ບັນດານັກຍຸດທະສາດ ສະຫະລັດ ໄຕ່ຕອງຄືນ ວິທີທາງຮັບມື ກັບຈີນ ທີ່ກຳລັງ ມີອິດທະພົນຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ

ເສດຖະກິດຂອງຈີນທີ່ກຳລັງສູງຂຶ້ນ ແລະການສະແດງສິດຂອງຕົນເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຢູ່ໃນເຂດອິນໂດ-ປາຊີຟິກ ແມ່ນເປັນການເຕືອນຕໍ່ວໍຊິງຕັນ ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກສັ່ນຄອນຢູ່ແລ້ວຍ້ອນຜົນກະທົບ ຢ່າງຮ້າຍແຮງ ຈາກໄວຣັສໂຄວິດ-19 ທີ່ມາຈາກເມືອງວູຮານຂອງຈີນ. ໃນຂະນະທີ່ທັງສອງປະເທດກຳລັງຫາທາງພົວພັນໃນສາຍສຳພັນ ທີ່ວິວັດທະນາການຢູ່ເລື້ອຍ ແລະເຄັ່ງຕຶງ ຊຶ່ງບັນດານັກວິເຄາະບາງສ່ວນກວດຄືນເບິ່ງນະໂຍບາຍຕໍ່ຈີນຂອງອາເມຣິກາ ວ່າມັນບໍ່ໄດ້ຜົນແນວໃດ ແລະມັນໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ ສຳລັບໃນອະນາຄົດ. ເຈລາ ເດີ ແຟຣນແສັດຈີ ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ໂອ້ລົມກັບນັກຍຸດທະສາດ ການທະຫານຂອງອາເມຣິກາ ສອງທ່ານຜູ້ທີ່ມີອິດທິພົນ ກ່ຽວກັບສິ່ງທີ່ຄາດໝາຍໄດ້ ໃນຕໍ່ໜ້າ ຊຶ່ງໄຊຈະເລີນສຸກ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ອຳນາດດ້ານເສດຖະກິິດຂອງຈີນ ອຳນວຍໃຫ້ຈີນ ມີອິດທິພົນທາງດ້ານພູມິສາດການເມືອງຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ແລະພາຍໃຕ້ການນຳຂອງທ່ານສີ ຈິ້ນຜິງ ປັກກິ່ງແມ່ນເປັນທີ່ຈະແຈ້ງວ່າ ໄດ້ແນເປົ້າໝາຍໃສ່ ເພື່ອປ່ຽນແທນອຳນາດຂອງອາເມຣິກາ ແລະການມີອິດທິພົນໃນໂລກ ແລະກຳນົດລະບຽບຂອງໂລກໃໝ່.

ສາມທົດສະວັດຜ່ານມາ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ຊ່ອຍຈີນ ໃນການເຂົ້າຮ່ວມອົງການການຄ້າໂລກ ຫຼື WTO ໂດຍມີຄວາມຄາດໝາຍວ່າ ການເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ໃນການຄ້າຂອງຈີນ ອາດເຮັດໃຫ້ປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວ ເປັນປະເທດປະຊາທິປະໄຕ.

ນາຍພົນເຈມສ໌ ໂຈນສ໌ ທີ່ກະສຽນແລ້ວຊຶ່ງເປັນທີ່ປຶກສາດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົແຫ່ງ ຊາດໃນລັດຖະບານທ່ານໂອບາມາ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຄຶດວ່າ ຂະນະທີ່ຈີນ ມີສ່ວນຮ່ວມ ໃນການຄ້າຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ຊຶ່ງເປັນທີ່ບໍ່ສອດຄ້ອງກັບລະບອບຄອມມິວນິສ ໂດຍມີຕະຫຼາດເສລີ ອາດຈະກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດການປ່ຽນແປງໃນພຶດຕິກຳຂອງພວກເຂົາ ເຈົ້າ.”

ການຄາດໝາຍນັ້ນ ບໍ່ພຽງໄດ້ພິສູດວ່າ ບໍ່ເປັນປະໂຫຍດ ແຕ່ຍັງໄດ້ກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດມີຜົນສະທ້ອນທີ່ບໍ່ຕ້ອງການ ອິງຕາມນາຍພົນ ເຈມສ໌ ໂຈນສ໌ ຜູ້ກະສຽນແລ້ວນັ້ນ. ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ການເຕີບໃຫຍ່ຂຶ້ນຂອງຈີນ ບັນລຸໄດ້ຢ່າງລຶກລັບ, ໂດຍການລັກຂະໂມຍ ແລະດ້ວຍບ່ອນທຳລາຍຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງຂອງອາເມຣິກາ ແລະປະເທດຕາເວັນຕົກ.

ນາຍພົນໂຈນສ໌ ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງສະໄກປ໌ ວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຮູ້ຈັກ ໃນສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຂົາ ເຈົ້າກຳລັງເຮັດຢູໃນດ້ານໄຊເບີ ກ່ຽວກັບການລັກຂະໂມຍຊັບສິນທາງປັນຍາ ໃນແຫ່ງໃດກໍຕາມທີ່ພວກເຂົາສາມາດເຮັດໄດ້. ຈີນ ສະເໜີຕົນເອງ ອ່ອນນ້ອມ ຄຳເວົ້າທັງໝົດຂອງພວກເຂົາແມ່ນນຸ້ມນວນແທ້ເລີຍ ແລະມີຄວາມໝາຍດີ. ແຕ່ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ຄວນຖືກຫລອກ. ພວກເຂົາກຳລັງວາງ Trojan horses ຫຼື ໄວຣັສຄອມພິວເຕີ້ ໃຫ້ຫຼາຍເທົ່າທີ່ສາມາດເຮັດໄດ້ ໃນປະເທດຕ່າງໆ ຂອງພວກເຮົາ.”

ເປົ້າໝາຍຂອງຈີນ ແມ່ນເພື່ອບ່ອນທຳລາຍ ກຸ່ມພັນທະມິດດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພ ໄລຍະຍາວຂອງອາເມຣິກາ ນຳດ້ວຍ ນັ້ນແມ່ນຄຳເວົ້າຂອງອະດີດຜູ້ບັນຊາການສູງສຸດອົງການເນໂຕ້ ນາຍພົນ ແວສລີ ຄລອກຄ໌ ທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວໄປ. ດຽວນີ້ ຈີນ ແລະປະທານປະເທດຂອງຕົນ ທ່ານ ສີ ຈິ້ນຜິງ ແມ່ນໄດ້ເພັ່ງເລັງໃສ່ເຂດໃກ້ຄຽງ ຂອງພວກເຂົາເອງ, ເຂດມະຫາສະໝຸດປາຊີຟິກ, ແລະກ່ອນອື່ນໝົດ ກໍແມ່ນໄຕ້ຫວັນ.

ນາຍພົນຄລອກຄ໌ ກ່າວວ່າ “ບັນຫາໃນມື້ນີ້ ຢູ່ໃນມະຫາສະໝຸດປາຊີຟິກ ກໍແມ່ນວ່າ ພວກຄົນທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ຍິນລົມກັນຫຼາຍທີ່ສຸດແມ່ນກ່ຽວກັບໄຕ້ຫວັນ ເພາະ ວ່າ ພວກເຮົາມີຂໍ້ຕົກລົງ ບ່ອນທີ່ສະຫະລັດ ຍົກເລີກບໍ່ຮັບຮູ້ໄຕ້ຫວັນ. ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ໝັ້ນໝາຍວ່າ ຈະບໍ່ມີການໃຊ້ກຳລັງເພື່ອແກ້ໄຂເລື້ອງໄຕ້ຫວັນ. ແຕ່ ທ່ານສີ ບໍ່ເຫັນດີ ຕໍ່ການໝັ້ນໝາຍນັ້ນ.”

ສ່ວນນາຍພົນ ໂຈນສ໌ ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງສະໄກປ໌ ວ່າ “ຢູ່ໃນທະເລຈີນໃຕ້ ທ່ານອາດຈະເຫັນມີການປະເຊີນໜ້າກັນໂດຍບັງເອີນ. ພວກເຮົາເປັນທີ່ແນ່ນອນ ແມ່ນເອົາຈິງເອົາຈັງ ກ່ຽວກັບການຮັກສາເສລີພາບ ໃນການເດີນເຮືອ ຂອງກົດໝາຍສາກົນ ແມ່ນຢູ່ອັນດັບສຳຄັນສຸດ.”

ຈີນຢືນຢັດວ່າ ສະຫະລັດເປັນຜູ້ຫາເລື້ອງຢູ່ໃນທະເລຈີນໃຕ້ ແລະວ່າ ສາຍສຳ ພັນຂອງຕົນກັບໄຕ້ຫວັນ ແມ່ນບັນຫາພາຍໃນ ທີ່ວໍໍຊິງຕັນ ບໍ່ຄວນເຂົ້າມາຫຍຸ້ງກ່ຽວ.

ກ່ຽວ.

ແຕ່ດ້ວຍຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງລະຫວ່າງ ວໍຊິງຕັນແລະຈີນ ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນນັບມື້ ແລະໄຕ້ຫວັນ ເຫັນວ່າເປັນຈຸດຮ້ອນແຮງເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນເຊັ່ນກັນ ຊຶ່ງທ່ານຄລອກຄ໌ ກ່າວວ່າ ສະຖານະການຍັງຄົງຄາດການບໍ່ໄດ້ ເປັນຄືກັນກັບໃນລະຫວ່າງ ສະໄໝສົງຄາມເຢັນ.

ນາຍພົນຄລອກຄ໌ ກ່າວວ່າ “ສະຫະພາບໂຊຫວຽດ ຮູ້ວ່າ ຖ້າພວກເຮົາຂ້າມເຂົ້າໄປໃນເຂດຊາຍແດນລະຫວ່າງເຢຍຣະມັນ ກໍຈະມີການສູ້ລົບກັນ ແຕ່ພວກເຮົາ ບໍ່ເຄີຍເວົ້າວ່າ ເວລາໃດທີ່ພວກເຮົາຈະນຳໃຊ້ອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍ. ມື້ນີ້ ທ່ານກຳລັງລົມກັນກ່ຽວກັບ ເລື້ອງນ່ານຟ້າ ດິນແດນ ແລະທະເລ ອະວະກາດ ແລະໄຊເບີ. ມັນແມ່ນເລື້ອງທີ່ເປັນອັນຕະລາຍແທ້ໆ.”

China’s economic rise and its greater assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific is setting off alarms in Washington, already rattled by the devastating consequences from COVID 19 – the virus that came from Wuhan. As the two countries navigate their evolving and tense relationship, some analysts are looking back at how American policy toward China failed and what that means for the future.VOA’s Jela de Franceschi speaks with two influential American military strategists for what to expect next.

China’s economic might has given it greater geopolitical clout, and under leader Xi Jinping Beijing clearly aims to replace America’s might and global influence and redefine the world order.

Three decades ago, the United States helped China join the World Trade Organization with the expectation that increasing China’s trade could lead to its democratization.

(General(Ret.) James Jones,, National Security Advisor, Obama Administration)

We thought that as China got more into trade that the incompatibility of a communist regime with free trade would essentially cause a change in their behavior.”

That expectation not only proved futile, but caused an undesirable ripple effect, according to retired General James Jones. He says China’s ascent was achieved by stealth, stealing and by undermining American and Western security.

(General (Ret.) James Jones National Security Advisor, Obama Administration)

We know what they are doing in cyberspace in terms of stealing intellectual properties wherever they can. China presents itself as soft, all their words are very, very gentle and well meaning. But we shouldn't be deceived. They are planting as many Trojan horses in our countries as they possibly can."

China’s goal is to undermine American long-term security alliances as well, says former NATO Supreme Commander General Wesley Clark. Right now, China and its president, Xi Jinping, are focused on their own neighborhood, the Pacific, and first of all on Taiwan.

(General (Ret.) Wesley Clark, Former NATO Supreme Commander)

“The issue today in the Pacific that people I hear are talking about most is Taiwan, because we had an agreement where the United States gave up its recognition of Taiwan. We had a pledge that there would be no forceful solution for Taiwan. But Mr. Xi does not agree to that pledge.”

(General (Ret.) James Jones, National Security Advisor, Obama Administration)

“In the South China Sea, you may see an accidental engagement. We are obviously serious about keeping the freedom of navigation international law at the top of the list.”

China insists the U.S. is the aggressor in the South China Sea, and that its relations with Taiwan are an internal issue that Washington should play no role in.

But with tensions between Washington and China increasing, and Taiwan increasingly seen as a flashpoint, Clark says the situation remains unpredictable, just as it was during the Cold War era.

(General (Ret.) Wesley Clark, Former NATO Supreme Court Commander)

“The Soviet Union knew that if they crossed the inter-German border there would be a battle, but we never said when we would escalate to nuclear weapons. Today you are talking about air, land and sea, space and cyber. It’s very dangerous.”