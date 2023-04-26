ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ຈະຍົກເອົາທຸກໆການຢຸດ ອອກ ໃນວັນພຸດມື້ນີ້ ເຊິ່ງທ່ານເປັນເຈົ້າພາບງານລ້ຽງອາຫານຄ່ຳ ປະທານາທິບໍດີຢູນ ຊຸກ-ຢອລ (Yoon Suk Yeol) ຂອງເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ເພື່ອເປັນການປິດມື້ຂອງການປຶກສາຫາລືທີ່ເຄັ່ງຄຽດ.

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ທຳນຽມຂາວ ກ່າວວ່າ ບັນດາຜູ້ນຳຈະປຶກສາຫາລື ກ່ຽວກັບໄພຂົ່ມຄູ່ທີ່ເກີດຈາກເກົາຫຼີເໜືອທີ່ກ້າແຂງຂື້ນເລື້ອຍໆ, ວິທີການທີ່ທັງສອງປະເທດສາມາດຮ່ວມມືກັນທາງດ້ານເສດຖະກິດ ແລະວິທີຕອບໂຕ້ຈີນທີ່ມີອຳນາດຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ທ່າມກາງບັນຫາອື່ນໆ

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໄບເດັນ ແລະ ປະທານາທິບໍດີຢູນ ຈະຈັດກອງປະຊຸມຖະແຫຼງຂ່າວພາຍຫຼັງການປຶກສາຫາລືຂອງພວກທ່ານ

ພ້ອມນັ້ນ ທ່ານຢູນ ຈະກ່າວ​ຄຳ​ປາ​ໄສຕໍ່​ລັດ​ຖະ​ສະ​ພາ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດໃນຂະນະທີ່ທ່ານຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນວໍຊິງຕັນ.

ການຢ້ຽມຢາມຂອງທ່ານຢູນ ແມ່ນເປັນຂີດໝາຍ 70 ປີ ແຫ່ງການພົວພັນ ລະຫວ່າງສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້.

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ ທ່ານຢູນ ແລະ ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ສົນທະນາກັນ, ທຳນຽມຂາວກ່າວວ່າ ພັນລະຍາຂອງພວກທ່ານ ຈະໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມຫໍພິພິທະພັນແຫ່ງຊາດ ໃນວໍຊິງຕັນ “ເພື່ອສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງຄວາມຊື່ນຊົມໃນສິລະປະຮ່ວມກັນຂອງພວກທ່ານ ແລະ ມິດຕະພາບທີ່ຍືນຍົງ ລະຫວ່າງທັງສອງປະເທດ.”

ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້, ທ່ານໄບເດັນ, ພ້ອມດ້ວຍ ທ່ານຢູນ ແລະ ພັນລະຍາຂອງພວກທ່ານ ໄດ້ເດີນທາງໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມອະນຸສອນ​ສ​ະ​ຖານສົງຄາມເກົາຫຼີ ທີ່ ​ສະ​ໜາມ​ຫຼວງ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ ໃນວໍຊິງຕັນ.

U.S. President Joe Biden will pull out all the stops Wednesday when he hosts South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol at a pomp-filled state dinner to cap a day grounded by serious discussions.

White House officials say the leaders will discuss the threats posed by an increasingly bold North Korea, how the two nations can cooperate economically, and ways to counter an increasingly powerful China among other issues.

Presidents Biden and Yoon will hold a news conference after their discussions.

Yoon will also speak before Congress while he is in Washington.

Yoon's visit marks 70 years of U.S.-South Korea relations.

While Yoon and Biden talk, the White House says their wives will visit the National Gallery of Art in Washington “in celebration of their shared appreciation of the arts and the continuing friendship between the two countries.”

Tuesday, Biden, Yoon and their wives paid a solemn visit to the Korean War Memorial on the National Mall in Washington.