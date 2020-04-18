ນັກຮຽນ ສະຫະລັດ ຫຼາຍຄົນຮຽນໜັງສື ທາງອອນໄລນ໌ ເປັນຄັ້ງທຳອິດ

ໂຮງຮຽນຫຼາຍແຫ່ງໃນ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ຖືກປິດ ທ່າມກາງການລະບາດ ຂອງ ໄວຣັສ ໂຄໂຣນາ, ດ້ວຍບາງແຫ່ງ ໄດ້ເລີ່ມຕົ້ນການສອນທາງອອນໄລນ໌ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ພວກເດັກນ້ອຍໄດ້ຮໍ່າຮຽນຕໍ່ໄປ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ຊາກິບ ອຸລ ອິສລາມ ໄດ້ພົບກັບຄອບຄົວນຶ່ງໃນລັດ ແມຣີແລນ ທີ່ກຳລັງພະຍາຍາມປັບຕົວໃຫ້ເຂົ້າກັບ ວິຖີຊີວິດແບບໃໝ່, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ໂຮງຮຽນທັງຫຼາຍຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ ໄດ້ຖືກປິດ ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ ໄປຈົນຮອດວັນທີ 24 ເມສາ. ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີ ທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.



ນັກຮຽນປີທີ 8 ນາງ ແຄັດທຣີນາ ເຊັບກີ ບໍ່ໄດ້ຕຳໜິຫຍັງ ກ່ຽວກັບ ວິຖີຊີວິດ ໃໝ່ຂອງລາວ, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ລາວໄດ້ເລີ່ມຮຽນວິຊາເລກທາງອອນໄລນ໌ ເປັນຄັ້ງ ທຳອິດ.

ນາງ ແຄັດທຣີນາ ກ່າວວ່າ “ໂດຍສ່ວນຕົວແລ້ວ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າມັກທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ອອກ ຈາກບ້ານທີ່ສະດວກສະບາຍ. ແລະ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າກໍມ່ວນ ກັບການມີວຽກເຮັດ ໜ້ອຍລົງກວ່າເກົ່າເຊັ່ນກັນ.”

ແຕ່ນ້ອງສາວຂອງນາງ ແຄຣັດທຣີນາ, ຊື່ວ່າ ເອວາ, ຮຽນຢູ່ຫ້ອງທີ 3 ເວົ້າວ່າ ການຮຽນທາງອອນໄລນ໌ ແມ່ນບໍ່ໄດ້ຢູ່ໃນຄວາມຄິດຂອງລາວ.

ນາງ ເອວາ ເຊັບກີ ເວົ້າວ່າ “ຂ້ອຍເດົາວ່າຂ້ອຍກົດດັນທາງຈິດຫຼາຍ. ຂ້ອຍຄິດ ຮອດນາຍຄູ, ໝູ່ຂອງຂ້ອຍ. ແລະຂ້ອຍກໍຄິດຮອດຢາກໄປໂຮງຮຽນຄືກັນ.”

ແມ່ຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ທ່ານນາງ ອາລີນາ, ຜູ້ທີ່ເປັນນາຍຄູຢູ່ລັດ ແມຣີແລນ ເວົ້າວ່າ ການປ່ຽນແປງແມ່ນບໍ່ຍາກ ແຕ່ສິ່ງທ້າທາຍຕ່າງໆແມ່ນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ເລື່ອງເຕັກນິກ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ.

ທ່ານນາງ ອາລີນາ ເຊັບກີ ເວົ້າວ່າ “ບາງເທື່ອເຂົາເຈົ້າຕ້ອງໄດ້ຕິດຕັ້ງໃນເວລາ ດຽວກັນ ກັບເວລາທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າສອນທາງອອນໄລນ໌,​ ສະນັ້ນ, ມັນຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ມີ ຄວາມຫຍຸ້ງຍາກ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຕ້ອງໄດ້ຢຸດສອນ ແລະ ພັກຜ່ອນ ເພື່ອທີ່ຈະຕິດ ຕັ້ງການຮຽນອອນໄລນ໌ ໃຫ້ລູກຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າສອງຄົນ.”

ໃນລັດ ແມຣີແລນ ທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ນັ້ນ, ມັນໄດ້ເຮັດ ໃຫ້ລະບົບໂຮງຮຽນຫຼາຍແຫ່ງ ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍສອງສາມອາທິດ ທີ່ຈະສ້າງຖານອອນ ໄລນ໌ ໃຫ້ພວກນັກຮຽນ ແລະ ຄູອາຈານ ເພື່ອສືບຕໍ່ຂັ້ນຕອນການສຶກສາ.

ທ່ານ ຣາຍອັນ ບີ ເມັງ, ອາຈານສອນຄະນິດສາດ ທີ່ໂຮງຮຽນມັດທະຍົມຕອນ ຕົ້ນ ຈູລຽສ ເວັສ ກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນມີອັດຕາການຮຽນຮູ້ໃໝ່ທີ່ສູງ ສຳລັບນາຍຄູ ຂອງພວກເຮົາທຸກຄົນ ເຊັ່ນດຽວກັບ ນັກຮຽນຂອງພວກເຮົາທີ່ຈະຄຸ້ນເຄີຍກັບ ເທັກໂນໂລຈີໃໝ່ນີ້ ແລະ ພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະຮຽນຮູ້ເອົາການສິດສອນທີ່ດີ ຄືທີ່ ພວກເຮົາມີໃນເວລາທີ່ພວກເຮົາຢູ່ໂຮງຮຽນ. ແຕ່ຕອນນີ້ພວກເຮົາເຮັດມັນຈາກ ບ້ານຂອງພວກເຮົາ.”

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ນາງ ແຄດທຣີນາ ແລະ ນາງ ເອວາ ລຶ້ງກັບການຮຽນອອນໄລນ໌ ນັ້ນ, ເຂົາເຈົ້າກໍມີຂໍ້ຄວາມທີ່ຈະກ່າວສຳລັບນັກຮຽນທຸກຄົນ ທີ່ຖືກກັກບໍລິເວນ ຢູ່ບ້ານ ຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

ນາງ ແຄັດທຣີນາ ເວົ້າວ່າ “ຈົ່ງຢູ່ໃນເຮືອນເຖາະ. ມັນບໍ່ໄດ້ຍາກ ແລະ ຂ້ອຍແນ່ ໃຈວ່າ ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍພວກເຮົາເຄິ່ງນຶ່ງ ກໍຫວັງວ່າພວກເຈົ້າຢາກເຮັດແນວນັ້ນ. ສະນັ້ນ, ຂ້ອຍຈະມອບຄຳປາຖະໜານີ້ໃຫ້.”

ນາງ ເອວາ ເວົ້າວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຄວນສືບຕໍ່ຮຽນອອນໄລນ໌ ແລະ ລ້າງມືຂອງ ພວກເຮົາ ແລະ ຫາວິທີເພື່ອຢູ່ໃນເຮືອນ.”

ທ່ານ ຣາຍອັນ ເມັງ ຜູ້ເປັນນາຍຄູເວົ້າວ່າ ລະບົບໂຮງຮຽນຂອງລັດ ແມຣີແລນ ແມ່ນບໍ່ໄດ້ສະໜອງອາຫານໃຫ້ນັກຮຽນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ, ແຕ່ຍັງໄດ້ຮັບປະກັນວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າມີແລັບທັອບໃຊ້ ຫຼື ສັນຍານ Wi-Fi ເຊັ່ນກັນ, ສະນັ້ນເຂົາເຈົ້າຈຶ່ງສາ ມາດຮຽນໃຫ້ທັນໃນລະຫວ່າງການປິດໂຮງຮຽນ.

Many schools throughout the United States are shut down amid the coronavirus outbreak, with some starting online classes to keep kids learning. VOA’s Saqib Ul Islam met a family in the state of Maryland trying to fit in this new routine, as schools there remain closed at least until April 24.

Eighth grader Katrina Scheppke does not mind her new routine, as she starts taking her mathematics classes online for the first time.

“Personally I enjoy not needing to leave the comforts of my home. And also I enjoy having less work than usual.”

But for Katrina’s younger sister, third Eva, online learning is not ideal.

“I guess I'm getting a lot of cabin fever. I miss my teacher, my friends. I also miss going to school”.

Their mother Alina, who is a Maryland teacher, says the transition was not difficult, but the challenges are more technical.

“Sometimes they have to be set up at the same time as I am teaching my online lessons, so, that presents a difficulty. I have to stop my class and take a break in order to set up both kids for online sessions.”

In the eastern U.S. state of Maryland, it took many school systems at least a few weeks to create an online platform for students and teachers to continue the educational process.

“There's a huge learning curve for all of our teachers as well as our students to become accustomed to this technology and to try to replicate the good instruction that we had when we were in the schools. But now we have to do this from our homes.”

While Katrina and Eva getting used to online learning, they have a message for all students confined to their homes.

“Just stay indoors. It's not that hard and I am sure at least half of you had wished you could do that. So, wish granted.”

“We should keep on learning online and keep on washing our hands and find some how to stay contained.”

Teacher Ryan Menk says Maryland school systems are not only providing meals for their students, but also making sure they have access to laptops and Wi-Fi hotspots, so that they can keep their education on track during the shutdown.