ກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດ ສະຫະລັດ ຕອນນີ້ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ຜູ້ຂໍວີຊາເກືອບໝົດທຸກຄົນ
ມອບຂໍ້ມູນກ່ຽວກັບ ສື່ສັງຄົມ, ອີເມລ ແລະ ໂທລະສັບໃນໃບສະໝັກ.
ກົດລະບຽບໃໝ່ດັ່ງກ່າວ ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ຄົນຜູ້ທີ່ຂໍວີຊາຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງ ໃຫ້ລາຍລະອຽດ ກ່ຽວ
ກັບ ຊື່ຜູ້ໃຊ້ໃນສື່ສັງຄົມທຸກຢ່າງ, ທີ່ຢູ່ອີເມລ ແລະ ເລກໂທລະສັບທີ່ໄດ້ໃຊ້ໃນຫ້າປີທີ່ຜານ
ມາ.
ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ການຮຽກຮ້ອງດັ່ງກ່າວຈະຖືກໃຊ້ກັບຄົນຕ່າງປະເທດເກືອບ
15 ລ້ານຄົນ. ມີພຽງຜູ້ຂໍວີຊາສຳລັບການທູດ ແລະ ທາງການເທົ່ານັ້ນທີ່ສາມາດຖືກຍົກ
ເວັ້ນຈາກກົດລະບຽບໃໝ່ນີ້.
ຜູ້ຂໍວີຊາຍັງຈະຖືກຖາມວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າມີສະມາຊິກຄອບຄົນໃດ ທີ່ເຄີຍມີສ່ວນຮ່ວມໃນ
ການປະຕິບັດການກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ.
ກົດລະບຽບໃໝ່ດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ຖືກສະເໜີຄັ້ງທຳອິດໃນເດືອນມີນາ 2018.
The U. S. State Department will now require almost all applicants for U.S. visas to submit social media, email and telephone information.
The new rules require people applying for immigrant and non-immigrant visas to list all social media usernames, email addresses and telephone numbers used in the past five years.
Officials said the requirements would affect nearly 15 million foreigners.Only applicants for diplomatic and official visas could be exempt from the new rules.
Visa applicants will also be asked if any family members have been involved in terrorist activities.
The new rules were first proposed in March of 2018.
ຄວາມເຫັນຂອງທ່ານ
ສະແດງຄວາມເຫັນໃຫ້ເບິ່ງ