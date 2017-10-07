ອັດຕາຫວ່າງງານ ໃນ ສຫລ ຫຼຸດລົງນ້ອຍນຶ່ງ ແຕ່ ເສດຖະກິດ ສູນເສຍວຽກການເຮັດ

ເສດຖະກິດສະຫະລັດສູນເສຍວຽກງານ 33,000 ວຽກໃນເດືອນກັນຍາທີ່ຜ່ານ ມາ ຊຶ່ງສະທ້ອນໃຫ້ເຫັນ ເຖິງຜົນກະທົບຂອງພາຍຸເຮີຣິເຄນ ທີ່ພັດຖະຫລົ່ມລັດ Florida
ລັດ Texas ແລະເຂດອື່ນໆ.
ລາຍງານໃນວັນສຸກວານນີ້ຂອງກະຊວງແຮງງານ ກ່າວວ່າ ອັດຕາຄົນຫວ່າງງານຫລຸດ
ລົງນ້ອຍນຶ່ງ ຫາ 4.2 ເປີເຊັນ ຊຶ່ງເປັນອັດຕາຄົນຫວ່າງງານທີ່ຕໍ່າທີ່ສຸດນັບແຕ່ປີ 2001 ເປັນຕົ້ນມາ.
ບັນດານັກເສດຖະສາດ ກ່າວວ່າ ບັນດາວຽກການທີ່ສູນເສຍໄປນັ້ນ ແມ່ນຢູ່ທີ່ລັດທີ່ມີ
ຮ້ານອາຫານຄືລັດ Florida ແລະບາ ທີ່ລົມພະຍຸໄດ້ທຳລາຍ ບໍ່ມີໄຟຟ້າໃຊ້ ແລະປິດ
ສະໜາມບິນ ເຮັດໃຫ້ທຸລະກິດເສຍຫາຍ. ນັບເປັນເທື່ອທຳອິດ ໃນຮອບເຈັດປີທີ່ເສດ
ຖະກິດສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ສູນເສຍວຽກງານ. ຈົນເທົ່າເດືອນກັນຍາຜ່ານມານີ້ ເສດຖະກິດ
ໄດ້ມີວຽກການເຮັດເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ສະເລ່ຍແລ້ວ ຫລາຍກວ່າ 170,000 ໜ້າວຽກໃນແຕ່ລະ
ເດືອນຂອງປີນີ້.
ຫົວໜ້າອົງການ Randstad Sourceright ທີ່ຕິດຕາມເບິ່ງການຂຶ້ນລົງຂອງແຮງງານ
ຢູ່ທົ່ວໂລກກ່າວວ່າ ຄວາມຕ້ອງການໃນການບູລະນະສ້າງສາຄືນໃໝ່ຢູ່ຫຼາຍເຂດຂອງ
ລັດ Texas, Florida ແລະ Puerto Rico ໄດ້ເພີ້ມວຽກງານຂຶ້ນຢູ່ແລ້ວ ໃນການສ້າງ
ສາ ແລະການຄ້າອື່ນໆ. ນາງ Rebecca Henderson ກ່າວວ່າ ນາງຄາດວ່າຈະເຫັນ
ການຮຽກຮ້ອງຕ້ອງການ ໃນວຽກງານຊົ່ວຄາວຫລາຍຂຶ້ນ ໃນໄລຍະຫຼາຍໆເດືອນຂ້າງ
ໜ້ານີ້. ໃນຂະນະທີ່ມີການສູນເສຍວຽກງານ ໃນເສດຖະກິດ ໂດຍທົ່ວໄປແລ້ວ ແຕ່ອຸດ
ສາຫະກຳການກໍ່ສ້າງ ໄດ້ມີວຽກເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ 8,000 ວຽກໃນເດືອນກັນຍາ ອີງຕາມສະມາ
ຄົມຜູ້ກໍ່ສ້າງ. ບັນດາບໍລິສັດກໍ່ສ້າງຍັງສືບຕໍ່ຮ້ອງຮຽນກ່ຽວກັບຕະຫລາດແຮງງານທີ່ຝືດ
ເຄືອງ ແລະການຂາດແຄນແຮງງານທີ່ມີຄວາມຊຳນິຊຳນານນັ້ນ.
The U.S. economy lost 33,000 jobs in September, reflecting the impact of hurricanes hitting the states of Florida and Texas and other areas.
Friday's report from the Labor Department also said the unemployment rate fell slightly to 4.2 percent, the lowest jobless figure since 2001.
Economists said many of those lost jobs were in Florida's restaurants and bars, where storm damage, blackouts and closed airports hurt business. It is the first time in seven years the U.S. economy has had a net loss of jobs. Until September, the economy had been adding an average of more than 170,000 jobs each month this year.
The head of Randstad Sourceright, a firm that tracks global workforce trends, says the need to rebuild parts of Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico already is creating jobs in construction and other trades. Rebecca Henderson says she expects to see demand for more temporary jobs in the coming months. While there was a net loss of jobs in the overall economy, the construction industry added 8,000 jobs in September, according to the Associated General Contractors. Construction firms continued to complain about a tight labor market and shortage of workers with key skills.
American Enterprise Institute scholar Aparna Mathur says the impact of the hurricanes will probably pass in a few months, and notes improvements in the jobless rate, number of involuntary part-time employees, wages and other areas. IHS Markit economist Ben Herzon says the U.S. economy was benefiting from "solid momentum" before the hurricanes.
At the same time, government data show 6.8 million Americans are out of work, which is a decline of more than 300,000 over the past year. Another 5.1 million want full-time work, but can find only part-time employment.
ຄວາມເຫັນຂອງທ່ານ
ສະແດງຄວາມເຫັນໃຫ້ເບິ່ງ