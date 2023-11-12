ຄ່າຮຽນສໍາລັບການສຶກສາຢູ່ໃນ ສະຫະລັດ ແພງຫຼາຍ, ແຕ່ສາມາດເຂົ້າເຖິງໄດ້ ສໍາລັບນັກສຶກສາຕ່າງປະເທດ

ນັກສຶກສາສາມາດຄາດຫວັງວ່າຈະຈ່າຍເງິນ 40 ພັນໂດລາ ຫາ 80 ພັນໂດລາ ຕໍ່ປີການສຶກສາ ເພື່ອເຂົ້າຮຽນວິທະຍາໄລ ຫຼື ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ຂອງ ອາເມລິກາ 4 ປີ, ແຕ່ມັນມີວິທີທີ່ຈະຫຼຸດຜ່ອນຄ່າໃຊ້ຈ່າຍຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ ຖ້າທ່ານເປັນນັກສຶກສາຕ່າງປະເທດທີ່ອາໄສຮໍ່າຮຽນຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ. ລໍເຣລ ໂບວແມນ (Laurel Bowman) ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ VOA ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ເພີ້ມ​ເຕີມ, ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ.

ການເຂົ້າຮຽນຢູ່ວິທະຍາໄລ ຫຼືມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລໃນສະຫະລັດ ອາດມີລາຄາ ແພງ, ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ນັກຮຽນຕ່າງຊາດຈໍານວນນຶ່ງຢ້ານທີ່​ຈະ​ມາ​ຮຽນ​ ເນື່ອງ ຈາກລາຄາຄ່າຮຽນທີ່ໜັກໜ່ວງ. ແຕ່ນັກຊ່ຽວຊານກ່າວວ່າ ມັນ​ມີ​ວິ​ທີ​ທີ່​ຈະປະຫຍັດເງິນ.

ທ່ານນາງເອເວລລີນ ເລວິນສັນ (Evelyn Levinson) ​ເຊິ່ງເປັນ​ຫົວ​ໜ້າຝ່າຍ​ການ​ຮັບ​ເຂົ້າ​ຮຽນ​ສາ​ກົນ ​ຢູ່ທີ່​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ​ອາ​ເມ​ລິ​ກັນໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ. ທ່ານນາງກ່າວວ່າ ທຶນການສຶກສາຕ່າງໆແມ່ນທາງເລືອກອັນນຶ່ງ, ແຕ່ສາ ມາດເຂົ້າເຖິງໄດ້.

ທ່ານນາງກ່າວວ່າ:

”ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າສາມາດມອງຫາດ້ານການຮຽນເທົ່ານັ້ນ. ພວກເຂົາອາດຈະມອງ ຫາລັກສະນະທ່າທາງ, ການເປັນຜູ້ນໍາ ແລະ ວິຊາການ. ອາດຈະມີທຶນການສຶກ ສາທີ່ມີການຮັບຮອງ, ທຶນການສຶກສາສໍາລັບສາຂາວິຊາສະເພາະ ຫຼືພື້ນຖານ ທາງເຊື້ອຊາດ. ເຄັດລັບທໍາອິດຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າສໍາລັບນັກສຶກສາ ຈະຕ້ອງເຂົ້າ ໃຈເງື່ອນໄຂຂອງທຶນການສຶກສານັ້ນ ກ່ອນທີ່ທ່ານຈະພະຍາຍາມສະໝັກ ເອົາມັນ."

ນາງ ເອກາເຕຣີນາ ຊິໂມໂນວາ (Ekaterina Simonova) ນັກສຶກສາຊາວ ຣັດເຊຍ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບທຶນການສຶກສາເກືອບເຕັມອັດຕາ ເພື່ອເຂົ້າຮຽນມະຫາວິທະຍາ ໄລອາເມລິກັນ.

ນາງ ເອກາເຕຣິນາ ຊິໂມໂນວາ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ທຶນການສຶກສາເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນຫາຍາກ, ແຕ່ມັນມີຢູ່. ດັ່ງນັ້ນ, ຄໍາແນະນໍາຂອງຂ້ອຍ ເຖິງບັນດານັກສຶກສາຕ່າງປະເທດແມ່ນ ເຮັດການຄົ້ນຄວ້າໃຫ້ດີທີ່ສຸດ ໂດຍຊອກ ຫາທຶນການສຶກສາ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ມັນກົງກັບເຮົາຢ່າງສົມບູນແບບ.

ທ້າວ ແຢສມິນ ຊາຢາ (Yasemin Sayar) ນັກສຶກສາຈາກເທີກີ ກໍໄດ້ຮັບທຶນ ການສຶກສາເພື່ອເຂົ້າຮຽນມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລອາເມລິກັນເຊັ່ນກັນ.

ທ້າວ ແຢສມິນ ກ່າວວ່າ:

"ແນ່ນອນ, ຂ້ອຍຈະຕ້ອງເວົ້າວ່າ ເຮັດການຄົ້ນຄວ້າຂອງເຈົ້າ ກ່ອນທີ່ເຈົ້າຈະມາ ທີ່ນີ້, ເພາະວ່າ ແນ່ນອນ ມັນມີຄ່າໃຊ້ຈ່າຍທີ່ແພງຫຼາຍ."

ທ່ານນາງເລວິນສັນ ກ່າວວ່າ ສະຖານທີ່ຂອງໂຮງຮຽນສາມາດສົ່ງຜົນກະທົບ ຕໍ່ຄ່າໃຊ້ຈ່າຍໄດ້ເຊັ່ນກັນ.

ທ່ານນາງກ່າວວ່າ:

"ຖ້າມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລມີຂະຫນາດນ້ອຍກວ່າ, ຢູ່ເຂດຊົນນະບົດ, ພາກກາງຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ, ຄ່າໃຊ້ຈ່າຍໃນການດໍາລົງຊີວິດ ອາດຈະມີລາຄາຕໍ່າກວ່າ 30 ເປີເຊັນຂອງສອງຝັ່ງມະຫາສະໝຸດ. ດັ່ງນັ້ນ, ເມື່ອນັກສຶກສາຫາກຄິດເຖິງການ ເງິນ, ມັນບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ຄ່າຮຽນ ແລະຄ່າທໍານຽມເທົ່ານັ້ນ, ມັນແມ່ນ 'ແລ້ວຄ່າຫໍພັກ ເດ?' 'ແລ້ວອາຫານອິຫຍັງຫັ້ນເດ?' 'ແລ້ວປະກັນໄພອິຫຍັງອີກຫັ້ນເດ?' 'ແລ້ວ ປື້ມເດ?' ‘ມັນຕ້ອງມີຄ່າໃຊ້ຈ່າຍເທົ່າໃດຢູ່ບ່ອນນັ້ນ?'”

ນາງກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ ຖ້າບໍ່ຮຽນຕໍ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລຮອດ 4 ປີ ກໍ່ສາມາດຫຼຸດຄ່າໃຊ້ ຈ່າຍໄດ້ເຊັ່ນກັນ.

ທ່ານນາງເລວິນສັນ ກ່າວວ່າ:

"ການເລີ້ມຕົ້ນໃນ ສະຫະລັດອາເມລິກາ ຢູ່ສະຖາບັນທີ່ມີລາຄາບໍ່ແພງ, ເຊິ່ງ ອາດຈະເປັນວິທະຍາໄລຊຸມຊົນທີ່ດີເລີດ, ວິທະຍາໄລຊຸມຊົນສອງປີ, ແລະຫຼັງ ຈາກນັ້ນ ແລ້ວຈຶ່ງຄິດກ່ຽວກັບການໂອນ​ໄປ​ໂຮງ​ຮຽນ​ໃນ​ອຸ​ດົມ​ຄະ​ຕິຂອງພວກເຈົ້າ ເພື່ອ ໄປຮຽນຕໍ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລທີ່ເຈົ້າຕ້ອງການຈົນຈົບການສຶກສາຈາກໂຮງ ຮຽນດັ່ງກ່າວ."

ນັ້ນແມ່ນສິ່ງທີ່ ທ້າວອາເຊຍ ໂຄສຣາວີ ແອສແມອີລີ (Arshia Khosravi Esmaeili) ຈາກອີຣ່ານ ກຳ​ລັງ​ເຮັດ. ລາວເຂົ້າຮຽນວິທະຍາໄລ ມັນໂກເມີຣີ (Montgomery) ໃນເມືອງ ຣັອກວີລ (Rockville), ລັດແມຣີແລນ, ເຊິ່ງເປັນ ວິທະຍາໄລຊຸມຊົນຢູ່ນອກນະຄອນຫຼວງວໍຊິງຕັນ.

ລາວກ່າວວ່າ:

"ເມື່ອຂ້ອຍສະຫມັກເຂົ້າຮຽນ, ຂ້ອຍຕ້ອງການອານຸປະລິນຍາ ແລະຍ້າຍໄປຮຽນ ຕໍ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ 4 ປີ ເພື່ອເອົາປະລິນຍາຕີຂອງຂ້ອຍ."

ທ່ານເອີເນັສທ໌ ຄາດເລັດຈ໌ (Ernest Cartledge) ເປັນຜູ້ຮັບຜິດຊອບການເຂົ້າ ຮຽນຂອງນັກສຶກສາຕ່າງປະເທດຢູ່ວິທະຍາໄລ ມັນໂກເມີຣີ.

ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ:

“ອັດຕາຄ່າໃຊ້ຈ່າຍສໍາລັບນອກລັດແມ່ນ 380 ໂດລາຕໍ່ໜ່ວຍກິດ. ໃນສະຖາບັນ ການສຶກສາ 4 ປີ, ພວກເຈົ້າອາດຈະມີຄ່າໃຊ້ຈ່າຍສາມເທົ່າຂອງຈໍານວນນັ້ນ. ດັ່ງນັ້ນ, ສໍາລັບນັກສຶກສາຕ່າງປະເທດທີ່ຈະເຂົ້າມາຮຽນ ແລະຮຽນຈົບສອງປີທໍາ ອິດຂອງອານຸປະລິນຍາພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແລະຈາກນັ້ນກໍໂອນການຮຽນໄປ, ພວກ ເຂົາເຈົ້າສາມາດປະຫຍັດເງິນໄດ້ຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ."

ສໍາລັບເຄັດລັບອື່ນໆ ເພື່ອປະຫຍັດເງິນລວມມີການຮຽນບາງວິຊາຢູ່ໃນປະເທດ ບ້ານເກີດຂອງພວກເຈົ້າ, ຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນມາສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ໃຫ້ພິຈາລະນາມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບການສະໜັບສະໜູນຈາກລັດ ຫຼາຍກວ່າມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ເອກະຊົນ.

