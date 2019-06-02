ກະ​ຊວງ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຕອນນີ້​ໄດ້​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ຜູ້​ຂໍ​ວີ​ຊາ​ເກືອບ​ໝົດ​ທຸກ​ຄົນ​

ມອບຂໍ້ມູນກ່ຽວກັບ ສື່ສັງຄົມ, ອີເມລ ແລະ ໂທລະສັບໃນໃບສະໝັກ.

ກົດ​ລະ​ບຽບ​ໃໝ່​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ຄົນ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ຂໍ​ວີ​ຊາ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ ໃຫ້​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ ກ່ຽວ​

ກັບ ຊື່ຜູ້ໃຊ້ໃນສື່ສັງຄົມທຸກຢ່າງ, ທີ່ຢູ່ອີເມລ ແລະ ເລກໂທລະສັບທີ່ໄດ້ໃຊ້ໃນຫ້າປີທີ່ຜານ

ມາ.

ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ຈະ​ຖືກ​ໃຊ້​ກັບ​ຄົນ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດເກືອບ

15 ລ້ານຄົນ. ມີພຽງຜູ້ຂໍວີຊາສຳລັບການທູດ ແລະ ທາງການເທົ່ານັ້ນທີ່ສາມາດຖືກຍົກ

ເວັ້ນຈາກກົດລະບຽບໃໝ່ນີ້.

ຜູ້​ຂໍ​ວີ​ຊາ​ຍັງ​ຈະ​ຖືກ​ຖາມວ່າ ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ມີ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ຄອບ​ຄົ​ນ​ໃດ​ ​ທີ່​ເຄີຍ​ມີ​ສ່ວນ​ຮ່ວມ​ໃນ​

ການປະຕິບັດການກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ.

ກົດ​ລະ​ບຽບ​ໃໝ່​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ຄັ້ງ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ມີ​ນາ 2018.

The U. S. State Department will now require almost all applicants for U.S. visas to submit social media, email and telephone information.



The new rules require people applying for immigrant and non-immigrant visas to list all social media usernames, email addresses and telephone numbers used in the past five years.



Officials said the requirements would affect nearly 15 million foreigners.Only applicants for diplomatic and official visas could be exempt from the new rules.



Visa applicants will also be asked if any family members have been involved in terrorist activities.



The new rules were first proposed in March of 2018.