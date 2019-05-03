ພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ພວມຂູ່ວ່າ ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງຍຸຕິທຳ ທ່ານວິລລຽມ ບາຣ໌ ທຳການ
ຝ່າຝືນ ໂດຍການຍົກເລີກ ບໍ່ມາປາກົດຕົວ ໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້, ຊຶ່ງຍິ່ງເຮັດໃຫ້ເພີ້ມ
ການຕໍ່ສູ້ກັນດ້ານກົດໝາຍແລະອຳນາດຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ລະຫວ່າງປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ
ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ກັບບັນດາສະມາຊິກລັດຖະສະພາພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ. ຄວາມຄືບໜ້າ
ຫຼ້າສຸດນີ້ ໄດ້ສົ່ງສັນຍານໃຫ້ເຫັນ ຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງທີ່ມີເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ແລະຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງບົ່ມ
ຊ້ອນ ອັນເປັນປະຫວັດການ ໃນຄວາມກໍ້າເກິ່ງກັນດ້ານອຳນາດ ລະຫວ່າງຝ່າຍບໍລິຫານ
ກັບຝ່າຍນິຕິບັນຍັດຂອງລັດຖະບານສະຫະລັດ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ Katherine Gypson
ມີລາຍງານເພີ້ມຕື່ມ ດັ່ງວັນນະສອນ ຈະນຳມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ໄດ້ມີການຍົກເລີກກອງປະຊຸມໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້… ຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ມີການຮັບຟັງຄຳໃຫ້
ການໃນວັນພຸດຜ່ານມານີ້…
…ຍິ່ງເຮັດໃຫ້ພວກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ເກີດມີຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງກັງວົນ ກ່ຽວກັບລັດຖະມົນຕີ
ກະຊວງຍຸຕິທຳ ທ່ານວິລລຽມ ບາຣ໌ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຮັກສາກົດໝາຍສູງສຸດຂອງປະເທດ.
ທ່ານນາງ Nancy Pelosi ປະທານສະພາຕ່ຳກ່າວວ່າ “ເພິ່ນໄດ້ຂີ້ຕົວະຕໍ່ລັດຖະ
ສະພາແລະຖ້າຫາກວ່າ ແມ່ນຜູ້ໃດອື່ນກະທຳເຊັ່ນນີ້ດຸ ມັນໄດ້ຖືວ່າເປັນອາຊະຍາກຳ.
ບໍ່ມີຜູ້ໃດທີ່ຈະຢູ່ເໜືອກົດໝາຍ. ບໍ່ແມ່ນທັງປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ແລະກໍບໍ່ແມ່ນ
ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງຍຸຕິທຳ.”
ຕາມຫຼັກການທີ່ເປັນເສົາຫຼັກແລ້ວ ແມ່ນວ່າ ລັດຖະສະພາແມ່ນເປັນຜູ້ທີ່ກວດກາ
ອຳນາດຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ.
ທ່ານ Jerrold Nadler,ປະທານຄະນະກຳມະການຕຸລາການຂອງສະພາຕ່ຳກ່າວວ່າ
“ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ຕ້ອງການແທ້ໆທີ່ຈະກີດກັນລັດຖະສະພາ ທີ່ເປັນສາຂາ
ທີ່ມີອຳນາດໃນບໍລິຫານຮ່ວມກັນຂອງລັດຖະບານ ຈາກການທີ່ກຳກັບເບິ່ງເຫດການ
ອັນໃດນຶ່ງ ໄປຈົນເຖິງການຕັດສິນໃຈ ທີ່ປະໝາດ ບໍ່ເຂົ້າທ່າຂອງເພິ່ນ. ເພິ່ນແມ່ນ
ພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະຮວບຮັດລັດຖະສະພາທີ່ຊັກຊ້ານັ້ນ.”
ພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ໄດ້ຜັກດັນໃຫ້ມີການມອບເອກກະສານທີ່ຖືກຂີດຂ້າອອກຂອງໄອຍະ
ການພິເສດ ທ່ານໂຣເບີຣ໌ດ ມັລເລີ ຊຶ່ງແມ່ນການຕໍ່ສູ້ອັນຫຼ້າສຸດ ກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມສາມາດ
ຂອງລັດຖະສະພາ ທີ່ກຳກັບຕໍ່ທຳນຽບຂາວ. ພວກເພິ່ນຍັງຮ້ອງຮຽນ ໃຫ້ສົ່ງລາຍຮັບທີ່
ເສຍພາສີຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ແລະຂໍ້ມູນອື່ນໆກ່ຽວກັບທຸລະກິດຕ່າງປະເທດຂອງເພິ່ນ.
ພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ເອີ້ນການເອົາບາດກ້າວທີ່ວ່ານີ້ ແມ່ນເຫຼືອໂພດ ເຫຼືອເກີນ ເປັນງົງໆເລີຍ…
ສະມາຊິກສະພາຕ່ຳ ທ່ານ Doug Collins ສັງກັດພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ກ່າວວ່າ
“ພວກເພິ່ນຈະບໍ່ດຳເນີນການຟ້ອງຮ້ອງດອກ. ນັ້ນແມ່ນສາເຫດແຫລະ.”
ມັນເປັນການໂຈມຕີດ້ານສ່ວນຕົວດອກ…ຊຶ່ງມັນເປັນການໂຈມຕີເລື້ອງສ່ວນຕົວ
ຍ້ອນການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຄັ້ງໜ້ານີ້.
ທ່ານ Kevin McCarthy, ຜູ້ນຳສຽງສ່ວນນ້ອຍຈາກສະພາຕ່ຳກ່າວວ່າ“ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ
ຕ້ອງການທີ່ຈະສືບຕໍ່ໄລ່ລ່າໂຈມຕີປະທານາທິບໍດີ ແລະຄອບຄົວຂອງເພິ່ນນຳ.”
ໃນອາດີດຜ່ານມາ ລັດຖະສະພາ ແລະທຳນຽບຂາວ ແມ່ນໄດ້ເຈລະຈາກັນໃນການອ້າງ
ເອົາສິດພິເສດຂອງແຕ່ລະຝ່າຍ.
ທ່ານນາງ Victoria Nourse, ຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລຈອຈທາວນ໌ ກ່າວວ່າ“ຖ້າຫາກວ່າ
ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຍັງຈະສືບຕໍ່ຂັດຂືນ, ສະພາຕ່ຳ ຫຼືບໍ່ ກໍສະພາສູງ ຈະຟ້ອງຮ້ອງຕໍ່ສານ
ແລະພວກເພິ່ນ ກໍຈະຊອກຫາຊ່ອງທາງຮຽກຕົວເພື່ອດຳເນີນການ ໂດຍມີພວກພະຍານ
ແລະນັ້ນ ກໍຈະຂຶ້ນຢູ່ກັບສານ ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງວໍຊີງຕັນ, ສານສູງສຸດ ທີ່ຈະຕັດສິນ
ກ່ຽວກັບວ່າ ປະທະນາທິບໍດີເປັນຜູ້ອ້າງເອົາສິດພິເສດນັ້ນ ຫຼືບໍ່.”
ສິດພິເສດທີ່ຈະເບິ່ງຄືວ່າ ແມ່ນຮວມທັງການອ້າງເຖິງສິດສ່ວນບຸກຄົນ.
ທ່ານ Alan Morrison ຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລຈອຈທາວນ໌ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພຽງເພາະ
ທ່ານທຣຳ ເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ບໍ່ໄດ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ສູນເສຍ
ສິດທິສ່ວນຕົວຂອງທ່ານທັງໝົດ ທີ່ປະຊາຊົນເຊັ່ນພວກເຮົາເຈົ້າຂ້ອຍມີ. ສະນັ້ນ
ເວລາທີ່ພວກເຮົາຄິດກ່ຽວກັບການນຳເອົາເອກກະສານທັງໝົດທີ່ຮຽກຮ້ອງໄປນີ້
ສົ່ງໃຫ້ທາງລັດຖະສະພາພວກເຮົາຈຳເປັນທີ່ຈະເປັນຫ່ວງກ່ຽວກັບວ່າ ລັດຖະ
ສະພາຈະເຮັດຫຍັງກັບມັນ. ພວກເພິ່ນກໍຈະນຳມັນອອກໄປສູ່ສາຍຕາສາທາລະນະ
ໃນທາງທີ່ມັນບໍ່ມີຄວາມຈຳເປັນທີ່ຈະໄປກ້າວກ່າຍສິດທິສ່ວນບຸກຄົນ.”
ແຕ່ພວກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະປະກອບການພາຍໃນຂອບເຂດ
ສິດທີ່ມີ…
ທ່ານນາງ Sheila Jackson Lee ສັງກັດພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເດໂມ
ແຄຣັດ ແມ່ນບໍ່ໄດ້ແນ່ເປົ້າໝາຍໃສ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີ. ທ່ານແມ່ນປະທານາທິບໍດີ.
ທ່ານມີອຳນາດໃນກົດບັນຍັດຂໍ້ທີ 2, ແຕ່ວ່າ ພວກເຮົາແມ່ນມີອຳນາດຄຽງຄູ່ກັນ
ຂອງການບໍລິຫານຂອງລັດຖະບານ ແລະພວກເຮົາຄວນຈະເຮັດວຽກ ແລະປະສານ
ງານຮ່ວມກັນ.”
ຄວາມສ່ຽງແມ່ນມີສູງ ຊຶ່ງພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ກ່າວໄປ.
ທ່ານ Nadler ກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາແມ່ນສ່ຽງຕໍ່ການສູນເສຍອຳນາດຕະຫຼອດການ
ທີ່ຈະປະເຊີນໜ້າກັບປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຜູ້ໃດກໍຕາມ ໃນອານາຄົດ. ລະບົບບໍລິຫານ
ຂອງລັດຖະບານສະຫະລັດ ຊຶ່ງແມ່ນລະບົບທີ່ຈຳກັດອຳນາດ, ເປັນລະບົບທີ່ບໍ່ໃຫ້
ປະທານາທິບໍດີເປັນຜະເດັດການ ມັນແມ່ນຄວາມສ່ຽງທີ່ສູງແທ້.”
ທ່ານ Nadler ກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ ທ່ານບາຣ໌ ມີພຽງແຕ່ບໍ່ເທົ່າມື້ເທົ່ານັ້ນທີ່ຈະປະຕິບັດຕໍ່ຄຳຮຽກ
ຮ້ອງຂອງຄະນະກຳມະການ. ຖ້າຫາກວ່າ ບໍ່ປະຕິບັດຕາມແລ້ວ ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງຍຸຕິ
ທຳ ຈະຖືກດຳເນີນການໃນຂັ້ນຕອນຕໍ່ໄປ…ຊຶ່ງບໍ່ເຄີຍມີມາກ່ອນ.
ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ເພີ້ມຕື່ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ
Democrats are threatening to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt for cancelling his appearance on Thursday, further escalating legal and power struggles between President Donald Trump and congressional Democrats. The latest development signals rising tensions in a growing and potentially historic conflict over the balance of powers between America's executive and legislative branches of the U.S. government. VOA's Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson has more from Capitol Hill.
A cancelled hearing Thursday….after a contentious hearing Wednesday...
….escalating concerns by Democrats about Attorney General William Barr, the nation's top law enforcement official.
Nancy Pelosi, House Speaker:
"He lied to Congress. He lied to Congress. And if anybody else did that it would be considered a crime. Nobody is above the law. Not the president of the United States, and not the attorney general."
At stake they say: Congress' ability to provide a check on presidential power.
Rep. Jerrold Nadler, House Judiciary Chairman:
"The president of the United States wants desperately to prevent Congress, a co-equal branch of government, from providing any check whatsoever to even his most reckless decisions. He is trying to render Congress inert."
Democrats' push for an unredacted version of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia report is the latest battle over Congress' ability to oversee the White House. They're also requesting the president's tax returns and information about his foreign business dealings.
Republicans calling these moves stunts…
Rep. Doug Collins, Republican:
"They won't bring impeachment proceedings. That's the reason."
And personal attacks.
...And personal attacks motivated by the upcoming presidential election…
Kevin McCarthy, House Minority Leader:
"They want to continue to go after the president and go after his family."
In the past, Capitol Hill and the White House negotiated claims of executive privilege.
Victoria Nourse, Georgetown University:
"If the President continues to resist, the House will go or the Senate will go to court, and they will seek to enforce a subpoena against the witnesses. And then it will be up to the courts in the District of Columbia, the federal courts, to decide about the President's claims of privilege."
A claim that will likely include a plea for privacy.
Alan Morrison, George Washington University:
"Just because President Trump is the president of the United States doesn't mean that he's lost all of his rights to privacy that ordinary citizens have. And so when all of us think about having these materials turned over to Congress, we also need to worry about what Congress is going to do with them. And whether they're going to make them public in a way that would unnecessarily invade the privacy of the individuals."
But Democrats say they're working within their limits…
Sheila Jackson Lee, Democrat:
"Democrats are not targeting the president. He is the president. He has his Article Two powers, but we are co-equal branches of government, and we should work together and cooperate together."
The stakes are high, say Democrats.
Jerrold Nadler, House Judiciary Chairman:
"We risk forever losing the power to stand up to any president in the future. The very system of government of the United States - the system of limited power, the system of not having the president as a dictator - is very much at stake."
Nadler says Barr has just a few days to comply with the committee's requests. If not, the attorney general will be held in contempt...an unprecedented step.
