ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ພວມຂູ່ວ່າ​ ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ກະ​ຊວງຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳ ທ່ານ​ວິ​ລ​ລຽມ ບາ​ຣ໌ ທຳການ

ຝ່າຝືນ ໂດຍການ​ຍົກ​ເລີກ​ ບໍ່ມາ​ປາ​ກົດ​ຕົວ​ ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້, ຊຶ່ງຍິ່ງເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ເພີ້ມ

​ການຕໍ່ສູ້ກັນດ້ານ​ກົດ​ໝາຍແລະອຳນາດຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ

ທ່ານ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ກັບ​ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ສະ​ພາ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ. ຄວາມຄືບໜ້າ

ຫຼ້າ​ສຸດນີ້ ໄດ້​ສົ່ງ​ສັນ​ຍານ​ໃຫ້ເຫັນ ​ຄວາມ​ເຄັ່ງຕຶງທີ່ມີເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ແລະຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງບົ່ມ

ຊ້ອນ ອັນເປັນ​ປະ​ຫວັດ​ການ ໃນຄວາມກໍ້າເກິ່ງ​ກັນດ້ານອຳນາດ ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ຝ່າຍ​ບໍ​ລິ​ຫານ

ກັບ​ຝ່າຍ​ນິຕິບັນຍັດ​ຂອງ​ລັດຖະ​ບານ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ. ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ Katherine Gypson

ມີລາຍ​ງານ​ເພີ້ມ​ຕື່ມ ດັ່ງ​ວັນ​ນະ​ສອນ ​ຈະ​ນຳມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ​ ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ໄດ້​ມີ​ການ​ຍົກ​ເລີກກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້… ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ການ​ຮັບ​ຟັງ​ຄຳ​ໃຫ້​

ການ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ​ນີ້…

…ຍິ່ງ​ເຮັດໃຫ້ພວກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ​ເກີດ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ​ກັງ​ວົນ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​

ກະ​ຊວງຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳ ທ່ານ​ວິ​ລ​ລຽມ ບາ​ຣ໌ ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຮັກ​ສາ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ສູງ​ສຸດ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ Nancy Pelosi ປະ​ທານ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ເພິ່ນ​ໄດ້​ຂີ້​ຕົວະ​ຕໍ່​ລັດ​ຖະ​

ສະ​ພາແລະ​ຖ້າ​ຫາກວ່າ ແມ່ນ​ຜູ້​ໃດ​ອື່ນ​ກະ​ທຳ​ເຊັ່ນ​ນີ້ດຸ ມັນ​ໄດ້​ຖື​ວ່າ​ເປັນ​ອາຊະ​ຍາ​ກຳ.

ບໍ່​ມີ​ຜູ້​ໃດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຢູ່​ເໜືອ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ. ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ທັງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ​ກໍ​ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ

ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີກະ​ຊວງຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳ.”

ຕາມ​ຫຼັກ​ການທີ່​ເປັນ​ເສົາຫຼັກແລ້ວ ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ ລັດ​ຖະ​ສະ​ພາ​ແມ່ນ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ທີ່ກວດ​ກາ

ອຳ​ນາດ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ.

ທ່ານ​ Jerrold Nadler,ປະ​ທານຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການ​ຕຸ​ລາ​ການ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ

“ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ແທ້ໆ​ທີ່​ຈະກີດ​ກັນ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ສ​ະພາ ທີ່ເປັນ​ສາ​ຂາ​

ທີ່​ມີ​ອຳ​ນາດ​ໃນ​ບໍ​ລິ​ຫານ​ຮ່ວມກັນ​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ ຈາກ​ການ​ທີ່​ກຳ​ກັບ​ເບິ່ງ​ເຫດ​ການ​

ອັນ​ໃດນຶ່ງ ໄປ​ຈົນ​ເຖິງ​ການ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຈ ທີ່​ປະ​ໝາດ ບໍ່​ເຂົ້າ​ທ່າ​ຂອງ​ເພິ່ນ. ເພິ່ນ​ແມ່ນ​

ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຮວບ​ຮັດ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ສະ​ພາ​ທີ່​ຊັກ​ຊ້າ​ນັ້ນ.”

ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ໄດ້​ຜັກດັນໃຫ້​ມີ​ການມອບ​ເອກ​ກະ​ສານ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ຂີດຂ້າ​ອອກ​ຂອງ​ໄອ​ຍະ

​ການພິ​ເສດ ທ່ານ​ໂຣ​ເບີ​ຣ໌ດ ມັ​ລ​ເລີ ຊຶ່ງ​ແມ່ນ​ການ​ຕໍ່​ສູ້​ອັນ​ຫຼ້າ​ສຸດ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຄວາມ​ສາ​ມາດ​

ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະສະ​ພາ ​ທີ່ກຳ​ກັບ​ຕໍ່​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ. ພວກ​ເພິ່ນ​ຍັງ​ຮ້ອງ​ຮຽນ ໃຫ້ສົ່ງ​ລາຍ​ຮັບ​ທີ່

​ເສຍພາ​ສີຂອງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ແລະ​ຂໍ້​ມູນ​ອື່ນໆ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ທຸລະ​ກິດ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທ​ດຂອງ​ເພິ່ນ.

ພັກຣີ​ພັ​ບບ​ລີ​ກັນ ເອີ້ນ​ການ​ເອົາ​ບ​າດ​ກ້າວ​ທີ່​ວ່າ​ນີ້ ແມ່ນ​ເຫຼືອ​ໂພດ ເຫຼືອ​ເກີນ ເປັນ​ງົງໆເລີຍ…

ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ ທ່ານ Doug Collins ສັງ​ກັດ​ພັກຣີ​ພັ​ບບ​ລີ​ກັນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ

“ພວກ​ເພິ່ນ​ຈະ​ບໍ່ດຳ​ເນີນ​ການຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງດອກ. ນັ້ນ​ແມ່ນ​ສາ​ເຫດ​ແຫລະ.”

ມັນເປັນການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ດ້ານ​ສ່ວນ​ຕົວ​ດອກ…ຊຶ່ງ​ມັນ​ເປັນ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ເລື້ອງ​ສ່ວນ​ຕົວ

ຍ້ອນ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ​ຄັ້ງ​ໜ້າ​ນີ້.

ທ່ານ Kevin McCarthy, ຜູ້ນຳ​ສຽງ​ສ່ວນ​ນ້ອຍ​ຈາກ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ“ພ​ວກເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ

​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ໄລ່​ລ່າໂຈມ​ຕີ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ແລະ​ຄອບ​ຄົວ​ຂອງ​ເພິ່ນ​ນຳ.”

ໃນ​ອາ​ດີດ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ລັດ​ຖະ​ສະ​ພາ ແລະ​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ກັນ​ໃນ​ການ​ອ້າງ​

ເອົາ​ສິດ​ພິ​ເສດ​ຂອງແຕ່ລະ​ຝ່າຍ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ Victoria Nourse, ຈາກມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ​ຈອຈ​ທາ​ວນ໌ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ“ຖ້າ​ຫາກວ່າ​

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ຍັງ​ຈະ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ຂັດ​ຂືນ, ສະ​ພາຕ່ຳ ຫຼືບໍ່ ກໍ​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງ ຈະ​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງ​ຕໍ່​ສານ

ແລະ​ພວກ​ເພິ່ນ ກໍ​ຈະ​ຊອກ​ຫາ​ຊ່ອງ​ທາງ​ຮຽກ​ຕົວ​ເພື່ອ​ດຳ​ເນີນການ ໂດຍ​ມີ​ພວກ​ພະ​ຍານ​

ແລະ​ນັ້ນ ກໍ​ຈະ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຢູ່​ກັບ​ສານ ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງວໍ​ຊີງ​ຕັນ, ສານ​ສູງ​ສຸດ ທີ່​ຈະ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​

ກ່ຽວ​ກັບວ່າ ປະ​ທະ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ອ້າງ​ເອົາ​ສິດ​ພິ​ເສດ​ນັ້ນ ຫຼື​ບໍ່.”



​ສິດ​ພິ​ເສດທີ່​ຈະ​ເບິ່ງ​ຄື​ວ່າ​ ແມ່ນ​ຮວມ​ທັງ​ການ​ອ້າງ​ເຖິງ​ສິດ​ສ່ວນ​ບຸກ​ຄົນ.

ທ່ານ Alan Morrison ຈາກມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ​ຈອຈ​ທາ​ວນ໌ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ພຽງເພາະ

​ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ ເປັນ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ໝາຍ​ຄວາມ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ສູນ​ເ​ສຍ

ສິດ​ທິສ່ວນ​ຕົວ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ທັງ​ໝົດ​ ທີ່​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ເຊັ່ນພວກເຮົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຂ້ອຍ​ມີ. ສະ​ນັ້ນ​

ເວ​ລາ​ທີ່ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຄິດ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບການ​ນຳ​ເອົາ​ເອກ​ກະ​ສານ​ທັງ​ໝົດ​ທີ່​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງໄປນີ້

ສົ່ງ​ໃຫ້​ທາງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ສະ​ພາພວກ​ເຮົາຈຳ​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ວ່າ ລັດ​ຖະ​

ສະ​ພາ​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ຫຍັງ​ກັບ​ມັນ. ພວກ​ເພິ່ນ​ກໍ​ຈະ​ນຳ​ມັນ​ອອກ​ໄປ​ສູ່​ສາຍ​ຕາ​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ

ໃນ​ທາງທີ່​ມັນ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຈຳເປັນທີ່​ຈະ​ໄປ​ກ້າວ​ກ່າຍ​ສິດ​ທິ​ສ່ວນ​ບຸກ​ຄົນ.”

ແຕ່ພວກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈະ​ປະ​ກອບ​ການ​ພາຍ​ໃນ​ຂອບ​ເຂດ

​ສິດ​ທີ່​ມີ…

​ທ່ານນາງ Sheila Jackson Lee ສັງ​ກັດ​ພັກເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກ​ເດ​ໂມ​

ແຄ​ຣັດ ແມ່ນ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ແນ່​ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍ​ໃສ່​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ. ທ່ານ​ແມ່ນປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ.

ທ່ານ​ມີ​ອຳ​ນາດ​ໃນ​ກົດ​ບັນ​ຍັດ​ຂໍ້​ທີ 2, ແຕ່​ວ່າ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ອຳ​ນາດ​ຄຽງ​ຄູ່​ກັນ​

ຂອງ​ການ​ບໍ​ລິ​ຫານ​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ແລະ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຄວນ​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ ແລະ​ປະ​ສານ​

ງານ​ຮ່ວມ​ກັນ.”

ຄວາມ​ສ່ຽງ​ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ສູງ ຊຶ່ງພັກເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ກ່າວ​ໄປ.

ທ່ານ Nadler ກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ “​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ແມ່ນ​ສ່ຽງ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ສູນ​ເສຍ​ອຳ​ນາດ​ຕະ​ຫຼອດ​ການ

ທີ່​ຈະ​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ໜ້າ​ກັບ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ຜູ້​ໃດ​ກໍ​ຕາມ ໃນ​ອາ​ນາ​ຄົດ. ລະ​ບົບ​ບໍ​ລິ​ຫານ

​ຂອງລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຊຶ່ງ​ແມ່ນ​ລະ​ບົບ​ທີ່​ຈຳ​ກັດ​ອຳ​ນາດ, ເປັນ​ລະ​ບົບ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ໃຫ້​

ປະ​ທາ​ນາທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ເປັນ​ຜະ​ເດັດ​ການ ມັນ​ແມ່ນ​ຄວາມ​ສ່ຽງທີ່​ສູງແທ້.”

ທ່ານ Nadler ກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ ທ່ານ​ບາ​ຣ໌ ມີ​ພຽງ​ແຕ່​ບໍ່​ເທົ່າ​ມື້ເທົ່ານັ້ນທີ່​ຈະ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດຕໍ່​ຄຳ​ຮຽກ

​ຮ້ອງຂອງ​ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການ. ຖ້າ​ຫາກວ່າ ບໍ່ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ຕາມແລ້ວ ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ຍຸ​ຕິ

​ທຳ ຈະ​ຖືກ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ການໃນ​ຂັ້ນຕອນ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ…ຊຶ່ງ​ບໍ່​ເຄີຍ​ມີ​ມາ​ກ່ອນ.

ອ່ານ​ຂ່າວ​ນີ້​ເພີ້ມ​ຕື່ມ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ

Democrats are threatening to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt for cancelling his appearance on Thursday, further escalating legal and power struggles between President Donald Trump and congressional Democrats. The latest development signals rising tensions in a growing and potentially historic conflict over the balance of powers between America's executive and legislative branches of the U.S. government. VOA's Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson has more from Capitol Hill.

A cancelled hearing Thursday….after a contentious hearing Wednesday...

….escalating concerns by Democrats about Attorney General William Barr, the nation's top law enforcement official.

Nancy Pelosi, House Speaker:

"He lied to Congress. He lied to Congress. And if anybody else did that it would be considered a crime. Nobody is above the law. Not the president of the United States, and not the attorney general."

At stake they say: Congress' ability to provide a check on presidential power.

Rep. Jerrold Nadler, House Judiciary Chairman:

"The president of the United States wants desperately to prevent Congress, a co-equal branch of government, from providing any check whatsoever to even his most reckless decisions. He is trying to render Congress inert."

Democrats' push for an unredacted version of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia report is the latest battle over Congress' ability to oversee the White House. They're also requesting the president's tax returns and information about his foreign business dealings.

Republicans calling these moves stunts…



Rep. Doug Collins, Republican:

"They won't bring impeachment proceedings. That's the reason."

And personal attacks.

...And personal attacks motivated by the upcoming presidential election…

Kevin McCarthy, House Minority Leader:

"They want to continue to go after the president and go after his family."

In the past, Capitol Hill and the White House negotiated claims of executive privilege.

Victoria Nourse, Georgetown University:

"If the President continues to resist, the House will go or the Senate will go to court, and they will seek to enforce a subpoena against the witnesses. And then it will be up to the courts in the District of Columbia, the federal courts, to decide about the President's claims of privilege."

A claim that will likely include a plea for privacy.

Alan Morrison, George Washington University:

"Just because President Trump is the president of the United States doesn't mean that he's lost all of his rights to privacy that ordinary citizens have. And so when all of us think about having these materials turned over to Congress, we also need to worry about what Congress is going to do with them. And whether they're going to make them public in a way that would unnecessarily invade the privacy of the individuals."

But Democrats say they're working within their limits…

Sheila Jackson Lee, Democrat:

"Democrats are not targeting the president. He is the president. He has his Article Two powers, but we are co-equal branches of government, and we should work together and cooperate together."

The stakes are high, say Democrats.

Jerrold Nadler, House Judiciary Chairman:

"We risk forever losing the power to stand up to any president in the future. The very system of government of the United States - the system of limited power, the system of not having the president as a dictator - is very much at stake."

Nadler says Barr has just a few days to comply with the committee's requests. If not, the attorney general will be held in contempt...an unprecedented step.