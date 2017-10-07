ອັດຕາຫວ່າງງານ ໃນ ສຫລ ຫຼຸດລົງນ້ອຍນຶ່ງ ແຕ່ ເສດຖະກິດ ສູນເສຍວຽກການເຮັດ

ເສດຖະກິດ​ສະຫະລັດ​ສູນ​ເສຍ​ວຽກ​ງານ 33,000 ວຽກ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ກັນຍາທີ່ຜ່ານ ມາ ຊຶ່ງສະທ້ອນໃຫ້ເຫັນ ​ເຖິງ​ຜົນ​ກະທົບ​ຂອງ​ພາຍຸ​ເຮີຣິ​ເຄນ ທີ່ພັດ​ຖະຫລົ່ມ​ລັດ Florida

​ລັດ Texas ​ແລະ​ເຂດ​ອື່ນໆ.

ລາຍ​ງານ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກ​ວານ​ນີ້​ຂອງ​ກະຊວງ​ແຮງ​ງານ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ອັດຕາ​ຄົນ​ຫວ່າງ​ງານ​ຫລຸດ

​ລົງນ້ອຍ​ນຶ່ງ ​ຫາ 4.2 ​ເປີ​ເຊັນ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນອັດຕາຄົນ​ຫວ່າ​ງງານທີ່​ຕໍ່າ​ທີ່ສຸດນັບແຕ່ປີ 2001 ເປັນຕົ້ນມາ.

ບັນດາ​ນັກ​ເສດຖະສາດ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ບັນດາວຽກການທີ່​ສູນເສຍ​ໄປ​ນັ້ນ​ ແມ່ນ​ຢູ່ທີ່ລັດທີ່​ມີ

ຮ້ານ​ອາ​ຫານຄື​ລັດ Florida ​ແລະ​ບາ ​ທີ່​ລົມພະຍຸ​ໄດ້​ທຳລາຍ ບໍ່​ມີ​ໄຟຟ້າ​ໃຊ້ ​ແລະປິດ

ສະໜາມ​ບິນ ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ທຸລະ​ກິດ​ເສຍ​ຫາຍ. ​ນັບເປັນ​ເທື່ອ​ທຳ​ອິດ ​ໃນຮອບ​ເຈັດ​ປີທີ່ເສດ

​ຖະກິດ​ສະຫະລັດ​ ໄດ້​ສູນເສຍວຽກ​ງານ. ຈົນ​ເທົ່າເດືອນ​ກັນຍາຜ່ານມານີ້ ​ເສດຖະກິດ​

ໄດ້​ມີວຽກການເຮັດເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ສະ​ເລ່ຍແລ້ວ ຫລາຍ​ກວ່າ 170,000 ໜ້າ​ວຽກໃນແຕ່ລະ

​ເດືອນຂອງ​ປີ​ນີ້.

ຫົວໜ້າ​ອົງການ Randstad Sourceright ທີ່​ຕິດ​ຕາມເບິ່ງການ​ຂຶ້ນ​ລົງ​ຂອງແຮງ​ງານ

​ຢູ່​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຄວາມຕ້ອງການ​ໃນ​ການບູລະນະ​ສ້າງສາ​ຄືນໃໝ່​ຢູ່​ຫຼາຍເຂດຂອງ

​ລັດ Texas, Florida ​ແລະ Puerto Rico ​ໄດ້​ເພີ້​ມວຽກ​ງານ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຢູ່​ແລ້ວ​ ໃນ​ການ​ສ້າງ

ສາ ​ແລະ​ການ​ຄ້າ​ອື່ນໆ. ນາງ Rebecca Henderson ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ນາງ​ຄາດ​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ເຫັນ

​ການ​ຮຽກຮ້ອງຕ້ອງການ ໃນວຽກ​ງານ​ຊົ່ວຄາວ​ຫລາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ​ ໃນ​ໄລຍະຫຼາຍໆເດືອນຂ້າງ

ໜ້ານີ້. ​ໃນ​ຂະນະ​ທີ່​ມີການ​ສູນ​ເສຍວຽກ​ງານ ໃນ​ເສດຖະກິດ ​ໂດຍທົ່ວໄປແລ້ວ ແຕ່ອຸດ

ສາຫະກຳ​ການກໍ່ສ້າງ ​ໄດ້​ມີວຽກເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ 8,000 ​ວຽກ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ກັນຍາ ອີງ​ຕາມສະມາ

ຄົມຜູ້ກໍ່ສ້າງ. ບັນດາບໍລິສັດ​ກໍ່ສ້າງຍັງສືບຕໍ່ຮ້ອງຮຽນກ່ຽວ​ກັບຕະຫລາດ​ແຮງ​ງານ​ທີ່​ຝືດ

​ເຄືອງ ​ແລະ​ການຂາດແຄນ​ແຮງ​ງານ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຄວາ​ມຊຳນິຊຳນານ​ນັ້ນ.



The U.S. economy lost 33,000 jobs in September, reflecting the impact of hurricanes hitting the states of Florida and Texas and other areas.



Friday's report from the Labor Department also said the unemployment rate fell slightly to 4.2 percent, the lowest jobless figure since 2001.



Economists said many of those lost jobs were in Florida's restaurants and bars, where storm damage, blackouts and closed airports hurt business. It is the first time in seven years the U.S. economy has had a net loss of jobs. Until September, the economy had been adding an average of more than 170,000 jobs each month this year.



The head of Randstad Sourceright, a firm that tracks global workforce trends, says the need to rebuild parts of Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico already is creating jobs in construction and other trades. Rebecca Henderson says she expects to see demand for more temporary jobs in the coming months. While there was a net loss of jobs in the overall economy, the construction industry added 8,000 jobs in September, according to the Associated General Contractors. Construction firms continued to complain about a tight labor market and shortage of workers with key skills.



American Enterprise Institute scholar Aparna Mathur says the impact of the hurricanes will probably pass in a few months, and notes improvements in the jobless rate, number of involuntary part-time employees, wages and other areas. IHS Markit economist Ben Herzon says the U.S. economy was benefiting from "solid momentum" before the hurricanes.



At the same time, government data show 6.8 million Americans are out of work, which is a decline of more than 300,000 over the past year. Another 5.1 million want full-time work, but can find only part-time employment.