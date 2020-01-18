ລັດຖະມົນຕ່າງປະເທດສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານໄມຄ໌ ພອມພຽວ ກ່າວໃນວັນສຸກວານນີ້ວ່າ ທ່ານບໍ່ຮູ້ວ່າອະດີດເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດສະຫະລັດ ປະຈຳຢູເຄຣນ ທີ່ຖືກກ່າວຫານັ້ນ ໄດ້ຕົກເປັນເປົ້າໃນການສັງເກດການ ແລະການຂົ່ມຂູ່ຢູ່ໃນຢູເຄຣນ ແຕ່ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານມີຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບທີ່ຈະທຳການສືບສວນການ ກ່ຽວກັບການກ່າວຫານີ້ ທີ່ທ່ານຢືນຢັນວ່າ ໃນທີ່ສຸດກໍຈະພິສູດວ່າບໍ່ມີຄວາມຈິງ.
ການໃຫ້ຄວາມຂອງທ່ານພອມພຽວ ມີຂຶ້ນໃນລະຫວ່າງການສຳພາດກັບໂຄສົກວິດ ທະຍຸອະນຸລັກນິຍົມ 2 ຄົນ ຊຶ່ງເປັນການສຳພາດເທື່ອທຳອິດນັບແຕ່ການກ່າວຫາ
ໄດ້ປາກົດອອກມາ ໃນຕອນແລງວັນອັງຄານແລ້ວນີ້.
ບັນດາສະມາຊິກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດໄດ້ເປີດເຜີຍຂໍ້ມູນ ທີ່ໄດ້ບອກໃຫ້ຮູ້ໂດຍເພື່ອນທະນາຍຄວາມສ່ວນໂຕຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ທີ່ເນັ້ນຢ້ຳວ່າອະດີດເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດ ທ່ານນາງມາຣີ ໂຢວາໂນວິສ ໄດ້ຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ການສັງເກດການ.
ຂໍ້ມູນຍັງສະເໜີແນະວ່າ ທ່ານນາງໂຢວາໂນວິສ ອາດໄດ້ຖືກຂົ່ມຂູ່ບໍ່ດົນກ່ອນທີ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ໄດ້ປົດທ່ານນາງອອກຈາກໜ້າທີ່ ໃນເດືອນພຶດສະພາ.
ທ່ານພອມພຽວ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ໂຄສົກລາຍການວິທະຍຸ ທ່່ານຮິວ ເຮີວິດ ວ່າ “ເທົ່າທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈື່ໄດ້ດີທີ່ສຸດ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ເຄີຍໄດ້ຍິນກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ທັງໝົດ.”
ທ່ານພອມພຽວໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄວາມເຫັນກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ເປັນເທື່ອທຳອິດ ຫຼັງຈາກບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາ ແລະພວກນັກການທູດ ໄດ້ຕຳນິທ່ານຢ່າງແຮງ ທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ການຊີ້ແຈງ ເຖິງການກ່າວຫາ.
ທ່ານພອມພຽວກ່າວຢູ່ໃນການໃຫ້ສຳພາດກັບນັກຂ່າວ ທ່ານໂທນີ ຄາດສ໌ ວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຈະທຳທຸກສິ່ງທຸກຢ່າງ ທີ່ພວກເຮົາຈຳເປັນຕ້ອງໄດ້ເຮັດເພື່ອຊັ່ງຊາເບິ່ງ
ວ່າ ມີຫຍັງໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າສົງໄສວ່າອັນທີ່ໄດ້ລາຍງານມາທັງຫຼາຍນັ້ນ ໃນທີ່ສຸດກໍຈະພິສູດວ່າຜິດພາດ ແຕ່ຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບຂອງພວກເຮົາ ຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ໃນນາມລັດຖະມົນຕີຕ່າງປະເທດ ກໍຄືເຮັດໃຫ້ເປັນທີ່ແນ່ນອນວ່າ ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ຊັ່ງຊາ ສືບສວນເລື້ອງນີ້.”
ຫຼັງຈາກການປະຊຸມກັບບັນດານັກການທູດສະຫະລັດ ໃນວັນສຸກວານນີ້ແລ້ວ ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງພາຍໃນຢູເຄຣນ ທ່ານອາເສັນ ອາວາກັອຟ ກ່າວວ່າ ຢູເຄຣນ ແລະສະຫະລັດເຫັນພ້ອມທີ່ຈະເລີ້ມຕັ້ງໜ່ວຍປະຕິບັດງານພິເສດໃນວັນຈັນຈະມາເຖິງນີ້ ເພື່ອສືບສວນກ່ຽວກັບການກ່າວຫາວ່າ ທ່ານນາງໂຢວາໂນວິສ ໄດ້ຖືກສິ້ງຊອມ.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Friday he was unaware the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine allegedly was subjected to surveillance and threats in Ukraine, but he said he was obligated to investigate the accusation he asserted eventually would be proven to be untrue.
Pompeo's remarks were made during interviews with two conservative radio hosts, his first since the allegations first surfaced late Tuesday.
Democratic lawmakers disclosed the information that was provided by an associate of President Donald Trump's personal attorney indicating former ambassador Marie Yovanovitch was under surveillance.
The information also suggests that Yovanovitch may have been threatened shortly before Trump removed her in May.
"To the best of my recollection, I had never heard of this at all," Pompeo told radio show host Hugh Hewitt.
Pompeo broke his silence after legislators and diplomats harshly criticized him for not addressing the allegations.
"We will do everything we need to do to evaluate whether there was something that took place there," Pompeo said in an interview with broadcaster Tony Katz. "I suspect that much of what's been reported will ultimately prove wrong, but our obligation, my obligation as secretary of state is to make sure that we evaluate, investigate."
After meeting Friday with U.S. diplomats, Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov said Ukraine and the U.S. agreed to launch a special task force on Monday to investigate allegations that Yovanovitch was being watched.