ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ໄດ້​ເຊັນ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກລົງຢູ່ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ໃໝ່ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ​ທີ່​ມີ​

ການໂຕ້​ຖຽງກັນ ທີ່​ຈະ​ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ​ໃຫ້​ບັນ​ດາ​ອົງ​ການ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ ບັງ​ຄັບ

​ໃຫ້​ບັນ​ດາ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີເອົາ​ການ​ໂອ້​ລົ​ມ​ສື​ສານ​ກັນ​ທາງ​ເອ​ເລັກ​ໂຕ​ຣ​ນິກໃຫ້ ເພື່ອ

​ໃຊ້ເຂົ້າ​ໃນ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ການ​ກະ​ທຳ​ຜິດທາງ​ອາ​ຍາບໍ່​ກ່ຽວ​ຂ້ອງວ່າ​ບ່ອນເກັບ​ກຳ​ຂໍ້​ມູນ​

ໄວ້ນັ້ນ​ຈະ​ຢູ່ປະ​ເທດໃດ​ກໍ​ຕາມ​.

ສັນ​ຍາດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ເປັນສັນ​ຍາ​ປະ​ເພດນີ້ສະ​ບັບ​ທຳ​ອິດ ທີ່​ເຊັນຢູ່ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ກົດ​ໝາຍ CLOUD,

ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນກົດ​ໝາຍ​ໄດ້ຮັບ​ຮອງ​ເອົາ​ໃນ​ປີ​ກາຍ​ນີ້ ​ໂດຍ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ສະ​ພາທີ່​ໄດ້​ຖືກຕິ​ຕຽນ​ຢ່າງ​ແຮງຈາກບັນ​ດາ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງ ວ່າ​ທຳ​ກາຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ຕໍ່​ສິດ​ທິ​ສ່ວນ​ຕົວຂອງ​ບຸກ​ຄົນ.

ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຝ​ຣັ່ງ​ໄດ້​ຂະ​ໜານ​ນາມ​ໃຫ້​ມັນວ່າ​ເປັນ​ການ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ຕໍ່ “ອະ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕທາງ​ດີ​ຈີ​ຕອ​ລ”

ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຕົນ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ເຢຍ​ຣະ​ມັນກໍ​ໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງ​ຄວາ​ມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບການ​ທີ່

ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດພ​າ​ກັນສືບ​ຊອກ​ຫາ​ຂໍ້​ມູນ​ສ່ວນ​ໂຕ​ຂອງຊາວ​ເຢຍ​ຣະ​ມັນທີ່​ເປັນ​

ສາ​ມັນຊົນ.



ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີກະ​ຊວງຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳຂອງສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່​ານ​ວິ​ລ​ລຽມ ບາ ແລະ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ກະ​

ຊວງພາຍ​ໃນຂອງ​ອັງ​ກິດ ທ່ານ​ປ​ຣິ​ຕີ ພາ​ແທ​ລ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເຊັນ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ຢູ່​ພິ​ທີ​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​

ຫຼວງວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນໃນ​ວັ​ນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້ ໄດ້​ຫາທາງ​ການ​ຫລຸດ​ຜ່ອນ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ​ເຫລົ່າ

ນັ້ນລົງ.ທ່ານ​ບາ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ນີ້​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ທັງ​ສອງ​ປະ​ເທດ ມີ​

ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ຫຼາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ເວ​ລາດຽວ​ກັນ ກໍຄ້ຳ​ປະ​ກັນວ່າ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ປົກ​ປ້ອງ​ທີ່ເຂັ້ມ​ແຂງຂຶນຕໍ່ຄວາມ​ເປັນສ່ວນ​ຕົວ ແລະ​ເສ​ລີ​ພາບ​ພົນ​ລະ​ເຮືອນ.”

ທ່ານ​ພາ​ແທ​ລ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ ແລະ​ພວກ​ທຳ​ຮ້າຍ​ທາງ​ເພດ​ແກ່ເດັກ​ນ້ອຍ

ໄດ້​ໃຊ້​ອິນ​ເຕີ​ແນັດ ​ເພື່ອ​ແຜ່​ຜາຍຄວາມກຽດ​ຊັງ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ, ວາງ​ແຜນ​ໂຈມ​ຕີຕໍ່ປະ​ຊາ

​ຊົນ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ ແລະ​ແນ​ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍ​ໃສ່​ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຄວາມ​ເສຍ​ຫາຍ​ງ່າຍ​ທີ່​ສຸດ. ໃນ​

ນາມ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ກະ​ຊວງພາຍໃນ ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຈ​ເດັດ​ດ່ຽວ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ທຸກ​ຢ່າງ

ຢູ່​ໃນ​ອຳ​ນາດ​ຂອງ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ເພື່ອ​ຢັບ​ຢັ້ງພວກນີ້ໃຫ້​ໄດ້.”



The United States and the U.K. have signed an agreement, under a controversial new U.S. law, that will allow law enforcement agencies to force tech companies to turn over electronic communications for use in criminal investigations regardless of which country the data is stored in.



The accord is the first of its kind signed under the CLOUD Act, a law passed last year by Congress that has been severely criticized by some European countries for threatening privacy rights.



The French government has labeled it a threat to its "digital sovereignty," while Germany has expressed concern about U.S. authorities snooping on ordinary Germans' personal data.



U.S. Attorney General William Barr and U.K. Home Secretary Priti Patel, who signed the agreement at a ceremony in Washington on Thursday, sought to mollify those concerns.



"This agreement will make the citizens of both countries safer, while at the same time assuring robust protections for privacy and civil liberties," Barr said.



"Terrorists and pedophiles continue to exploit the internet to spread their messages of hate, plan attacks on our citizens and target the most vulnerable," Patel said. "As home secretary, I am determined to do everything in my power to stop them."



The agreement comes with certain caveats. The two countries agreed to get each other's permission before using data acquired under the agreement in certain cases death penalty prosecutions in the U.S. and freedom of speech cases in the U.K.



Besides the U.K., no other country is known to have expressed interest in entering into a CLOUD Act agreement with the U.S.



Congress passed the law last year as the Supreme Court took up a case in which Microsoft challenged a government warrant to turn over electronic communications stored on the company's servers in Ireland. Microsoft argued that the U.S. warrant didn't apply to data held overseas. The company supported the CLOUD Act.



The law makes it easier for U.S. and other law enforcement agencies to acquire electronic communications stored outside their borders.



Normally, law enforcement organizations seeking those communications must submit a Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) request through their governments, a cumbersome process that can take up to two years.



The new U.S-U.K. Bilateral Data Access Agreement will allow law enforcement agencies to bypass the MLAT system, dramatically speeding up the data collection process.



Under the accord, law enforcement agencies can now go directly to tech companies in the other country and demand electronic data, as long as they receive court authorization.



"Only by addressing the problem of timely access to electronic evidence of crime committed in one country that is stored in another, can we hope to keep pace with twenty-first-century threats," Barr said.