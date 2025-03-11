ດັດຊະ​ນີ​ຕະຫຼາດ​ຮຸ້ນ​ທັງ​ສາມ​ຂອງ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໄດ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ຢ່າງວ່ອງ​ໄວ​ໃນ​ການ​ຊື້​ຂາຍ​ຂອງວັນ​ຈັນ​ວານນີ້ ເນື່ອງ​ຈາກ​ນັກ​ລົງ​ທຶນ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ຄວາມບໍ່​ແນ່ນອນ​ຂອງ​ພາ​ສີ​ທີ່​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ກຳ​ນົດ​ກັບ​ຄູ່​ຮ່ວມ​ມື​ທາງ​ການ​ຄ້າຫຼັກ ແລະ ຄວາມບໍ່​ເຕັມ​ໃຈ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຕັດ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້​ຂອງ​ພາ​ວະ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ຖົດ​ຖອຍ​ຂອງ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໃນ​ອີກ​ບໍ່​ເທົ່າ​ໃດ​ເດືອນ​ຂ້າງ​ໜ້າ.

ດັດ​ຊະ​ນີ Dow Jones ຊຶ່ງ​ປະ​ກອບ​ດ້ວຍ​ຮຸ້ນບ​ລູ​ຊິບ 30 ຮຸ້ນໄດ້ຫຼຸດ​ລົງ 2.1 ເມື່ອ​ສິ້ນ​ສຸດ​ການ​ຊື້​ຂາຍ​ຂອງ​ວັນ​ຈັນ ໂດຍ​ດັດ​ຊະ​ນີ S&P 500 ຫຼຸດ​ລົງ 2.7 ແລະ ດັດ​ຊະ​ນີ Nasdaq ຊຶ່ງ​ເນັ້ນ​ຮຸ້ນ​ເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີ ຫຼຸດ​ລົງ 4 ເປີ​ເຊັນ.

ດັດ​ຊະ​ນີ S&P 500 ໄດ້​ຕົກ​ລົງຫຼາຍ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ໃຍ​ຮອບ​ວັນ​ນັບ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່​ວັນ​ທີ 18 ທັນ​ວາ ແລະ ຕົກ​ລົງ 8.6 ເປີ​ເຊັນ​ຈາກ​ຈຸດ​ສູງ​ສຸດ​ຕະຫຼອດ​ການ​ທີ່​ເຮັດ​ໄວ້​ເມື່ອ​ບໍ່​ເຖິງ​ນຶ່ງ​ເດືອນ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ​ເມື່ອ​ວັນ​ທີ 19 ກຸມ​ພາ. ດັດ​ຊະ​ນີ Nasdaq ໄດ້​ຕົກ​ລົງຫຼາຍ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ໃນ​ຮອບ​ວັນ​ນັບ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່​ເດືອນ​ກັນ​ຍາ 2022.

ເມື່​ອ​ອາ​ທິດ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ​ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ກຳ​ນົດ​ພາ​ສີ​ນຳ​ເຂົ້າ​ສິນ​ຄ້າ​ຈາກ ເມັກ​ຊິ​ໂກ ແລະ ການ​າ​ດາ ມາ​ຍັງ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໃນ​ອັດ​ຕາ 25 ເປີ​ເຊັນ ແລະ ລັງ​ຈາກ​ນັ້ນ​ບໍ່​ເທົ່າ​ໃດ​ວັນ ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ ກໍ​ໄດ້​ລະ​ງັບ​ການ​ຮຽກ​ເກັບ​ພາ​ສີ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ຈົນ​ເຖິງວັນ​ທີ 2 ເມ​ສາ ສົງ​ຜົນ​ໃຫ້​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ລົງ​ທຶນ​ຍັງ​ຄົງ​ບໍ່​ໝັ້ນ​ໃຈ.



ເມື່ອ​ທ້າຍ​ອາ​ທິດ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ທ່ານ ຮາວ​ເຫວີດ ລັດ​ນິກ ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ວ່າ​ການ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ການ​ຄ້າ​ກ່າວ​ກັບ​ໂທ​ລະ​ພາບ NBC ວ່າ “ຈະ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ພາ​ວະ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ຖົດ​ຖອຍ​ໃນ ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ” ແຕ່​ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ ຊ້ຳ​ພັດຫຼີກ​ລ່ຽງ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເວົ້າ​ເຖິງ​ເລື່ອງນີ້.

ຜູ້​ນຳ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ກ່າວ​ກັບ​ໂທ​ລະ​ພາບ Fox News ວ່າ “ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່​ຢາກ​ຄາດ​ເດົາ​ວ່າ​ແມ່ນ​ຫຍັງ​ຈະ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ແບບ​ນັ້ນ. ມັນ​ມີ​ຊ່ວງ​ເວ​ລາ​ປ່ຽນ​ຜ່ານ ເພາະ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ເຮົາ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ເຮັດ​ຢູ່​ນັ້ນ​ຍິ່ງ​ໃຫຍ່ຫຼາຍ ເຮົາ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ນຳ​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນ​ຄົງ​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ມາ​ສູ່ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ ນັ້ນ​ເປັນ​ເລື່ອງ​ໃຫຍ່.”

ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ເສີມ​ວ່າ “ຕ້ອງ​ໃຊ້​ເວ​ລາ​ອີກ​ແດ່.”

ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ການ​ຂຶ້ນ​ພາ​ສີ​ທີ່​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ແລະ​ບໍ່​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ດັດ​ຊະ​ນີ S&P 500 ຂຶ້ນຫຼື​ລົງຫຼາຍກວ່າ 1 ເປີ​ເຊັນ​ເຖິງ 7 ຄັ້ງ​ໃນ 8 ວັນ.

ຄາດ​ວ່າ​ການ​ຂຶ້ນ​ພາ​ສີ​ຮອບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ຈະ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ ໂດຍ​ຈະ​ເລີ່ມ​ເກັບ​ພາ​ສີ​ເຫຼັກ ແລະ ອາ​ລູ​ມີ​ນຽມ 25 ເປີ​ເຊັນ.

ອ່ານ​ຂ່າວນີ້​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ

All three major U.S. stock indexes dropped sharply in Monday's trading, with investors worried about the uncertainty of tariffs President Donald Trump imposed on key trading partners and his reluctance to rule out the possibility of a U.S. recession in the coming months.

The key Dow Jones average of 30 blue chip stocks dropped 2.1% by the end of trading Monday, with the broader S&P 500 index falling 2.7% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq barometer off 4%.

The S&P 500 had its biggest one-day drop since December 18 and is down 8.6% from its all-time high set less than one month ago, on February 19. The Nasdaq had its largest single-day percentage drop since September 2022.

Trump imposed new 25% tariffs on Mexican and Canadian exports to the U.S. last week and then days later paused the duties until April 2, leaving investors in a state of uncertainty.

"There's going to be no recession in America," Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told NBC News over the weekend, but Trump hedged on the issue.

"I hate to predict things like that," the U.S. leader told Fox News. "There is a period of transition because what we're doing is very big. We're bringing wealth back to America. That's a big thing."

"It takes a little time," he added.

Trump's on-again, off-again tariff actions have led the S&P 500 to swing more than 1%, up or down, seven times in eight days.

The next round of tariffs is expected to take place Wednesday, when levies of 25% on steel and aluminum are due to go into effect.