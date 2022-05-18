ສະຫະຫລັດກ່າວວ່າ ຕົນສະໜັບສະໜຸນຢ່າງເຂັ້ມແຂງ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ໄຕ້ຫວັນ ໄດ້ຮັບຖານະເປັນຜູ້ສັງເກດການຄືນ
ຢູ່ໃນ ສະພາອະນາໄມໂລກ (WHA) ທີ່ເປັນຄະນະກຳມະການຕັດສິນ ຂອງອົງການອະນາໄມໂລກ (WHO.)
ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ໂຄສົກ ກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານເນດ ພຣາຍສ໌ ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວວ່າ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ໂລກ ກຳລັງຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບການແຜ່ລະບາດໂຄວິດ-19 ແລະການຂົ່ມຂູ່ດ້ານສາທາລະນະສຸກອື່ນໆ ການຖືກໂດດດ່ຽວຂອງໄຕ້ຫວັນ ຈາກອົງການ WHO “ແມ່ນບໍ່ມີເຫດຜົນ.”
“ພວກເຮົາເຊື່ອວ່າ ບໍ່ມີການຊັ່ງຊາທີ່ສົມເຫດສົມຜົນ ທີ່ບໍ່ໃຫ້ໄຕ້ຫວັນເຂົ້າຮ່ວມນຳ” ໃນອົງການ WHO ນັ້ນຄືຄຳ
ເວົ້າທີ່ທ່ານພຣາຍສ໌ໄດ້ກ່າວ. ການບໍ່ມີໄຕ້ຫວັນຢູ່ໃນ WHA ຫວ່າງບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດປີທີ່ຜ່ານມານີ້ ເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາ
ໄດ້ຊອກຫາການແກ້ໄຂ. ອົງການ WHO ໄດ້ທັບມ້າງສະພາບການທີ່ເຄີຍມີຢູ່ ມາໄດ້ 70 ປີ ຂອງສະພາອະນາໄມໂລກ ໃນປີ 2017 ເວລາສະພາດັ່ງກ່າວ ບໍ່ໄດ້ເຊີນເອົາຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າສັງເກດການໄຕ້ຫວັນ ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມ.”
ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສະຫະລັດ ແລະບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາ ໄດ້ສັນລະເສີນຄວາມຊ່ຽວຊານດ້ານສາທາລະນະສຸກ
ຂອງໄຕ້ຫວັນ ແລະການປັບໂຕໃນການຮັບມືກັບໂຄວິດ-19 ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ ການສະເໜີໄປນັ້ນ “ມີຊັບພະຍາກອນພຽງພໍ ທີ່ຈະບອກໃຫ້ WHO” ໃນຂະນະທີ່ອົງການສາທາລະນະສຸກ ສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ຮັບມືກັບໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ທາງ
ດ້ານສາທາລະນະສຸກ.
The United States said it strongly advocates for Taiwan to regain its observer status in the World Health Assembly (WHA) the decision-making body of the World Health Organization (WHO), leading into its annual meeting May 22-28 in Geneva.
On Tuesday, State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters that as the world is battling the COVID-19 pandemic and other public health threats, Taiwan's isolation from the WHO is "unwarranted."
"We believe there is no reasonable justification to exclude its (Taiwan's) participation" in WHO, Price said. "Taiwan's absence from the WHA in recent years is something that we have sought to rectify. The WHO broke years of precedent at the 70th World Health Assembly in 2017, when it failed to invite a Taiwanese delegation to observe."
U.S. officials and congressional members have praised Taiwan's public health expertise and its resilience in the face of COVID-19, saying it offers "considerable resources to inform the WHO" as the U.N. health agency addresses public health threats.