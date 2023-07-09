ລິ້ງ ສຳຫລັບເຂົ້າຫາ

ສານສູງສຸດ ສະຫະລັດ ຕັດສິນຄັດຄ້ານການອ້າງເອົານໍ້າຂອງຊົນເຜົ່າ ນາວາໂຮ

ສ​ານ​ສູງ​ສຸດ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໄດ້​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ວ່າ ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ກາງ​ແມ່ນບໍ່​ຈຳ​ເປັນ​ຕ້ອງ​ໃຫ້ການຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອ​ຊົນ​ເຜົ່າ ​ນາ​ວາ​ໂຮ ​ເພື່ອສະ​ໜອງ​ນໍ້​າ ຈາກ​ແມ່​ນ້ຳ ໂຄ​ໂລ​ຣາ​ໂດ ໃຫ້​ບ້ານ​ເຮືອນຫຼາຍ​ພັນຫຼັງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ສະ​ຫງວນ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ. ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ແມັກ ດິບ​ໂບ ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ, ເຊິ່ງ​ ພຸດ​ທະ​ສອນ ຈະ​ນຳ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ມ​າ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ພວກ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ຂອງ​ຊົນ​ເຜົ່າ ນາ​ວາ​ໂຮ ໂຕ່ງ​ຖັງ​ນ້ຳ 380 ລິດ​ເພື່ອ​ນຳ​ກັບ​ເມືອ​ບ້ານ. ການ​ຂັບ​ລົດ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ໄກ ​ເພື່ອ​ໄປ​ຫາ​ບ່ອນ​ໂຕ່ງ​ນ້ຳ​ໃນ​ພາກ​ເໜືອ​ຂອງ​ລັດ ອາ​ຣິ​ໂຊ​ນາ ຈະ​ໃຊ້ນ້ຳ​ມັນ​ແອັດ​ຊັງ​ ມູນ​ຄ່າ 30 ໂດ​ລາ, ແຕ່​ມັນ​ແມ່ນ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ຄອບ​ຄົວ​ນີ້ ແລະ ​ຄອບ​ຄົວ​ອື່ນໆ​ໃນ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ຂອງ​ເຂດ​ສະ​ຫງວນ​ຊົນ​ເຜົ່າ ນາ​ວາ​ໂຮ ຕ້ອງ​ເຮັດ​ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ໄດ້​ນ້ຳ ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ໄພ​ແຫ້ງ​ແລ້ງ 22 ປີ ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ແຫຼ່ງ​ນ້ຳ​ສ່ວນຫຼາຍ​ແຫ້ງ​ໝົດ.

ຊົນ​ເຜົ່າ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ຄາດ​ວ່າ ຫຼາຍກວ່ານຶ່ງ​ສ່ວນ​ສາມ​ຂອງ​ເຮືອນ​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ສະ​ຫງວນ​ທີ່ກວ້າງ 71,000 ຕາ​ກິ​ໂລ​ແມັດ
​ນັ້ ນ​ແມ່ນ​ຂາດ​ນ້ຳ.

ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາຫຼາຍ​ທົດ​ສະ​ວັດ, ຊົນ​ເຜົ່າ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ​ໄດ້​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ຊອກ​ຫາ ​ການ​ເຂົ້າເຖິງ​ນ້ຳ ​ຈາກ​ແມ່​ນ້ຳ ໂຄ​ໂລ​ຣາ​ໂດ, ເຊິ່ງ​ໄຫຼຢູ່​ຕາມ​ເຂດ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ​ ຂອງ​ເຂດ​ສະ​ຫງວນ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໃນ​ລັດ ອາ​ຣິ​ໂຊ​ນາ.

ພ້ອມ​ກັບ 29 ຊົນ​ເຜົ່າ​ອື່ນໆ, ຊົນ​ເຜົ່າ​ນາ​ວາ​ໂຮ ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ສິດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ໃຊ້​ນ້ຳ​ໃນ​ແມ່​ນ້ຳ ໂຄ​ໂລ​ຣາ​ໂດ. ແຕ່​ສານ​ສູງ​ສຸດ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໄດ້​ຕັດ​ສິນ ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ 22 ເດືອນ​ມິ​ຖຸ​ນາ ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ​ວ່າ ພັນ​ທະ​ສົນ​ທິ​ສັນ​ຍາ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ກາງບໍ່​ໄດ້​ລວມ​ມີ​ “ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອ” ເພື່ອ​ຊ່ວຍ​ຊົນ​ເຜົ່າ ນາ​ວາ​ໂຮ ໃຫ້​ໄດ້​ນ້ຳ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ນັ້ນ. ຄວາ​ມ​ຂັດ​ແຍ້ງ​ໄດ້​ເກີດ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ເອີ້ນ​ວ່າ “ການ​ສະ​ແດງ​ປະ​ລິ​ມານ,” ອີງ​ຕາມ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ນາງ ເຮ​ເທີ ທາ​ນາ​ນາ, ອາ​ຈານຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ​ຢູ່​ໂຮງ​ຮຽນ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ ເອີ​ໄວ​ນ໌, ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ ຄ​າ​ລິ​ຟໍ​ເນຍ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ ເຮ​ເທີ ເອີ​ໄວ​ນ໌ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ຄະ​ດີ​ສານ​ສູງ​ສຸດ ​ທີ່​ຫາ​ກໍ​ຖືກ​ປະ​ກາດ​ອອກ​ມາ, ຊົນ​ເຜົ່າ​ຕ່າງໆ​ລວມ​ທັງ​ຊົນ​ເຜົ່າ ນາ​ວາ​ໂຮ ຍັງ​ຄົງ​ມີ​ສິດ​ໃນ​ການ​ໃຊ້​ນ້ຳ. ແຕ່​ວ່າຫຼາຍ​ປານ​ໃດ? ນັ້ນ​ແມ່ນ​ຄຳ​ຖາມ​ທີ່​ໃຫຍ່. ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈະ​ສາ​ມາດ​ເອົາ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ແຫຼ່ງ​ຕ່າງໆ​ໄດ້ຫຼາຍ​ປານ​ໃດ?”

ແນວ​ໃດ​ກໍ່​ຕາມ​ບາງ​ຊົນ​ເຜົ່າ​ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ບັນ​ລຸ​ການ​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ຕ່າງໆ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ໃຊ້​ນ້ຳ​ໃນ​ແມ່​ນ້ຳ ໂຄ​ໂລ​ຣາ​ໂດ, ຊົນ​ເຜົ່າ​ອື່ນໆ​ແມ່ນ​ຖືກ​ຂັດ​ຂວາງ​ໂດຍ​ການ​ຕໍ່​ສູ້​ທາງ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ທີ່​ດົນຫຼາຍ​ທົດ​ສະ​ວັດ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ບັນ​ຫາ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ລິ​ມານ.

ຊົນ​ເຜົ່າ​ຕ່າງໆ​ຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້​ບັນ​ລຸ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ກັບ​ລັດ​ທັງຫຼາຍທີ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ອາ​ໄສ​ຢູ່​ເພື່ອ​ເຂົ້າ​ຫາ​ນ້ຳ​ໃນ​ແມ່​ນ້ຳ, ເຊິ່ງ​ຖືກ​ແຈກ​ຢາຍ​ຕາມ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ບັນ​ລຸກັນຢ້ອນ​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ໄປ​ດົນ​ກວ່າ​ນຶ່ງ​ສັດ​ຕະ​ວັດ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ, ເປັນ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ ​ເຊິ່ງ​ຊົນ​ເຜົ່າ​ພື້ນ​ເມືອງ ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ ຖືກ​ແຍກ​ອອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່​ຕອນ​ທຳ​ອິດ.

ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ໄພ​ແຫ້ງ​ແລ້ງຫຼາຍ​ປີ, ແລະ ດ້ວຍ​ຂໍ້​ບັງ​ຄັບ​ໃຫ້ຫຼຸດ​ການ​ໃຊ້​ນ້ຳ​ຄາດ​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ນັ້ນ, ​ທ່ານນາງ ທາ​ນາ​ນາ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ຊົນ​ເຜົ່າ​ທັງຫຼາຍ​ແມ່ນ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ກັບ​ສິ່ງ​ທ້າ​ທາຍ​ເພີ່ມ​ຂຶ້ນ ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ສ່ວນ​ແບ່ງ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ ເຮ​ເທີ ທາ​ນາ​ນາ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຖ້າ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຖືກ​ພົບ​ວ່າ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບ ​ເພື່ອ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອ​ຊົນ​ເຜົ່າ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ, ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຄົງ​ໄດ້​ປິດ​ຊ່ອງ​ຫວ່າງ​ນ້ຳ​ໃນ​ຊົນ​ເຜົ່າ​ອິນ​ເດຍ ໄວ​ກວ່ານີ້ຫຼາຍ. ມັນ​ຍັງ​ຈະ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຢູ່. ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຍັງ​ຈະ​ໄປ​ຮອດ​ຫັ້ນ​ຢູ່. ມັນ​ຈະ​ໃຊ້​ເວ​ລາ​ຕື່ມ​ອີກ​ໜ້ອຍ​ນຶ່ງ ແລະ ຄວາມ​ຕັ້ງ​ໃຈ​ອີກ​ໜ້ອຍ​ນຶ່ງ.”

ຈົນ​ກວ່າ​ຈະ​ຮອດ​ເວ​ລາ​ນັ້ນ, ຊາວ ນາ​ວາ​ໂຮ ຫຼາຍ​ພັນ​ຄົນ​ຕ້ອງ​ອາ​ໄສ​ສະ​ຖານ​ທີ່​ຕ່າງໆ​ຄື​ແຫ່ງນີ້​ເພື່ອ​ໄປ​ເອົາ​ນ້ຳ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໃນ​ແຕ່​ລະ​ວັນ.

Members of the Navajo Nation fill a 380-liter tank with water to bring back home.

The long drive to the water station in northern Arizona burned $30 worth of gasoline, but it is what this family and many others in the western Navajo reservation must do to get water where 22 years of drought have dried up most water sources. The tribe estimates that over one-third of the homes on its 71,000 square kilometer reservation lack water.

For decades, the tribe has sought access to water from the Colorado River, which flows along the western border of their reservation in Arizona.

Along with 29 other tribes, the Navajo have rights to Colorado River water. But the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on June 22nd that federal government treaty obligations do not include an “affirmative duty” to help the Navajo Nation get that water. The dispute stems from what is called “quantification,” says Heather Tanana, a visiting professor at the University of California, Irvine Law School.

“After the Supreme Court case that was just issued, tribes still – including Navajo Nation – have water rights. How much, though? That's the big question. How much water are they able to take out of various sources?”

Although some tribes have reached settlements to use Colorado River water, others have been stymied by decades-long legal battles over the quantification issue.

Tribes must reach agreements with the states in which they reside to access river water, which is allocated

according to agreements reaching back over a century, deals from which Native Americans were originally excluded.

After decades of drought, and with mandatory cuts in water usage expected, Tanana says tribes face growing challenges to get their share.

“Had the government been found to have a responsibility to help the nation, we would have closed the water gap in Indian country a lot faster. It will still happen. We will still get there. It will just take a little bit more time and a little more determination.”

Until then, thousands of Navajos depend on sites like this one to get their daily water.

