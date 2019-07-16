ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອໄດ້ຕ້ອງຕິ ແຜນການຂອງສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ຈະຈັດການຊ້ອມລົບ ຮ່ວມກັບ

ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ໃນເດືອນໜ້ານີ້ ຊຶ່ງເຫັນວ່າ ການຊ້ອມລົບນີ້ ອາດສົ່ງຜົນໃນທາງລົບ

ຕໍ່ການເຈລະຈານິວເຄລຍ ຂັ້ນປະຕິບັດງານ ກັບວໍຊິງຕັນ ທີ່ກຳລັງຈະມີຂຶ້ນ ນັ້ນ.

ໃນຖະແຫລງການສະບັບນຶ່ງ ທີ່ສົ່ງໃຫ້ອົງການສູນກາງຂ່າວຂອງທາງການເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ

ກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດ ຂອງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ໃນວັນອັງຄານມື້ນີ້ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ການຊ້ອມ

ລົບດັ່ງກ່າວ ເປັນການລະເມີດ ຕໍ່ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງ ທີ່ໄດ້ບັນລຸກັນ ເມື່ອປີກາຍນີ້ ລະຫວ່າງ ທ່ານ

ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ກັບ ທ່ານກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ ຢູ່ທີ່ສິງກະໂປ.

“ພວກເຮົາຈະເບິ່ງການເຄື່ອນໄຫວໃດໆ ຂອງສະຫະລັດໃນອະນາຄົດ ແລະພວກເຮົາ

ຈະຕັດສິນໃຈໃນເລື້ອງຂອງການຈັດການເຈລະຈາຂັ້ນປະຕິບັດງານ” ນັ້ນ ເປັນການກ່າວ

ໃນຖະແຫລງການສະບັບນຶ່ງ ທີ່ອ້າງມາຈາກ ໂຄສົກທ່ານນຶ່ງທີ່ ບໍ່ປະສົງອອກຊື່ ຂອງ

ກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ.

ສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ໄດ້ຕົກລົງທີ່ຈະຈັດກອງປະຊຸມເຈລະຈາຂັ້ນປະຕິບັດງານ

ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ໄດ້ພົບປະກັນ ໃນໄລຍະສັ້ນໆ ເມື່ອທ້າຍເດືອນແລ້ວນີ້ ລະຫວ່າງ ທ່ານທຣຳ

ແລະທ່ານກິມ ຢູ່ທີ່ເຂດປອດທະຫານ ຊຶ່ງແບ່ງແຍກສອງເກົາຫຼີນັ້ນ.

ການເຈລະຈາ ໄດ້ຢຸດສະງັກ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ເດືອນກຸມພາ ພາຍຫຼັງຈາກກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດ

ລະຫວ່າງ ທ່ານທຣຳ ກັບທ່ານກິມ ຢູ່ປະເທດຫວຽດນາມ ໄດ້ສິ້ນສຸດລົງ ໂດຍປາດສະຈາກ

ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງ ສາເຫດມາຈາກການບໍ່ເຫັນດີກັນ ກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມ ​ກ້າວ​ໜ້າໃນການຜ່ອນຜັນ

ມາດຕະການລົງໂທດ ກັບການທັບ​ມ້າງໂຄງການອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍຂອງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ.

ຢູ່ທີ່ກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດເທື່ອທຳອິດທີ່ສິງກະໂປເມື່ອເດືອນມິຖຸນາປີກາຍນີ້ ທ່ານທຣຳ

ແລະທ່ານກິມ ໄດ້ຕົກລົງ ທີ່ຈະເຮັດ​ກວຽກຮ່ວມກັນ “ໄປສູ່ການປົດອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍຢູ່

ແຫຼມເກົາຫຼີ ຢ່າງຄົບຖ້ວນ.” ຫາກແຕ່ລະຝ່າຍ ກໍບໍ່ສາມາດຕີຄວາມ ໝາຍຂອງປະໂຫຍກ

ດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນ ຫຼື ວິທີທີ່ຈະເລີ້ມຕົ້ນທຳງານໄປຕາມເປົ້າໝາຍ ນັ້ນແນວໃດ.

ທີ່ສິງກະໂປ ທ່ານທຣຳ ຍັງໄດ້ຕົກລົງ ທີ່ຈະຫຼຸດຂະໜາດຂອງການຊ້ອມລົບກັບເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້

ລົງ. ແຕ່ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ກໍຍັງຈົ່ມຢູ່ເປັນປະຈຳ ກ່ຽວກັບການຊ້ອມລົບຂະໜາດນ້ອຍ.

North Korea has criticized U.S. plans to hold a joint military exercise next month with South Korea, suggesting the drills could negatively impact upcoming working-level nuclear talks with Washington.



In a statement in the Korean Central News Agency, North Korea's foreign ministry on Tuesday said the exercises violate an agreement reached last year by Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un in Singapore.



"We will look at the future moves of the United States, and we will make a decision regarding the holding of working-level talks," said the statement attributed to an unnamed North Korean foreign ministry spokesperson.



The U.S. and North Korea agreed to hold working-level talks following a brief meeting late last month between Trump and Kim at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas.



The talks had been stalled since a February Trump-Kim summit in Vietnam ended without a deal because of disagreements over how to pace sanctions relief with steps to dismantle North Korea's nuclear weapons.



At their first summit in Singapore last June, Trump and Kim agreed to work "toward complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula." But neither side can agree on what that phrase means or how to begin working toward it.



In Singapore, Trump also agreed to scale back U.S. military exercises with South Korea. But North Korea still regularly complains about the smaller exercises.

