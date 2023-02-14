ສະຫະລັດກ່າວໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ວ່າ ບໍ່ຮູ້ທີ່ມາວັດຖຸສາມຢ່າງທີ່ບິນຢູ່ໃນລະດັບສູງ ທີ່ຕົນຍິງຕົກໃນໄລຍະສອງສາມມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາໃນຂະນະທີ່ຖືກລົມພັດໃຫ້ລ່ອງລອຍຢູ່ໃນເຂດທ້ອງຟ້າອາເມຣິກາເໜືອ.
ລັດຖະບານກ່າວວ່າ ຕົນບໍ່ເຊື່ອວ່າວັດຖຸເຫລົ່ານັ້ນເປັນເຮືອບິນສັງເກດການ ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າມັນອາດເປັນໄປໄດ້ ທີ່ວັດຖຸເຫລົ່ານີ້ ອາດຈະແມ່ນ.
“ວັດຖຸເຫລົ່ານີ້ບໍ່ມີໃບພັດ” ນັ້ນຄືຄຳເວົ້າໂຄສົກສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງແຫ່ງຊາດ ທ່ານຈອນ ເຄີບີ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວຢູ່ທຳນຽບຂາວ. “ສິ່ງເຫລົ່ານີ້ບໍ່ໄດ້ຖືກຄວບຄຸມ. ບໍ່ມີຄວາມສາມາດໃນການສັງເກດການ ແຕ່ພວກເຮົາກໍບໍ່ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດ ເຖິງຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້.’
ທ່ານເຄີບີ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາແມ່ນຢູ່ໃນເລື້ອງທີ່ບໍ່ຮູ້ມາກ່ອນ.”
ພາກສ່ວນຂອງວັດຖຸສາມຢ່າງນີ້ ຕົກລົງ “ຢູ່ບ່ອນສອກຫຼີ ເປັນບ່ອນຍາກລຳບາກທີ່ຈະເຂົ້າໄປເຖິງ” ມີຫິມະຢູ່ຝັ່ງທະເລໄກໄປທາງພາກຕາເວັນຕົກສຽງເໜືອ ລັດອາລາສກາຂອງສະຫະລັດ ດິນແດນເຂດຢູກອນ ທາງພາກຕາເວັນຕົກສຽງ ເໜືອຂອງການາດາ ແລະຢູ່ທະເລສາບເລິກຮູຣອນ ຊາຍແດນຂອງສະຫະລັດຕິດກັບການາດາ.
ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານລອຍ ອອສຕິນ ກ່າວວ່າ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂອງສະຫະລັດ ຍັງບໍ່ທັນໄດ້ເກັບກຳເອົາສິ້ນສ່ວນໃດໆຈາກວັດຖຸສາມຢ່າງນັ້ນເລີຍ.
ທ່ານອອສຕິນ ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນບຣັສເຊີລ ບ່ອນທີ່ທ່ານມີກຳນົດພົບປະກັບບັນດາລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດອົງການ NATO ໃນອາທິດນີ້ ວ່າ ອາກາດໄດ້ຂັດຂວາງຄວາມພະຍາຍາມໃນການຊອກຄົ້ນຫາ ຢູ່ໃນລັດອາລາສກາ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ດິນແດນສອກຫລີກໃນການາດາ ມີຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ການຊອກຄົ້ນຫາຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ.
ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ບູລິມະສິດສຳລັບທຳນຽບຫ້າແຈ ແມ່ນການນຳເອົາຊິ້ນສ່ວນນັ້ນມາ ເພື່ອວ່າພວກເຮົາຈະໄດ້ຮູ້ວ່າ ສິ່ງຂອງເຫລົ່ານີ້ແມ່ນຫຍັງ.”
ທ່ານເຄີບີ ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດທີ່ຈະກ່າວເຖິງວັດຖຸທັງສາມຢ່າງທີ່ຕົກລົງມານັ້ນວ່າເປັນບາລລູນ.
The United States said Monday it does not know the origin of the three high-altitude objects it shot down over the past few days as they drifted in the winds over North America.
The government said it does not believe the objects were surveillance aircraft, though it is leaving open the possibility that they may be.
“They didn’t have propulsion,” National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters at the White House. “They were not being maneuvered. They didn’t have surveillance [capability], but we couldn’t rule it out.”
“We’re sort of in uncharted territory here,” Kirby said.
He said parts of all three objects fell “in remote, difficult places to reach” — ice off the coast of the far northwestern U.S. state of Alaska, the Yukon territory of northwestern Canada and the depths of Lake Huron on the U.S.-Canada border.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said U.S. personnel have not yet recovered any debris from the three objects.
Austin told reporters Monday in Brussels, where he is scheduled to meet with NATO defense ministers this week, that weather is hampering recovery efforts in Alaska while the remote terrain in Canada is affecting the search there.
He said the priority for the Pentagon is "debris recovery so that we can get a better sense of what these objects are."
Kirby declined to refer to any of the three airborne objects as balloons.