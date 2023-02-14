ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ວານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ ບໍ່​ຮູ້​ທີ່​ມາ​ວັດຖຸສາມ​ຢ່າງ​ທີ່​ບິນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ລະ​ດັ​ບ​ສູ​ງ ທີ່​ຕົນ​ຍິງ​ຕົກ​ໃນໄລ​ຍະສອງ​ສາມ​ມື້​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ລົມ​ພັດ​ໃຫ້​ລ່ອງ​ລອຍ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ທ້ອງ​ຟ້າ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ​ເໜືອ.

ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຕົນ​ບໍ່​ເຊື່ອ​ວ່າວັດ​ຖຸເຫລົ່າ​ນັ້ນ​ເປັນ​ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ສັງ​ເກດ​ການ ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ​ມັນອາດ​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້ ທີ່​ວັດ​ຖຸເຫລົ່າ​ນີ້ ​ອາດ​ຈະ​ແມ່ນ.

“ວັດ​ຖຸເຫລົ່າ​ນີ້​ບໍ່​ມີ​ໃບພັດ” ​ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ໂຄ​ສົກ​ສະ​ພາ​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນ​ຄົງ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ ທ່ານ​ຈອນ ເຄີບີ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ຢູ່​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ. “​ສິ່ງ​ເຫລົ່າ​ນີ້​ບໍ່ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ. ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສາ​ມາດ​ໃນ​ການ​ສັງ​ເກດ​ການ ແຕ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາກໍ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ ເຖິງ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ໄປໄດ້.’

ທ່ານ​ເຄີບີ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ແມ່ນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເລື້ອງ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ຮູ້​ມາ​ກ່ອນ.”

ພາກ​ສ່ວນ​ຂອງ​ວັດ​ຖຸ​ສາມ​ຢ່າງ​ນີ້ ຕົກ​ລົງ “ຢູ່​ບ່ອນ​ສອກ​ຫຼີ ເປັນ​ບ່ອນ​ຍາກ​ລຳ​ບາກ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ເຖິງ” ມີ​ຫິ​ມະ​ຢູ່​ຝັ່ງ​ທະ​ເລ​ໄກ​ໄປ​ທາງ​ພາ​ກຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ​ສຽງ​ເໜືອ ລັດ​ອາ​ລາ​ສ​ກາ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ດິນ​ແດນ​ເຂດ​ຢູ​ກອນ ​ທາງ​ພາ​ກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ​ສຽງ ​ເໜືອ​ຂອງ​ກາ​ນາ​ດາ ແລ​ະ​ຢູ່ທະ​ເລ​ສາບ​ເລິກ​ຮູ​ຣອນ​ ຊ​າຍ​ແດນຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດຕິດກັບ​ກາ​ນາ​ດາ.

​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ​ລອຍ ອອ​ສ​ຕິນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ທັນ​ໄດ້​ເກັບ​ກຳ​ເອົາ​ສິ້ນ​ສ່ວນ​ໃດໆ​ຈາກວັດ​ຖຸ​ສາມ​ຢ່າງ​ນັ້ນ​ເລີຍ.

​ທ່ານອອ​ສ​ຕິນ ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ວານ​ນີ້ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນບ​ຣັ​ສ​ເຊີ​ລ ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ມີ​ກຳ​ນົດ​ພົບ​ປະ​ກັບ​ບັນ​ດາ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ອົງ​ການ NATO ​ໃນອາ​ທິດ​ນີ້ ວ່າ​ ອາ​ກາດ​ໄດ້​ຂັດ​ຂວາງຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ໃນ​ການ​ຊອກ​ຄົ້ນ​ຫາ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ລັດ​ອາ​ລາ​ສ​ກາ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ດິນ​ແດນ​ສອກ​ຫລີກ​ໃນ​ກາ​ນາ​ດາ ມີ​ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ຊອກ​ຄົ້ນ​ຫາ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ນັ້ນ.

​ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ ບູລິ​ມະ​ສິດ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຫ້າ​ແຈ ແມ່ນການ​ນຳ​ເອົາ​ຊິ້ນ​ສ່ວນ​ນັ້​ນ​ມາ ເພື່ອ​ວ່າ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ໄດ້​ຮູ້​ວ່າ ສິ່ງ​ຂອງ​ເຫລົ່າ​ນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ຫ​ຍັງ.”

​ທ່ານ​ເຄີ​ບີ ໄດ້​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ​ທີ່​ຈະກ່າວ​ເຖິງວັດ​ຖຸ​ທັງ​ສາ​ມ​ຢ່າງ​ທີ່​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ມາ​ນັ້ນ​ວ່າ​ເປັນ​ບາ​ລ​ລູນ.

The United States said Monday it does not know the origin of the three high-altitude objects it shot down over the past few days as they drifted in the winds over North America.

The government said it does not believe the objects were surveillance aircraft, though it is leaving open the possibility that they may be.

“They didn’t have propulsion,” National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters at the White House. “They were not being maneuvered. They didn’t have surveillance [capability], but we couldn’t rule it out.”

“We’re sort of in uncharted territory here,” Kirby said.

He said parts of all three objects fell “in remote, difficult places to reach” — ice off the coast of the far northwestern U.S. state of Alaska, the Yukon territory of northwestern Canada and the depths of Lake Huron on the U.S.-Canada border.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said U.S. personnel have not yet recovered any debris from the three objects.

Austin told reporters Monday in Brussels, where he is scheduled to meet with NATO defense ministers this week, that weather is hampering recovery efforts in Alaska while the remote terrain in Canada is affecting the search there.

He said the priority for the Pentagon is "debris recovery so that we can get a better sense of what these objects are."

Kirby declined to refer to any of the three airborne objects as balloons.