ຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານນາງຄາມາຣາ ແຮຣິສ ຈະໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມເຂດປອດທະຫານ ທີ່ແບ່ງແຍກເກົາຫລີໃຕ້ແລະເກົາຫລີເໜືອ ອອກຈາກກັນ ທີ່ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ທຳນຽບຂາວ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ຊຶ່ງຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ທ່ານນາງເປັນຜູ້ສຳຄັນສູງສຸດຈະໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມເຂດປອດທະຫານໂດຍເຈົ້າໜ້າ ທີ່ອາເມຣິກັນໃນຮອບສາມປີ.
ທ່ານນາງແຮຣິສ ໃຊ້ເວລາສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ໃນອາທິດນີ້ຢູ່ເກົາຫລີໃຕ້ ແລະຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ບັນດາປະເທດເອເຊຍຕາເວັນອອກ ທີ່ລັດຖະບານທ່ານໄບເດັນ ເຫັນວ່າເປັນພັນທະມິດທີ່ສຳຄັນໃນຂົງເຂດ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຈີນເຄື່ອນໄຫວແບບຍມີຄວາມກ້າຫານຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ. ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນ ພຽງຢາງຍັງມີຄວາມບັງອາດເພິ້ມຂຶ້ນ ໂດຍຍິງລູກສອນໄຟຂີປະນາວຸດໄລຍະໃກ້ ໃນທ້າຍອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.
ທ່ານນາງແຮຣິສ ຮວມຢູ່ໃນບັນດາແຂກຕ່າງປະເທດຜູ້ສຳຄັນຫລາຍສິບຄົນ ຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນໂຄກຽວໃນວັນ ອັງຄານວານນີ້ ເພື່ອໄວ້ອາໄລມື້ລາງອະດີດຜູ້ນຳຍີ່ຢຸ່ນທີ່ຖືກສັງຫານ ທ່ານຊິນໂຊ ອາເບະ ໃນເດືອນກໍລະ ກົດແລ້ວນີ້.
ແຕ່ທ່ານນາງຍັງຈະໃຊ້ເວລາຢູ່ໃນເຂົງເຂດ ເພື່ອເນັ້ນຢ້ຳວ່າ ສະຫະລັດມີຄຸນຄ່າແບບໃດສຳລັບຍີ່ຢຸ່ນ ແລະເກົາຫລີໃຕ້ ໃນຖານະທີ່ເປັນພັນທະມິດ ທີ່ເຂັ້ມແຂງທ່າມກາງການປະເຊີນໜ້າກັບຈີນທີ່ມີຄວາມກ້າຫານຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ. ທ່ານນາງໄດ້ນັ່ງລົມກັບທັງສອງຜູ້ນຳ ແລະພ້ອມດ້ວຍນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີຄົນໃໝ່ຂອງອອສເຕຣເລຍ ທ່ານແອນໂທນີ ອາລບານິສ ໃນນະຄອນໂຕກຽວ ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້.
ທ່ານນາງກ່າວວ່າ “ພັນລະມິດລະຫວ່າງຍີ່ຢຸ່ນ ແລະສະຫະລັດ ເປັນເສົາຄ້ຳ ໃນ ອັນທີ່ພວກເຮົາເຊື່ອວ່າ ເປັນພື້ນຖານສັນຕິພາບ ຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງ ແລະຄວາມຈະເລີນຮຸ່ງເຮື່ອງຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດອິນໂອປາຊິຟິກ. ແລະນີ້ແມ່ນສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາໃຫ້ບູລິມະສິດ ເພາະພວກເຮົາຍັງເຫັນວ່າ ເປັນຜົນປະໂຫຍດທີ່ດີສຸດ ສຳລັບປະຊາຊົນອາເມ ຣິກັນ ເມື່ອເວົ້າເຖິງຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງ ແລະຄວາມຮຸ່ງເຮືອງຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແລະພວກເຮົາເຊື່ອວ່າ ເຊັ່ນດຽວກັນ ກັບປະຊາຊົນຍີ່ປຸ່ນ.”
ທ່ານນາງວາງແຜນທີ່ຈະເນັ້ນຢ້ຳຄວາມໝັ້ນໝາຍຂອງສະຫະລັດຕໍ່ຂົງເຂດໂດຍການໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມເຂດປອດທະຫານໃນວັນພະຫັດ ຊຶ່ງແບ່ງແຍກເກົາຫລີໃຕ້ຈາກເພື່ອນບ້ານທີ່ຖືກໂດດດ່ຽວ ຊຶ່ງຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ທ່ານນາງເປັນຜູ້ໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມທີ່ສຳຄັນສູງສຸດຂອງສະຫະລັດຢູ່ເຂດປອດທະຫານ ນັບແຕ່ອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ທີ່ໄດ້ໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມໃນປີ 2019.
ເກົາຫລີເໜືອກ່າວຫາສະຫະລັດ ວ່າທຳການທ້າທາຍເກາະຜິດ.
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the Demilitarized Zone dividing South and North Korea, White House officials said Tuesday — making hers the highest-profile visit to the DMZ by an American official in three years.
Harris is spending most of this week in South Korea and Japan, two East Asian nations the Biden administration sees as key allies in the region as China grows bolder. Meanwhile, Pyongyang has also gotten more brazen, firing a short-range ballistic missile over the weekend.
Harris was among dozens of foreign dignitaries in Tokyo on Tuesday to pay respects to assassinated former Japanese leader Shinzo Abe, who was killed in July.
But she also used her time in the region to stress how the U.S. values Japan and South Korea as strong allies in the face of an emboldened China. She sat down with both leaders, and with new Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, in Tokyo on Tuesday.
"The alliance between Japan and the United States is a cornerstone of what we believe is integral to peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region," she said. "And this is something we prioritize because we also believe it is in the best interest of the American people in terms of their security and prosperity and we do believe the same for Japanese people."
She plans to underscore the U.S. commitment to the region by visiting, on Thursday, the Demilitarized Zone that divides South Korea from its isolated neighbor. That makes her the highest-profile U.S. visitor to the DMZ since former president Donald Trump, who went in 2019.