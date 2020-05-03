ລັດຕ່າງໆໃນ ສຫລ ເປີດທຸລະກິດຄືນ ພ້ອມກັບການປ້ອງກັນ ໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ

ບາງລັດໃນ ສະຫະລັດ ແມ່ນໄດ້ເລີ່ມຫຼຸດຜ່ອນ ການປິດທຸລະກິດ ຢ່າງ ກວ້າງຂວາງລົງແລ້ວ ເຊິ່ງຖືກກຳນົດຂຶ້ນເພື່ອເຮັດໃຫ້ການແຜ່ລາມ ຂອງໂຣກ ລະບາດໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາຊ້າລົງ, ເຖິງແມ່ນຈະມີຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງຕ່າງໆວ່າ ຕົວ ເລກຂອງກໍລະນີ ທັງຫລາຍໃນປະເທດ ຈະສືບຕໍ່ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນກໍຕາມ. ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 55,000 ຄົນໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດໃນ ສະຫະລັດ

ຈາກການແຜ່ບະລາດຢ່າງແຮງຂອງ ໂຣກທາງເດີນຫາຍໃຈນີ້, ແລະ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 1 ລ້ານຄົນ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຕິດໄວຣັສດັ່ງ ກ່າວ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ບຣາຍອັນ ແພດເດັນ ລາຍງານວ່າ ບັນດາຜູ້ປົກຄອງ ລັດແມ່ນກຳລັງຊັ່ງຊາ ໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ດ້ານສາທາລະນະສຸກ ກັບຄວາມເສຍຫາຍທາງ ເສດຖະກິດຢ່າງຮຸນແຮງ ຈາກການປິດປະເທດ ທີ່ໄດ້ນຳໄປສູ່ການສູນເສຍວຽກ ງານຂອງປະຊາຊົນ ອາເມຣິກັນ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 26 ລ້ານຄົນ ໃນເດືອນທີ່ຜ່ານມາ. ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳ ລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ໂຮງອອກກຳລັງກາຍ, ຮ້າຍເສີມສວຍ ແລະ ຮ້ານອາຫານທີ່ໃຫ້ລູກຄ້ານັ່ງກິນ ແມ່ນລວມຢູ່ໃນທຸ ລະກິດທີ່ບໍ່ຈຳເປັນທີ່ໄດ້ເປີດໃຫ້ບໍລິການຄືນໃນລັດ ຈໍເຈຍ ຢູ່ ທາງພາກໃຕ້ຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນລັດທຳອິດທີ່ໄດ້ເອົາບາດກ້າວທີ່ມີິລາ ຄາແພງນີ້ ເພື່ອເລີ່ມຕົ້ນເສດຖະກິດໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນຄືນ.

ແຕ່ວ່າບັນດາທຸລະກິດພວກນີ້ ໄດ້ຖືກຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ຮັກສາການປະຕິບັດຕາມຂໍ້ຊີ້ນຳການຢູ່ຫ່າງກັນໃນສັງຄົມ, ທຳຄວາມສະອາດສະຖານທີ່ ແລະ ກວດອາການ ໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາຂອງພະນັກງານເຊັ່ນ ໄຂ້ຫວັດ.

ທ່ານນາງ ແຊນນອນ ສຕາຟຝອດ, ເຈົ້າຂອງຮ້ານເສີມສວຍ New Era Hair Studio ເວົ້າວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາກວດອຸນຫະພູມຮ່າງກາຍ, ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງຮັບປະກັນວ່າ ລູກຄ້າຕອບຄຳຖາມ ກ່ອນທີ່ພວກເຮົາຈະໃຫ້ການບໍລິການໃດໆກັບເຂົາເຈົ້າ, ແລະ ຮັບປະກັນວ່າໄດ້ລ້າງມື.”

ແຕ່ອັດຕາການຕິດໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາແມ່ນຍັງເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນຢູ່.

ແລະບັນດາຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານດ້ານສາທາລະນະສຸກໄດ້ເຕືອນວ່າ ການພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະຜ່ອນເບົາຄວາມເສຍຫາຍທາງເສດຖະກິດ ທີ່ມີສາເຫດມາຈາກການປິດປະເທດໄວໂພດ, ມັນຈະສ່ຽງກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດການລະບາດຂອງໄວຣັສ ທີ່ອັນຕະລາຍນີ້ ຮຸນແຮງກວ່າເກົ່າ.

ດຣ.​ ເຈສັນ ຟາລີ, ນັກໂຣກລະບາດວິທະຍາ, ຢູ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ຈອນສ໌ ຮັອບກິນສ໌ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ໃນຂະນະທີ່ພວກເຮົາເປີດເສດຖະກິດນັ້ນ, ພວກເຮົາຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ຄົນ ທີ່ບໍ່ເຄີຍສຳຜັດກັບສານ ແອນທີເຈັນ (Antigen) ເຊິ່ງໝາຍຄວາມວ່າບໍ່ມີສານຕໍ່ຕ້ານເຊື້ອໂຣກໃນຮ່າງກາຍ, ບໍ່ມີປະຫວັດຂອງໄວຣັສ ສຳພັດໄວຣັສນັ້ນ ແລະ ໃນທີ່ສຸດອາດນຳໄປສູ່ສະຖານະການ ທີ່ພວກເຮົາຈະສູນ ເສຍຊີວິດ, ເຊິ່ງພວກເຮົາຈະເຫັນຄົນເຂົ້າໂຮງໝໍຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ.”

ການປະທ້ວງໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນທົ່ວປະເທດໂດຍຄົນ ອາເມຣິກັນ ຜູ້ທີ່ຢາກກັບຄືນໄປເຮັດວຽກ. ແຕ່ການສຳຫຼວດຄວາມຄິດເຫັນໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນການສະໜັບ ສະໜູນຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ ຈາກສາທາ ລະນະ ສຳລັບການຫ້າມ ຕໍ່ທຸລະກິດຕ່າງໆ ແລະ ການເຕົ້າໂຮມກັນຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ເພື່ອຄວບຄຸມການລະບາດ, ຈົນກວ່າການ ປິ່ນປົວ ແລະ ຢາວັກຊີນທີ່ມີປະສິທິພາບຈະຖືກພັດທະນາຂຶ້ນມາ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ປ່ອຍໃຫ້ມັນຂຶ້ນກັບລັດຕ່າງໆທີ່ຈະຕັດສິນວ່າ ເວລາໃດເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະເລີ່ມປະຕິບັດການທາງເສດຖະກິດຄືນ. ໃນວັນຈັນທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ທ່ານໄດ້ປະກາດແນວທາງໃໝ່ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອທຸລະກິດຕ່າງໆໃນການເປີດຄືນຢ່າງປອດໄພ ແລະ ຂະຫຍາຍຄວາມສາມາດໃນການກວດໂຣກທົ່ວປະເທດ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ກ່າວວ່າ “ການຮັບປະກັນຄວາມແຂງແຮຂອງ ເສດຖະກິດຂອງພວກເຮົາ ແມ່ນສຳຄັນຕໍ່ການຮັບປະກັນສຸຂະພາບຂອງປະເທດ ເຮົາ. ເປົ້າໝາຍພວກນີ້ເຮັດວຽກຕາມກັນໄປ. ມັນເຮັດວຽກຄຽງຂ້າງກັນ.”

ບາງລັດອື່ນໆກໍໄດ້ອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ທຸລະກິດບາງຂະແໜງເປີດຄືນເຊັ່ນກັນ, ໃນຂະ ນະທີ່ການສູນເສຍວຽກງານຢ່າງກວ້າງຂວາງ ແລະ ຊ່ອງຫວ່າງໃນການຊ່ວຍ ເຫຼືອຄົນຫວ່າງານຂອງລັດຖະບານ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ຫຼາຍຄົນບໍ່ມີເງິນຊື້ອາຫານ ແລະ ຈ່າຍຄ່າເຊົ່າບ້ານ. ແຕ່ມັນອາດເປັນຂັ້ນຕອນທີ່ຊ້າ, ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງບັນ ດາຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານ.

ດຣ. ວິລລຽມ ແຊຟເນີ, ອາຈານສອນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ໂຣກຕິດຕໍ່ ຈາກສູນກາງການແພດມະຫາວິທະຍາ ໄລ ແວນເດີບິລທ໌ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາອາດຕ້ອງໄດ້ ເຮັດສິ່ງນີ້ໃນທີ່ສຸດ ເພື່ອເບິ່ງວ່າພວກເຮົາຈະສາມາດຮັບມືກັບມັນ ຫຼື ພວກເຮົາຈະມີກໍລະນີ COVID ໃໝ່ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນໃນທັນທີ. ແລະ ມັນກໍຈະເປັນການດຳເນີນ ການຊັ່ງຊາທີ່ລະອຽດອ່ອນ.”

ໃນລັດ ນິວຢອກ, ເຊິ່ງເປັນສູນກາງຂອງການແຜ່ລະບາດໃນ ສະຫະລັດ ນັ້ນ, ຜູ້ປົກຄອງລັດ ທ່ານ ແອນດຣູ ຄູໂອໂມ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ລັດດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນກຳລັງພັດທະນາແຜນການເປັນແຕ່ລະຂັ້ນຕອນ ເພື່ອເປີດລັດຄືນອີງຕາມແນວທາງຈາກສູນກາງເພື່ອການຄວບຄຸມໂຣກ. ທຳອິິດ, ລັດຕ່າງໆຕ້ອງເຫັນການຫຼຸດລົງຂອງກໍລະນີ COVID-19 ຢ່າງຕໍ່ເນື່ອງ,​ ຕາມດ້ວຍເພີ່ມການກວດໂຣກ ແລະ ປະເມີນຄວາມສ່ຽງ.

ທ່ານ ແອນດຣູ ຄູໂອໂມ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຈະຈົ່ງຫວ່າງສອງອາທິດ ລະຫວ່າງຂັ້ນຕອນຕ່າງໆ ສະນັ້ນພວກເຮົາຈຶ່ງສາມາດຕິດຕາມຜົນຂອງສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເຮັດນັ້ນ. ຄືດຳເນີນການ ແລະ ຕິດຕາມມັນ.”

ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າທຸລະກິດບາງຂະແໜງແມ່ນໄດ້ເລີ່ມເປີດຄືນແລ້ວກໍຕາມ, ການລະ ບາດຂອງໄວຣັສໄດ້ບັງຄັບໃຫ້ທຸລະກິດອື່ນໆຖືກປິດໄວ້. ການຕິດໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນໃນອຸດສາຫະກຳຫໍ່ຊີ້ນ ກໍໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ໂຮງງານບາງແຫ່ງຖືກປິດໄວ້, ລົບກວນຕ່ອງໂສສິ້ນຄ້າ ເຊິ່ງອາດນຳໄປສູ່ການຂາດແຄນອາຫານ ແລະ ລາຄາທີ່ສູງຂຶ້ນ.

Some U.S. states are already easing widespread business closures put in place to slow the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic, despite concerns that the number of cases in the country continue to rise. Over 55,000 people have died in the U.S. from the highly contagious respiratory illness, and nearly one million have been infected. VOA’s Brian Padden reports that state governors are trying to balance the public health threat with the severe economic cost of the shutdown that has led to over 26 million Americans losing their jobs in the last month.

Gyms, hair salons, and dine-in restaurants are among the non-essential businesses that have re-opened in the southern U.S. state of Georgia - the first state to take expansive steps to restart the local economy.

Yet these businesses are required to maintain social distance guidelines, sanitize the premises and screen employees for coronavirus symptoms such as fever.

"We are checking temperatures, we make sure that clients fill out a questionnaire before we perform any type of services on them, making sure that the hands are washed.”

And public health experts warn that trying to ease the economic pain caused by the shutdown too early, risks a more severe outbreak of the deadly virus.

“We are, as we open up the economy, exposing immunologically naïve people, meaning no antibody, no history of the virus, to the virus and ultimately may lead into a circumstance where we will lose lives, where we will see increased hospitalizations.”

Protests have erupted across the country by Americans who want to get back to work. Yet opinion polls show strong public support for restrictions on businesses and large gatherings to contain the outbreak, until effective treatment or a vaccine is developed.

President Donald Trump has left it to the states to decide when to restart economic activities. On Monday, he announced new guidelines to help businesses safely reopen and to increase testing capacity nationwide.

“Ensuring the health of our economy is vital to ensuring the health of our nation. These goals work in tandem. They work side by side.”

Some other states are also allowing certain businesses to reopen, as widespread job losses and gaps in government unemployment assistance leave many without enough money to pay for food and rent. But it may be a slow process, say experts.

“We might have to do this gradually to see whether we can handle it or whether we suddenly get a new surge in cases of COVID. And it's going to be a delicate balancing act.”

In New York, which has been the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak, Governor Andrew Cuomo said the state is developing a phased plan to open based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control. First, states must see a sustained period of decreasing COVID-19 cases, followed by increased testing and risk evaluation.

"We're going to leave two weeks between phases so we can monitor the effect of what we just did. Taking action. Monitor it.”

Even as some businesses begin to reopen, virus outbreaks have forced others to shut down. A surge of coronavirus infections in the meatpacking industry has closed some plants, disrupting the supply chain which could lead to food shortages and higher prices.