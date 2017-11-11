ສະຫະລັດ ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ແລະຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ຊ້ອມລົບຮ່ວມ ທາງທະເລ

ສະຫະລັດ ແລະເກົາຫລີໃຕ້ ເລີ້ມຊ້ອມລົບທາງທະເລຮ່ວມກັນໃນວັນເສົາມື້ນີ້ ຢູ່ທາງ

ພາກຕາເວັນຕົກມະຫາສະໝຸດປາຊີຟິກ.ກຳປັ່ນບັນທຸກເຮືອບິນສະຫະລັດສາມລໍາ ກໍໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມການຊ້ອມລົບນຶ່ງອີກຕ່າງຫາກ ໃນວັນອາທິດມື້ອື່ນນີ້ ກັບກຳປັ່ນລົບທີ່

ໃຫຍ່ສຸດຂອງຍີ່ປຸ່ນ. ຍີ່ປຸ່ນຍັງສົ່ງນຶ່ງ ໃນກຳປັ່ນບັນທຸກເຮືອບິນເຮລິຄອບເຕີຂະໜາດ

ໃຫຍ່ຂອງຕົນສອງລຳ ແລະກຳປັ່ນຄຸ້ມກັນສອງລຳ ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມການຊ້ອມລົບຢູ່ໃນທະເລ

ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ແລະທະເລຈີນຕາເວັນອອກ ອີງຕາມກຳລັງປ້ອງກັນໂຕທາງທະເລຂອງຍີ່ປຸ່ນ.

ການສະແດງກຳລັງທະຫານໝາຍຄວາມວ່າເພື່ອກົດດັນເກົາຫລີເໜືອ ໃນຂະນະທີ່

ປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາ ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດ ການຮ່ວມມືທາງເສດ

ຖະກິດໃນເຂດເອເຊຍປາຊິຟິກ ຢູ່ຫວຽດນາມ. ການຊ້ອມລົບທາງທະເລນີ້ແມ່ນແນ

ໃສ່ເພື່ອສົ່ງສານຢ່າງແຮງໄປຍັງພຽງຢາງ ເຖິງຄວາມສາມາດຂອງສະຫະລັດ ໃນ

ການເຄື່ອນຍ້າຍກຳລັງທະຫານ ຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວ. ກຳປັ່ນບັນທຸກເຮືອບິນຂອງສະຫະ

ລັດເຫຼົ່ານີ້ລຳລຽງເຮືອບິນລົບທັງໝົດ 200 ລໍາ ຮວມທັງເຮືອບິນລົບ F-18.



ກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດເກົາຫລີໃຕ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ການຊ້ອມລົບນີ້ແມ່ນແນໃສ່ເພື່ອ ສະກັດກັ້ນໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ຈາກອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍ ແລະລູກສອນໄຟເກົາຂອງຫລີເໜືອ ແລະສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງການກຽມພ້ອມ ເພື່ອຮັບມືກັບການທ້າທາຍເກາະຜິດ ໃດໆກໍຕາມຂອງເກົາຫລີເໜືອ.ການຊ້ອມລົບດັ່ງກ່າວ ຈະເປັນເທື່ອທຳອິດໃນຮອບ

ທົດສະວັດ ທີ່ກຸ່ມກຳປັ່ນບັນທຸກເຮືອບິນສະຫະລັດສາມລໍາໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມຊ້ອມລົບ

ຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດ ແລະມີຂຶ້ນໃນຂະນະລັດຖະບານທ່ານທຣໍາ ໄດ້ຢືນຢັດວ່າ ເກົາຫລີ

ໜືອຕ້ອງຢຸດເຊົາການພັດທະນາລູກສອນໄຟ ຕິດຫົວລະເບີດນິວເຄລຍ ທີ່ສາມາດ

ຍິງໂຈມຕີສະຫະລັດໄດ້.



The U.S. and South Korea began joint naval exercises Saturday in the western Pacific.



Three U.S. aircraft carriers also will participate in separate exercises Sunday with Japan's largest warship. Japan will also dispatch one of its two large helicopter carriers and two escorts to participate in the drills in the Sea of Japan and East China Sea, according to Japan's Maritime Self Defense Force.



The display of military force is meant to pressure North Korea as U.S. President Donald Trump attends an Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Vietnam.



The naval drills are aimed at sending a strong signal to Pyongyang of U.S. ability to rapidly mobilize a potent military force. The U.S. carriers transport a total of about 200 aircraft, including F-18 combat jets.



The South Korean defense ministry said, "The exercise is aimed at enhancing deterrence against North Korea's nuclear and missile threats and showing off preparedness to fend off any provocative acts by the North."



The exercises will be the first time in a decade three American carrier strike groups have trained together in the region and comes as the Trump administration has insisted that North Korea halt development of a nuclear-armed missile capable of striking the U.S.