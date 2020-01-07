ປີ 2020 ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ ໄດ້ເລີ່ມ​ຕົ້ນຂຶ້ນດ້ວຍ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ ປະ​ຕິ​ຍານ​ທີ່​ຈະດຳ​ເນີນ​ແຜນ​ການ​ຖອນກອງ​ກຳ​ລັງ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ ແນວ​ໂນ້ມ​ການ​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ ແລະ ບາດ​ເຈັບ​ໃນ​ການ​ຕໍ່​ສູ້ເພີ່ມ​ຂຶ້ນຂອງ​ທະ​ຫານ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໃ​ນປະ​ເທດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ. ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ທັນ​ວາປີ​ກາຍນີ້, ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການຫຼຸດ​ກອງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໃນ ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ ແມ່ນບໍ່​ຈຳ​ເປັນ​ຕ້ອງ​ກ່ຽວ​ຂ້ອງ​ກັບ​ການ​ບັນ​ລຸ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ສັນ​ຕິ​ພາບກັບ​ກຸ່ມ​ຕາ​ລີ​ບານ. ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ໂມ​ຮຳ​ເມັດ ອາ​ມາ​ດີ ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ເພີ່ມ​ເຕີມ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດ​ທະ​ສອນ ຈະ​ນຳ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.



ທະ​ຫານ ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ 20 ຄົນ​ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຂ້າ​ຕາຍ​ໃນ ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ ໃນ​ປີ 2019, ເປັນ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ຜູ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ທີ່​ສູງ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ ນັບ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ການ​ທາງ​ທະ​ຫານຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ NATO ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວໄດ້​ສິ້ນ​ສຸດ​ລົງ​ໃນ​ທ້າຍ​ປີ 2014.

ການ​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ທັງຫຼາຍ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ ໄດ້​ຈັດ​ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ສັນ​ຕິ​ພາບ​ໂດຍ​ກົງກັບ​ກຸ່ມ​ຕາ​ລີ​ບານ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເພັ່ງ​ເລັງ​ໃສ່​ການ​ສິ້ນ​ສຸດ​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ນັ້ນ, ເຊິ່ງ​ແມ່ນ​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ທີ່​ຍາວ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ ຂອງ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໃນ​ຕະຫຼອດ​ເວ​ລາ​ສ່ວນຫຼາຍ​ຂອງ​ປີ​ນັ້ນ.

ໃນ​ຕົ້ນ​ເດືອນ​ກັນ​ຍາ 2019, ທູດ​ພິ​ເສດ ​ຂອງ ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ ທ່ານ ຊາ​ລ​ເມ ຄາ​ລິ​ລ​ຊາດ ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດ​ວ່າ​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ບັນ​ລຸ​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ເລັດ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ສັນ​ຕິ​ພາບ​ກັບ​ກຸ່ມ​ຕາ​ລີ​ບານ.

ທ່ານ ຊາ​ລ​ເມ ຄາ​ລິ​ລ​ຊາດ ທູດ​ພິ​ເສດ​ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບ​ໃນ​ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ສັນ​ຕິ​ພາບ​ກັບ​ກຸ່ມ​ຕາ​ລິ​ບານ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຖ້າ​ສ​ະພາບ​ການ​ຄື​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ຫາກດຳ​ເນີນ​ໄປ, ພາຍ​ໃນ 135 ວັນ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ກໍຈະ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ຖານ​ທັບ​ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຫ້າ​ແຫ່ງ ບ່ອນ​ທີ່ກອງ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ປະ​ຈຳ​ການ​ຢູ່​ນັ້ນ.”

ຫຼາຍ​ວັນ​ຕໍ່​ມາ, ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ຂຽນ​ຂໍ້​ຄວາມ​ໃນ​ທວິດ​ເຕີ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ຈະ​ພົບ​ປະ​ກັບ​ຜູ້​ແທນ​ກຸ່ມ​ຕາ​ລີ​ບານ ​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ, ແຕ່​ສອງ​ສາມ​ວັນ​ຕໍ່​ມາ ທ່ານ​ກໍໄດ້​ຍົກ​ເລີກ​ແຜນ​ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ນັ້ນ.

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ມີ​ແຜນ​ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ສັນ​ຕິ​ພາບ​ໃນ​ສອງ​ສາມ​ວັນ​ຂ້າງ​ໜ້າ. ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ຍົກ​ເລີກ​ມັນ ເມື່ອ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຮູ້​ວ່າ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ໄດ້​ຂ້າ​ທະ​ຫານ ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ ທີ່​ຍິ່ງ​ໃຫຍ່​ຈາກ​ເກາະ ເປີ​ໂຕ ຣີ​ໂກ ແລະ ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ຜູ້​ບໍ​ລິ​ສຸດ​ອີກ 11 ຄົນ. ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ​ເຂົາ​ຈະ​ໃຊ້​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີນີ້​ເພື່ອ​ສະ​ແດງ​ຄວາມ​ແຂງ​ແກ່ນ ແຕ່​ແທ້​ຈິງ​ແລ້ວ ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ແມ່ນ​ຄວາມ​ອ່ອນ​ແອທີ່​ມີມາຢ່າງ​ຕໍ່​ເນື່ອງ. ໃນ​ສີ່​ວັນ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ສັດ​ຕູ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໜັກ​ກວ່າ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຄີຍ​ຖືກ​ມາ​ກ່ອນ ແລະ ມັນ​ຈະ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ”

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ໄປ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ ກອງ​ທະ​ຫານ ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ ເມື່ອ​ທ້າຍ​ເດືອນ​ພະ​ຈິກ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ. ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ມີ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ປະ​ມານ 12,000 ຄົນ​ໃນ ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ, ແຕ່​ທ່ານ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ໄດ້​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ການ​ຖອນ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຈະ​ບໍ່​ສົ່ງ​ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ການ​ຂອງ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ພາກ​ພື້ນ​ນັ້ນ.

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ໃນ​ເວ​ລາ​ດຽວ​ກັນ, ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະຫຼຸດ​ຈຳ​ນວນ ກອງ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ເທື່ອ​ລະ​ນ້ອຍ ແຕ່​ຍ້ອນ​ມີ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ທຸກ​ຢ່າງ​ຢູ່​ພຽບ​ພ້ອມ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ແທ້​ຈິງ​ແລ້ວ​ສາ​ມາດ​ສ້າງ​ຄວາມ​ເສຍ​ຫາຍຫຼາຍກວ່າ ການມີ ກຳ​ລັງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ທີ່​ໜ້ອຍ​ລົງ.”

ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ ມ​າກ ເອັ​ສ​ເປີ ໃນສອງ​ສາມ​ວັນ​ຕໍ່​ມາ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ທາງ​ການ​ເມືອງ​ແມ່ນ​ພຽງ​ວິ​ທີ​ດຽວ​ ທີ່​ຈະ​ສິ້ນ​ສຸດ​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ໃນ ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ.

ທ່ານ ມາກ ເອັ​ສ​ເປີ ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ມັນ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ໝາຍ​ຄວາມ​ວ່າ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ບໍ່ຮັບ​ເອົາ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ຫຍັງ ແຕ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຢາກ​ຮັບ​ປະ​ກັນ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ມີ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ທີ່​ດີ, ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ທີ່​ດີ​ພໍ ທີ່​ຈະ​ຮັບ​ປະ​ກັນ​ວ່າ ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ມີເສັ້ນ​ທາງ​ສູ່​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພທີ່​ແຈ້ງ​ສະ​ຫວ່າງຂຶ້ນໃນ​ອະ​ນາ​ຄົດຂ້າ​ງ​ໜ້າ ສຳ​ລັບປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ​ທິດ​ທາງທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເວ​ລານີ້.”

ທ່າມ​ກາງ​ຂ່າວ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້​ໃນ​ການ​ຖອນ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ນັ້ນ, ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ ລິນ​ຊີ ແກ​ຣມ ໄດ້​ພົບ​ປະ​ກັບ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ ທ່ານ ອາ​ສ​ຣັ​ຟ ກາ​ນີ ແລະ ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ການ​ເມືອງ​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ ຫຼວງ ກາ​ບູ​ລ ແລະ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ກຸ່ມ​ຕາ​ລີ​ບານ ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ໄວ້​ວາງ​ໃຈ​ ໃຫ້​ເປັນ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ປາບ​ປາມ​ລັດ​ທິ​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ​ທີ່​ໜ້າ​ເຊື່ອ​ຖື​ໄດ້.

ທ່ານ ລິນ​ຊີ ແກ​ຣມ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ມັນ​ຕ້ອງ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ກະ​ຈ່າງ​ແຈ້ງວ່າ ການ​ມີ​ໜ້າ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໃນ ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ ​ຈະ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ ແລະ ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ແມ່ນ​ເພື່ອ​ຖອນ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ ​ອີງ​ຕາມ​ສະ​ພາບ​ການຕ່າງໆ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຮັບ​ປະ​ກັນ​ການ​ຖອນ​ຕົວນັ້ນ.”

ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ ອີກ​ທ່ານ​ນຶ່ງ ໄດ້​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງວ່າ ກຸ່ມ​ຕາ​ລີ​ບານ ແມ່ນ​ສົນ​ໃຈ​ໃນ​ການ​ປະ​ກາດ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ​ການ​ສິ້ນ​ສຸດ​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ໃນ ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ ຢ່າງ​ແທ້​ຈິງ.

ທ່ານ ໄມ​ເກິ​ລ ວອ​ລ​ທ໌ ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ນຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ຂອງ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ກໍ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ ຕອນນີ້ ກຸ່ມ​ຕາ​ລີ​ບານ ແມ່ນ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ໃຊ້​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ສັນ​ຕິ​ພາບນີ້ ເປັນ​ໄຊ​ຊະ​ນະໃນ​ການໂຄ​ສະ​ນາ​ຊວນ​ເຊື່ອ. ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ຊະ​ນະ, ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາໄດ້​ເອົາ​ຊະ​ນະ​ ອ​າ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ. ກາ​ນ​ນຳ​ຂອງ​ກຸ່ມ​ຕາ​ລີ​ບານ ແມ່ນ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ບອກ​ພວກ​ນັກ​ຮົບ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ວ່າ ອີກ​ພຽງ​ສອງ​ສາມ​ປີ ພວກ ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ ໝົດ​ທຸກ​ຄົນ​ກໍ​ຈະ​ຫາຍ​ໄປ​ຈາກ​ປະ​ເທດ.”

ແຕ່​ໃນ​ສອງ​ອາ​ທິດ​ສຸດ​ທ້າຍ​ຂອງ​ປີ 2019 ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ ກຸ່ມ​ຕາ​ລີ​ບານ ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ບັນ​ລຸ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ໄດ້ນັ້ນ, ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ ກໍ​ໄດ້​ເລີ່ມ​ປະ​ກາດ​ວ່າ ການ​ຖອນ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ອອກ​ຈາກ ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ ແມ່ນ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ຜູກ​ມັດ​ກັບ​ກັບ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ກັບ​ກຸ່ມ​ຕາ​ລີ​ບານ​ອີກ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ ຄາດ​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ປະ​ກາດ​ແຜນ​ການ​ຕ່າງໆ ​ເພື່ອ​ຖອນກຳ​ລັງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ປະ​ມານ 4,000 ຄົນ​ອອກ​ຈາກ ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ ໃນ​ອະ​ນາ​ຄົດ​ອັນ​ໃກ້​ນີ້.

The year 2020 in Afghanistan begins with the Trump Administration vowing to push ahead with plans to withdraw U.S. troops and an upward trend in the number of U.S. combat casualties in the country.In December, the White House said U.S. troop reduction in Afghanistan is 'not necessarily' tied to reaching a peace agreement with the Taliban.Mohammed Ahmadi, VOA reporter with Afghan Service, has more in this report.



At least twenty American service members were killed in Afghanistan in 2019, the highest casualty since NATO military operations in the country ended at the end of 2014.



The deaths came as Washington held direct peace talks with the Taliban aimed at the ending the war, the U.S.'s longest, throughout most of the year.



In early September 2019, Washington's peace envoy Zalmai Khalilzad announced he had made significant breakthroughs on peace talks with Taliban.



"if the conditions as stated in the agreement proceed, within 135 days we will abandon our five US military bases where our forces available there."



Several days later, President Trump tweeted that he would meet with a Taliban delegation in Washington but a few days later he called off scheduled talks.



"We had peace talks scheduled a few days ago. I called them off when I learned that they had killed a great American soldier from Puerto Rico and other 11 innocent people. They thought they would use this attack to show strength but actually what they showed unrelenting weakness. The last four days we have hit our enemy harder than they have ever been hit before and that will be continue."



President Trump visited American troops in Afghanistan in late November.The U.S. has about 12,000 troops in Afghanistan, but the president says the U.S. drawdown will not affect U.S. operations in the region.



"…at the same time we bring down number of our troops substantially but because of weaponry all the things we have in place we can do actually more damage even with fewer troops..."



US Secretary of Defense, Mark Esper few days later said political settlement is only way to end war in Afghanistan.



"... it does not mean we do not take any deal but want to make sure that we have a good deal a good enough deal that guarantees at least the security of our country forward in a brighter path ahead for the Afghan people than the trajectory we currently on."



Amid news of possible drawdown, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham met Afghan president Ghani and political leaders in Kabul and said that the Taliban cannot be trusted to be a reliable counterterrorism force.



"It needs to be clear that our presence in Afghanistan will continue and our goal is to withdraw our forces based on conditions that would warrant withdrawal."



Another American lawmaker is worried the Taliban is more interested in announcing a deal than actually ending the war in Afghanistan.



"One of my big concern is that Taliban right now is using this peace deal as a propaganda victory. They are saying we have won, that we outweighed Americans. The Taliban leadership are telling their fighters, just few more years all of the Americans will be gone."



But in the last two weeks of 2019 as the US and the Taliban failed to reach an agreement, the Trump administration began announcing that the withdraw of US troops from Afghanistan is no longer tied to reaching an agreement with the Taliban.



The Trump administration is expected to announce plans to withdraw about 4,000 troops from Afghanistan in near future.