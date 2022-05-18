ສະ​ຫະ​ຫລັດກ່າວວ່າ ຕົນ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜຸນຢ່າງເຂັ້ມ​ແຂງ ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ ໄດ້​ຮັບຖາ​ນະ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້ສັງ​ເກດ​ການ​ຄືນ

​ຢູ່ໃນ ​ສະ​ພາອະ​ນາ​ໄມ​ໂລກ (WHA) ທີ່​ເປັນ​ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ອະ​ນາ​ໄມ​ໂລກ (WHO.)

ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານ​ນີ້ ໂຄ​ສົກ​ ກະ​ຊວງ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ​ເນດ ພ​ຣາຍ​ສ໌ ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວ່າ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ໂລກ​ ກຳ​ລັງ​ຕໍ່​ສູ້​ກັ​ບການ​ແຜ່​ລະ​ບາດ​ໂຄວິດ-19 ແລະ​ການ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ດ້ານ​ສາ​ທາ​ລະນະ​ສຸກ​ອື່ນໆ ກ​ານ​ຖືກໂດດ​ດ່ຽວ​ຂອງ​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ​ ຈາກອົງ​ການ WHO “ແມ່ນ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ເຫດ​ຜົນ.” ​

“​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ເຊື່ອ​ວ່າ ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ການ​ຊັ່ງ​ຊາ​ທີ່​ສົ​ມ​ເຫດ​ສົມ​ຜົນ ທີ່​ບໍ່​ໃຫ້ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ​ນຳ” ​ໃນ​ອົງ​ການ WHO ​ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ຄຳ

​ເວົ້າ​ທີ່ທ່ານ​ພ​ຣາຍ​ສ໌ໄດ້​ກ່າວ. ​ການ​ບໍ່​ມີໄຕ້​ຫວັນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ WHA ຫວ່າງ​ບໍ່​ເທົ່າ​ໃດ​ປີ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ​ນີ້ ເປັນ​ສິ່ງທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົ​າ

ໄດ້​ຊອກ​ຫາການແກ້​ໄຂ. ອົງ​ການ WHO ​ໄດ້​ທັບ​ມ້າງ​ສະ​ພາບ​ການ​ທີ່​ເຄີຍ​ມີ​ຢູ່ ​ມາ​ໄດ້​ 70 ປີ ຂອງ​ສະ​ພາ​ອະ​ນາ​ໄມ​ໂລກ ​ໃນ​ປີ 2017 ເວ​ລາສະ​ພາ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ເຊີນເອົ​າ​ຜູ້​ຕາງ​ໜ້າສັງ​ເກດ​ການ​ໄຕ້ຫວັນ ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ.”

ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ​ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ ໄດ້​ສັນ​ລະ​ເສີນ​ຄວາມ​ຊ່ຽວ​ຊາ​ນ​ດ້ານ​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ສຸກ

​ຂອງ​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ ແລະການ​ປັບ​ໂຕ​ໃນ​ການ​ຮັບ​ມື​ກັບໂຄວິດ-19 ​ໂດຍ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ ການ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ໄປ​ນັ້ນ “ມີ​ຊັບ​ພະ​ຍາ​ກອນ​ພຽງ​ພໍ ທີ່​ຈະ​ບອກ​ໃຫ້ WHO” ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ອົງ​ການ​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ສຸກ ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາຊາດ ​ຮັບ​ມື​ກັບໄພຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່ທາງ

​ດ້ານ​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ສຸກ.

The United States said it strongly advocates for Taiwan to regain its observer status in the World Health Assembly (WHA) the decision-making body of the World Health Organization (WHO), leading into its annual meeting May 22-28 in Geneva.

On Tuesday, State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters that as the world is battling the COVID-19 pandemic and other public health threats, Taiwan's isolation from the WHO is "unwarranted."

"We believe there is no reasonable justification to exclude its (Taiwan's) participation" in WHO, Price said. "Taiwan's absence from the WHA in recent years is something that we have sought to rectify. The WHO broke years of precedent at the 70th World Health Assembly in 2017, when it failed to invite a Taiwanese delegation to observe."

U.S. officials and congressional members have praised Taiwan's public health expertise and its resilience in the face of COVID-19, saying it offers "considerable resources to inform the WHO" as the U.N. health agency addresses public health threats.