ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ​ໄມ​ຄ໌ ພອມ​ພຽວ ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກວານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ບໍ່​ຮູ້​ວ່າ​ອະ​ດີດ​ເອກ​ອັກ​ຄະ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ທູດ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ປະ​ຈຳ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ທີ່​ຖືກ​ກ່າ​ວ​ຫາ​ນັ້ນ​ ໄດ້​ຕົກ​ເປັນ​ເປົ້າ​ໃນ​ການ​ສັງ​ເກດ​ການ ແລະ​ການ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ແຕ່​ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ທ່ານມີ​ຄວາມ​ຮັບ​ຜິ​ດ​ຊອບ​ທີ່​ຈະທຳ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ການ ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຫານີ້ ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ຢືນ​ຢັນ​ວ່າ ​ໃນ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ກໍຈະ​ພິ​ສູດ​ວ່າ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຈິງ.

​ການ​ໃຫ້​ຄວາມ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ພອມ​ພຽວ​ ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ການ​ສຳ​ພາດກັບ​ໂຄ​ສົກ​ວິ​ດ ທະ​ຍຸ​ອະ​ນຸ​ລັກ​ນິ​ຍົມ 2 ຄົນ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ການ​ສຳ​ພາດ​ເທື່ອ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ນັບ​ແຕ່ກ​ານ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​

ໄດ້​ປາ​ກົດ​ອອກ​ມາ ​ໃນ​ຕອນ​ແລງວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານແລ້ວນີ້.

ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ​ໄດ້​ເປີດ​ເຜີຍ​ຂໍ້​ມູນ ທີ່​ໄດ້ບອກ​ໃຫ້​ຮູ້​ໂດຍ​ເພື່ອນທະ​ນາຍ​ຄວາມສ່ວນ​ໂຕຂອງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ​ທ​ຣຳ ທີ່​ເນັ້ນ​ຢ້ຳ​ວ່າ​ອະ​ດີດ​ເອກ​ອັກ​ຄະ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ທູດ ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ມາ​ຣີ ໂຢ​ວາ​ໂນ​ວິ​ສ ໄດ້​ຢູ່​ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ການ​ສັງ​ເກດ​ການ.

ຂໍ້​ມູນ​ຍັງ​ສະ​ເໜີແນະວ່າ ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ໂຢ​ວາໂນ​ວິ​ສ ອາດ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ບໍ່​ດົນ​ກ່ອນ​ທີ່​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິບໍດີ​ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້ປົດ​ທ່າ​ນ​ນາງ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ພຶດ​ສະ​ພາ.

ທ່ານ​ພອ​ມ​ພຽວ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ໂຄ​ສົກລາຍ​ການ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍຸ ທ່່ານ​ຮິວ ເຮີ​ວິດ ວ່າ “ເທົ່າ​ທີ່​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈື່​ໄດ້​ດີ​ທີ່​ສຸດ ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່​ເຄີຍ​ໄດ້​ຍິນ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງ​ນີ້​ທັງ​ໝົດ.”

ທ່ານ​ພອມ​ພຽວ​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ຄວາມ​ເຫັນ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງນີ້​ເປັນ​ເທື່ອ​ທຳ​ອິດ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ ແລະ​ພວກ​ນັກ​ການ​ທູດ​ ໄດ້​ຕຳ​ນິ​ທ່ານ​ຢ່າງ​ແຮງ ທີ່​ບໍ່ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ການຊີ້​ແຈງ ​ເຖິງ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ.

ທ່ານ​ພອມ​ພຽວ​ກ່າວ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ການ​ໃຫ້​ສຳ​ພາດ​ກັບ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ ທ່ານ​ໂທ​ນີ ຄາດ​ສ໌ ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ທຳ​ທຸກ​ສິ່ງ​ທຸກຢ່າງ ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາຈຳ​ເປັນຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ເພື່ອ​ຊັ່ງ​ຊາ​ເບິ່ງ

ວ່າ ​ມີ​ຫຍັງໄດ້​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ນັ້ນ. ຂ້າ​ພ​ະ​ເຈົ້າ​ສົງ​ໄສວ່າອັນ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ລາຍ​ງານມາທັງ​ຫຼາ​ຍ​ນັ້ນ ໃນ​ທີ່​ສຸດກໍຈະພິ​ສູດ​ວ່າ​ຜິດ​ພາດ ແຕ່​ຄວາມ​ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ ຄວາມ​ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບ​ຂອງ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ ​ໃນ​ນາມ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ກໍ​ຄື​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ແນ່ນອນ​ວ່າ ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ຊັ່ງ​ຊາ ສືບ​ສວນ​ເລື້ອງນີ້.”

ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ການ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ກັບ​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ການ​ທູດ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກວານ​ນີ້​ແລ້ວ​ ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ພາຍ​ໃນ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ທ່ານ​ອາເ​ສັນ ອາ​ວາ​ກັອ​ຟ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ແລະ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ເຫັນ​ພ້ອມ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເລີ້ມ​ຕັ້ງ​ໜ່ວຍ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານ​ພິ​ເສດ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ຈະ​ມາ​ເຖິງ​ນີ້ ເພື່ອ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບການ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ໂຢ​ວາ​ໂນ​ວິ​ສ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ສິ້ງ​ຊອມ.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Friday he was unaware the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine allegedly was subjected to surveillance and threats in Ukraine, but he said he was obligated to investigate the accusation he asserted eventually would be proven to be untrue.



Pompeo's remarks were made during interviews with two conservative radio hosts, his first since the allegations first surfaced late Tuesday.



Democratic lawmakers disclosed the information that was provided by an associate of President Donald Trump's personal attorney indicating former ambassador Marie Yovanovitch was under surveillance.



The information also suggests that Yovanovitch may have been threatened shortly before Trump removed her in May.



"To the best of my recollection, I had never heard of this at all," Pompeo told radio show host Hugh Hewitt.



Pompeo broke his silence after legislators and diplomats harshly criticized him for not addressing the allegations.



"We will do everything we need to do to evaluate whether there was something that took place there," Pompeo said in an interview with broadcaster Tony Katz. "I suspect that much of what's been reported will ultimately prove wrong, but our obligation, my obligation as secretary of state is to make sure that we evaluate, investigate."



After meeting Friday with U.S. diplomats, Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov said Ukraine and the U.S. agreed to launch a special task force on Monday to investigate allegations that Yovanovitch was being watched.