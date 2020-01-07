ປີ 2020 ໃນປະເທດ ອັຟການິສຖານ ໄດ້ເລີ່ມຕົ້ນຂຶ້ນດ້ວຍລັດຖະບານທ່ານ ທຣຳ ປະຕິຍານທີ່ຈະດຳເນີນແຜນການຖອນກອງກຳລັງ ສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ແນວໂນ້ມການເສຍຊີວິດ ແລະ ບາດເຈັບໃນການຕໍ່ສູ້ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນຂອງທະຫານ ສະຫະລັດ ໃນປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວ. ໃນເດືອນທັນວາປີກາຍນີ້, ທຳນຽບຂາວໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ການຫຼຸດກອງທະຫານ ສະຫະລັດ ໃນ ອັຟການິສຖານ ແມ່ນບໍ່ຈຳເປັນຕ້ອງກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບການບັນລຸຂໍ້ຕົກລົງສັນຕິພາບກັບກຸ່ມຕາລີບານ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ໂມຮຳເມັດ ອາມາດີ ມີລາຍງານເພີ່ມເຕີມ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ທະຫານ ອາເມຣິກັນ ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 20 ຄົນ ໄດ້ຖືກຂ້າຕາຍໃນ ອັຟການິສຖານ ໃນປີ 2019, ເປັນຈຳນວນຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດທີ່ສູງທີ່ສຸດ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ການປະຕິບັດການທາງທະຫານຂອງອົງການ NATO ໃນປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ສິ້ນສຸດລົງໃນທ້າຍປີ 2014.
ການເສຍຊີວິດທັງຫຼາຍໄດ້ມີຂຶ້ນ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ລັດຖະບານ ວໍຊິງຕັນ ໄດ້ຈັດການເຈລະຈາສັນຕິພາບໂດຍກົງກັບກຸ່ມຕາລີບານ ທີ່ໄດ້ເພັ່ງເລັງໃສ່ການສິ້ນສຸດສົງຄາມນັ້ນ, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນສົງຄາມທີ່ຍາວທີ່ສຸດ ຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ໃນຕະຫຼອດເວລາສ່ວນຫຼາຍຂອງປີນັ້ນ.
ໃນຕົ້ນເດືອນກັນຍາ 2019, ທູດພິເສດ ຂອງ ວໍຊິງຕັນ ທ່ານ ຊາລເມ ຄາລິລຊາດ ໄດ້ປະກາດວ່າທ່ານໄດ້ບັນລຸຄວາມສຳເລັດທີ່ສຳຄັນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການເຈລະຈາສັນຕິພາບກັບກຸ່ມຕາລີບານ.
ທ່ານ ຊາລເມ ຄາລິລຊາດ ທູດພິເສດຮັບຜິດຊອບໃນການເຈລະຈາສັນຕິພາບກັບກຸ່ມຕາລິບານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ຖ້າສະພາບການຄືທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນຂໍ້ຕົກລົງຫາກດຳເນີນໄປ, ພາຍໃນ 135 ວັນພວກເຮົາກໍຈະອອກຈາກຖານທັບ ສະຫະລັດ ຂອງພວກເຮົາຫ້າແຫ່ງ ບ່ອນທີ່ກອງກຳລັງຂອງພວກເຮົາປະຈຳການຢູ່ນັ້ນ.”
ຫຼາຍວັນຕໍ່ມາ, ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຂຽນຂໍ້ຄວາມໃນທວິດເຕີວ່າ ທ່ານຈະພົບປະກັບຜູ້ແທນກຸ່ມຕາລີບານ ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ວໍຊິງຕັນ, ແຕ່ສອງສາມວັນຕໍ່ມາ ທ່ານກໍໄດ້ຍົກເລີກແຜນການເຈລະຈານັ້ນ.
ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາມີແຜນການເຈລະຈາສັນຕິພາບໃນສອງສາມວັນຂ້າງໜ້າ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ຍົກເລີກມັນ ເມື່ອຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຮູ້ວ່າພວກເຂົາໄດ້ຂ້າທະຫານ ອາເມຣິກັນ ທີ່ຍິ່ງໃຫຍ່ຈາກເກາະ ເປີໂຕ ຣີໂກ ແລະ ປະຊາຊົນຜູ້ບໍລິສຸດອີກ 11 ຄົນ. ພວກເຂົາຄິດວ່າເຂົາຈະໃຊ້ການໂຈມຕີນີ້ເພື່ອສະແດງຄວາມແຂງແກ່ນ ແຕ່ແທ້ຈິງແລ້ວ ສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຂົາໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນແມ່ນຄວາມອ່ອນແອທີ່ມີມາຢ່າງຕໍ່ເນື່ອງ. ໃນສີ່ວັນທີ່ຜ່ານມາພວກເຮົາໄດ້ໂຈມຕີສັດຕູຂອງພວກເຮົາໜັກກວ່າທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຄີຍຖືກມາກ່ອນ ແລະ ມັນຈະດຳເນີນຕໍ່ໄປ”
ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມ ກອງທະຫານ ອາເມຣິກັນ ໃນປະເທດ ອັຟການິສຖານ ເມື່ອທ້າຍເດືອນພະຈິກທີ່ຜ່ານມາ. ສະຫະລັດ ມີກຳລັງທະຫານປະມານ 12,000 ຄົນໃນ ອັຟການິສຖານ, ແຕ່ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີໄດ້ເວົ້າວ່າ ການຖອນກຳລັງ ສະຫະລັດ ຈະບໍ່ສົ່ງຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ການປະຕິບັດການຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ຢູ່ໃນພາກພື້ນນັ້ນ.
ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ໃນເວລາດຽວກັນ, ພວກເຮົາຈະຫຼຸດຈຳນວນ ກອງກຳລັງທະຫານຂອງພວກເຮົາເທື່ອລະນ້ອຍ ແຕ່ຍ້ອນມີອາວຸດທຸກຢ່າງຢູ່ພຽບພ້ອມ ພວກເຮົາແທ້ຈິງແລ້ວສາມາດສ້າງຄວາມເສຍຫາຍຫຼາຍກວ່າ ການມີ ກຳລັງທະຫານທີ່ໜ້ອຍລົງ.”
ລັດຖະມົນຕີປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ມາກ ເອັສເປີ ໃນສອງສາມວັນຕໍ່ມາໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ການຕົກລົງທາງການເມືອງແມ່ນພຽງວິທີດຽວ ທີ່ຈະສິ້ນສຸດສົງຄາມໃນ ອັຟການິສຖານ.
ທ່ານ ມາກ ເອັສເປີ ລັດຖະມົນຕີປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ສະຫະລັດ ກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນບໍ່ໄດ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າພວກເຮົາຈະບໍ່ຮັບເອົາຂໍ້ຕົກລົງຫຍັງ ແຕ່ພວກເຮົາຢາກຮັບປະກັນວ່າ ພວກເຮົາມີຂໍ້ຕົກລົງທີ່ດີ, ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງທີ່ດີພໍ ທີ່ຈະຮັບປະກັນວ່າ ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍປະເທດຂອງພວກເຮົາຈະມີເສັ້ນທາງສູ່ຄວາມປອດໄພທີ່ແຈ້ງສະຫວ່າງຂຶ້ນໃນອະນາຄົດຂ້າງໜ້າ ສຳລັບປະຊາຊົນ ອັຟການິສຖານ ຫຼາຍກວ່າທິດທາງທີ່ພວກເຮົາກຳລັງປະເຊີນຢູ່ໃນເວລານີ້.”
ທ່າມກາງຂ່າວ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ໃນການຖອນກຳລັງນັ້ນ, ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ລິນຊີ ແກຣມ ໄດ້ພົບປະກັບປະທານາທິບໍດີ ອັຟການິສຖານ ທ່ານ ອາສຣັຟ ການີ ແລະ ບັນດາຜູ້ນຳການເມືອງໃນນະຄອນ ຫຼວງ ກາບູລ ແລະ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ກຸ່ມຕາລີບານ ບໍ່ສາມາດເປັນທີ່ໄວ້ວາງໃຈ ໃຫ້ເປັນກຳລັງປາບປາມລັດທິກໍ່ການຮ້າຍທີ່ໜ້າເຊື່ອຖືໄດ້.
ທ່ານ ລິນຊີ ແກຣມ ກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນຕ້ອງມີຄວາມກະຈ່າງແຈ້ງວ່າ ການມີໜ້າຂອງພວກເຮົາໃນ ອັຟການິສຖານ ຈະສືບຕໍ່ໄປ ແລະ ເປົ້າໝາຍຂອງພວກເຮົາແມ່ນເພື່ອຖອນກຳລັງຂອງພວກເຮົາ ອີງຕາມສະພາບການຕ່າງໆທີ່ຈະຮັບປະກັນການຖອນຕົວນັ້ນ.”
ສະມາຊິກສະພາ ອາເມຣິກັນ ອີກທ່ານນຶ່ງ ໄດ້ມີຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງວ່າ ກຸ່ມຕາລີບານ ແມ່ນສົນໃຈໃນການປະກາດຂໍ້ຕົກລົງ ຫຼາຍກວ່າການສິ້ນສຸດສົງຄາມໃນ ອັຟການິສຖານ ຢ່າງແທ້ຈິງ.
ທ່ານ ໄມເກິລ ວອລທ໌ ສະມາຊິກສະພາຕ່ຳ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ນຶ່ງໃນຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງທີ່ສຳຄັນຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າກໍແມ່ນວ່າ ຕອນນີ້ ກຸ່ມຕາລີບານ ແມ່ນກຳລັງໃຊ້ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງສັນຕິພາບນີ້ ເປັນໄຊຊະນະໃນການໂຄສະນາຊວນເຊື່ອ. ພວກເຂົາເວົ້າວ່າພວກເຮົາໄດ້ຊະນະ, ທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເອົາຊະນະ ອາເມຣິກາ. ການນຳຂອງກຸ່ມຕາລີບານ ແມ່ນກຳລັງບອກພວກນັກຮົບຂອງເຂົາວ່າ ອີກພຽງສອງສາມປີ ພວກ ອາເມຣິກັນ ໝົດທຸກຄົນກໍຈະຫາຍໄປຈາກປະເທດ.”
ແຕ່ໃນສອງອາທິດສຸດທ້າຍຂອງປີ 2019 ໃນຂະນະທີ່ ສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ກຸ່ມຕາລີບານ ບໍ່ສາມາດທີ່ຈະບັນລຸຂໍ້ຕົກລົງໄດ້ນັ້ນ, ລັດຖະບານທ່ານ ທຣຳ ກໍໄດ້ເລີ່ມປະກາດວ່າ ການຖອນກຳລັງອອກຈາກ ອັຟການິສຖານ ແມ່ນຈະບໍ່ຜູກມັດກັບກັບຂໍ້ຕົກລົງກັບກຸ່ມຕາລີບານອີກຕໍ່ໄປ.
ລັດຖະບານທ່ານ ທຣຳ ຄາດວ່າຈະປະກາດແຜນການຕ່າງໆ ເພື່ອຖອນກຳລັງທະຫານປະມານ 4,000 ຄົນອອກຈາກ ອັຟການິສຖານ ໃນອະນາຄົດອັນໃກ້ນີ້.
The year 2020 in Afghanistan begins with the Trump Administration vowing to push ahead with plans to withdraw U.S. troops and an upward trend in the number of U.S. combat casualties in the country.In December, the White House said U.S. troop reduction in Afghanistan is 'not necessarily' tied to reaching a peace agreement with the Taliban.Mohammed Ahmadi, VOA reporter with Afghan Service, has more in this report.
At least twenty American service members were killed in Afghanistan in 2019, the highest casualty since NATO military operations in the country ended at the end of 2014.
The deaths came as Washington held direct peace talks with the Taliban aimed at the ending the war, the U.S.'s longest, throughout most of the year.
In early September 2019, Washington's peace envoy Zalmai Khalilzad announced he had made significant breakthroughs on peace talks with Taliban.
"if the conditions as stated in the agreement proceed, within 135 days we will abandon our five US military bases where our forces available there."
Several days later, President Trump tweeted that he would meet with a Taliban delegation in Washington but a few days later he called off scheduled talks.
"We had peace talks scheduled a few days ago. I called them off when I learned that they had killed a great American soldier from Puerto Rico and other 11 innocent people. They thought they would use this attack to show strength but actually what they showed unrelenting weakness. The last four days we have hit our enemy harder than they have ever been hit before and that will be continue."
President Trump visited American troops in Afghanistan in late November.The U.S. has about 12,000 troops in Afghanistan, but the president says the U.S. drawdown will not affect U.S. operations in the region.
"…at the same time we bring down number of our troops substantially but because of weaponry all the things we have in place we can do actually more damage even with fewer troops..."
US Secretary of Defense, Mark Esper few days later said political settlement is only way to end war in Afghanistan.
"... it does not mean we do not take any deal but want to make sure that we have a good deal a good enough deal that guarantees at least the security of our country forward in a brighter path ahead for the Afghan people than the trajectory we currently on."
Amid news of possible drawdown, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham met Afghan president Ghani and political leaders in Kabul and said that the Taliban cannot be trusted to be a reliable counterterrorism force.
"It needs to be clear that our presence in Afghanistan will continue and our goal is to withdraw our forces based on conditions that would warrant withdrawal."
Another American lawmaker is worried the Taliban is more interested in announcing a deal than actually ending the war in Afghanistan.
"One of my big concern is that Taliban right now is using this peace deal as a propaganda victory. They are saying we have won, that we outweighed Americans. The Taliban leadership are telling their fighters, just few more years all of the Americans will be gone."
But in the last two weeks of 2019 as the US and the Taliban failed to reach an agreement, the Trump administration began announcing that the withdraw of US troops from Afghanistan is no longer tied to reaching an agreement with the Taliban.
The Trump administration is expected to announce plans to withdraw about 4,000 troops from Afghanistan in near future.
