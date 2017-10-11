ສານສູງສຸດ ສະຫະລັດ ຍົກເລີກຄະດີ ຫ້າມເດີນທາງ ທີ່ໝົດອາຍຸແລ້ວ

ສານສູງສຸດ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ຍົກເລີກນຶ່ງໃນສອງຄະດີການຫ້າມເດີນທາງຈາກບັນດາ

ປະເທດທີ່ມີຊາວມຸສລິມອາໄສຢູ່ເປັນສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ ຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ເຊິ່ງ

ຍັງຄ້າງຄາຢູ່ ກ່ອນທີ່ມັນຈະໝົດກຳນົດ.

ສານໄດ້ປະຕິເສດຕໍ່ຄະດີທີ່ຖືກສະເໜີໂດຍສະຫະພັນສິດທິບຸກຄົນ ອາເມຣິກັນ ຍ້ອນ

ການຫ້າມທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ພະຍາຍາຈະລົບລ້າງນັ້ນໄດ້ໝົດອາຍຸແລ້ວ, ແລະ ໄດ້ຖືກທົດ

ແທນໂດຍອັນໃໝ່.

ແຕ່ບັນດາຜູ້ພິພາກສາບໍ່ໄດ້ດຳເນີນການຫຍັງ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄະດີນຶ່ງຕ່າງຫາກຈາກລັດ

ຮາວາຍ. ການຖົກຖຽງແມ່ນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການຫ້າມເດີນທາງທັງສອງ ແລະ ການຫ້າມຕ່າງ

ຫາກ ກ່ຽວກັບ ອົບພະຍົບ, ເຊິ່ງຍັງຈະບໍ່ໝົດອາຍຸເທື່ອຈົນຮອດວັນທີ 24 ຕຸລາ.

ການຫ້າມດັ້ງເດີມ ແມ່ນບໍ່ອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນຈາກປະເທດ ອີຣ່ານ, ລີເບຍ, ໂຊມາ

ເລຍ, ຊູດານ, ຊີເຣຍ ແລະ ເຢເມນ ເດີນທາງເຂົ້າໃນ ສະຫະລັດ ນອກຈາກເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະ

ມີ “ຂໍ້ອ້າງທີ່ໜ້າເຊື່ອຖື ກ່ຽວກັບ ສາຍພົວພັນຢ່າງແທ້ຈິງກັບຜູ້ຄົນ ຫຼື ໜ່ວຍງານໃດໆຢູ່

ໃນ ສະຫະລັດ.”

ການຫ້າມຄັ້ງໃໝ່ໄດ້ມີຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ປະຊາຊົນປະເທດ ແຊັດ, ອີີຣ່ານ, ລີເບຍ, ເກົາຫຼີ

ເໜືອ, ໂຊມາເລຍ, ຊີເຣຍ, ເວເນຊູເອລາ ແລະ ເຢເມນ ໃນລະດັບທີ່ແຕກຕ່າງກັນ. ດຳ

ລັດການເດີນທາງທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກປັບປຸງໃໝ່ ຈະເລີ່ມມີຜົນບັງຄັບໃຊ້ໃນວັນທີ 18 ຕຸລານີ້.

ດຳລັດສະບັບດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນໄດ້ຖືກຄັດຄ້ານແລ້ວ ຢູ່ໃນສານໃນລະດັບທີ່ຕໍ່າລົງມາ.

The U.S. Supreme Court has dismissed one of two cases pending before it over President Donald Trump's ban on travel from Muslim-majority countries.



The court threw out the case brought by the American Civil Liberties Union because the ban it sought to overthrow has since expired, and replaced by a new one.



But the justices took no action on a separate case from Hawaii. That dispute concerns both the travel ban and a separate ban on refugees, which does not expire until Oct. 24.



The original ban had barred citizens of Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the United States unless they had a "credible claim of a bona fide relationship with a person or entity in the United States.''



The new restrictions affect citizens of Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen in varying degrees.The revised travel order goes into effect on Oct. 18th.



It already has been challenged in the lower courts.