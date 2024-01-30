ພົນລະເມືອງ ອີຣ່ານຄົນນຶ່ງ ແລະການາດາສອງຄົນ ຖືກຂໍ້ຫາ ຖານສົມຮູ້ຮ່ວມຄິດ ໃນແຜນການວ່າຈ້າງ ໃຫ້ຄາດຕະກຳ ຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ

ຊາວອີຣານຄົນນຶ່ງ ແລະຊາວການາດາສອງຄົນ ໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ໄດ້ຖືກຂໍ້ຫາໃນຖານສົມຮູ້ຮ່ວມຄິດ ເພື່ອໃຊ້ການຄ້າຂ້າມປະເທດໃນພາລະກິດແຜນການວ່າຈ້າງໃຫ້ສັງຫານ.

ອີງຕາມເອກະສານຂອງສານ ຈາກເດືອນທັນວາ ປີ 2020 ຫາ ເດືອນມີນາ 2021 ທ້າວນາຈີ ຊາຣີຟີ ຊິນດາສຕີ ອາຍຸ 49 ປີ, ທ້າວເດມຽນ ແພດທຣິກ ຈອນ ຣາຍແອນ ອາຍຸ 43 ປີ ແລະທ້າວອາດຳ ຣິດຊາດ ເພຍສັນ ອາຍຸ 29 ປີ, ໄດ້ສົມຮູ້ຮ່ວມຄິດນຳກັນ ໃນແຜນການເພື່ອຄາດຕະກຳພົນເມືອງເມືອງສອງຄົນຂອງລັດແມຣີແລນ.

ພວກຈຳເລຍດັ່ງກ່າວ ຊຶ່ງນຶ່ງໃນນັ້ນແມ່ນອາໄສຢູ່ໃນອີຣ່ານ ໄດ້ໃຊ້ບໍລິການສົ່ງຂໍ້ຄວາມທີ່ຖືກປ່ຽນເປັນລະຫັດລັບ ເອີ້ນວ່າ Sky ECC ເພື່ອເກນເອົາບຸກຄົນຕ່າງໆໃຫ້ເດີນທາງໄປສະຫະລັດ ແລ້ວດຳເນີນການສັງຫານ, ເພື່ອປຶກສາຫາລືກ່ຽວກັບຕົວຕົນແລະສະຖານທີ່ຂອງຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍ, ແລະເພື່ອວາງແຜນໃນດ້ານໂລຈິສຕິກ ແລະກົນໄກຕ່າງໆຂອງວິທີທີ່ຈະດຳເນີນການຄາດຕະກຳ, ແລະເພື່ອຕໍ່ລອງຄ່າຈ້າງສຳລັບ “ວຽກ” ທີ່ສຳເລັດຜົນ.

ພວກເຫຍື່ອຂອງການຄາດຕະກຳ ຜູ້ທີ່ອາໄສຢູ່ໃນລັດແມຣີແລນໃນເວລານີ້ ຊຶ່ງກ່ອນໜ້ານີ້ ໄດ້ຫລົບໜີເຂົ້າມາໃນສະຫະລັດ ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ພວກເຂົາ ໄດ້ໂຕນໜີອອກຈາກອີຣ່ານ.

One Iranian and two Canadian nationals were charged Monday with conspiracy to use interstate commerce in the commission of a murder-for-hire plot in the U.S.

According to court documents, from December 2020 through March 2021, Naji Sharifi Zindashti, 49, Damion Patrick John Ryan, 43, and Adam Richard Pearson, 29, conspired with each other in a plot to murder two residents of the state of Maryland.

The defendants, one of whom is based in Iran, used an encrypted messaging service called Sky ECC to recruit individuals to travel to the United States to carry out the killings, to discuss the identities and locations of the would-be victims, to plan logistics and mechanics of how to carry out the murders, and to negotiate payment for completion of the “job.”

The intended victims had previously fled to the United States after one of them defected from Iran.