຫລີ​ເໜືອ ອອກ​ຈາກ​ກັນ ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ ໄດ້​ກ່​າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານ​ນີ້ ​ຊຶ່ງ​ຈະເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ທ່ານນ​າງ​ເປັນຜູ້​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ສູງ​ສຸດຈະໄປ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢ​າມເຂດ​ປອດ​ທະ​ຫານໂດຍ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ ທີ່​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ​ໃນ​ຮອບ​ສາມ​ປີ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ແຮ​ຣິ​ສ ໃຊ້​ເວ​ລາສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່​ໃນອາ​ທິດ​ນີ້​ຢູ່​ເກົາ​ຫລີ​ໃຕ້ ແລະ​ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ ​ບັນ​ດາປະ​ເທດ​ເອ​ເຊຍ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ ທີ່​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານທ່​ານ​ໄບ​ເດັນ ເຫັນ​ວ່າ​ເປັນ​ພັນ​ທະ​ມິດ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ໃນ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ຈີນ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ແບບຍມີ​ຄວາມ​ກ້າ​ຫານ​ຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ. ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ດຽວ​ກັນ​ ພຽງ​ຢາງ​ຍັງ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ບັງ​ອາດເພິ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ ​ໂດຍຍິງ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ຂີ​ປະ​ນາ​ວຸດ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ໃກ້ ໃນ​ທ້າຍ​ອາ​ທິດ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ.

​ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ແຮ​ຣິ​ສ ຮວມ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ບັນ​ດາ​ແຂກ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຜູ້​ສຳ​ຄັນຫລາຍ​ສິບ​ຄົນ ຢູ່ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ໂຄ​ກຽວໃນ​ວັນ ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານ​ນີ້ ເພື່ອ​ໄວ້​ອາ​ໄລ​ມື້​ລາງອະ​ດີດ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ຍີ່​ຢຸ່ນທີ່​ຖືກ​ສັງ​ຫານ ທ່ານ​ຊິນ​ໂຊ ອາ​ເ​ບະ ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ກໍ​ລະ​ ກົດ​ແລ້ວນີ້​.

​ແຕ່​ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ຍັງ​ຈະໃຊ້​ເວ​ລາ​ຢູ່ໃນ​ເຂົງ​ເຂດ ເພື່ອ​ເນັ້ນ​ຢ້ຳ​ວ່າ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ມີຄຸນ​ຄ່າ​ແບບ​ໃດສຳລັບ​ຍີ່​ຢຸ່ນ ແລະ​ເກົາ​ຫລີ​ໃຕ້ ​ໃນ​ຖາ​ນະ​ທີ່ເປັນ​ພັນ​ທະ​ມິດ​ ທີ່​ເຂັ້ມ​ແຂງທ່າມ​ກາງ​ການປ​ະ​ເຊີນ​ໜ້າ​ກັບຈີນທີ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ກ້າ​ຫານ​ຫຼາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ. ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ໄດ້​ນັ່ງ​ລົມ​ກັບ​ທັງ​ສອງຜູ້​ນຳ ແລະ​ພ້ອມ​ດ້ວຍ​ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ຄົນ​ໃໝ່​ຂອງອອ​ສ​ເຕ​ຣ​ເລຍ ທ່ານ​ແອນ​ໂທ​ນີ ອາ​ລ​ບາ​ນິ​ສ ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ໂຕ​ກຽວ ​ໃນວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານ​ນີ້.

​ທ່​ານນ​າງ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ພັນ​ລະ​ມິ​ດ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ຍີ່​ຢຸ່ນ ແລະ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ​ເປັນ​ເສົາ​ຄ້ຳ ​ໃນ ອັນ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ເຊື່ອ​ວ່າ ເປັນ​ພື້ນຖານ​ສັນ​ຕິ​ພາບ ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນ​ຄົງ ແລະ​ຄວາມ​ຈະ​ເລີນ​ຮຸ່ງ​ເຮື່ອງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ​ອິນ​ໂອ​ປາ​ຊິ​ຟິກ. ​ແລະ​ນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົ​າ​ໃຫ້ບູ​ລິ​ມະ​ສິດ ເພາະພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຍັງ​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ ​ເປັນ​ຜົນ​ປະ​ໂຫຍດ​ທີ່​ດີ​ສຸດ ​ສຳ​ລັບປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ອາ​ເມ ​ຣິ​ກັນ ເມື່ອ​ເວົ້າ​ເຖິງ​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນ​ຄົງ​ ແລະ​ຄວາ​ມ​ຮຸ່ງ​ເຮືອງຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ແລະ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ເຊື່ອ​ວ່າ ເຊັ່ນ​ດຽວ​ກັນ ​ກັ​ບ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ.”

​ທ່ານ​ນາງວາງ​ແຜ​ນທີ່​ຈະ​ເນັ້ນ​ຢ້ຳ​ຄວ​າມ​ໝັ້ນ​ໝາຍ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດຕໍ່​ຂົງ​ເຂດ​ໂດຍ​ການໄປ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມເຂດ​ປອດ​ທະ​ຫານໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ ຊຶ່ງແບ່ງ​ແຍກ​ເກົາ​ຫລີ​ໃຕ້​ຈາກ​ເພື່ອນ​ບ້ານ​ທີ່ຖືກ​ໂດດ​ດ່ຽວ ຊຶ່ງ​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ໄປຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ​ທີ່ສຳ​ຄັນ​ສູງ​ສຸດຂອງສະ​ຫະ​ລັດຢູ່​ເຂດ​ປອດ​ທະ​ຫານ ນັບ​ແຕ່​ອະ​ດີດ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ໄປ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ​ໃນ​ປີ 2019.

ເກົາ​ຫລີ​ເໜືອ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ​ວ່າທຳ​ການ​ທ້າ​ທາຍ​ເກາະ​ຜິດ.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the Demilitarized Zone dividing South and North Korea, White House officials said Tuesday — making hers the highest-profile visit to the DMZ by an American official in three years.

Harris is spending most of this week in South Korea and Japan, two East Asian nations the Biden administration sees as key allies in the region as China grows bolder. Meanwhile, Pyongyang has also gotten more brazen, firing a short-range ballistic missile over the weekend.

Harris was among dozens of foreign dignitaries in Tokyo on Tuesday to pay respects to assassinated former Japanese leader Shinzo Abe, who was killed in July.

But she also used her time in the region to stress how the U.S. values Japan and South Korea as strong allies in the face of an emboldened China. She sat down with both leaders, and with new Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, in Tokyo on Tuesday.

"The alliance between Japan and the United States is a cornerstone of what we believe is integral to peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region," she said. "And this is something we prioritize because we also believe it is in the best interest of the American people in terms of their security and prosperity and we do believe the same for Japanese people."

She plans to underscore the U.S. commitment to the region by visiting, on Thursday, the Demilitarized Zone that divides South Korea from its isolated neighbor. That makes her the highest-profile U.S. visitor to the DMZ since former president Donald Trump, who went in 2019.